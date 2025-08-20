2025-08-21 Thursday

Ex-White House director Bo Hines appointed as Tether strategic advisor

The post Ex-White House director Bo Hines appointed as Tether strategic advisor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin giant Tether hired former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as its new strategic adviser for digital assets and US strategy, signaling a push to expand in the world’s biggest economy. Tether, the issuer of the USDt (USDT) stablecoin, appointed Hines to directly engage and coordinate the company’s US strategy and expansion as part of its core focus with immediate effect, according to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph. Hines previously served in President Donald Trump’s administration, where he worked on initiatives to foster digital asset innovation, set guardrails for stablecoin issuers and develop collaboration between government and the blockchain industry. In his new role, Hines will collaborate with Tether’s leadership team to execute its US market entry and cultivate “constructive relationships” with policymakers and industry stakeholders. Hines’ “deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, adding: “Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors, starting with digital assets and expanding to new opportunities, including a deep focus on potential further investments in domestic infrastructure.” Tether Investments has already reinvested almost $5 billion in the US economy. Hines’ addition aims to “reinforce” this commitment and alignment to the US market, the announcement said. Bo Hines, pictured to the left of US President Donald Trump, who stands in the center, following the publication of the advisory group’s crypto report. Source: Bo Hines Tether is planning to enter the US with a new “domestic” dollar-backed stablecoin, which may launch in late 2025 or early 2026, depending on progress with US lawmakers. In December, Tether announced a $775 million strategic investment with video-sharing platform Rumble, two…
Ethereum News: SharpLink Gaming Boosts ETH Treasury, SBET Stock Reacts

The post Ethereum News: SharpLink Gaming Boosts ETH Treasury, SBET Stock Reacts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum news of SharpLink Gaming purchasing additional 143,593 ETH took over market recently. SBET stock price slipped more than 3% to $19.27 amid ETH selloffs and raising funds through equity sales. Ethereum price fell more than 2% and risks dropping to $4,000. SharpLink Gaming on Tuesday said it added 143,593 ETH worth $667.42 million to its Ethereum treasury. After the latest purchase, Ethereum founder Joseph Lubin-backed firm raised the total Ethereum holdings to 740,760 ETH valued at nearly $3.2 billion. At the time of writing, SBET stock price slipped nearly 0.86% in pre-market trading hours and 3% after market open. SharpLink Gaming Acquires an Additional $667 Million in ETH, recent Ethereum News Showed Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648, according to an official announcement on August 19. The Ethereum treasury company raised $146.5 million through the at-the-market (ATM) facility between August 10-17. Also, it raised $390.0 million through a registered direct offering in the week until August 15. Joseph Lubin-backed company also reported 1,388 ETH in net ETH staking rewards, with ETH concentration rising to 94% to 3.87 since adopting the Ethereum treasury strategy on June 2. The company still holds over $84 million in cash to buy more Ethereum. With the latest ETH buy, the company has increased its Total ETH holdings to 740,760 ETH. Chairman Joseph Lubin said all applications will work on or connect to decentralized protocol rails over the next 10 years, with Ethereum at the forefront of this trend. SharpLink gives its investors the best way to capitalize on it, he added. SharpLink plans to hold 1 million ETH, while continuing staking and creating value for its shareholders. Ethereum News: SBET Stock Price Slips At the time of writing ethereum news updates seemed bearish as…
With Zack Wheeler Down, It’s Time To Call Up Andrew Painter

Shibarium Daily Transactions Suddenly Drop 22%, What’s Happening?

The post Shibarium Daily Transactions Suddenly Drop 22%, What’s Happening? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, has suffered a significant drop in transaction count. This comes after more than one week of consistently recording over four million daily transactions on the mainnet. Is SHIB price volatility impacting Shibarium activity? According to Shibariumscan data, the layer-2 blockchain saw a 22% crash in daily transaction count. Notably, the transactions dropped from 4.69 million on Aug. 17 to 3.65 million on Aug. 18. The dramatic plunge in volume signals a pullback in user engagement on Shibarium. You Might Also Like Although the daily transaction count dipped to 3.65 million, it remains strong for Shibarium, given the current market conditions of most assets. The decline might have been triggered by bearish sentiment from Shiba Inu users. Given that Shibarium’s activity is closely linked to SHIB’s price and community engagement, the recent volatility might have impacted the blockchain. As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading down by 0.22% at $0.00001260.  This has affected investor confidence, with trading volume down by a significant 9.97% at $181.22 million in the last 24 hours. Despite the sudden drop, Shibarium has added approximately 4,000,000 new transactions in just about seven days after hitting the 1.5 billion milestone. The current total transaction count stands at 1,541,245,820. Meanwhile, total blocks on Shibarium have now reached 12,621,623 at an average block time of 5.0 seconds. Shibarium surpasses key ecosystem milestones Interestingly, Shibarium has flipped all the major milestones predicted by U.Today based on its potential in July.  You Might Also Like As reported, there were projections that the L2 could hit 1.4 billion transactions, 268 million addresses and 12 million total block count, all before Q3 ends. Shibarium has achieved and surpassed all three metrics. In the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem, despite slow growth in price action,…
Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Top Crypto to Buy Right Now for Ethical, Transparent Growth

The post Top Crypto to Buy Right Now for Ethical, Transparent Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Looking for the top crypto to buy right now? Compare Cold Wallet and Bonk on sustainability, fairness, and real-world utility. See why Cold Wallet’s simple reward model leads with trust. In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and Cold Wallet each chart their own path, but it’s Cold Wallet that puts transparency at the forefront. Bonk’s recent trillion-token burn demonstrates its long-term intent, offering stable gains through deflation. Ripple builds on legal clarity and steady institutional flows to pursue real expansion. But Cold Wallet goes further, combining simplicity and utility with a one-level referral system that directly benefits users. With $6.3 million already raised, a working product, and cashback mechanics tied to actual use, Cold Wallet stands out as the top crypto to buy right now, not for what it might do, but for what it’s already doing. Cold Wallet’s Transparent Reward Model Prioritizes Trust and Long-Term Value In a market saturated with complex affiliate hierarchies and inflated token promises, Cold Wallet takes a refreshingly principled route. Its referral system is designed to reward users without undermining sustainability. The model is simple yet effective: referrers receive 20% in $CWT, while new users get 10%, both sourced from a dedicated referral rewards pool. This key detail matters because it protects the core tokenomics from dilution and avoids the artificial inflation seen in many other projects. Rather than chasing short-term engagement through unsustainable pyramids, Cold Wallet aligns its incentives with user participation and fairness. The referral bonuses follow the same vesting schedule as presale tokens, ensuring everyone is treated equally and transparently. That balance between reward and responsibility is a rare feature in today’s presale space. Currently in stage 17 of its presale, Cold Wallet has already raised…
Crypto Bleeds Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech — Eight Reasons Traders Are Nervous

Cryptocurrencies and related stocks extended losses Tuesday as traders braced for the release of the Fed's release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday.Bitcoin dropped 3.2% in the past 24 hours to slip below $114,000, while ether fell 5.3% to under $4,200. XRP tumbled 6.2%, Cardano's ADA slid 8% and the broader crypto market was down 3.2%. Shares of crypto-related companies, such as bitcoin miners, crypto exchanges and digital asset treasury firms suffered even bigger losses, with MARA, COIN and MSTR closing today's regular session down 5.72%, 5.82% and 7.43%, respectively.By contrast, in general, U.S. equities suffered less: the Dow ended flat, the S&P 500 fell 0.59%, and the Nasdaq slid 1.46%. The disparity underscores how digital assets, which rely heavily on cheap liquidity, are more exposed to shifts in rate expectations than traditional stocks.Investors now face a pivotal calendar. On Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. ET, the Fed will release minutes from the FOMC meeting held July 29–30, offering insight into policymakers’ tariff and inflation debates. From Aug. 21–23, central bankers gather for the Jackson Hole symposium, with Powell’s keynote set for Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Together, the minutes and Powell’s speech could define market expectations for the September policy meeting.Tariffs’ Delayed BiteMany companies have absorbed tariff costs to protect market share, but analysts warn they cannot do so indefinitely. Once passed on to consumers, these costs could drive prices higher and force the Fed to wait before cutting.Sticky Inflation DataDespite some cooling, inflation gauges remain elevated. The producer price index, a key wholesale measure, has been hotter than forecast, suggesting persistent pressures that complicate any case for aggressive easing.Corporate LimitsU.S. executives have signaled they will eventually be forced to shift tariff costs downstream. If that happens, consumer inflation could accelerate in the coming months, making a September cut seem premature.Mixed Economic SignalsThe U.S. economy shows both slowing job growth and resilient consumer demand. This uneven picture could encourage Powell to argue for patience until the Fed has clearer evidence that growth can withstand tariff-driven costs.Policy UncertaintyTariffs intersect with fiscal and trade policies in unpredictable ways. That complexity increases the risk of missteps, making a hawkish tone at Jackson Hole more likely.Lessons From HistoryThe tariff shocks of 2018–2019 produced delayed but meaningful inflation, prompting Fed caution. Powell may draw on that precedent to justify holding back this time.Forward-Looking IndicatorsThe upcoming release of fresh economic data, including Thursday’s release of preliminary August data on manufacturing and services activity, could show tariff-related cost pressures building. Powell could point to these as another reason for prudence.Internal DivisionsMinutes from the July FOMC meeting may reveal a split inside the Fed. With hawks focused on inflation and doves emphasizing jobs, Powell may stress the need for consensus, which often favors waiting.For crypto, the stakes are clear. Higher-for-longer rates curb the liquidity that fuels speculative rallies, raising financing costs for miners and weighing on exchange activity. If Powell signals caution, the sell-off in tokens and crypto-linked equities could deepen. A dovish surprise, however, might offer the spark for a rebound.
Stop Pretending Bitcoin Self Custody Is Easy, It’s Not

The post Stop Pretending Bitcoin Self Custody Is Easy, It’s Not appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s just writing down 12 words, anyone can do it.” This is probably one of the most frequently uttered sentences in this ecosystem when it comes to discussing Bitcoin self custody practices. It’s just keeping some words safe, it’s super easy, anyone can do it right? All the criticisms and reasons people give for someone to not self custody are just Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt. All that FUD can be cut through with that one sentence, right? Get your coins off Coinbase now! Wrong.  This fallacious framing and line of argumentation is no different than saying “shooting a gun is just pointing and pulling a trigger, anyone can do it.” There is so much more than just pointing and pulling a trigger to shooting a gun safely. To start, there is actually having the appreciation for what a gun is, and the consequences using one can have. Consequences you cannot take back.  A gun is not a toy, it is a tool that can kill people. Without truly appreciating that, people can be careless in handling a gun, and if they were to cause harm to someone else while being careless there is no undo button.  There is no way to wind back time and bring someone back from the dead. Just like there is no way to wind back a bitcoin transaction.  Writing down 12 words doesn’t just solve everything. First users have to actually appreciate what those 12 words are. They have to really understand that those 12 words are their money. That they must be kept secret and secure in order to safeguard their bitcoin. Just having those 12 words written down doesn’t equate to having that appreciation.  Next, they need to actually physically secure that copy of 12 words to keep it secret.  Can they actually…
Apple is expanding iPhone 17 production across five factories in India

The post Apple is expanding iPhone 17 production across five factories in India appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple is pushing more iPhone production into India while the White House hits the country with new trade threats over its growing ties with Russia. According to CNBC, the tech giant is expanding operations at five factories in India, right as the U.S. government starts tightening its grip on countries buying oil from Moscow. This comes as Washington accuses New Delhi of reselling discounted Russian crude during the Ukraine war, and warns that new penalties are on the table. Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, told CNBC on Tuesday that the administration has “planned to up the tariffs on India,” and labeled the move as “secondary tariffs for buying the sanctioned Russian oil.” He claimed India was “profiteering,” saying the country was taking advantage of the Ukraine conflict to purchase cheap Russian barrels and resell them for profit. “Which is unacceptable,” Bessent said on live television. Trump raises penalties while Apple expands factory network Donald Trump, now back in the White House, increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50% earlier this month. The president had already warned in July that if there was no peace deal between Russia and Ukraine by September, countries continuing trade with Moscow would face second-tier tariffs “at about 100%.” India, one of Russia’s biggest oil buyers, is squarely in Trump’s line of fire. While the U.S. ramps up pressure, Apple is busy preparing for the launch of its upcoming iPhone 17. The company has ramped up manufacturing across five Indian plants, some of which are newly opened and tied to the Tata Group and Foxconn Technology. In addition, Apple is developing an India-specific version of the device, the iPhone 17e, which is scheduled for release next year. Apple’s decision to grow its India footprint comes as it continues moving operations out of China. The company has…
Wyoming Launches America’s First State-Authorized Stable Token – Available Across 7 Leading Blockchains

The State of Wyoming has launched America’s first official stablecoin, the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) across 7 main blockchains. Read more on the event here!
