Chair Paul Atkins Praise The Genius Act As A ‘Seminal’ Step For Crypto
Paul Atkins has praised the GENIUS Act at SALT Wyoming, calling Congress’s passage a “seminal” step toward crypto clarity. Treasury has sought public comment on illicit finance risks, Donald Trump has signed the law, and Scott Bessent has said stablecoins could expand dollar access.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 05:44
China has ended its ban on rare earth magnet exports to India
The post China has ended its ban on rare earth magnet exports to India appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has removed export restrictions on rare earth magnets bound for India, Indian media reported on Tuesday, in a calculated move timed with a diplomatic visit to New Delhi by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The decision lands as both nations deal with escalating trade pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has slapped steep tariffs on both Asian economies. The rollback of the curbs appears to be part of a broader effort to stabilize relations between Beijing and New Delhi as the U.S. raises the temperature on global trade. During his visit, Wang met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Monday and delivered a pointed message. Without naming Washington directly, Wang said China and India “should find ways to coexist against a backdrop of unilateral bullying.” He added that the two countries “should view each other as partners and opportunities rather than adversaries or threats,” according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry. Jaishankar responded by saying both sides were trying to move forward after what he called “a difficult period in our relationship.” He added, “Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict.” Modi confirms visit as trade, border talks continue Wang’s visit continued on Tuesday with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who welcomed the “steady and positive progress” of bilateral ties, according to India’s Foreign Ministry. Modi also confirmed he would travel to China for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional security group that includes Russia. It will be his first trip to China in seven years. Tensions between the two countries had reached a breaking point in 2020 when a deadly clash at the disputed border in the Himalayas killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops. Since then, both sides have built up permanent military infrastructure…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 05:40
Ethereum Meme Project Pepeto Surpasses $6,200,000 in Presale Ahead of Its Listing
The crypto market has continued to evolve as new and innovative meme projects continue to storm the space. Ethereum-based token Pepeto ($PEPETO) is one of these projects and has continued to make headlines. According to an official announcement today, Pepeto has raised over $6 million in funding during its presale. Early-stage crypto presales like this […]
Coinstats
2025/08/20 05:39
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion
Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
Coinstats
2025/08/20 05:38
Watch Out: Crucial Day Today as Fed Minutes Are Released – Here’s the Time and What the Experts Are Saying
The Fed will release the minutes of its eagerly awaited meeting today. Here's the time and what you need to know. Continue Reading: Watch Out: Crucial Day Today as Fed Minutes Are Released – Here’s the Time and What the Experts Are Saying
Coinstats
2025/08/20 05:36
Dikkat: Bugün Çok Kritik, FED Tutanakları Açıklanıyor! İşte Saat ve Uzmanların Yorumları
FED yetkilileri, uzun süredir alışılmışın dışında bir şekilde faiz indirimleri konusunda bölünmüş durumda. Bugün yayımlanacak olan Temmuz toplantısı tutanakları, bu ayrışmanın ne kadar derin olduğunu gösterecek. FED tutanakları, bugün saat 21:00’de (UTC+3) yayınlanacak. Bitcoinsistemi.com olarak tüm bilgileri anında aktarıyor olacağız. 29-30 Temmuz’da yapılan Federal Açık Piyasa Komitesi (FOMC) toplantısında faiz oranı %4.25-%4.5 aralığında sabit bırakıldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/08/20 05:35
Circle’s new Gateway promises instant cross-chain USDC transfers that feel like one chain
The post Circle’s new Gateway promises instant cross-chain USDC transfers that feel like one chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle has launched a unified cross-chain infrastructure that enables businesses to access USDC balances across multiple blockchains. An Aug. 19 announcement labeled the new product as Gateway, a system that addresses liquidity fragmentation issues that force companies to pre-position funds across chains and manage complex rebalancing operations. Gateway combines smart contract infrastructure with an off-chain attestation service to create a single USDC balance accessible on Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, OP Mainnet, Polygon PoS, and Unichain. Additional chains, including Circle’s Arc, will receive support in future releases. The platform targets payment service providers, exchanges, custodians, digital wallets, and DeFi trading firms that require efficient cross-chain USDC management without operational overhead. Gateway maintains non-custodial design principles, ensuring depositor control over USDC holdings at all times. Fund access requires both user signatures and Gateway attestations, preventing unauthorized movements or burns. The system includes trustless withdrawal mechanisms allowing users to recover funds after seven days if the Gateway API becomes unavailable. Unified UX for financial infrastructure The system operates through a three-step process beginning with USDC deposits into Gateway Wallet contracts on any supported blockchain. After deposit finalization, Gateway credits the unified balance and instantly makes funds accessible across all supported chains regardless of the original deposit location. Users initiate transfers by signing burn intents, which developers submit to the Gateway API for verification and attestation generation. Once users sign burn intents, corresponding USDC mints execute on destination chains within the subsequent block, providing single-chain experience speeds for cross-chain value transfers. Among the use cases are payment service providers reducing working capital requirements while exchanges eliminate rebalancing delays. Additionally, digital wallets display unified USDC balances, and DeFi trading firms deploy capital more efficiently across chains without pre-positioning funds. Gateway represents Circle’s latest initiative to enhance stablecoin utility following several strategic moves this year. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 05:33
Trump Family-Backed Thumzup to Acquire Dogecoin Mining Company
Thumzup is planning to acquire Dogehash in an all-stock deal that is expected to close later this year.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 05:32
MetaMask Just Made a Bold Move – TRON Users Are the Big Winners
The integration allows users to connect directly to TRON’s blockchain, opening access to one of the busiest networks for stablecoin […] The post MetaMask Just Made a Bold Move – TRON Users Are the Big Winners appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/20 05:31
PEPETO Next Big Crypto Under $1 Set to Mirror SHIB’s 26,000% Surge in 2025 As The Best Memecoin
Back in 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) delivered a more than 26,000%, transforming small bets into life-changing returns. Many thought such a surge could only happen once in a decade, but the meme coin market keeps reinventing itself. Stepping into that spotlight is Pepeto (PEPETO), a new project that blends viral meme culture with real on-chain […]
Coinstats
2025/08/20 05:30
