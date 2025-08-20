$2 Billion BTC RWA Plan Bets on A World Without Bitcoin
VCI Global is spending $2.16 billion to buy Bitcoin, planning to use them to issue RWAs. In this way, it's preparing for a scenario where BTC is largely inaccessible to average retail investors. The firm's plan also involves a few ancillary infrastructure roles, advertising custody services and some unspecified AI tasks. In the main, though, the diminishing supply of Bitcoin is VCI Global's biggest concern. VCI Global's RWA Plan Corporate Bitcoin acquisition is thriving right now, with rising demand in Asia making up for tapering US interest. Several Japanese firms bought more BTC than Strategy last week, while an American firm spent $679 million on the token today. As Bloomberg ETF analyst Nate Geraci put it, these firms have an advantage over retail buyers: Assuming level regulatory playing field… I'm being told DATs can buy crypto better than *you* can. And the risks associated w/ DATs are worth that. Ok. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 19, 2025 So, what's the crypto community supposed to do? ETF issuers are buying more Bitcoin than miners can mint, and there's only 1.5 million BTC left. VCI Global, a Malaysian firm, is preparing for this future with a $2 billion bet on Bitcoin RWAs. Specifically, the company announced a $2.16 billion fund to "enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems," but a lot of its goals seem a little unclear. It's going to stockpile BTC, ostensibly for several purposes, including custody services and some AI compute roles. VCI Global's most direct plan, though, is to use this Bitcoin to begin issuing a new RWA: "This partnership is a significant step toward making Bitcoin infrastructure sovereign-compliant and RWA-ready. By integrating encrypted vaulting, sovereign-grade computing, and Bitcoin reserves, we are building the foundation for a new generation of institutional-grade digital asset ecosystems," claimed CEO Dato' Victor Hoo. A World…
