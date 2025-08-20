Bank of Japan has no choice but to hike rates now. But at what cost?

The post Bank of Japan has no choice but to hike rates now. But at what cost? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan is staring down the barrel of an economic mess, and the Bank of Japan can’t stall any longer. The central bank has no real option left but to raise interest rates—again. The weak yen has wiped out purchasing power across the country, driven up living costs, and left millions struggling to keep up. That’s the brutal backdrop veteran ruling party lawmaker Taro Kono laid out on Tuesday, according to Reuters, as he demanded both tighter monetary policy and fiscal discipline to stop the damage. The BOJ had already pulled the plug on its decade-long stimulus experiment last year and bumped short-term interest rates up to 0.5% in January. But Kono, who’s gunning for the top job himself, says it hasn’t been enough. He warned that Japan can’t afford to let real borrowing costs—already negative thanks to high inflation—linger in the red. “I think it’s better to start early,” Kono said, pressing for more rate hikes. He added that the BOJ needs to “send out a message that Japan will pull out of a situation where real interest rates are negative.” When asked if a hike could come before year-end, he kept it vague but blunt: “I feel like [rate hikes] have already come too late.” Weak yen keeps crushing Japanese households Consumer prices in Japan have stayed above the 2% mark for over three years straight. But Governor Kazuo Ueda is still dragging his feet on raising rates further, citing pressure on the economy from U.S. tariffs—coming from Washington under President Donald Trump’s new administration. While the BOJ continues to hesitate, critics say the damage is already deep. Kono argued that the BOJ’s delay has weakened the yen and blown up import costs, creating a wave of inflation that’s hitting pensioners and businesses hard. What used to help exporters…