Electricity Prices Are Rising Thanks To Tariffs, Clean Energy Cuts, AI

Topline Electricity bills have increased almost 10% since the start of the year and could rise another $170 per year for households by 2035 thanks to the repeal of clean energy tax credits, new tariffs and rapid expansion of electricity-hungry data centers to fuel a boom in artificial intelligence, multiple reports have shown. Electricity transmission towers. Getty Images Key Facts Residential electricity bills have increased by almost 10% since President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as president, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, rising from 15.95 cents per kilowatthour in January to 17.47 cents in May, the latest data available. The cost of electricity has risen 5.5% over the last 12 months, according to the latest consumer price index data, almost twice as much as the overall cost of living (up 2.7%). Trump has repeatedly promised to lower utility bills, but multiple reports released this summer blame his moves imposing new tariffs, cutting clean energy sources and supporting the expansion of data centers as reasons for the spikes in price. Climate think tank Energy Innovation estimates energy provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law July 4, will increase wholesale electricity prices by 74% over the next 10 years, leading to a household energy cost increase of $170 annually by 2035. Tariffs on steel, aluminum and their derivatives stand to increase the cost of construction and maintenance on transmission lines, substations and power plants, likely to be passed onto customers over time, and energy imports from Canada and Mexico are also subject to tariffs. Trump's support of AI—he has vowed the U.S. will become "the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto"—is also fueling the rise of power-hungry data centers, sending the demand for electricity (and its price) soaring.