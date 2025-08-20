Michelle Akers And USWNT 85ers Launch Collection With The Realest

The post Michelle Akers And USWNT 85ers Launch Collection With The Realest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 85ers Card. The Realest. 2025. https://the85ers.therealest.com The 85ers LLC. The Realest. Forty years ago, the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team took the field with little fanfare. Wearing men’s jerseys with hand-sewn patches, the 17 women who represented the U.S. in 1985 had no blueprint, no resources, and no guarantees their efforts would even be remembered. Today, those same trailblazers are rewriting history with the launch of The 85ers LLC — a first-of-its-kind, athlete-owned company designed to preserve their legacy, tell their stories, and create opportunities for the next generation of women athletes. For FIFA Female Player of the Century, Michelle Akers, a true pioneer of the game, this project has been decades in the making. ‘Over the years, I kept asking myself, where are my 85ers in all of this?” Akers recalls. “Our stories are valuable, both individually and collectively. We wanted to build something where we own our stories in perpetuity, while connecting the past, present, and future.” Akers reflects, “For too long, our history wasn’t documented. We were there, we laid the foundation, but it often felt like we were invisible. This is about reclaiming that space and saying, we were here, and what we did matters.” 85ers USWNT Collection With The Realest Soccer: FIFA World Cup: USA Michelle Akers (10) victorious with fans after winning Group Stage match vs North Korea at Foxboro Stadium. Foxborough, MA 6/27/1999 CREDIT: Damian Strohmeyer (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X58179 TK1 R1 F14 ) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images One of the first ways The 85ers are bringing that mission to life is through a collaboration with the cutting-edge collectibles marketplace, The Realest. The partnership began with a simple but striking realization: in 1985, the women didn’t even have jerseys of their own.…