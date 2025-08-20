2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Crypto News
Ethereum ETFs Lose $197 Million—Even Worse Than Bitcoin as Institutions Pull Back

The post Ethereum ETFs Lose $197 Million—Even Worse Than Bitcoin as Institutions Pull Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief U.S. Ethereum ETFs experienced $197 million in outflows on Monday, marking the second-highest daily withdrawal figure ever, while pending ETH unstaking requests surged to $3.9 billion. Both Ethereum and Bitcoin pulled back from recent highs, with analysts citing profit-taking after strong year-over-year gains and heightened geopolitical sensitivity around U.S.-Ukraine-Russia negotiations. Technical analysts identify $4,400 as crucial support for Ethereum and $115,000 for Bitcoin, with potential upside targets dependent on geopolitical developments and continued institutional accumulation. Outflows from U.S. ETFs tracking Ethereum’s spot price hit $197 million on Monday—the second-highest figure ever for daily withdrawals. The sell-offs come as the queue for unstaking ETH also surged to new records, with $3.9 billion worth of withdrawals now pending. BRN Head of Research Timothy Misir warned both factors are “pressuring near-term sentiment.” In a note to investors, he argued $4,400 is now a crucial support level for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, Ethereum is flat compared to yesterday, trading at $4,203.84, according to price aggregator CoinGecko. The outflows come days after ETH failed to secure a fresh all-time high above $4,891.70, which was set back in November 2021. It peaked around $4,776.32 on Thursday, August 14. All signs point to investors taking profits off the table after Ethereum surged by 66% in the space of a year, attracting a slew of institutional interest. Ethereum ETFs hold 5.08% of this digital asset’s supply, but Misir believes the portion of Ethereum sitting in ETFs could overtake the 6.38% worth of Bitcoin held in ETFs “if the current inflow pace is sustained.” Bitcoin funds weren’t immune from these outflows on Monday, but suffered a less modest draw of $122 million by comparison. Despite BTC also retracing from an all-time high of $124,457.12 last Thursday, Misir argued that whales are continuing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:30
Jerome Powell to Deliver a Critical Speech This Week: It Could Affect the Market – Here’s What We Know

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a critical economic speech in Jackson Hole this week. Here's what we know. Continue Reading: Jerome Powell to Deliver a Critical Speech This Week: It Could Affect the Market – Here’s What We Know
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:30
Here’s the Cardano Price if Major US Banks Start Adopting ADA

Cardano’s ADA is trading around $0.85 today after sliding in the latest market dip. The price has been weak for months, and many traders have started losing patience. But what if something big happened to change the story? Imagine a world where major U.S. banks decided to adopt Cardano. It sounds far off, but it’s
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:30
Polkadot Launches Institutional Arm to Bridge Wall Street and Web3

The post Polkadot Launches Institutional Arm to Bridge Wall Street and Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot network is rolling out Polkadot Capital Group, an institutional arm aiming to bridge traditional finance and Web3 infrastructure amid growing regulatory clarity in the U.S., the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The new division will focus on connecting asset managers, banks, over-the-counter (OTC) desks, exchanges, and venture capital firms to the Polkadot ecosystem, a network designed to host interoperable blockchains and decentralized applications. Led by David Sedacca, Polkadot Capital Group will blend traditional finance expertise with digital asset and enterprise tech experience. The team plans to offer data-driven education, market insights, and curated engagement with key ecosystem players. “Our goal is to lead through data-driven education, driving adoption through knowledge transfer, and adapting in real-time to the dynamic priorities of institutional market participants,” Sedacca said in the release. “We envision a future where institutions clearly understand the unique value of our network and can engage confidently.” The group’s offerings will cover centralized and decentralized exchange infrastructure, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi), alongside case studies and partner resources. Sedacca added that Polkadot Capital is actively building strategic partnerships with brokers, asset managers, and capital allocators to deliver “clear, credible, and actionable resources.” “We’re not reinventing finance – we’re evolving market infrastructure. That’s where Polkadot is superior, and Polkadot Capital Group is here to educate and amplify its value proposition,” Sedacca said in emailed comments. Read more: 21Shares Polkadot ETF Plan Progresses With Nasdaq Filing for Listing Approval Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/19/polkadot-launches-institutional-arm-to-bridge-wall-street-and-web3
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:29
FDA Suggest Walmart Recalls Frozen Shrimp After Radiation Detected At Port

The post FDA Suggest Walmart Recalls Frozen Shrimp After Radiation Detected At Port appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Food and Drug Administration is warning that some Great Value brand frozen shrimp sold at Walmart could be contaminated with radioactive isotope Cesium-137 after Customs and Border Protection detected the substance in shipping containers at four major American ports and at least one sample of shrimp. Cesium-137 was detected in some frozen shrimp coming from Indonesia—but none that have been sold in stores yet. getty Key Facts CBP detected cesium-137 in shipping containers at the ports of Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami, and also confirmed the isotope was present in one tested sample of frozen breaded shrimp—and stopped these shrimp from entering the country. The FDA has not confirmed the presence of cesium-137 in any shrimp that have been sold in the U.S. so far, but are concerned that shrimp coming from Indonesian producer BMS Foods were “prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions” and could have also been contaminated. The FDA is recommending Walmart recall frozen shrimp coming from BMS Foods, and the retailer has not returned a request for comment from Forbes. Which Shrimp Products Should Be Avoided? The FDA is warning consumers specifically to avoid Great Value frozen raw shrimp with the lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1. All of these shrimp have a sell-by date of 3/15/2027. If you have purchased any of these products, the FDA recommends you throw them away immediately and avoid eating or serving them. Walmart’s product recall website warns customers not to eat imported frozen shrimp sold at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. What Is Cesium-137? Cesium-137, or Cs-137, is produced by nuclear fission and is a byproduct of nuclear reactors or nuclear weapons. Cs-137 was one of the primary concerns after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:28
HBAR Price Risks Breakdown as Hedera Network Activity Plunges

The post HBAR Price Risks Breakdown as Hedera Network Activity Plunges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since July 17, Hedera Hashgraph’s native token, HBAR, has trended mostly sideways. Despite several attempts at an upward breakout, market volatility and growing bearish sentiment have repeatedly prevented this.  Now, with Hedera showing signs of weakening user demand, HBAR risks extended consolidation or even deeper losses. Falling TVL and DEX Volumes Put HBAR’s Price Stability at Risk Over the past few days, user activity on the Hedera network has declined, marked by a drop in its total value locked (TVL). Per Artemis data, this currently sits at $129 million, down 5% since August 14. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Hedera TVL. Source: Artemis TVL measures the total capital deposited across a network’s decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, making it a key gauge of investor confidence and user demand. A rising TVL reflects increasing activity and demand, as more users lock assets into lending, staking, or liquidity pools. Conversely, a falling TVL signals declining participation, reduced liquidity, and waning confidence. Therefore, Hedera’s falling TVL suggests a dip in users engaging with its DeFi ecosystem, adding pressure to HBAR’s already stagnant price action. Further, the fall in decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes on Hedera confirms the plummeting user activity on the network. In the past week, this has dropped by nearly 60%, according to Artemis. Hedera DEX Volume. Source: Artemis A decline in DEX volume reflects weakening transaction flow, with fewer users swapping, trading, or providing liquidity across the network’s protocols.  This reduction in trading momentum limits Hedera’s on-chain activity and highlights reduced speculative interest in its native token. It dampens short-term price recovery hopes and increases the risk of extended stagnation or a bearish breakdown if demand remains absent.  Can HBAR Hold $0.227? On the daily chart,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:27
XPeng Inc. ($XPEV) Stock: Record Deliveries and Rising Margins Lift Q2 2025 Earnings

TLDR Q2 2025 revenue reached RMB18.27 billion ($2.55B), up 125% YoY but slightly below estimates Deliveries hit 103,181 vehicles, up 241.6% from last year Gross margin rose to 17.3% and vehicle margin climbed to 14.3% Net loss per share narrowed to RMB0.20, better than analyst projections Q3 guidance: deliveries of 113k–118k units and revenue of [...] The post XPeng Inc. ($XPEV) Stock: Record Deliveries and Rising Margins Lift Q2 2025 Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 05:25
Tron Makes MetaMask Debut Expanding Blockchain Access for Users

TLDR Tron’s blockchain integration on MetaMask makes it the third non-Ethereum network to gain native support. MetaMask’s addition of Tron strengthens its presence in Asia and enhances cross-region blockchain connections. Tron is positioning itself for growth, benefiting from U.S. crypto regulatory shifts and upcoming IPO plans. TRX has been rising in value, recently seeing a [...] The post Tron Makes MetaMask Debut Expanding Blockchain Access for Users appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 05:25
SOL Investors Can Earn Over $7,800 Daily

The post SOL Investors Can Earn Over $7,800 Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The cryptocurrency market has been booming recently, and the price of Solana (SOL) has skyrocketed, igniting investors’ enthusiasm and heralding strong growth and broad prospects for the SOL ecosystem. As a leading cloud mining service provider, OurCryptoMiner is committed to providing a legal, secure, and sustainable path to daily income for global cryptocurrency investors. By launching our innovative SOL contract cloud mining system, you don’t need to configure any complex mining machines or pay high electricity bills. You can get stable mining income every day and truly unleash the value of cryptocurrencies such as SOL. Advantages of OurCryptoMiner Cloud Mining Zero Entry: No need to purchase mining hardware or complex configuration. New users receive a $12 bonus upon registration, making mining easier. Daily sign-ins earn $0.60. Automatic Daily Income: The income system automatically bills users daily, ensuring transparent earnings that users can view at any time in the backend. Flexible Contract Options: A variety of contract terms and amounts are available to meet diverse budgets and income needs. Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of popular cryptocurrencies such as SOL, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, XRP, BCH, DOGE, SOL, and USDT. Fund Security: User assets are held by top banks, and all personal information is protected by SSL encryption, ensuring a secure and reliable transaction process. Furthermore, the platform provides AIG insurance coverage for all contract investments, providing additional assurance and significantly boosting user confidence. How to Grow Your SOL Wealth Daily with OurCryptoMiner 1: Visit the OurCryptoMiner website and create your account. Register now and receive a $12 bonus. 2: Securely connect your digital wallet. 3: Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe. 4: Start mining—your earnings will be paid daily. 5: Referral Rewards: Benefit from the most attractive affiliate program (3% + 2%),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:24
Crypto ETFs Snap Winning Streak With $319 Million in Outflows

Bitcoin ETFs lost $122 million and ether ETFs lost $197 million on Monday, ending their inflow streaks. Heavy redemptions in Blackrock’s funds and Ark 21Shares drove the pullback, with no ETH ETFs recording inflows. Market Pause: Crypto ETFs See Heavy Outflows After Record-Breaking Run The exchange-traded fund (ETF) rally that had defined crypto markets over […]
