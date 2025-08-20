Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Who Needs 280 Bitcoin Domain Names? Massive BTC Bundle Goes Up for Auction
Auction house Lloyds is offering a bundle of over 280 Bitcoin domain names, including some it believes are tied to early developers.
BTC
$113,379.44
-0.38%
AUCTION
$9.696
+0.40%
HOUSE
$0.017669
+0.36%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:18
Amber International Is First Asian Listed Firm To Launch On-Chain Shares Under AMBRx Symbol
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:17
‘Brilliant’ Bitcoin Prediction Earns Legendary Trader Peter Brandt’s Approval
The post ‘Brilliant’ Bitcoin Prediction Earns Legendary Trader Peter Brandt’s Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Brandt has been around long enough to see hundreds of Bitcoin (BTC) models come and go. This week, however, he singled out one that caught his eye. “Analyst Colin Talks Crypto” shared the chart, which uses Tether’s market share to predict Bitcoin tops on an inverted log scale. Brandt did not just nod politely; he called it “outstanding” and “brilliant,” adding that the only thing that matters now is whether it actually predicts the next peak. You Might Also Like Colin’s setup goes back about a decade. Each time Tether dominance pushed against the upper curve of his chart, Bitcoin was close to reaching a major peak. This has been true at the double peak of 2021, the failed run at $70,000 in 2024 and the push over $100,000 last December. He now expects another touch later this year, which, according to his calculations, could coincide with Bitcoin trading in the $140,000–$150,000 range around October. But there’s a twist The catch is that this model does not predict prices — it signals timing. It tells when the market looks overheated, not how high it will go. Regardless of other metrics, the analyst says he will take profits on the next touch, although he still cross-checks with sentiment, liquidity and his broader CBBI index. For now, he argues that the mood is still too muted for this to be the cycle’s final top, which is why he thinks there is more room left to run. You Might Also Like It is unusual for Brandt to publicly praise a local indicator, and it raises the question of whether Tether dominance can really serve as a market compass. If Bitcoin hits Colin’s October target, this chart could transition from an experiment to a front-page reference. Source: https://u.today/brilliant-bitcoin-prediction-earns-legendary-trader-peter-brandts-approval
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
LOOKS
$0.019449
+0.59%
BTC
$113,379.44
-0.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:17
SEC Investigates Trump-Connected Crypto Firm Over Alleged Stock Manipulation
According to early reports, regulators are looking into whether Isaac manipulated financial results to paint a stronger picture of the […] The post SEC Investigates Trump-Connected Crypto Firm Over Alleged Stock Manipulation appeared first on Coindoo.
TRUMP
$8.666
-1.66%
Coindoo
2025/08/20 06:16
KindlyMD Buys 5,744 Bitcoin For $679 Million To Expand Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury
The post KindlyMD Buys 5,744 Bitcoin For $679 Million To Expand Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD has made its first significant Bitcoin acquisition since completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings, purchasing 5,743.91 BTC for approximately $679 million as part of its ambitious plan to accumulate one million Bitcoin. The healthcare services provider, which recently transformed into an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury vehicle, executed the purchase at a weighted average price of $118,204.88 per Bitcoin. The acquisition brings the company’s total holdings to 5,764.91 BTC, establishing KindlyMD as a significant player in the growing corporate Bitcoin treasury space. “This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike,” said David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company. “Our long-term mission of accumulating one million Bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future.” The purchase was funded using proceeds from a recently completed private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, demonstrating the company’s commitment to executing a disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move follows KindlyMD’s successful completion of a $200 million convertible note offering on August 15, with proceeds specifically earmarked for additional Bitcoin purchases. The transaction marks a significant milestone in KindlyMD’s evolution following its August 2025 merger with Nakamoto Holdings, which created a unique entity combining healthcare expertise with Bitcoin treasury management. The merger positioned the company to pursue its ambitious Bitcoin acquisition strategy. The corporate Bitcoin treasury landscape has evolved rapidly in 2025, with several major companies establishing dedicated Bitcoin acquisition vehicles. This trend has accelerated as traditional financial institutions increasingly recognise Bitcoin as a legitimate treasury asset, leading to more sophisticated financial instruments and investment vehicles designed specifically for corporate Bitcoin exposure. Disclosure: Nakamoto is in partnership with Bitcoin Magazine’s parent company…
BTC
$113,379.44
-0.38%
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
MOVE
$0.1276
+0.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:14
Inside The League’s Most Valuable Teams 2025
The post Inside The League’s Most Valuable Teams 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Secure Your Spot Now The 32 franchises in the world’s richest professional sports league are collectively worth roughly $200 billion—and that number keeps climbing. Join us August 28th at 1 PM ET to get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2025 Forbes list of the NFL’s most valuable teams, highlighting football’s relentless growth in an insightful panel discussion featuring live audience Q&A. We’ll discuss: How Forbes values sports teams, from local revenue including ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise to lucrative national media rights Why the NFL reigns supreme among the world’s top leagues Why football franchises are up so significantly from 2024—and why more growth is ahead How team valuations are insulated from market forces Register Now Speakers Brett Knight is a Los Angeles-based assistant managing editor who reports on the business of sports and edits coverage in Forbes’ SportsMoney section. He oversees many of Forbes’ tentpole sports projects, including the world’s highest-paid athletes, the most valuable sports agencies and the annual 30 Under 30 Sports list, and he has covered the off-field business endeavors of prominent athletes including Canelo Álvarez, Devin Booker, Carli Lloyd and the Cavinder twins. He has also reported on industry trends such as the tech revolution in trading cards, Las Vegas’ rise as a sports town and the American-led investments in Italian soccer. Justin Teitelbaum is a sports data analyst at Forbes, working alongside the magazine’s reporters and editors to compile the publication’s industry-standard sports team valuations. Justin was mentored by Mike Ozanian, who established the valuations initiative at Forbes in 1998, and is now the lead reporter for the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and global soccer valuation projects. He also plays a supporting part on other Forbes valuation rankings, including Formula 1, combat sports organizations and Indian Premier League cricket, and assists with the reporting for…
Q
$0.004529
-0.65%
GET
$0.009973
-10.91%
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:13
Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy
The former athlete and top crypto official under Trump has been designated to lead Tether's plans for the future of the Web3 economy.
TRUMP
$8.666
-1.66%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FUTURE
$0.13809
+0.18%
CryptoPotato
2025/08/20 06:13
Are crypto narratives becoming reality? – Blockworks
The post Are crypto narratives becoming reality? – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “We are what we repeatedly do.” — Aristotle Central banks are buying gold in the 21st century for the same reason Romans bought it in the first: It has value because people perceive it to have value. That circular logic has proved so durable that the purchasing power of gold is virtually unchanged since antiquity. In that sense, central banks are buying gold now because Romans were buying it then. Perception has become reality through repetition. The bet with crypto is that it can pull off the same trick, but faster — compressing millennia of belief into a few short decades. Lately, it’s started to look like it might. Recent research offers empirical evidence that people are using crypto to protect against the risk of government default: “A 10% increase in sovereign CDS spreads is associated with a 2.9-4% increase in crypto app downloads.” 10%!!! It doesn’t take much to move a credit default swap 10%, so that correlation suggests people are quick to turn to crypto at any sign of a debt crisis. Importantly, the correlation tests positive for causality: “Crypto adoption jumps in the months following news related to sovereign risk.” The researchers established cause and effect by studying credit-risk events like inflation shocks in Argentina, Turkey and Venezuela and sovereign debt crises in Sri Lanka, Greece and Ecuador. Advocates have been telling these stories for years as proof of crypto’s utility, but with limited effect likely because the evidence was only anecdotal. But the data now supports the narrative. In short, the study confirms that when bank depositors are reduced to stealing their own money, people really do turn to crypto. Other studies also suggest that crypto’s narratives often line up with reality. Bitcoin, for…
T
$0.01589
-1.12%
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
MOVE
$0.1276
+0.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:12
Will Ethereum (ETH) Rise Again? Analysis Firm Says “Yes”, Explains What’s Needed for a Stopping Decline and a Rise!
The post Will Ethereum (ETH) Rise Again? Analysis Firm Says “Yes”, Explains What’s Needed for a Stopping Decline and a Rise! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After Bitcoin surpassed $124,000 last week and reached a new ATH, expectations for a new ATH for Ethereum (ETH) have also increased. ETH, which came very close to breaking its previous ATH in 2021, experienced a sharp decline following macroeconomic data from the US. It is stated that there is a risk of continuing the decline for Ethereum, which fell from the levels of $ 4,700 to $ 4,200. At this point, analysis company Matrixport stated that the rise in Ethereum is due to treasury companies. Sharing its current analysis from the X account, Matrixport stated that Ethereum’s rise depends on the continuous demand from Treasury institutions and its ability to maintain the $4,180 support level. Matrixport also noted that while spot Etheruem ETF inflows were strong, network activity was still weak. At this point, the analyst firm also warned that failure to maintain the $4,180 level could lead to further declines. “Ethereum ETF inflows have been largely fueled by the launch and growth of Ethereum Treasury companies, and the continued momentum of these players is vital for further price appreciation. Ethereum must defend the $4,180 level, otherwise it risks further declines. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/will-ethereum-eth-rise-again-analysis-firm-says-yes-explains-whats-needed-for-a-stopping-decline-and-a-rise/
COM
$0.022087
+0.23%
ETH
$4,263.56
+0.73%
ATH
$0.03346
+2.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:11
ChatGPT’s Bitcoin Analysis: BlackRock’s $548M Exit Tests $113K – Bounce or Breakdown?
ChatGPT's Bitcoin Analysis has detailed BTC at $113,912 (-2.05%) amid sales by BlackRock and Ark 21Shares; price has slipped below the 20/50-day EMAs while holding above the 100/200-day levels, with MACD negative, RSI near 42 and thin volume suggesting a cautious tape.
NEAR
$2.493
+0.52%
BTC
$113,379.44
-0.38%
ARK
$0.4356
+2.20%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:09
