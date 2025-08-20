Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Thumzup Acquires Dogehash, Shifts Focus to Crypto Mining
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/thumzup-acquires-dogehash-crypto-mining/
COM
$0.022084
+0.21%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 07:09
Will Crypto Get Its Long-Awaited Market Structure Bill? Tim Scott Says Vote Could Be Close
The post Will Crypto Get Its Long-Awaited Market Structure Bill? Tim Scott Says Vote Could Be Close appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Tuesday that fewer Senate Democrats might support the upcoming crypto market structure legislation than voted for the GENIUS Act earlier this year. The Senate Banking chair said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has been a key obstacle to getting more Democrats onboard for the far-reaching bill. Warren warned last week that the bill would not just impact crypto, but also upend the entire system of American financial regulation. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), chair of the powerful Senate Banking Committee, said Tuesday that by his current count, a vote on pivotal crypto market structure legislation could come down to just a handful of votes—and that some Democrats who supported a stablecoin bill earlier this summer may not sign on to this one. In June, 18 Democrats broke with the rest of their party to pass the GENIUS Act, a landmark bill establishing a federal framework for issuing and trading stablecoins, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump last month. Speaking today at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, Scott said the number of Democrats who end up supporting a crypto market structure bill could be substantially lower. The senator estimated that, optimistically, somewhere between 12 and 18 Democrats will likely support the bill, largely due to extreme opposition to the bill from certain members of their party. “Let me just say it clearly: Elizabeth Warren is standing in the way of Democrats wanting to participate,” Scott said. “It is a real force to overcome.” While Warren (D-MA), a noted crypto industry critic, was vocal in her opposition to the GENIUS Act, her criticisms of a more far-reaching market structure bill—which would functionally legalize the vast majority of the crypto industry, in part by adding new carveouts to New Deal-era financial regulations—have been even…
SEN
$0.02566
+4.30%
D
$0.03266
-1.50%
REAL
$0.05158
+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 07:09
SkyBridge Capital Embraces Blockchain Shift
The post SkyBridge Capital Embraces Blockchain Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SkyBridge Capital, under the guidance of its founder Anthony Scaramucci, is undergoing a major evolution that involves the transition of two hedge funds worth nearly $300 million into cryptocurrency assets on the Avalanche network. This innovative step will see the Digital Macro Master Fund and Legion Strategies funds transformed into digitally tradable forms through collaboration […] Continue Reading:SkyBridge Capital Embraces Blockchain Shift Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/skybridge-capital-embraces-blockchain-shift
COM
$0.022084
+0.21%
MAJOR
$0.15687
-0.87%
FUND
$0.0246
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 07:08
Some Respect, A Chance To Win Leagues Cup
The post Some Respect, A Chance To Win Leagues Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CARSON, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 7: Maya Yoshida #4 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates after a goal during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Los Angeles Galaxy and Club Santos Laguna at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 7, 2025 in Carson, California. (Photo by Liza Rosales/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) ISI Photos via Getty Images It’s been quite a summer for international soccer in the United States. Let’s see. There was the FIFA Club World Cup for some of the top club sides on the planet, and the Concacaf Gold Cup for the leading teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean. And currently, we have the Leagues Cup. Hold on, you might say, what in the world is the Leagues Cup? Well, it is a relatively new competition manufactured by Major League Soccer and Liga MX to determine the best team in a tournament between each league. Several skeptics felt that another summer tourney that extended the MLS schedule that already has been congested with the likes of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (which has been alive and kicking since 1913) and the Concacaf Champions Cup, was not needed. But in 2019 MLS and Liga MX decided to create Leagues Cup. Only four years competed that year as the tournament has been expanded over the years. The cup had some observers and critics scratching their heads because MLS teams would wind up playing each other in some instances during the group stage, not against its Mexican counterparts. A new year, a near format This year, the powers that be mercifully decided to change the format, for the better. Now, the first round, aka Phase One, pitted 18 MLS teams that qualified for last year’s playoffs against its 18 Mexican counterparts. They played three games apiece…
NEAR
$2.493
+0.52%
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
CHANGE
$0.00226471
+1.61%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 07:07
Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China
The post Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia is preparing to revolutionize the AI chip market in China once again. According to sources close to the company, the semiconductor giant is developing a new processor based on the latest Blackwell architecture, intended to surpass in power the H20 model currently available on the Chinese market. The new chip, known by the provisional name B30A, could represent a turning point in technological relations between the United States and China, in a context of commercial tensions and increasingly stringent regulations. A next-generation chip: features and innovations The B30A stands out for its single-die design: all the main components of the integrated circuit are made on a single piece of silicon, unlike the more sophisticated dual-die configurations like that of Nvidia’s B300 acceleration card. According to sources, this design choice should provide about half the raw computing power compared to the B300, but with significant advantages in terms of efficiency and costs. Despite the technical specifications not yet being fully defined, the B30A is expected to include high-bandwidth memory and Nvidia’s NVLink technology, which allows ultra-fast data transmission between processors. These features are already present in the H20, the chip based on the previous Hopper architecture, but the new solution promises superior performance thanks to the technological evolution introduced by Blackwell. Timelines and market outlook Nvidia aims to deliver the first samples of the B30A to Chinese clients as early as next month, to start testing and gather feedback from the market. However, the development phase is not yet complete and the specifications may undergo further changes before the official launch. The sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, emphasize how the project is still in a delicate phase and subject to many variables, particularly on the regulatory front. In an official statement, Nvidia reiterated its commitment to evaluate a variety…
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
COM
$0.022084
+0.21%
LIKE
$0.011599
-1.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 07:03
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers
The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
$2.493
+0.52%
REAL
$0.05158
+0.15%
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 07:02
Harvard Economist Admits His Bitcoin Prediction Went Terribly Wrong
Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the well-known economist reflected on his 2018 call that Bitcoin was “far more likely” to […] The post Harvard Economist Admits His Bitcoin Prediction Went Terribly Wrong appeared first on Coindoo.
MORE
$0.10166
+1.66%
WELL
$0.0001831
+44.85%
FAR
$0.000321
-0.31%
Coindoo
2025/08/20 07:01
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools
After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
PUBLIC
$0.0585
+2.11%
ACT
$0.03913
-0.68%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 07:00
Looking back at historical cycles: Will the market definitely rise after the September interest rate cut?
Author: kkk An interest rate cut in September this year seems to be a high-probability event. The biggest question now is: will the market rise after the interest rate cut?
NOW
$0.00703
-0.98%
PANews
2025/08/20 07:00
Dogecoin Comes Under Attack From Same Group That Orchestrated Monero’s 51% Takeover
The Qubic community is now targeting Dogecoin (DOGE) following its recent and controversial attack on Monero (XMR). After executing a 51% takeover and claiming majority control over Monero’s hashrate, the group is now shifting focus toward the world’s largest meme coin, signaling what could become one of the most ambitious challenges yet against a major […]
QUBIC
$0.0000027029
-7.41%
XMR
$270.33
+1.35%
MAJOR
$0.15687
-0.87%
Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 07:00
