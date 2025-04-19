Disney Cruise Line Continues Growth With Sailings Half Booked For 2026

DOVER, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: In this handout image provided by Disney, the "Disney Magic" cruise ship passes the White Cliffs of Dover in England. This was the first time the ship was in Dover as part of Disney Cruise Line's first Northern European Capitals sailing of 2010 on June 12, 2010 in Dover, England. (Photo by Mark Andrews/Disney via Getty Images) Getty Images Disney Cruise Line is seeing exponential growth in its fleet and earnings. During The Walt Disney Company's recent Q3 earnings call, Disney's CFO, Hugh Johnston, stated Disney Cruise Line sailings are nearly half booked for next year, and the ratio of booked rooms is even higher on Disney's newer ships. "The cruise ships are doing extremely well right now. Forward bookings look great, and we're running at very high occupancies in terms of the cruise ships," said Johnson during the presentation. "Our cruise ships continue to be incredibly well received. As we sit here today, we're already basically half booked out for all of next year, and the newer ships are even higher in that regard." During the earnings presentation, it was revealed that the Disney Experiences segment (which includes theme parks, the cruise line and more) operating income of $2.5 billion was up 13% compared to the prior-year quarter. And operating income for Domestic Parks & Experiences grew by 22%, in part thanks to growth at Disney Cruise Line. A Strong Finish In 2025 For Disney Cruise Line 17 June 2025, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Wismar: The cruise ship "Disney Adventure" is moored at the outfitting quay of the TKMS shipyard. After around seven years of construction, one of the world's largest cruise ships was pulled out of the shipbuilding hall on 19.04.2025. The coronavirus-related insolvency of the MV shipyard group in 2022 had significantly delayed the…