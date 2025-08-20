2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
‘Ghostrunner’ Devs Reveal First-Person Soulslike ‘Valor Mortis’ Set During The Napoleonic Wars

‘Ghostrunner’ Devs Reveal First-Person Soulslike ‘Valor Mortis’ Set During The Napoleonic Wars

The post ‘Ghostrunner’ Devs Reveal First-Person Soulslike ‘Valor Mortis’ Set During The Napoleonic Wars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Valor Mortis Credit: One More Level Valor Mortis translates from the Latin into “courage in the face of death.” It’s a fitting title for a soulslike, the genre spawned by FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games into its very own breed of wildly varied action-RPGs. The upcoming first-person fantasy shooter was revealed at Opening Night Live Tuesday as Gamescom kicks off in Cologne, Germany. It looks excellent, blending elements of the Dark Souls games with first-person gameplay reminiscent of Arkane’s Dishonored series, all set against a fantastical and grimdark backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars. Here’s the trailer: In Valor Mortis, you take on the role of William, a former soldier of the Grande Armée brought back from the dead. You discover that your former comrades have been transformed into hideous abominations by some mysterious force – the same force that grants you a suite of magical powers to go along with your blade and pistol and musket. A terrible, magical plague and an equally brutal war have left this alternative Europe in tatters. Fans of Dark Souls can join fans of Ghostrunner in their excitement over Valor Mortis, as One More Level worked on those games prior to this release. The Ghostrunner games blend cyberpunk ninja action with fast-paced parkour and insta-death for a super fun and incredibly challenging and fast-paced experience. This game looks much slower and more methodical, but also a lot more like my kind of game. Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes Valor Mortis is slated to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 in 2026. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/08/19/ghostrunner-devs-reveal-first-person-soulslike-valor-mortis-set-during-the-napoleonic-wars/
FUN
FUN$0,009474+0,19%
LOOKS
LOOKS$0,019437+0,53%
PLAY
PLAY$0,04886+11,07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:58
Κοινοποίηση
Fed Vice Chairman for Financial Supervision Supports Fed Staff Holding Small Amounts of Cryptocurrency

Fed Vice Chairman for Financial Supervision Supports Fed Staff Holding Small Amounts of Cryptocurrency

PANews reported on August 20 that Bowman, Vice Chairman of Financial Supervision of the Federal Reserve, suggested on Tuesday that Fed staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of
VICE
VICE$0,01245+0,16%
HOLD
HOLD$0,00004233+0,85%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 07:58
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Reportedly Investigates World Liberty Partner Alt5 Sigma

SEC Reportedly Investigates World Liberty Partner Alt5 Sigma

The post SEC Reportedly Investigates World Liberty Partner Alt5 Sigma appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is investigating Alt5 Sigma, a company that recently conducted a $1.5 billion partnership with Trump’s World Liberty Financial. Its President, Jon Isaac, is the direct target. Apparently, the Commission is determining whether or not Alt5 Sigma engaged in fraud activities including earnings inflations, stock manipulation, and more. SEC Investigates Trump Partner World Liberty Financial, a major Trump family crypto enterprise, has been investing in a lot of Web3 firms lately. Recently, the firm closed a $1.5 billion deal with Alt5 Sigma, ostensibly to support a WLFI token strategy, and it invited the firm to ring the Nasdaq Bell with it. Today, however, the SEC is reportedly investigating this Trump family partner: [ ZOOMER ] THE SEC IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING JON ISAAC, PRESIDENT OF TRUMP'S $1.5B WORLD LIBERTY VEHICLE – ALT5 SIGMA, FOR INFLATING EARNINGS AND SELLING SHARES INTO THE PUMP IN TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING ALT5 SIGMA: THE INFORMATION — zoomer (@zoomerfied) August 19, 2025 This report came from The Information, alleging that the SEC is investigating Alt5 Sigma and its President, not any piece of the Trump family itself. Considering that the Commission’s enforcement capabilities have severely diminished under Trump’s war on crypto enforcement, this investigation is very surprising. It’s unclear what the final outcome will be, or exactly what the Commission is scrutinizing. For example, some social media users have claimed that the SEC is investigating Jon Isaac over incidents totally unrelated to any Trump ties. The SEC had outstanding complaints against Isaac dating to 2021, and he has allegedly engaged in insider trading at companies other than Alt5 Sigma. In other words, the notion of a Trump-related investigation may be overblown, but it’s hard to be quite certain yet. This is a developing situation. World Liberty Financial did not immediately respond to BeInCrypto’s request for comment. The…
TRUMP
TRUMP$8,666-1,66%
MORE
MORE$0,10172+1,72%
LIBERTY
LIBERTY$0,11686+0,19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:57
Κοινοποίηση
Trump Orders Purge Of ‘Woke’ Material From Washington Museums

Trump Orders Purge Of ‘Woke’ Material From Washington Museums

The post Trump Orders Purge Of ‘Woke’ Material From Washington Museums appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump lamented mentions of “how bad Slavery was” at the Smithsonian and other museums, calling them “the last remaining segment of ‘woke’” as he seeks to exert more control over cultural institutions in his second term. United States President Donald Trump participates in a Multilateral Meeting with European Leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US. Picture date: Monday August 18, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Key Facts Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday he instructed White House lawyers to review museums across the country for any “woke” material, calling the Smithsonian “OUT OF CONTROL.” “Everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been,” Trump wrote. Trump’s statement follows reports earlier this month that the administration was conducting a review of the Smithsonian Institution “to restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,” according to a letter White House officials sent to Smithsonian secretary Lonnie Bunch, NBC News reported. Trump said Tuesday he’s instructed his attorneys to conduct “the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities,” referring to his efforts to revoke federal funding at schools that don’t adhere to his ideological directives. What Has Trump Done To Remove Material At National Parks? U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in a May 20 order instructed the National Park Service to “remove any content” that does not work toward Trump’s directive to make federal sites “uplifting public monuments that remind Americans of our extraordinary heritage.” The National Park Service then began posting signs in federal parks asking visitors to report information they deemed “negative about either past or living Americans,” sparking backlash from park advocacy groups that encouraged people to send…
T
T$0,0159-1,05%
U
U$0,01417-29,85%
WHITE
WHITE$0,0005522+0,40%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:52
Κοινοποίηση
Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity Skip to content Home News Crypto News Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-infrastructure-investment/
TOP
TOP$0,000096--%
COM
COM$0,022084+0,21%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:51
Κοινοποίηση
‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets Release Date And First Trailer

‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets Release Date And First Trailer

The post ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets Release Date And First Trailer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Fallout” Season 2 poster. Prime Video Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell are among the cast members featured in the first trailer for Fallout Season 2, which is scheduled for a December release. Prime Video surprised viewers this week with the first poster for Season 2, along with a teaser at the bottom of it that noted Season 2 would be coming out in December, but did not indicate an exact release date. The streaming platform also released a Season 2 image of Goggins as Cooper Howard before he became The Ghoul. Forbes‘Fallout’ Season 2 Poster Released; Walton Goggins Teases Tone Of New SeasonBy Tim Lammers According to a press release from Prime Video on Tuesday, “The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.” Prime Video revealed the Fallout Season 2 trailer at Gamescom on Tuesday, with creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, executive producer Jonathan Nolan and stars Purnell and Aaron Moten in attendance. In addition, Prime Video announced that the new eight-episode Season 2 will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 17. ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers The trailer begins in the deserted environs of New Vegas, formerly Las Vegas, with The Ghoul and Lucy MacLean (Purnell). The shot then transitions to the former Las Vegas with a shot of Cooper Howard before he became The Ghoul during the apocalypse. In Las Vegas, Cooper encounters Robert House, a new character for Season 2 played by Justin Theroux. The trailer also includes shots of Maximus (Moten), Lucy’s villainous father, Hank (Kyle McLachlan) as well as the menacing predator the Deathclaw. See the full trailer below. What Is ‘Fallout’About? The official…
CITY
CITY$1,1349+2,08%
EPIC
EPIC$2,6696-10,40%
IMAGE
IMAGE$0,00113+0,89%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:46
Κοινοποίηση
MicroStrategy and Bitcoin: Threats Facing a Cryptocurrency Titan

MicroStrategy and Bitcoin: Threats Facing a Cryptocurrency Titan

Bitcoin stability may increasingly depend on corporate treasury purchases over market demand. MicroStrategy's financial health is perceived as closely linked to Bitcoin's price fluctuations. Continue Reading:MicroStrategy and Bitcoin: Threats Facing a Cryptocurrency Titan The post MicroStrategy and Bitcoin: Threats Facing a Cryptocurrency Titan appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0,04745-1,47%
TITAN
TITAN$0,000000007185+1,56%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:42
Κοινοποίηση
US House to Approve Crypto Market Structure Bill: Caitlin Long

US House to Approve Crypto Market Structure Bill: Caitlin Long

The post US House to Approve Crypto Market Structure Bill: Caitlin Long appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington advances Bitcoin market structure bill, signaling shift in U.S. crypto policy Stablecoin rules under Genius Act push banks toward compliance-driven token issuance Clarity Act gains momentum with Senate review and Trump’s support for final approval The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a major cryptocurrency market structure bill that would create the first comprehensive rulebook for digital assets in the country. The news comes from Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long, who revealed the development live on CNBC from the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium. Washington’s Stance on Crypto Is Softening Speaking on the shifting political climate, Long emphasized that the regulatory landscape in D.C. has changed noticeably in recent months. She noted that bank regulators like the FDIC and OCC have softened their stance on crypto-related activities, while key personnel changes inside the Federal Reserve are also creating cautious optimism for more crypto-friendly reforms.  Related: US House Passes Major Crypto Bills; GENIUS Act Heads to Trump’s Desk The Federal Reserve has also scaled back certain supervisory measures, though it still controls the final clearance for banking services. According to Long, personnel changes inside the Fed are beginning to influence policy, creating cautious optimism for crypto-friendly reforms. Stablecoin Laws Spark Industry Readiness Besides Bitcoin, stablecoins are commanding increased attention following the passage of the Genius Act, which provides a federal framework for these tokens.  Custodia Bank, in partnership with Vantage Bank, recently issued one of the first bank-backed stablecoins, a move that Long believes sets a compliance-driven standard for the industry. She stressed that working with regulators first, rather than seeking forgiveness later, positions banks to build trust while ensuring a level playing field. However, several unanswered questions remain. Regulators must still determine how capital requirements will apply to banks holding stablecoins and how compliance rules will extend across…
C
C$0,20702-0,84%
D
D$0,03266-1,50%
U
U$0,01417-29,85%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:42
Κοινοποίηση
SharpLink Gaming Ether Stockpile Tops $3 Billion As ETH Treasury Race Heats Up

SharpLink Gaming Ether Stockpile Tops $3 Billion As ETH Treasury Race Heats Up

The post SharpLink Gaming Ether Stockpile Tops $3 Billion As ETH Treasury Race Heats Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Gaming, the online gambling marketer helmed by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, said on Tuesday that it spent another $667 million on Ether (ETH) over the past week. The firm said it scooped up 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648 per Ether, totaling $667.4 million. That’s approximately 8% higher than the second-largest crypto’s […] Source: https://zycrypto.com/sharplink-gaming-ether-stockpile-tops-3-billion-as-eth-treasury-race-heats-up/
COM
COM$0,022084+0,21%
SECOND
SECOND$0,0000074-3,89%
ETH
ETH$4 259,81+0,64%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:41
Κοινοποίηση
Bank of Japan has no choice but to hike rates now. But at what cost?

Bank of Japan has no choice but to hike rates now. But at what cost?

The post Bank of Japan has no choice but to hike rates now. But at what cost? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan is staring down the barrel of an economic mess, and the Bank of Japan can’t stall any longer. The central bank has no real option left but to raise interest rates—again. The weak yen has wiped out purchasing power across the country, driven up living costs, and left millions struggling to keep up. That’s the brutal backdrop veteran ruling party lawmaker Taro Kono laid out on Tuesday, according to Reuters, as he demanded both tighter monetary policy and fiscal discipline to stop the damage. The BOJ had already pulled the plug on its decade-long stimulus experiment last year and bumped short-term interest rates up to 0.5% in January. But Kono, who’s gunning for the top job himself, says it hasn’t been enough. He warned that Japan can’t afford to let real borrowing costs—already negative thanks to high inflation—linger in the red. “I think it’s better to start early,” Kono said, pressing for more rate hikes. He added that the BOJ needs to “send out a message that Japan will pull out of a situation where real interest rates are negative.” When asked if a hike could come before year-end, he kept it vague but blunt: “I feel like [rate hikes] have already come too late.” Weak yen keeps crushing Japanese households Consumer prices in Japan have stayed above the 2% mark for over three years straight. But Governor Kazuo Ueda is still dragging his feet on raising rates further, citing pressure on the economy from U.S. tariffs—coming from Washington under President Donald Trump’s new administration. While the BOJ continues to hesitate, critics say the damage is already deep. Kono argued that the BOJ’s delay has weakened the yen and blown up import costs, creating a wave of inflation that’s hitting pensioners and businesses hard. What used to help exporters…
STOP
STOP$0,13043-6,23%
T
T$0,0159-1,05%
U
U$0,01417-29,85%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:40
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving