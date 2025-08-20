2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Eric Trump to Speak at Bitcoin Asia 2025 Conference

Eric Trump to Speak at Bitcoin Asia 2025 Conference

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/eric-trump-bitcoin-asia-2025/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.669-1.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 06:08
Κοινοποίηση
Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott predicts up to 18 Democrats to break ranks on sweeping crypto law

Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott predicts up to 18 Democrats to break ranks on sweeping crypto law

The post Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott predicts up to 18 Democrats to break ranks on sweeping crypto law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott reportedly predicts that 12 to 18 Democrats will support comprehensive crypto market structure legislation. According to Aug. 19 reports, Scott is conducting individual meetings with Democratic members, including those outside the Banking Committee, to build bipartisan backing for the anticipated September bill introduction. The South Carolina Republican’s outreach efforts follow the House passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act on July 17, which received support from 78 Democrats in a 294-134 vote. The House legislation establishes jurisdictional boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission while creating registration pathways for qualifying digital asset platforms. Scott released a discussion draft of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 on July 22 alongside Senators Cynthia Lummis, Bill Hagerty, and Bernie Moreno. The Senate proposal builds upon the House CLARITY Act by introducing ancillary asset definitions, modernized disclosure requirements, and banking provisions that allow financial holding companies to offer digital asset services. Regulatory framework development The CLARITY Act directs SEC and CFTC coordination through joint registration processes for platforms listing tokens that meet functional decentralization tests and public float requirements. Qualifying networks fall outside the securities law scope once they achieve sufficient decentralization metrics. The legislation establishes token disclosure requirements scaling with market capitalization tiers while requiring issuers conducting US sales to submit initial information statements. Banking supervisors receive instruction to recognize qualified custodians managing both stablecoins and digital assets under unified segregation and audit standards. The framework creates coordinated custody requirements for platforms operating spot and derivatives trading under shared regulatory oversight between the two primary federal agencies. The Senate discussion draft expands these provisions through ancillary asset classifications covering digital tokens that avoid securities designation. Regulation DA would exempt certain ancillary asset sales from registration requirements for annual proceeds…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-2.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.19%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017664+0.35%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:06
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchain native protocols get creative in crypto treasury arms race

Blockchain native protocols get creative in crypto treasury arms race

The latest wave of crypto treasuries shows protocols exploring creative strategies to sustain token growth. The race to build crypto treasuries is accelerating. Alongside high-profile ventures raising billions, blockchain native protocols themselves are exploring new ways to lock value into their ecosystems, and in some cases, even reimagine what a treasury can do.On Aug. 7, the Chainlink network announced its own reserve, designed to accumulate the protocol's native token Chainlink (LINK) collected from both onchain service fees and offchain enterprise revenue, creating a direct link between Chainlink’s business activity and long-term token demand.Since then, the protocol has made two deposits to its newly launched onchain treasury. Onchain data from Etherscan shows total holdings at 109,661.68 LINK at this writing, valued at about $2.6 million.Read more
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10158+1.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-2.86%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 06:06
Κοινοποίηση
Meta Breaks Up AI Lab as Part of Superintelligence Push

Meta Breaks Up AI Lab as Part of Superintelligence Push

The shake-up follows Meta’s $14 billion investment in Scale AI and aggressive hiring spree earlier this year.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03815-0.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.118+1.11%
Particl
PART$0.1811-1.78%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 06:04
Κοινοποίηση
Why CF Montreal Fans, MLS Have No Reason To Trust Joey Saputo And Sons

Why CF Montreal Fans, MLS Have No Reason To Trust Joey Saputo And Sons

The post Why CF Montreal Fans, MLS Have No Reason To Trust Joey Saputo And Sons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chairman of the Montreal Impact Joey Saputo looks on ahead of the game against New England Revolution at Olympic Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Montreal. Getty Images It hasn’t gotten all that much attention during a busy transfer season, but the abrupt departure of CF Montreal Sporting Director Corey Wray should send alarm bells to the club’s supporters and Major League Soccer’s front office. Wray’s departure this week comes after a somewhat cryptic message from the club posted on social media last month pleading to rebuild the team following one of its worst seasons since the club began MLS play in 2012. It ends a tenure of only 10 months in the role, following the departure of Olivier Renard, who was the club’s top sporting executive for a stretch shorter than five years. And maybe most troublingly, two of the three top sporting executives remaining appear to have, as their biggest qualification, being the owner’s sons. “The sporting direction of CF Montréal will continue to be spearheaded by Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo, Managing Director, Academy Strategy and Roster Management Simone Saputo and President and CEO Gabriel Gervais,” read a club statement issued last week. To be clear, this isn’t about getting the Saputo kin getting involved in the business operations of the team, which is often typical of children of ownership. (The Hunt family in Dallas and the Krafts in New England are two examples.) This is the highly unusual step of making the two 20-something recent business school grads two of the club’s three highest-ranking executives in charge of soccer-related strategy. Look, theoretically it’s possible that Luca Saputo, three-plus years removed from graduating the University of Miami’s International MBA program, is a brilliant football mind who will one day be known as Quebec’s answer…
Threshold
T$0.01589-1.12%
Bellscoin
BELLS$0.164--%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019449+0.60%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:04
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Price Drops to $113,000 as Analysts Warn of Deeper Correction

Bitcoin Price Drops to $113,000 as Analysts Warn of Deeper Correction

According to the firm’s updated chart analysis, BTC is currently trading just below $113,000 after failing to hold $114,200, the […] The post Bitcoin Price Drops to $113,000 as Analysts Warn of Deeper Correction appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,385.97-0.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004228+0.71%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:01
Κοινοποίηση
BlockDAG Emerges as Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

BlockDAG Emerges as Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

The post BlockDAG Emerges as Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG grows reach through UFC, Inter Milan, rugby, and cricket. With $376M raised and 2,660% ROI, see why BDAG is the top crypto to buy in 2025. For those examining the top crypto to buy, visibility plays a crucial role in long-term strength. When a project secures space in front of millions of engaged audiences, recognition deepens, credibility builds, and the move from awareness to action becomes faster. BlockDAG (BDAG) has placed its presence across some of the most followed sports in the world. From UFC champion Alex Pereira’s fights to Inter Milan’s football stage, and from rugby’s Seattle Seawolves to cricket’s Seattle Orcas, BDAG has created recognition across multiple continents. This wide sports presence guarantees repeated exposure across various platforms, creating a cycle of strong recall. With close to $376 million raised in its presale, now in batch 29 at $0.0276, showing a 2,660% ROI since batch 1 and more than 25.2 billion coins sold, BDAG’s growth is supported by one of the largest visibility strategies seen in crypto. European Football and Expanding Global Presence In terms of worldwide attention, European football stands unmatched. BDAG’s link with Inter Milan secures brand placement in front of millions through live matches, streaming broadcasts, and stadium crowds. Football’s reach is not only wide but deeply cultural, with fans consistently returning, strengthening long-term memory of the brand. For those looking at the top crypto to buy, this type of steady visibility signals both credibility and ambition. Beyond the matchday viewership, Inter Milan’s strong digital platforms and global fan communities extend the exposure further, ensuring BDAG’s image spreads well past Italy. This repeated presence across both live and online spaces helps position the project as a recognizable choice, particularly for those entering crypto who connect the brand with trusted sports…
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00459+0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10158+1.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+0.47%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:01
Κοινοποίηση
BlockDAG’s Alliance With Inter Milan and Massive Presale Success Signal Its Place as a Top Crypto to Watch

BlockDAG’s Alliance With Inter Milan and Massive Presale Success Signal Its Place as a Top Crypto to Watch

In the chase for long-term dominance among the top cryptos, few names have designed a path as bold as BlockDAG […] The post BlockDAG’s Alliance With Inter Milan and Massive Presale Success Signal Its Place as a Top Crypto to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
InterMilanFanToken
INTER$0.5942+3.55%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Κοινοποίηση
Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002158-0.87%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00027-34.14%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02667+0.30%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Κοινοποίηση
Cardano Closes 264 Million ADA Budget Cycle, IOG Takes Lead

Cardano Closes 264 Million ADA Budget Cycle, IOG Takes Lead

Cardano’s first full‐cycle ecosystem budget has reached its finish line. On August 19, 2025, Intersect—Cardano’s member-based organization that facilitated the process—announced: “Our ecosystem budget and withdrawal process has now reached its conclusion… DReps have approved ₳264m in ecosystem funding.” In the same statement, Intersect said the pipeline began with 194 proposals submitted through GovTool and […]
Cardano
ADA$0.8687+1.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00702-0.98%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoinist2025/08/20 06:00
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving