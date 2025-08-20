2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
BlockDAG, Solana, Kaspa & Ethereum 2025

BlockDAG, Solana, Kaspa & Ethereum 2025

The post BlockDAG, Solana, Kaspa & Ethereum 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the best crypto for long term including BlockDAG’s $375M presale, Solana’s speed, Kaspa’s scalability, and Ethereum’s strong market role. Building a plan for lasting value often depends on how people react to choice and urgency. Projects that inspire quick action usually see steady daily demand. In 2025, the best crypto for long term is shaped not just by new technology but also by the way market behavior is guided. BlockDAG, Solana, Kaspa, and Ethereum are examples of how scarcity, timing, and reward-based competition can keep attention strong and drive consistent buying momentum. This approach builds energy before launch and helps demand stay firm after it. When combined with solid technical foundations, this kind of strategy supports growth and stability that can extend well beyond the first trading phase. BlockDAG (BDAG): Using Scarcity to Build Commitment BlockDAG has designed its presale as a study in how behavior shapes outcomes. With a set daily supply and one final winner each day, it brings both urgency and scarcity into play. Buyers understand that waiting can mean missing out on a better price or losing that day’s share entirely. This setup avoids hesitation and turns interest into direct action, allowing each day’s supply to be cleared without delay. Its results highlight the impact: $375 million raised, over 25 billion coins sold, and a price of $0.0276 in batch 29. Those who joined in batch 1 have already seen a return of 2,660%. For anyone looking at the best crypto for long term, this system does more than raise funds. It builds a base of committed participants who are less likely to sell quickly, supporting stronger price stability once trading starts. Along with its hybrid DAG plus PoW system and plans for broad adoption, BlockDAG’s presale is shaping more than demand. It…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.049+11.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10172+1.67%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6377-1.40%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:22
Κοινοποίηση
‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets An Incredible New Trailer With A Brand New Villain

‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets An Incredible New Trailer With A Brand New Villain

The post ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets An Incredible New Trailer With A Brand New Villain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fallout Season 2 Credit: Prime Video Amazon revealed the release date for Fallout’s second season the other day, and gave us our first glimpse at images from the upcoming season. The series returns much sooner than I expected, which is a pleasant surprise. Now, during the Opening Night Live ceremony at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Microsoft and Bethesda along with Amazon, released the show’s first Season 2 trailer. The biggest reveal in this trailer is the casting of Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) as Robert House, the enigmatic leader of New Vegas. We first met House (outside of the video games) in Season 1, when he met with other world leaders to help plan the end of the world, and the oligarchy’s dastardly plan for the future. In the trailer, he talks with Goggins’ character, actor Cooper Howard, before he becomes the Ghoul and before the nuclear apocalypse. Check it out: The best moment in that trailer goes to Ella Purnell’s Lucy. “I defer to you about what to do in this situation,” she says, her face pale, as she and the Ghoul come into contact with what looks very much like a dragon. The second season releases its premiere on December 17th with weekly episodes to follow up until February 4th. “The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas,” the show’s description reads. Purnell, Goggins and Theroux are joined by Aaron Moten Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner and many more. I can’t wait. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/08/19/fallout-season-2-gets-an-incredible-new-trailer-with-a-brand-new-villain/
Threshold
T$0.01589-1.12%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1347+1.99%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019437+0.56%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:16
Κοινοποίηση
Harvard’s Rogoff Admits 2018 Bitcoin $100 Prediction Was Wrong

Harvard’s Rogoff Admits 2018 Bitcoin $100 Prediction Was Wrong

The post Harvard’s Rogoff Admits 2018 Bitcoin $100 Prediction Was Wrong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff acknowledged that his 2018 forecast—asserting bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than climb to $100,000—proved incorrect Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff acknowledged that his 2018 forecast—asserting bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than climb to $100,000—proved incorrect. In remarks reported on 19 Aug., Rogoff said a combination of unanticipated institutional uptake and broader public acceptance had upended the assumptions behind his call. Rogoff’s shift comes as the cryptocurrency’s market value has swollen to make bitcoin the world’s sixth-largest asset, underscoring the speed with which digital tokens have moved from the periphery of finance into the mainstream. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/research-and-opinion/harvards-rogoff-admits-2018-bitcoin-100-prediction-was-wrong-50178403
Moonveil
MORE$0.10172+1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022084+0.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1177+0.68%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:15
Κοινοποίηση
A Historic Auction Of Valuable Digital Assets

A Historic Auction Of Valuable Digital Assets

The post A Historic Auction Of Valuable Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Get ready for a truly fascinating story from the world of digital assets! A unique portfolio of over 280 early Bitcoin web domains is hitting the auction block. This isn’t just any sale; it’s a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of internet history, with some registrations dating back to 2010, shortly after Bitcoin’s groundbreaking launch. This event highlights the growing recognition of digital real estate as a valuable commodity. What Makes These Bitcoin Web Domains So Unique? This extensive collection, reported by Cointelegraph, features more than 280 web domains. Many prominently include ‘Bitcoin’ in their names, making them instantly recognizable and highly relevant. This isn’t just a random assortment; it’s a curated set deeply tied to the cryptocurrency’s origin. Crucially, some of these domains were registered in 2010. Think about that for a moment: this was when Bitcoin was still in its infancy, known only to a small circle of enthusiasts. Owning a domain from that era is like owning a piece of the internet’s early crypto frontier, a tangible link to a pivotal moment in digital history. Historical Significance: Domains from 2010 offer a direct connection to Bitcoin’s formative years. Volume and Focus: Over 280 domains, many containing the word ‘Bitcoin’, are being sold as a single lot. Exclusive Auction: Australian auction house Lloyds Auctions is handling this unprecedented sale. The Rising Value of Digital Real Estate: Why are Bitcoin Web Domains Coveted? We have seen it before: digital assets, especially those tied to significant technological movements, can fetch incredible prices. Historically, domains related to Bitcoin have commanded high valuations due to their scarcity and brand potential. These particular Bitcoin web domains represent a unique form of digital real estate. Their value stems from both their historical significance and their potential for future utility. Imagine the branding power…
Threshold
T$0.01589-1.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05158+0.15%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:12
Κοινοποίηση
Has The Bitcoin Price Bull Market Topped?

Has The Bitcoin Price Bull Market Topped?

The post Has The Bitcoin Price Bull Market Topped? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The bitcoin price recently retraced nearly $10,000 after setting a new all-time high of $124,000 on August 14. The sharp drop to the $114,000-115,000 range has reignited debate about whether the bull market has peaked. But in percentage terms, the move is just a 7.8% retracement — a normal fluctuation for bitcoin. By analyzing on-chain data, ETF flows, and macro conditions, we can assess whether this is the end of the cycle or just a healthy reset before further gains. Bitcoin Price Action and Technicals The bitcoin price remains well above major support zones. The pullback has found stability near the 50-day moving average, while the 100-day MA (~$110,000) offers additional confluence with the May peak. Historically, retracements of 30%+ have been common in bull markets, meaning this 7.8% decline is relatively minor. Bitcoin Price and Long-Term Holder Confidence Data reveals that long-term holders (LTHs) are increasing their bitcoin supply, signaling unwillingness to sell at current price levels. This suggests two things: Veteran holders expect a higher bitcoin price in the future. New demand is temporarily slowing, creating short-term stagnation. Bitcoin Price and ETF Inflows Institutional demand through ETFs has cooled, with net inflows slowing after peaking alongside the bitcoin price. When averaged over 28 days, flows tend to align with market highs, and the recent slowdown points to a deceleration of fresh capital inflows rather than a full reversal. Sustained ETF demand will be critical for driving the next phase of the bitcoin price rally. Bitcoin Price and Derivatives Market Signals Funding rates have turned negative in recent sessions, meaning most traders are betting against the bitcoin price. Historically, negative funding rates often coincide with local bottoms that precede sharp rebounds. This supports the view that the bitcoin price bull market is not over. Bitcoin Price and Global Liquidity…
NEAR
NEAR$2.491+0.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022084+0.22%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:11
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Market Plunge: Critical Fed Decisions Loom

Crypto Market Plunge: Critical Fed Decisions Loom

BitcoinWorld Crypto Market Plunge: Critical Fed Decisions Loom The crypto market is currently navigating a turbulent period, leaving many investors wondering about its immediate future. Recent events indicate a continued slide, primarily influenced by anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions. This downturn highlights the digital asset space’s sensitivity to macroeconomic factors, especially interest rate expectations. Why is the Crypto Market Feeling the Heat? Investors are closely watching for signals from the Federal Reserve, particularly the release of the July meeting minutes and upcoming remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. These events often provide crucial insights into the Fed’s stance on interest rates, which directly impacts market liquidity and investor sentiment. July Meeting Minutes: These minutes reveal the detailed discussions and rationale behind the Fed’s latest policy decisions. Jackson Hole Symposium: Fed Chair Powell’s speeches here are highly anticipated for clues about future monetary policy direction. The prevailing sentiment is that the Fed might maintain a “higher-for-longer” stance on interest rates. This approach aims to curb inflation but can have a dampening effect on risk assets like cryptocurrencies, impacting the entire crypto market. How Are Key Digital Assets and Stocks Reacting in the Crypto Market? The impact of this economic uncertainty is evident across the board. Major cryptocurrencies have experienced notable declines, while crypto-linked stocks have seen even steeper losses, signaling broader market apprehension. Bitcoin (BTC): The flagship cryptocurrency recently dipped below the $113,000 mark, a significant move that often sets the tone for the broader crypto market. Ethereum (ETH) and XRP: These prominent altcoins also followed Bitcoin’s downward trend, reflecting a general risk-off sentiment. Crypto-Linked Stocks: Companies heavily invested in or operating within the crypto space, such as Coinbase and MicroStrategy, posted more substantial losses. This suggests that traditional equity markets are also factoring in the potential for reduced crypto activity or profitability. This widespread decline underscores the interconnectedness of digital assets with broader financial markets, especially when economic policy shifts are on the horizon. The Critical Link: Cheap Liquidity and the Crypto Market Why does the Fed’s interest rate policy weigh so heavily on digital assets? The answer lies in crypto’s historical dependence on readily available, cheap liquidity. When interest rates are low, borrowing is inexpensive, encouraging investment in higher-risk, higher-reward assets like cryptocurrencies. Conversely, a “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment means: Higher Cost of Capital: It becomes more expensive for businesses and individuals to borrow, reducing the flow of new money into speculative assets. Attractive Traditional Investments: Higher interest rates make safer investments, like bonds and savings accounts, more appealing, potentially drawing capital away from the volatile crypto market. Reduced Risk Appetite: Investors become more cautious, prioritizing capital preservation over aggressive growth strategies. This dynamic makes the crypto market particularly vulnerable to shifts in monetary policy compared to traditional equities, which often have established revenue streams and less reliance on speculative inflows. What’s Next for the Crypto Market? Insights from Powell All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming remarks. While a “pause” in rate hikes is a likely outcome, the market will be dissecting every word for nuances. A subtle shift towards a more dovish stance — indicating a less aggressive approach to rate hikes or even potential cuts in the future — could provide the much-needed lift for the crypto market. However, if Powell reiterates a firm commitment to battling inflation with restrictive policies, the pressure on digital assets could persist. The market craves clarity, and any ambiguity often translates into volatility. Understanding these macro drivers is crucial for navigating the current landscape. While the short-term outlook remains sensitive to Fed announcements, the long-term potential of digital assets continues to be a subject of intense debate and innovation. In summary, the recent downturn in the crypto market is a direct reflection of heightened anxiety surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. As investors await key announcements from Fed officials, the sensitivity of digital assets to interest rate fluctuations is clear. A hawkish stance could prolong the current slump, while any hint of a dovish pivot might ignite a much-anticipated recovery. Staying informed about these macroeconomic shifts is paramount for anyone involved in the digital asset space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Why are cryptocurrencies so sensitive to Federal Reserve decisions? A1: Cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin and altcoins, are often considered risk assets. Their value can be significantly influenced by the availability of cheap liquidity. When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, it makes borrowing more expensive and reduces the overall money supply, which tends to reduce investor appetite for riskier assets like those in the crypto market. Q2: What does “higher-for-longer” mean for interest rates? A2: “Higher-for-longer” refers to the Federal Reserve’s potential strategy of keeping interest rates elevated for an extended period to ensure inflation is fully under control, rather than cutting rates prematurely. This policy generally tightens financial conditions and can negatively impact growth-oriented and speculative assets. Q3: How do Fed announcements affect Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP specifically? A3: As leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP often serve as bellwethers for the broader crypto market. When the Fed signals hawkish policies, investors tend to reduce their exposure to these assets, leading to price drops. Conversely, dovish signals can spur buying interest. Q4: What is the Jackson Hole Symposium? A4: The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is an annual conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Central bankers, finance ministers, academics, and financial market participants from around the world attend. It’s often a venue where major policy signals are communicated, particularly by the Fed Chair. Q5: Are crypto-linked stocks impacted differently than cryptocurrencies themselves? A5: While both are affected, crypto-linked stocks (like Coinbase or MicroStrategy) can sometimes experience even steeper losses during downturns. This is because they face both the general market risk associated with equities and the specific volatility of the underlying crypto assets, potentially magnifying their losses during periods of uncertainty in the crypto market. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to help others understand the critical factors influencing the crypto market today! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Market Plunge: Critical Fed Decisions Loom first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1347+1.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,358.56-0.40%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01926-0.20%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:10
Κοινοποίηση
US stocks close: Nasdaq falls 1.4%, Intel bucks the trend and rises nearly 7%

US stocks close: Nasdaq falls 1.4%, Intel bucks the trend and rises nearly 7%

PANews reported on August 20th that the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly higher on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46%. Intel (INTC.O)
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 08:10
Κοινοποίηση
Best Long Term Crypto? Cold Wallet Beats Ethereum and Tron in Real Utility

Best Long Term Crypto? Cold Wallet Beats Ethereum and Tron in Real Utility

The post Best Long Term Crypto? Cold Wallet Beats Ethereum and Tron in Real Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early access only matters when there’s something real behind it. Many crypto projects ask users to invest in future plans, but few are already delivering value. Ethereum’s upside depends on institutional traction, and Tron thrives on high transaction volume, but neither offers immediate, tangible rewards. Cold Wallet changes that. Its app is live, users are already earning real USDT, and every swap or referral feeds into a self-sustaining loop powered by the $CWT token. There’s no guesswork, just real usage turning into real value. For those evaluating the best crypto right now, Cold Wallet offers something rare: a working system that pays users today. Cold Wallet Presale: A Utility-First Gateway With Real Returns Cold Wallet’s presale is more than just a token launch; it’s a direct path into an already functioning rewards ecosystem. With over $6.3 million raised and a live app delivering payouts, it’s not asking users to wait for development; it’s inviting them into something that’s already working. Every action inside the wallet swaps, gas fee payments, or ramp transactions, rewards users with actual USDT, and the $CWT token is what powers that loop. Presale participants gain access to more than just discounted tokens. Holding $CWT activates cashback tiers, with top-level holders receiving up to 100% back on eligible transactions. There are no staking conditions, no lock-up periods, and no vague timelines. Just real utility tied to real usage. And beyond the rewards, $CWT holders will also gain rights to future DAO participation and early access to new platform features, making it both a financial and governance stake. Currently in stage 17, $CWT is priced at $0.00998. With a launch price confirmed at $0.3517, early buyers stand to capture a 35x gain if value aligns at launch. And since each of the 150 presale stages comes with a…
RealLink
REAL$0.05158+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10172+1.67%
SuperRare
RARE$0.0561-6.79%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:09
Κοινοποίηση
MicroStrategy Faces Mounting Financial Challenges

MicroStrategy Faces Mounting Financial Challenges

The post MicroStrategy Faces Mounting Financial Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial analysts are raising concerns about Bitcoin‘s future, suggesting that its long-term price consistency may hinge more on acquisitions by corporate treasuries than traditional market demand. Such observations highlight potential vulnerabilities in MicroStrategy’s financial strategies, prompting some to speculate about a looming downturn for the company and the broader cryptocurrency market. Continue Reading:MicroStrategy Faces Mounting Financial Challenges Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/microstrategy-faces-mounting-financial-challenges
Moonveil
MORE$0.10172+1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022084+0.22%
MAY
MAY$0.04745-1.47%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:08
Κοινοποίηση
US media: Zuckerberg plans to restructure Meta's artificial intelligence business again

US media: Zuckerberg plans to restructure Meta's artificial intelligence business again

PANews reported on August 20 that according to the New York Times, Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms (META.O), has been restructuring the company's artificial intelligence business over the past few
Metarace
META$0.000406-21.47%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 08:08
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving