Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China

The post Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia is preparing to revolutionize the AI chip market in China once again. According to sources close to the company, the semiconductor giant is developing a new processor based on the latest Blackwell architecture, intended to surpass in power the H20 model currently available on the Chinese market. The new chip, known by the provisional name B30A, could represent a turning point in technological relations between the United States and China, in a context of commercial tensions and increasingly stringent regulations. A next-generation chip: features and innovations The B30A stands out for its single-die design: all the main components of the integrated circuit are made on a single piece of silicon, unlike the more sophisticated dual-die configurations like that of Nvidia’s B300 acceleration card. According to sources, this design choice should provide about half the raw computing power compared to the B300, but with significant advantages in terms of efficiency and costs. Despite the technical specifications not yet being fully defined, the B30A is expected to include high-bandwidth memory and Nvidia’s NVLink technology, which allows ultra-fast data transmission between processors. These features are already present in the H20, the chip based on the previous Hopper architecture, but the new solution promises superior performance thanks to the technological evolution introduced by Blackwell. Timelines and market outlook Nvidia aims to deliver the first samples of the B30A to Chinese clients as early as next month, to start testing and gather feedback from the market. However, the development phase is not yet complete and the specifications may undergo further changes before the official launch. The sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, emphasize how the project is still in a delicate phase and subject to many variables, particularly on the regulatory front. In an official statement, Nvidia reiterated its commitment to evaluate a variety…