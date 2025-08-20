Why CF Montreal Fans, MLS Have No Reason To Trust Joey Saputo And Sons

Chairman of the Montreal Impact Joey Saputo looks on ahead of the game against New England Revolution at Olympic Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Montreal. Getty Images It hasn't gotten all that much attention during a busy transfer season, but the abrupt departure of CF Montreal Sporting Director Corey Wray should send alarm bells to the club's supporters and Major League Soccer's front office. Wray's departure this week comes after a somewhat cryptic message from the club posted on social media last month pleading to rebuild the team following one of its worst seasons since the club began MLS play in 2012. It ends a tenure of only 10 months in the role, following the departure of Olivier Renard, who was the club's top sporting executive for a stretch shorter than five years. And maybe most troublingly, two of the three top sporting executives remaining appear to have, as their biggest qualification, being the owner's sons. "The sporting direction of CF Montréal will continue to be spearheaded by Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo, Managing Director, Academy Strategy and Roster Management Simone Saputo and President and CEO Gabriel Gervais," read a club statement issued last week. To be clear, this isn't about getting the Saputo kin getting involved in the business operations of the team, which is often typical of children of ownership. (The Hunt family in Dallas and the Krafts in New England are two examples.) This is the highly unusual step of making the two 20-something recent business school grads two of the club's three highest-ranking executives in charge of soccer-related strategy. Look, theoretically it's possible that Luca Saputo, three-plus years removed from graduating the University of Miami's International MBA program, is a brilliant football mind who will one day be known as Quebec's answer…