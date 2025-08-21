Today’s Wordle #1524 Hints And Answer For Thursday, August 21st

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It's Thor's Day, which means Odin has his day yesterday, which also means that I handed out an extra riddle for Wordle Wednesday. Today, I give you the answer. This was the riddle: Where can you finish a book without finishing a sentence? The answer: Prison. (I'll allow jail, though you really serve sentences in prison; jail is more of a staging grounds). Also there's a new NYT game called Pips which you should check out. I did a write-up about it which you can read here. Okay, Wordle time! Looking for yesterday's Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPINE (480 words remaining) The Hint: Enthusiastic praise. The Clue: This Wordle begins with a vowel. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today's Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to…