Best Crypto for Long Term: BlockDAG, Solana, Kaspa and Ethereum Shaping 2025 Growth
Building a plan for lasting value often depends on how people react to choice and urgency. Projects that inspire quick […] The post Best Crypto for Long Term: BlockDAG, Solana, Kaspa and Ethereum Shaping 2025 Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/20 07:00
Circle Acquires Malachite for Arc L1 Blockchain
The post Circle Acquires Malachite for Arc L1 Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Circle will use Malachite to build Arc L1, a blockchain for stablecoin finance. The open-source Malachite engine aims to boost security and performance. Several Informal Systems employees will join Circle’s blockchain team. Circle Acquires Malachite to Power Arc L1 Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has announced the acquisition of the Malachite consensus engine from developer Informal Systems.The technology will be the base for the new Arc L1 blockchain which is focused on stablecoin-based financial infrastructure and high-performance digital payments. The press release indicates that the integration of Malachite will enhance the performance, reliability and security of stablecoin transactions while reinforcing Malachite’s mission to build trusted, accessible and decentralized financial systems. Arc L1 blockchain is also expected to support modular architecture and interoperable solutions for developers building Web3 payment applications. What is Arc Blockchain for Stablecoins. Image Source: c-sharpcorner The Malachite repository will stay open-source under the Apache 2.0 license to keep the industry able to access it and to encourage more innovation, the statement said. The codebase will receive ongoing support from developers and institutions which will drive the advancement of digital finance network standards. Strategic Shift & Talent Integration Informal Systems CEO Ethan Buchman said: “This acquisition is a strong validation of Malachite and of our incubation model,” said Ethan Buchman, CEO at Informal Systems. “Circle’s adoption of Malachite provides a high-impact use case, a robust financial foundation for future development, and ensures our technology contributes to meaningful, mission-aligned outcomes.” As part of the agreement, several Informal employees will move to Circle to help develop Arc L1.Informal will continue supporting Malachite in other areas and will collaborate with ecosystem partners on new blockchain-based infrastructure projects, including those in DeFi, custody, and interoperability. The Arc platform plans to start its testnet operations in 2025 while developing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 07:00
Bitcoin and Ethereum Today: Pepeto vs Little Pepe, The Best Presale and Price Prediciton
Bitcoin near 115,000 and Ethereum above 4,200 suggests a tight, constructive base rather than a trend break. Funding remains contained and spot–futures spreads are almost neutral, while buyers keep supporting recent lows, so a meaningful read likely follows a volume-heavy breakout. In moments like this, flows tend to rotate from BTC and ETH into smaller
Coinstats
2025/08/20 07:00
Disney Cruise Line Continues Growth With Sailings Half Booked For 2026
The post Disney Cruise Line Continues Growth With Sailings Half Booked For 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOVER, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: In this handout image provided by Disney, the “Disney Magic” cruise ship passes the White Cliffs of Dover in England. This was the first time the ship was in Dover as part of Disney Cruise Line’s first Northern European Capitals sailing of 2010 on June 12, 2010 in Dover, England. (Photo by Mark Andrews/Disney via Getty Images) Getty Images Disney Cruise Line is seeing exponential growth in its fleet and earnings. During The Walt Disney Company’s recent Q3 earnings call, Disney’s CFO, Hugh Johnston, stated Disney Cruise Line sailings are nearly half booked for next year, and the ratio of booked rooms is even higher on Disney’s newer ships. “The cruise ships are doing extremely well right now. Forward bookings look great, and we’re running at very high occupancies in terms of the cruise ships,” said Johnson during the presentation. “Our cruise ships continue to be incredibly well received. As we sit here today, we’re already basically half booked out for all of next year, and the newer ships are even higher in that regard.” During the earnings presentation, it was revealed that the Disney Experiences segment (which includes theme parks, the cruise line and more) operating income of $2.5 billion was up 13% compared to the prior-year quarter. And operating income for Domestic Parks & Experiences grew by 22%, in part thanks to growth at Disney Cruise Line. A Strong Finish In 2025 For Disney Cruise Line 17 June 2025, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Wismar: The cruise ship “Disney Adventure” is moored at the outfitting quay of the TKMS shipyard. After around seven years of construction, one of the world’s largest cruise ships was pulled out of the shipbuilding hall on 19.04.2025. The coronavirus-related insolvency of the MV shipyard group in 2022 had significantly delayed the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:58
Celsius to Begin 3rd Distribution of $220.6 Million to Eligible Creditors
The post Celsius to Begin 3rd Distribution of $220.6 Million to Eligible Creditors appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Celsius, a defunct cryptocurrency lending platform currently undergoing a court-approved reorganization plan, has announced the commencement of the third funds distribution to creditors. According to the announcement, Celsius will distribute $220.6 million to creditors through the approved methods. After distributing 93 percent of the funds owed to creditors last year, Celsius will begin distributing the remaining funds to eligible creditors on August 20, 2025. Moreover, the approved restructuring plan, which involved creating the Bitcoin mining company Ionic Digital, intends to facilitate maximum funds recovery for the distressed creditors. What are the Sources of Funds to Facilitate Celsius’ 3rd Distribution According to the court filing, about $63.2 million of the Celsius funds will be used to facilitate legal fees among other administrative expenses. The funds from the disallowed claims of Alexander Mashinsky and related entities amount to $17 million. The disputed and contingent claims reserve release amounted to $86.4 million. Meanwhile, $46.3 million came from forfeited claims and $7.7 million from expunged claims. Closer Look at the Distribution Plan The Celsius funds distribution will primarily happen in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Approved creditors must pass the set Know-Your Customer (KYC) to facilitate funds transfer with highlighted platforms led by Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) and PayPal. However, some Celsius users, particularly corporate creditors may receive their funds in the United States dollar. Meanwhile, the equity shares of the Ionic Digital will help the defunct lending platform repay a higher recovery plan to the distressed creditors, with some estimates suggesting the Celsius users could receive between 67 percent and 85 percent of their holdings. Ahead of the planned third Celsius distribution, the creditors have been cautioned against rising phishing scams.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:58
Wyoming’s FRNT Is A Game-Changer For Digital Finance
The post Wyoming’s FRNT Is A Game-Changer For Digital Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. State-Issued Stablecoin: Wyoming’s FRNT Is A Game-Changer For Digital Finance Skip to content Home News Crypto News State-Issued Stablecoin: Wyoming’s FRNT is a Game-Changer for Digital Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wyoming-state-issued-stablecoin-frnt/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:54
Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan
TLDR Spain’s tax agency taxed a crypto-backed loan as capital gain, surprising many. The $10.5M tax bill is not on profits but on loan asset movement in DeFi. Spanish tax laws face criticism for taxing DeFi transactions as realized gains. Spain continues tough crypto tax enforcement, sending over 600K warning notices. A decentralized finance (DeFi) [...] The post Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 06:53
Federal Reserve Urges Embrace of Crypto and AI Innovations
The post Federal Reserve Urges Embrace of Crypto and AI Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fed underscores importance of technology adoption in financial sector. Bowman stresses risk of diminished banking relevance. Call for industry collaboration on blockchain understanding. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized the need for regulatory bodies to embrace AI and blockchain technologies during her speech on August 19, 2025. Bowman’s stance highlights potential shifts in U.S. financial policy, stressing adaptation to maintain banking relevance amidst technological advancements. Fed’s Pro-Tech Stance May Ease Future Regulations Bowman’s speech emphasized the need for banks to embrace cryptocurrency and AI innovations. Her stance highlights a strategic shift toward integrating new technologies, with an emphasis on collaboration between banks and tech developers to enhance blockchain understanding and tackle fraud effectively. As she stated in her speech, “We must ensure regulatory approaches allow the exploration and scaling of beneficial new technology use cases within the banking system… If we do not adapt, we risk the diminishment of the banking sector’s relevance to consumers, businesses, and the broader economy.” The speech signals a potential reduction in regulatory scrutiny, potentially leading to increased blockchain adoption within the financial sector. This approach could bolster banks’ adaptability in the evolving digital landscape, safeguarding their economic role. The finance community observes Bowman’s statements as a notable shift in regulatory tone, indicating a progressive stance on technology. Industry reactions are positive, with sectors anticipating enhanced collaboration opportunities to foster innovation across the banking system and beyond. Experts See Bowman’s Speech as a Major Policy Shift Did you know? Bowman’s speech reflects a growing trend among regulatory agencies to support blockchain and AI integration, a paradigm shift from prior approaches focused solely on risk management. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is currently priced at $113,399.27, with a market capitalization of approximately 2.26 trillion USD. It holds a 59.09% market dominance, showing recent price declines…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:51
Bahrain HIMARS Order Boosts Gulf Arab’s Formidable Rocket Arsenals
The post Bahrain HIMARS Order Boosts Gulf Arab’s Formidable Rocket Arsenals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US soldiers inspect a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at the Bahrain International Airshow in Sakhir on November 13, 2024. (Photo by MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The small island kingdom of Bahrain has become the latest country to order the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the United States. When completed, the delivery of the HIMARS to Manama will augment an already impressive array of multiple rocket launch systems in the military arsenals of the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf. The Bahraini government requested at least four HIMARS along with associated equipment in a deal valued at $500 million, the State Department’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency disclosed in a press release on Thursday. The HIMARS is compatible with various American-made rockets and can even fire the MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic missile. Its high mobility, dubbed a “shoot-and-scoot capability” by manufacturer Lockheed Martin, enables it to fire guided rockets at a target in rapid succession and swiftly relocate and reload within minutes, markedly increasing its chances of evading retaliatory fire. The U.S. deployed HIMARS in support of the counteroffensive against the Islamic State group in Mosul in 2016-17, firing hundreds of rockets from a safe distance. More recently, in 2023, the U.S. deployed the HIMARS to Syria, significantly bolstering fire support for the modest U.S. troop deployment there. Ukraine has also successfully used the HIMARS in combat since Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion. Acquisition of even a few HIMARS is significant for such a small, albeit wealthy, country like Bahrain, especially considering it was little over a year ago since Manama ordered 50 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks. The HIMARS isn’t the first system of its kind Bahrain has acquired. It previously bought that system’s predecessor, the M270, in the early 1990s, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:49
Tether Hires Former Trump White House Crypto Advisor Bo Hines
The post Tether Hires Former Trump White House Crypto Advisor Bo Hines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bo Hines has been appointed as Tether’s new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy He helped shape digital asset policy via initiatives like the GENIUS Act and advocated for a strategic Bitcoin reserve Tether has already reinvested billions into the US, and Hines will aid engagement with policymakers, regulators, and lawmakers to further solidify its domestic footing Tether, the issuer of the largest stablecoin USDT, has just appointed Bo Hines (formerly Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump) as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy. Hines brings high-level experience, having helped shape digital asset policy via initiatives like the GENIUS Act (stablecoin regulation) and advocating for a strategic Bitcoin reserve. His hiring fits with Tether’s goal to grow in the US at a time when new rules for stablecoins are being created, particularly under the newly approved GENIUS Act. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, said this regarding the announcement: “Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong US-based presence that spans across multiple sectors, starting with digital assets and expanding to new opportunities, including a deep focus on potential further investments in domestic infrastructure.” Tether has already reinvested billions into the US, and Hines will aid engagement with policymakers, regulators, and lawmakers to further solidify its domestic footing. Hines in the White House In early August, Hines stepped down from his White House role after eight impactful months, leaving behind a legacy of pro-innovation policy. His deputy, Patrick Witt, is expected to become Trump’s next senior advisor on crypto. During Hines’s tenure, the White House Crypto Council released key guidelines favoring decentralized digital assets and proposed policies limiting SEC jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Related: Tether’s On-Chain Footprint Hits 40% of All Fees Following Supply Surge…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:48
