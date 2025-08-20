Electronic Health Record Giant Epic Rolling Out New AI Tools

Epic, which has been led by its 82-year-old founder Judy Faulkner for 46 years is best known for its dominance in the electronic health record software space, is pushing deeper into AI in a healthcare industry known for its complexities and fragmentation. In this photo, Faulkner speaks at the 2024 Forbes Healthcare Summit at NYU Langone Health December 4, 2024 in New York City. Forbes Epic Systems is launching several new artificial intelligence tools for medical care providers and patients while working with health insurers to improve the patient experience. Epic, which has been led by its 82-year-old founder Judy Faulkner for 46 years and is best known for its dominance in the electronic health record software space, is pushing deeper into AI in a healthcare industry known for its complexities, fragmentation and consumer frustration. Epic's technology is already used be more than 3,000 hospitals, more than 71,000 clinics and some 325 million patients worldwide. Meeting this week at its Verona, Wis., headquarters for its annual users group meeting, Epic executives said the AI tools will help all aspects of healthcare and include the virtual assistant "Emmie" that can act as a "digital concierge" that answers patient questions a week before appointments to help improve patient education. The three-day meeting, which included a three-hour presentation Tuesday open to the press at headquarters and virtually, included exchanges and role play between employees acting as patients and providers. As one example, executives talked about a broader launch of Epic's Emmie virtual assistant for scheduling and understanding visits to providers. "Available in the future, Emmie will answer his call with voice and to provide billing assistance and will make outbound calls to help him schedule his appointment," Karsten Smith, Epic's vice president of health plan applications said Tuesday of a potential patient experience…