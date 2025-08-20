The Beatles Tease A Mysterious New Release—But Fans Have A Good Hunch
The post The Beatles Tease A Mysterious New Release—But Fans Have A Good Hunch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Original Caption) The Beatles are shown at a press conference at the Warwick Hotel. Standing left to right are: Ringo Starr, (wearing polka dot shirt), Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison. Bettmann Archive 55 years after The Beatles called it quits, fans today are in a near-constant state of speculation about what the rock legends—and their estates—will release next. In recent years, that’s included deluxe, remixed box sets of their classic albums; a treasure trove of remastered, never-before seen footage in Disney+’s Get Back docuseries; and of course, the “last” Beatles song, “Now and Then,” released in 2023. The latest moptop missive arrived Tuesday morning on the band’s website: a teaser image of the back of a canvas, with the numbers “1,” “2,” “3,” and “4?” cycling in the center. On Instagram, the band went further, filling the numbers with imagery seen on the cover of a 1995 release. All signs point to a 3oth anniversary re-release of The Beatles Anthology. In 1995, surviving members Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr told the band’s story in a six-part TV docuseries, and also released a three-volume CD set of the same name, packed with demos, rarities, live and unreleased versions of their songs. But the Anthology project gained most notice for its two “new” Beatles songs, “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” They were based on home demo recordings by co-founder John Lennon, made shortly before his murder in 1980. The surviving Beatles and producer Jeff Lynne utilized then-cutting-edge tech to combine Lennon’s voice and piano with their new instrumentation and backing vocals. When the songs were unveiled in 1995, public response was mixed. Many listeners felt the quality of Lennon’s home recordings left the singer muddy and indecipherable in the mix. “Now and Then” was actually planned…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:37