2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC Hold $110K After Triangle Breakdown?

Bitcoin slips below $115K after triangle breakdown. Will BTC defend $112K support or slide toward $108K? Explore the latest Bitcoin price prediction and outlook.
Coinstats2025/08/20 06:28
Ripple points the crypto industry to 4 arms for crypto custody

The post Ripple points the crypto industry to 4 arms for crypto custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and the Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) co-hosted a workshop on crypto custody and stablecoins in Singapore.  Ripple’s team pointed out four core principles for custody providers, including compliance by design, tailored models, operational resilience, and governance. The compliance-by-design approach showed that regulators such as Singapore’s Monetary Authority (MAS) require strict asset segregation and recovery protocols. They also emphasized that institutions must choose custody models suited to their needs. This is whether or not it is third-party, hybrid, or self-custody. Next, the leaders talked about operational resilience. They said that workflows must handle interruptions, meet recovery standards set by laws like the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, and have strong monitoring and response methods. Fourth, they pointed to governance, saying segregation of duties, independent oversight, and audit trails as essential to maintaining trust. According to Ripple execs, digital asset custody has become the foundation for institutional adoption of stablecoins, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlement. Rahul Advani, Ripple’s global co-head of policy, and Caren Tso, its Asia-Pacific policy manager, said custody is now a critical entry point for enterprises wanting to scale digital finance.  Institutional standards for stablecoin custody  The event also focused on institutional standards for stablecoin custody and culminated in releasing a best practices report by BAS subcommittees on stablecoins and cybersecurity. According to Ripple, the fifth theme of the class was the role of custody in making stablecoins useful in everyday situations like trade finance, cross-border payments, and managing cash flow.  They said enterprise-grade custodians can help with this change by providing API integration, anti-money laundering (AML) tools, and programmable features. According to them,  the change is also to safeguard tokenized documents related to global trade. To that end, according to Advani and Tso, digital finance, smart contracts, tokenized documents, and automated compliance will need to be more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:28
Fed executive Bowman campaigns for central bank staff to own crypto

Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman is pushing for central bank staff to be allowed to own cryptocurrencies. The central bank executive says that the firsthand experience would improve oversight and help attract talent. Current Fed rules prohibit its staff from holding cryptocurrencies, but that might change soon as Federal executive Bowman pushes for ownership rights […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 06:26
Bitcoin May Pause After Fresh Highs As Holders Pocket Gains

The post Bitcoin May Pause After Fresh Highs As Holders Pocket Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:26
Palantir Shares Plunge 9% Amid Slide In AI Stocks

The post Palantir Shares Plunge 9% Amid Slide In AI Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Software analytics firm Palantir is plummeting on the stock market Tuesday, with shares falling 9% as other AI darlings like NVIDIA and Meta cool down from gains made earlier this month. Palantir shares fell as low as 9% Tuesday. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Palantir shares were down 9% on Tuesday afternoon at $157.91, erasing strong gains made by the company after it topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its full-year guidance in its latest earnings report this month. Tuesday’s slump marked the company’s fifth consecutive day of losses as it trades down 15.5% since Aug. 13. Multiple outlets have linked Palantir’s tumble to a short report from Citron Research that says the company’s stock is overvalued, citing OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation and noting if OpenAI’s price-to-sales was applied to Palantir, the company’s stock would trade at $40—a massive drop from its $159.15 per share. NVIDIA shares slipped as low as 3% hours before close, also erasing gains that began near the start of the month. Meta’s stock fell nearly 2% to $753.43 per share Tuesday afternoon, adding on to its 3% drop in share price on Monday. The Nasdaq fell 1.4% in midday trading. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crypto Stocks Are Also Feeling The Crunch Cryptocurrency stocks also tumbled Tuesday, with Coinbase shares falling nearly 5%, Robinhood falling more than 5% and Bitcoin sliding 2.4% amid a two-day crypto pullback. Big Number $1 billion. That is how much Palantir reported in quarterly revenue this month, marking the first time the firm has surpassed the milestone earnings number. Tangent OpenAI CEO Sam Altman commented on the state…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:25
SkyBridge Capital Sets a New Course with Digital Transformation

SkyBridge Capital converts hedge funds to crypto assets using Avalanche network. Tokeny and ERC-3643 token standard ensure secure and compliant digital transformation. Continue Reading:SkyBridge Capital Sets a New Course with Digital Transformation The post SkyBridge Capital Sets a New Course with Digital Transformation appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/20 06:22
U.S. Must Lead Crypto or Fall Behind

The post U.S. Must Lead Crypto or Fall Behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Donald Trump Jr. is turning heads with his bold take on the future of digital assets, saying that cryptocurrencies will inevitably become the backbone of global finance. In a recent interview, the President’s eldest son explained that his family’s shift toward crypto wasn’t born from technical expertise, but rather from firsthand experience with being locked out of the traditional financial system. He recalled how, before entering politics, securing bank loans for real estate projects was as easy as making a single phone call. That all changed once the Trump family became a political lightning rod, leading banks to treat them as unwelcome clients. According to Trump Jr., that experience underscored the importance of financial alternatives that can’t be cut off by institutions or politics. “Crypto is more than speculation,” he argued. “It’s about freedom and America’s economic leadership in the decades to come.” He went on to stress that digital assets are not a passing trend but a multi-trillion-dollar industry in the making. If handled correctly, he believes crypto could drive major tax revenues, fuel innovation, and solidify the U.S. as a dominant force in blockchain technology. The remarks come at a time when Washington is weighing sweeping legislation designed to provide regulatory clarity for the sector. Trump Jr. framed the upcoming bill as a once-in-a-generation chance to secure America’s competitive edge. “We have to keep this industry on U.S. soil,” he said, warning that hesitation could allow rival nations to leap ahead. Trump Jr.’s comments echo the broader push from the Trump administration, which has positioned itself as a champion of digital assets. With regulatory reform on the horizon, crypto advocates see an opportunity for the United States to cement its role as the world’s financial innovator. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:22
Crypto Prices Hold Steady, Longs Unwind as Memecoin Hype Fades

The post Crypto Prices Hold Steady, Longs Unwind as Memecoin Hype Fades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaurya is the Co-Leader of the CoinDesk tokens and data team in Asia with a focus on crypto derivatives, DeFi, market microstructure, and protocol analysis. Shaurya holds over $1,000 in BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, SUSHI, CRV, NEAR, YFI, YFII, SHIB, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BNB, MANA, MLN, LINK, XMR, ALGO, VET, CAKE, AAVE, COMP, ROOK, TRX, SNX, RUNE, FTM, ZIL, KSM, ENJ, CKB, JOE, GHST, PERP, BTRFLY, OHM, BANANA, ROME, BURGER, SPIRIT, and ORCA. He provides over $1,000 to liquidity pools on Compound, Curve, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, BurgerSwap, Orca, AnySwap, SpiritSwap, Rook Protocol, Yearn Finance, Synthetix, Harvest, Redacted Cartel, OlympusDAO, Rome, Trader Joe, and SUN. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/markets-today-crypto-prices-hold-steady-while-derivatives-show-long-positions-unwinding
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:20
MetaMask x TRON: A New Era for Web3 Access

The post MetaMask x TRON: A New Era for Web3 Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TRON DAO just made a big move. The community-led organization announced a partnership with MetaMask. The result? TRON will be natively integrated into the world’s most popular self-custodial wallet. This isn’t small. It changes how millions of MetaMask users connect with TRON’s ecosystem. And it fits perfectly with TRON’s mission to make blockchain simple, fast, and open to everyone. What it means for TRON and many more First, global access. TRON already dominates in Asia. It has strong presence in South America, Africa, and Europe. Now, MetaMask users everywhere can access TRON without needing a new wallet. One wallet. One interface. No walls left standing. Second, smooth experience. TRON’s blockchain is quick, over 2,000 transactions per second. Fees? Less than a cent. That means MetaMask users can now explore TRON’s major dApps like JustLend DAO and SunSwap without worrying about gas. Everything in one place. Third, stablecoin power. TRON is the biggest stablecoin network in the world. More than $82B worth of USDT circulates on TRON. That’s unmatched. With MetaMask in the mix, that stablecoin liquidity is now easier to reach than ever. 🚨Breaking TRON just linked up with MetaMask and it’s huge. Metamask will add support for the TRON network, opening Tron’s ecosystem dApps, TRC20 tokens like USDT, USDD to metamask’s 100M+ users. It’s safe to say Tron’s reach just got massive. What does this mean?– Global… pic.twitter.com/HD4VgGNWAd — Leila (@chimpnzee) August 19, 2025 How it’s done This isn’t a bridge. It isn’t a pegged TRX token. TRON’s team worked directly with MetaMask to build native integration. That means users will manage TRX, stake, and move assets right inside the MetaMask interface. It’s clean. It’s secure. It’s real Web3 infrastructure. Angel Gonzalez-Capizzi from MetaMask put it simply: “This connects ecosystems and opens doors.” Justin Sun, founder of TRON, was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:19
Japan Approves Its First-Ever Yen-Pegged Stablecoin (JPYC)

The post Japan Approves Its First-Ever Yen-Pegged Stablecoin (JPYC) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s top financial regulator has approved the country’s first-ever yen-pegged stablecoin. The new JPYC token will be fully backed by domestic deposits and Japanese Government Bonds. The move is a major step in Japan’s push to create a regulated digital finance sector. Japan has officially entered the stablecoin race after the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) granted regulatory approval to JPYC Inc., a Tokyo-based fintech startup, to issue Japan’s first yen-pegged stablecoin. The token, also branded as JPYC, is expected to debut in the autumn of 2025 and will maintain a one-to-one peg with the Japanese yen. In a statement, Chief Executive Noritaka Okabe confirmed the stablecoin will be fully backed by domestic deposits and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), ensuring compliance with the country’s updated Payment Services Act. By operating under a funds transfer service provider license, JPYC is transitioning from a prepaid token operator to a fully regulated issuer. Unique, Zero-Fee Business Model Unlike many global stablecoin issuers, JPYC will not charge transaction fees. Instead, its business model will rely entirely on the interest income generated by the JGB reserves backing the tokens. For every ¥1 trillion issued, the firm estimates it will generate gross annual revenue of approximately ¥5 billion from bond yields. The company expects its first users to be hedge funds, family offices, and institutional investors within Japan. Over time, JPYC aims to expand its adoption to international remittances and corporate settlements. How Japan’s Approach Differs from the US and China The launch comes as global regulation of stablecoins accelerates. In July, U.S. President Donald Trump signed federal legislation establishing rules for dollar-backed tokens. Related: U.S. Treasury Clarifies Position on Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans Meanwhile, major American financial institutions like Bank of America and Fiserv are preparing their own stablecoin products. By contrast, Chinese regulators recently…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 06:18
