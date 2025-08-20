2025-08-21 Thursday

$2 Billion BTC RWA Plan Bets on A World Without Bitcoin

The post $2 Billion BTC RWA Plan Bets on A World Without Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VCI Global is spending $2.16 billion to buy Bitcoin, planning to use them to issue RWAs. In this way, it’s preparing for a scenario where BTC is largely inaccessible to average retail investors. The firm’s plan also involves a few ancillary infrastructure roles, advertising custody services and some unspecified AI tasks. In the main, though, the diminishing supply of Bitcoin is VCI Global’s biggest concern. VCI Global’s RWA Plan Corporate Bitcoin acquisition is thriving right now, with rising demand in Asia making up for tapering US interest. Several Japanese firms bought more BTC than Strategy last week, while an American firm spent $679 million on the token today. As Bloomberg ETF analyst Nate Geraci put it, these firms have an advantage over retail buyers: Assuming level regulatory playing field… I’m being told DATs can buy crypto better than *you* can. And the risks associated w/ DATs are worth that. Ok. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 19, 2025 So, what’s the crypto community supposed to do? ETF issuers are buying more Bitcoin than miners can mint, and there’s only 1.5 million BTC left. VCI Global, a Malaysian firm, is preparing for this future with a $2 billion bet on Bitcoin RWAs. Specifically, the company announced a $2.16 billion fund to “enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems,” but a lot of its goals seem a little unclear. It’s going to stockpile BTC, ostensibly for several purposes, including custody services and some AI compute roles. VCI Global’s most direct plan, though, is to use this Bitcoin to begin issuing a new RWA: “This partnership is a significant step toward making Bitcoin infrastructure sovereign-compliant and RWA-ready. By integrating encrypted vaulting, sovereign-grade computing, and Bitcoin reserves, we are building the foundation for a new generation of institutional-grade digital asset ecosystems,” claimed CEO Dato’ Victor Hoo. A World…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:00
Unlock Daily Passive Income: DEAL Mining Cloud Mining Delivers BTC and XRP Earnings

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, finding a reliable way to generate consistent returns can be challenging. High volatility, complex mining setups, and costly hardware have long kept everyday investors from entering the market. That’s why cloud mining has emerged as one of the most accessible, low-risk ways to participate — and DEAL Mining is
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:59
Bo Hines will lead the USDT strategy

The post Bo Hines will lead the USDT strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether accelerates on regulated entry into the United States, enlisting Bo Hines as a strategic policy advisor. The choice targets the heart of the stablecoin market: USDT accounts for approximately 165 billion dollars in circulation and represents over 60% of the sector’s total capitalization (CoinMarketCap). With Hines, the issuer aims to structure the dialogue with Congress and regulators and align with the federal framework outlined by the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump on July 18, 2025. In this context, the USA dossier becomes a priority. According to the data collected by CoinMarketCap on August 19, 2025, the market capitalization of USDT is confirmed to be around 165 billion dollars, with a market share of stablecoin exceeding 60%. Industry analysts observe that a structured compliance strategy and institutional dialogue can significantly reduce regulatory risk for issuers and partner institutions. From the briefings and industry sources we have engaged with, it is clear that the commitment to audits and disclosure will be closely monitored by regulators and the market. What changes in brief More incisive USA strategy: Tether activates a direct channel with Capitol Hill and with federal authorities. Compliance at the center: emphasis on reserves, audit, KYC/AML and more transparent governance. GENIUS Act as a framework: operational adjustment to federal requirements on reserves, supervision, and reporting. Who is Bo Hines and why it matters Former direttore esecutivo del White House Crypto Council in the previous administration, Bo Hines contributed to the definition of policy for valute digitali. At Tether, he will coordinate the policy outreach, setting posizionamento and priorità regolamentari for the American market. It should be noted that the mandate is explicit: translate regulatory requirements into internal processes and stable institutional relations (Tether press release). An interesting aspect is the bridge between technique and policy that Hines’ profile promises…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:57
Cardone Capital Continues Bitcoin Strategy with Latest 130 BTC Purchase

TLDR Cardone Capital’s fourth Bitcoin deal expands the firm’s digital asset strategy in real estate. The firm plans a $1B Bitcoin purchase, sparking market speculation about its future investment moves. Institutional adoption of Bitcoin grows as real estate companies increasingly integrate digital assets. Cardone’s cautious approach contrasts with aggressive Bitcoin investment, advising young investors to [...] The post Cardone Capital Continues Bitcoin Strategy with Latest 130 BTC Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 05:56
Electronic Health Record Giant Epic Rolling Out New AI Tools

The post Electronic Health Record Giant Epic Rolling Out New AI Tools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Epic, which has been led by its 82-year-old founder Judy Faulkner for 46 years is best known for its dominance in the electronic health record software space, is pushing deeper into AI in a healthcare industry known for its complexities and fragmentation. In this photo, Faulkner speaks at the 2024 Forbes Healthcare Summit at NYU Langone Health December 4, 2024 in New York City. Forbes Epic Systems is launching several new artificial intelligence tools for medical care providers and patients while working with health insurers to improve the patient experience. Epic, which has been led by its 82-year-old founder Judy Faulkner for 46 years and is best known for its dominance in the electronic health record software space, is pushing deeper into AI in a healthcare industry known for its complexities, fragmentation and consumer frustration. Epic’s technology is already used be more than 3,000 hospitals, more than 71,000 clinics and some 325 million patients worldwide. Meeting this week at its Verona, Wis., headquarters for its annual users group meeting, Epic executives said the AI tools will help all aspects of healthcare and include the virtual assistant “Emmie” that can act as a “digital concierge” that answers patient questions a week before appointments to help improve patient education. The three-day meeting, which included a three-hour presentation Tuesday open to the press at headquarters and virtually, included exchanges and role play between employees acting as patients and providers. As one example, executives talked about a broader launch of Epic’s Emmie virtual assistant for scheduling and understanding visits to providers. “Available in the future, Emmie will answer his call with voice and to provide billing assistance and will make outbound calls to help him schedule his appointment,” Karsten Smith, Epic’s vice president of health plan applications said Tuesday of a potential patient experience…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:55
Pump.fun Hits 93.7% Share in Token Launches

The post Pump.fun Hits 93.7% Share in Token Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Pump.fun now powers 93.7% of daily memecoin listings on Solana. Bots and a $500M token buyback helped trigger Pump.fun’s rise. Letsbonk adds “points” to recover lost ground in incentive race. The Rise of Pump.fun, Fall of Letsbonk.fun Token launchpad pump.fun has surged back to dominance, displacing rival letsbonk.fun, which had held over 80% market share just two weeks prior. According to Dune Analytics, as of August 18, 2025, pump.fun now accounts for 93.7% of daily token listings on decentralized exchanges. Meanwhile, letsbonk.fun has plummeted to just 3.2%. Daily chart of tokens issued via launchpads that reached trading on decentralized exchanges. Source: Dune Some analysts attribute this shift to the active buyback of PUMP tokens and the migration of top memecoin creators, many of them bots, from letsbonk.fun to pump.fun. The ten largest users—mostly automated accounts—have reportedly switched platforms, triggering a rapid rise in pump.fun’s market share. Buybacks, Bots, and Incentives Conor Grogan, Director of Product Strategy at Coinbase, previously highlighted that most tokens on pump.fun and letsbonk are auto-generated, with top wallets creating coins every three minutes—likely via bots. In July 2025, pump.fun completed a $500 million PUMP token sale, followed shortly by a multi-million dollar buyback. These moves have fueled speculation about potential revenue-sharing mechanisms with token holders. Meanwhile, letsbonk.fun is trying to claw back its influence. The platform recently introduced a “Points” tab in its dashboard, suggesting a new rewards system for users. Developers have also pledged to allocate 1% of revenue to buybacks of top BONK ecosystem tokens. The rivalry intensified in July, when pump.fun began outperforming its more established competitor across several metrics. By early August, letsbonk.fun still held 88.8% of “graduate tokens”, those reaching active trading — but pump.fun’s monthly revenue hit a record low. Now, the tables have turned and fast. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:54
Best Presales to Buy as US Aims for More Crypto & Banking Rules

The post Best Presales to Buy as US Aims for More Crypto & Banking Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Presales to Buy as US Aims for More Crypto & Banking Rules Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-presales-to-buy-as-us-aims-for-more-crypto-rules/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:53
More Delays: SEC Delays Pushes Decisions On Solana, Truth Social and XRP crypto ETFs Forward

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed rulings on several major crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) once again.  This happened on August 18, when the agency filed notices that it had extended deadlines for three products including the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, Solana ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise and the 21Shares Core XRP […] The post More Delays: SEC Delays Pushes Decisions On Solana, Truth Social and XRP crypto ETFs Forward appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 05:51
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says Most Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities

TLDR SEC’s “Project Crypto” shifts focus: most tokens no longer deemed securities. Paul Atkins pivots SEC policy, easing rules for crypto offerings and ICOs. New SEC stance favors innovation, ending regulation-by-enforcement era. Congress advances CLARITY Act to align with SEC’s crypto-friendly shift Crypto firms cheer SEC’s pivot as U.S. bids to regain blockchain leadership. A [...] The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says Most Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 05:50
SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ Unveils A Game-Changing Approach

The post SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ Unveils A Game-Changing Approach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Regulation: SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ Unveils A Game-Changing Approach Skip to content Home News Crypto News Crypto Regulation: SEC’s ‘Project Crypto’ Unveils a Game-Changing Approach Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-regulation-project-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 05:48
