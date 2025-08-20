2025-08-21 Thursday

Federal Reserve’s Bowman Proposes Crypto Holdings for Fed Staff

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fed-bowman-crypto-holdings-proposal/
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:07
Michelle Akers And USWNT 85ers Launch Collection With The Realest

The post Michelle Akers And USWNT 85ers Launch Collection With The Realest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 85ers Card. The Realest. 2025. https://the85ers.therealest.com The 85ers LLC. The Realest. Forty years ago, the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team took the field with little fanfare. Wearing men’s jerseys with hand-sewn patches, the 17 women who represented the U.S. in 1985 had no blueprint, no resources, and no guarantees their efforts would even be remembered. Today, those same trailblazers are rewriting history with the launch of The 85ers LLC — a first-of-its-kind, athlete-owned company designed to preserve their legacy, tell their stories, and create opportunities for the next generation of women athletes. For FIFA Female Player of the Century, Michelle Akers, a true pioneer of the game, this project has been decades in the making. ‘Over the years, I kept asking myself, where are my 85ers in all of this?” Akers recalls. “Our stories are valuable, both individually and collectively. We wanted to build something where we own our stories in perpetuity, while connecting the past, present, and future.” Akers reflects, “For too long, our history wasn’t documented. We were there, we laid the foundation, but it often felt like we were invisible. This is about reclaiming that space and saying, we were here, and what we did matters.” 85ers USWNT Collection With The Realest Soccer: FIFA World Cup: USA Michelle Akers (10) victorious with fans after winning Group Stage match vs North Korea at Foxboro Stadium. Foxborough, MA 6/27/1999 CREDIT: Damian Strohmeyer (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X58179 TK1 R1 F14 ) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images One of the first ways The 85ers are bringing that mission to life is through a collaboration with the cutting-edge collectibles marketplace, The Realest. The partnership began with a simple but striking realization: in 1985, the women didn’t even have jerseys of their own.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:07
SoFi Technologies Adopts Bitcoin Lightning Network for Cross-Border Payments

The post SoFi Technologies Adopts Bitcoin Lightning Network for Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes SoFi’s international transfers convert USD to Bitcoin, using the Lightning Network for real-time global remittances. Service begins in Mexico later this year, with transparent rates, 24/7 access, and phased expansion to new markets. SoFi is working to offer crypto services from 2023, and now, with the new crypto-friendly regulations, it is launching in 2025. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) announced it will introduce a blockchain-powered international money transfer service later this year, making it one of the first US banks to leverage the Bitcoin Lightning Network for cross-border remittances. According to the announcement, the service is powered by Lightspark’s Universal Money Address (UMA) technology, which uses Bitcoin infrastructure to enable instant, low-cost transfers directly from the SoFi app. Members will be able to send funds to international destinations, starting with Mexico, at fees below the current US national average. Additional destination countries are set to join shortly after the initial roll-out. We’ve partnered with @lightspark to launch our new international money transfer service! With this partnership, SoFi will be one of the first U.S. banks to offer a blockchain-powered global remittance capability, making it faster, cheaper, and more transparent for our members to… — SoFi (@SoFi) August 19, 2025 How the Bitcoin Lightning Network Powers SoFi Transfers By integrating UMA technology into its platform, SoFi offers transfers where funds are converted from US dollars to Bitcoin in real-time, routed using the Lightning Network, and then instantly exchanged into the recipient’s local currency. This process aims to lower costs and speed up delivery, providing a transparent experience where rates and fees are displayed upfront. Transfers will be available 24/7 within the SoFi app and do not require external services or third-party applications. SoFi’s CEO, Anthony Noto, called the launch a significant step towards utilizing blockchain to improve its users’ financial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:06
Silver flat near $38.00 as Trump-Zelenskyy meeting fuels caution

The post Silver flat near $38.00 as Trump-Zelenskyy meeting fuels caution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver trades flat near $38.00 on Monday, pressured by a firm US Dollar and rising Treasury yields. Caution prevails ahead of the Trump–Zelenskyy meeting, with Silver underpinned by lingering uncertainty following the inconclusive Trump-Putin talks. Silver remains range-bound below $38.50, with a double-top pattern and converging moving averages signaling fading momentum. Silver (XAG/USD) is treading water around $38.00 on Monday, as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of a key meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A firm US Dollar (USD) and rising Treasury yields are capping upside potential, keeping pressure on the non-yielding metal. The benchmark 10-year yield has climbed to 4.345% and the 30-year stands at 4.946%, both trading at 11-day highs. The rise in yields is pressuring precious metals by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like Silver. From a technical standpoint, Silver is hovering just above the neckline of a bearish double-top formation that has developed in the $38.50-$39.00 region. The pattern highlights persistent rejection from key resistance, suggesting that upside momentum is losing steam. A decisive break below the horizontal support at $37.50 could open the door for a deeper pullback toward $36.50 and possibly $35.50. The 21-period and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the 4-hour chart are converging near current price levels, further signaling consolidation and waning directional bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the neutral 50 mark, offering no strong directional signals, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing a flat bias, with the MACD and signal lines showing early signs of converging around the zero line. This setup reinforces the view that the metal is currently in a consolidation phase, with neither bulls nor bears asserting control decisively. That said, the downside remains cushioned for now, as broader…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:04
White House considering hosting Zelenskyy, Putin peace talks in Budapest: insider

PANews reported on August 20th that Politico reported that a Trump administration official and a person close to the US government revealed that the White House is planning a possible
PANews2025/08/20 08:03
Blockchain Protocols Innovate in Crypto Treasury Arms Race

In a notable development within the cryptocurrency sector, several influential protocols including Chainlink, Cardano, and Trump’s social media platform have been linked to the WOLF ecosystem. This partnership aims to strengthen the cryptographic and technological foundations of Trump’s digital platform, leveraging blockchain technology for enhanced security and decentralization. Strategic Integrations and Technological Synergies Chainlink and [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/20 08:01
Trump-Era SEC Chief Declares Majority of Crypto Tokens Off the Hook

His remarks came Tuesday at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, where he outlined the SEC’s evolving approach to […] The post Trump-Era SEC Chief Declares Majority of Crypto Tokens Off the Hook appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 08:01
When more encryption applications begin to disguise themselves as Layer 1

By Alexandra Levis Compiled by: TechFlow DeFi and RWA protocols are repositioning themselves as Layer 1 to gain infrastructure-like valuations. However, Avtar Sehra said that most DeFi and RWA protocols
PANews2025/08/20 08:00
Bitcoin DeFi protocol Lombard launching BARD token community sale at $450 million valuation on Buidlpad

Lombard is launching the BARD token community sale on Buidlpad, raising $6.75 million at a $450 million valuation.
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:00
Wall Street Observer: Mint Miner Cloud Mining Accelerates in Popularity, Sign Up and Receive $15, Quickly Start Earning $3,000 in Daily Passive Income

New York, August 2025—Amidst continued volatility in the cryptocurrency market, investors are increasingly interested in new tools that offer stable returns. Wall Street analysts indicate that with compliance and transparency becoming key investment priorities, the Mint Miner cloud mining platform is poised to become a popular choice for investors in 2025. Join Quickly: Start Passive Income […]
Tronweekly2025/08/20 08:00
