Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List
The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
$2.8916
-0.43%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
NOW
$0.00703
-0.98%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/21 11:27
Κοινοποίηση
Grade 1 Forego Stakes Might Be Race Of The Day At Saratoga August 23
The post Grade 1 Forego Stakes Might Be Race Of The Day At Saratoga August 23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Book’em Danno is a deserving morning line favorite in a very competitive Forego Stakes Danny Brewer August 23 is one of those “special” days at Saratoga Race Course. Yes, the card features six Stakes races and also yes, the Travers’ Stakes will be the headlining event. A quick perusal of the race lineup reveals the grade 1 Forego may actually be the race of the day. Run at seven furlongs on dirt for four-year-olds and up, the forty sixth running of the $500,000 event features a loaded eleven horse field. The Mid-Summer Derby, as the Travers’ is known, might be the Louis Vutton as far as the purse is concerned ($1.25 million), but the Forego features a much deeper and more competitive group of entrants. Let’s take a peek at the runners of race 12 on the card and provide a thought on each. The horses are listed by post position with trainer, jockey, and morning line listed. 1 Most Wanted (Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 5-1)- This son of Candy Ride has five wins and three seconds in eight lifetime starts. His last race was an allowance win at Churchill on June 1 in a one-mile event and previously was second twice in graded stakes company. Some good works indicate he might just be sitting on a big one. A horse to heavily consider in all exotic wagers. 2 Bishops Bay (Brad Cox, Irad Ortiz Jr. 6-1)-Another Brad Cox runner that has never been worse than second. This son of Uncle Mo has seven wins and three seconds in ten lifetime starts. Coming in on a four race win streak, he is another to heavily consider in all exotic and multi-race wagers. 3 Full Moon Madness (Michelle Nevin, Kendrick Carmouche, 20-1)- Two Stakes wins in five starts this year means…
SIX
$0.02166
+0.27%
RIDE
$0.001044
+3.36%
BOOK
$0.000001346
-11.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:27
Κοινοποίηση
Hong Kong’s Ming Shing Group to Buy $483 Million in Bitcoin
The post Hong Kong’s Ming Shing Group to Buy $483 Million in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-based Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited has filed a Form 6-K with the U Hong Kong-based Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited has filed a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing an agreement to purchase 4,250 Bitcoin for approximately US$482.96 million. The company said it will finance the acquisition through a combination of a convertible promissory note and warrants, signaling a sizable balance-sheet commitment to the cryptocurrency. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/hong-kongs-ming-shing-group-to-buy-483-million-bitcoin-9e2ed5e6
K
$0.2185
-2.97%
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:26
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Draws Investors, Overtakes Bitcoin With $3B Surge
The post Ethereum Draws Investors, Overtakes Bitcoin With $3B Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
STUFF
$0.0045
+1.12%
MODE
$0.001863
+0.26%
PLAY
$0.04886
+11.07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:22
Κοινοποίηση
Today’s Wordle #1524 Hints And Answer For Thursday, August 21st
The post Today’s Wordle #1524 Hints And Answer For Thursday, August 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Thor’s Day, which means Odin has his day yesterday, which also means that I handed out an extra riddle for Wordle Wednesday. Today, I give you the answer. This was the riddle: Where can you finish a book without finishing a sentence? The answer: Prison. (I’ll allow jail, though you really serve sentences in prison; jail is more of a staging grounds). Also there’s a new NYT game called Pips which you should check out. I did a write-up about it which you can read here. Okay, Wordle time! Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPINE (480 words remaining) The Hint: Enthusiastic praise. The Clue: This Wordle begins with a vowel. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to…
SIX
$0.02166
+0.27%
BOOK
$0.000001346
-11.91%
PLAY
$0.04886
+11.07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:21
Κοινοποίηση
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Forecasts A Million-Dollar Bitcoin By 2030 Amid 'Emerging' Regulatory Clarity In US
Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), predicted Wednesday that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could hit $1 million by 2030, citing growing regulatory clarity in the U.S.read more
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
BTC
$113,339.64
-0.42%
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/21 11:19
Κοινοποίηση
Chainlink (LINK) Gains 5.9% as Nearly All Assets Rise
The post Chainlink (LINK) Gains 5.9% as Nearly All Assets Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3984.95, up 1.1% (+41.61) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Nineteen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: LINK (+5.9%) and AAVE (+4.2%). Laggards: BCH (-0.8%) and XRP (+0.1%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/20/coindesk-20-performance-update-chainlink-link-gains-5-9-as-nearly-all-assets-rise
BCH
$555
+0.36%
M
$0.42982
+1.66%
XRP
$2.8916
-0.43%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:19
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto giants launch ‘Beacon Network’ to track and freeze stolen crypto
The Beacon Network is an “end-to-end kill chain for illicit crypto assets, moving from detection to action in minutes rather than days,” TRM Labs said. A collective of crypto and traditional finance firms, law enforcement and security researchers has formed a new “crypto crime response network” — known as the Beacon Network — to identify and freeze illicit funds on the blockchain. TRM Labs on Wednesday said the “Beacon Network” creates “an unprecedented level of industry collaboration to block off-ramps for criminal funds.”At least $47 billion has been sent to fraud-related addresses since 2023, according to new data from TRM Labs, though the number is likely to be far higher. Read more
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
SENT
$0.00001
-23.07%
GIANTS
$0.0002769
-2.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/21 11:19
Κοινοποίηση
WWE Drops Bombshell PLE, Waging War With AEW’s Biggest Show
The post WWE Drops Bombshell PLE, Waging War With AEW’s Biggest Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WWE Wrestlepalooza Credit: WWE WWE isn’t playing games or pulling punches. On Wednesday, the promotion made a symphony of announcements and it feels like they’re dropping a diss track targeting AEW. Here’s the breakdown. For starters: WWE’s move to ESPN has been expedited. Originally, it was set to begin in 2026, but the WWE has moved to have this agreement start in September. Guess what day? You guessed it. WWE is kicking off a “massive” new premium live event called WrestlePalooza and it will take place on September 20. If you’re in touch with AEW’s product, you know that’s the same day as AEW All-Out, which is set to feature WWE Hall-of-Famer Adam Copeland aka Edge. That event will take place in Vancouver. WWE’s WrestlePalooza happens in Indianapolis. TORONTO, CANADA – JULY 6: John Cena makes his way to the ring during Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena on July 6, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images The inaugural WrestlePalooza will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, headlined by John Cena in what’s being billed as his final wrestling appearance in Indianapolis. He’ll be joined by Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre on a card designed to showcase WWE’s top champions and marquee names. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET and streams live on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service which starts on August 21. This marks the official start of WWE’s five-year, $1.6 billion partnership with ESPN. Subscribers to ESPN’s unlimited plan will receive all Premium Live Events as part of the package, immediately positioning WWE programming in front of one of the largest sports audiences in the world. Paul “Triple H” Levesque called it a defining moment, promising “the biggest Superstars in WWE” on “the biggest brand in…
H
$0.03083
-1.62%
M
$0.42982
+1.66%
T
$0.01591
-0.99%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:18
Κοινοποίηση
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20
The post Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite sellers’ pressure, some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats. SOL chart by CoinStats SOL/USD The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by almost 3% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after a resistance breakout of $182.30. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $190 mark. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, bulls are trying to get back in the game after yesterday’s bearish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. You Might Also Like In this case, sideways trading in the range of $180-$190 is the most likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $209 mark. In that case, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 range. SOL is trading at $184.89 at press time. Source: https://u.today/solana-sol-price-prediction-for-august-20
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
SOL
$184.36
+1.16%
GET
$0.009973
-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:16
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving