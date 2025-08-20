China has ended its ban on rare earth magnet exports to India

The post China has ended its ban on rare earth magnet exports to India appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has removed export restrictions on rare earth magnets bound for India, Indian media reported on Tuesday, in a calculated move timed with a diplomatic visit to New Delhi by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The decision lands as both nations deal with escalating trade pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has slapped steep tariffs on both Asian economies. The rollback of the curbs appears to be part of a broader effort to stabilize relations between Beijing and New Delhi as the U.S. raises the temperature on global trade. During his visit, Wang met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Monday and delivered a pointed message. Without naming Washington directly, Wang said China and India “should find ways to coexist against a backdrop of unilateral bullying.” He added that the two countries “should view each other as partners and opportunities rather than adversaries or threats,” according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry. Jaishankar responded by saying both sides were trying to move forward after what he called “a difficult period in our relationship.” He added, “Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict.” Modi confirms visit as trade, border talks continue Wang’s visit continued on Tuesday with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who welcomed the “steady and positive progress” of bilateral ties, according to India’s Foreign Ministry. Modi also confirmed he would travel to China for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional security group that includes Russia. It will be his first trip to China in seven years. Tensions between the two countries had reached a breaking point in 2020 when a deadly clash at the disputed border in the Himalayas killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops. Since then, both sides have built up permanent military infrastructure…