Ethereum’s Sudden Correction From $4,700 Fails To Shake Investor Confidence
The post Ethereum’s Sudden Correction From $4,700 Fails To Shake Investor Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s Sudden Correction From $4,700 Fails To Shake Investor Confidence | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereums-sudden-correction/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:47
Why Meme Coins Like Moonshot MAGAX Are Built for Market Euphoria in 2025
The Return of Market Euphoria Every bull market has its turning point. In 2017, it was Bitcoin crossing the $20,000 […] The post Why Meme Coins Like Moonshot MAGAX Are Built for Market Euphoria in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/20 06:45
Federal Reserve says US banks should serve crypto without fear of penalties
The post Federal Reserve says US banks should serve crypto without fear of penalties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman acknowledged that crypto firms experienced debanking due to regulatory uncertainty. During the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Aug. 19, Bowman also announced a fundamental shift in the Fed’s approach to blockchain innovation. She revealed the central bank eliminated reputational risk considerations from bank supervision in late June to address barriers preventing financial institutions from serving digital asset companies engaged in legal activities. The Fed official stated: “Your industry [crypto] has already experienced significant frictions with bank regulators applying unclear standards, conflicting guidance, and inconsistent regulatory interpretations.” Bowman emphasized that banks should not face penalties for serving customers conducting lawful business operations, stating that customer selection decisions “lie solely within the purview of bank management” rather than regulatory interference. Furthermore, she noted the Fed’s transition from an “overly cautious mindset” toward embracing blockchain technology within the traditional banking system. She warned that regulators must choose between shaping technological frameworks or allowing innovations to bypass banks entirely, potentially diminishing the banking sector’s economic relevance. The Fed is updating examination manuals and supervisory materials to ensure lasting implementation of the reputational risk removal policy. Four-principle regulatory framework The Fed Vice Chair established four core principles guiding the central bank’s new approach to digital asset regulation. Regulatory certainty tops the list, addressing industry concerns about investing in blockchain development without clear supervisory standards. Bowman questioned whether companies would partner with banks, knowing that regulatory scrutiny brings uncertainty, rather than pursuing alternatives outside the banking system. Tailored regulation forms the second principle, requiring supervisors to evaluate use cases based on specific circumstances rather than applying worst-case scenario expectations. The Fed must recognize unique features distinguishing digital assets from traditional financial instruments while avoiding one-size-fits-all approaches that fail to address actual risk profiles. Consumer protection represents the third principle,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:42
Michelle Bowman Signals Fed’s Openness to Crypto
The post Michelle Bowman Signals Fed’s Openness to Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman warned that banks risk irrelevance if they resist blockchain, artificial intelligence, and crypto adoption. She said regulators are now building a digital asset framework to expand banking access and remove outdated supervisory barriers. Michelle Bowman Warns Against “Overly Cautious Approach” to Crypto Innovation In her official remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Michelle Bowman said regulators should allow innovation to flourish in ways that strengthen financial services. She stressed that bank regulators are already taking important steps to create a framework for digital assets and the adoption of blockchain within the banking system. She said these steps will expand access to banking services and remove supervisory obstacles that have hindered relationships between banks and innovators. Bowman added that she is encouraged by technology’s ability to solve problems and improve financial efficiency. Bowman warned that an overly cautious approach could leave banks sidelined as consumers and businesses adopt faster, cheaper, and more efficient alternatives. She said the Federal Reserve is committed to shifting its culture toward openness, emphasizing that outdated frameworks should not block new products and services. Another part of her message was on the growing importance of tokenization. Michelle Bowman said tokenized assets could transform ownership transfers, reduce costs, and increase access to capital markets. She added that the banks, even the community ones, would benefit from near real-time transactions achieved through tokenization. Bowman also pointed out the role of stablecoins after the GENIUS Act was passed. She indicated that stablecoins could help expand payment systems available to banks. According to Bowman, regulators must ensure that rules governing stablecoins are clear, fair, and tailored to actual risks. Bowman Calls for Balanced AI Oversight and Announces End to “Reputational Risk” Penalties Michelle Bowman also called for a balanced approach toward AI oversight. Artificial intelligence was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:41
Electricity Prices Are Rising Thanks To Tariffs, Clean Energy Cuts, AI
The post Electricity Prices Are Rising Thanks To Tariffs, Clean Energy Cuts, AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Electricity bills have increased almost 10% since the start of the year and could rise another $170 per year for households by 2035 thanks to the repeal of clean energy tax credits, new tariffs and rapid expansion of electricity-hungry data centers to fuel a boom in artificial intelligence, multiple reports have shown. Electricity transmission towers. Getty Images Key Facts Residential electricity bills have increased by almost 10% since President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as president, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, rising from 15.95 cents per kilowatthour in January to 17.47 cents in May, the latest data available. The cost of electricity has risen 5.5% over the last 12 months, according to the latest consumer price index data, almost twice as much as the overall cost of living (up 2.7%). Trump has repeatedly promised to lower utility bills, but multiple reports released this summer blame his moves imposing new tariffs, cutting clean energy sources and supporting the expansion of data centers as reasons for the spikes in price. Climate think tank Energy Innovation estimates energy provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law July 4, will increase wholesale electricity prices by 74% over the next 10 years, leading to a household energy cost increase of $170 annually by 2035. Tariffs on steel, aluminum and their derivatives stand to increase the cost of construction and maintenance on transmission lines, substations and power plants, likely to be passed onto customers over time, and energy imports from Canada and Mexico are also subject to tariffs. Trump’s support of AI—he has vowed the U.S. will become “the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto”—is also fueling the rise of power-hungry data centers, sending the demand for electricity (and its price) soaring. Get Forbes…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:37
Tokenlon DEX And LON Token
The post Tokenlon DEX And LON Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenlon is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to swap various Ethereum-based tokens directly from their wallets without the need for an intermediary. Tokenlon is designed to offer a user-friendly and non-custodial trading experience, where users retain control of their funds throughout the trading process. Tokenlon supports a wide array of Ethereum-based tokens, allowing users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Tokenlon aggregates liquidity from various sources, including Loopring’s own layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, to offer competitive prices and ensure efficient trading. Users can benefit from reduced gas fees when trading on Tokenlon, thanks to Loopring’s layer-2 technology. LON is the native utility token of the Loopring ecosystem, which includes Tokenlon. Users can stake LON tokens to receive fee discounts when trading on Tokenlon and other Loopring-related services. They may have the opportunity to stake their tokens to participate in network security, consensus, and potentially earn rewards. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/tokenlon-lon-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:35
Circle Builds Its Own Blockchain with Malachite Acquisition
Quick HighlightsCircle will use Malachite to build Arc L1, a blockchain for stablecoin finance. The open-source Malachite engine aims to boost security and performance. Several Informal Systems employees will join Circle's blockchain team.Circle Acquires Malachite to Power Arc L1Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has announced the acquisition of the Malachite consensus engine from developer Informal Systems.The technology will be the base for the new Arc L1 blockchain which is focused on stablecoin-based financial infrastructure and high-performance digital payments. The press release indicates that the integration of Malachite will enhance the performance, reliability and security of stablecoin transactions while reinforcing Malachite’s mission to build trusted, accessible and decentralized financial systems. Arc L1 blockchain is also expected to support modular architecture and interoperable solutions for developers building Web3 payment applications.The Malachite repository will stay open-source under the Apache 2.0 license to keep the industry able to access it and to encourage more innovation, the statement said. The codebase will receive ongoing support from developers and institutions which will drive the advancement of digital finance network standards. Strategic Shift & Talent IntegrationInformal Systems CEO Ethan Buchman said:“This acquisition is a strong validation of Malachite and of our incubation model,” said Ethan Buchman, CEO at Informal Systems. “Circle’s adoption of Malachite provides a high-impact use case, a robust financial foundation for future development, and ensures our technology contributes to meaningful, mission-aligned outcomes.”As part of the agreement, several Informal employees will move to Circle to help develop Arc L1.Informal will continue supporting Malachite in other areas and will collaborate with ecosystem partners on new blockchain-based infrastructure projects, including those in DeFi, custody, and interoperability.The Arc platform plans to start its testnet operations in 2025 while developing advanced consensus features and on-chain governance mechanisms and stablecoin-enabled service integrations. The partnership shows how the financial industry is moving toward blockchain systems built for financial use which will help Circle achieve its goals for programmable money and international transactions.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:32
Digital asset treasuries eclipse venture funding as companies raise $15 billion in 2025
Traditional crypto startup VC rounds total just 856 deals in 2025, compared to 1,933 in the same period last year.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:31
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
DeepSeek Predicts XRP, Monero, and Dogecoin could rise before August closes, even as Bitcoin faces turbulence after inflation data and regulatory shifts. U.S. policy updates, including the GENIUS Act and SEC reforms, have shaped fresh optimism for a crypto breakout.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:30
Wall Street Pepe Expands Into Solana – WEPE Seeks to Be the Alpha of the Meme Coin Epicenter
Wall Street Pepe has expanded to Solana, establishing a dual-chain economy with Ethereum through a burn-and-mint model. The move enables faster transactions, NFT integrations, and broader community tools, backed by Best Wallet support as the meme coin ecosystem builds momentum ahead of its NFT drop.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:28
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving