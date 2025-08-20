2025-08-21 Thursday

The post SEC Chair Atkins Doubles Down on Project Crypto: ‘We Want to Embrace Innovation’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced a major shift in crypto strategy, stating the regulator will no longer pursue “regulation by enforcement” against crypto projects, and wants to “embrace innovation.” Atkins launched “Project Crypto,” an initiative to attract crypto businesses to the U.S. by offering tailored disclosures, exemptions, and safe harbors for various crypto offerings like ICOs and airdrops. The SEC chair believes most crypto tokens are not securities by nature, marking a significant departure from previous regulatory positions and aligning with the Trump administration’s crypto policy recommendations. SEC Chair Paul Atkins reiterated Tuesday that the financial regulator is making a clean break with its crypto enforcement approach of the past, and pledged that most digital asset projects will soon have little to fear when it comes to securities regulation. “It is a new day,” Atkins said during an appearance at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, held at the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole. “I feel your pain.” The SEC chair specifically emphasized that, under his tenure, the regulator would never again pursue regulation by enforcement against crypto projects.  “Now it’s different,” he said. “Now we want to embrace innovation.” ﻿ Last month, Atkins unveiled “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative intended to attract crypto businesses to the United States, largely by loosening existing securities regulations that could risk impacting industry projects.  As a part of the initiative, Atikins pledged that the SEC will in short order begin offering purpose-fit disclosures, exemptions, and safe harbors for a wide range of crypto offerings including ICOs, airdrops, and network rewards. Atkins added Tuesday that, in what he said marked a sharp divergence from the views of past SEC chairs, he believes that the vast majority of crypto tokens are not, by their nature, securities. “There are very few tokens in my mind that…
The SEC investigates Alt5 Sigma's alleged financial misconduct and stock manipulation. The partnership with Trump-linked World Liberty Financial draws scrutiny. Continue Reading:SEC Investigates Alt5 Sigma Over Controversial Financial Dealings The post SEC Investigates Alt5 Sigma Over Controversial Financial Dealings appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
PANews reported on August 20 that according to Onchain Lens, singer Huang Licheng (@machibigbrother) is currently facing a floating loss of US$13.68 million on his long positions in ETH (25x),
The post Will Sitting Kyle Tucker For A Series Fix His Slump? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved After Kyle Tucker went 0-for-4 against the Brewers on Monday afternoon, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced that his right fielder was going to get multiple days off. The hope is that doing so will give Tucker a chance to clear his mind and stop the offensive free fall he has been on since at least the beginning of July. Since July 1, Tucker’s OPS has dropped over 100 points, from .931 to .821. He hasn’t had an extra base hit since July 30 and has not homered since July 19; that’s the only home run Tucker has in almost the last two months of the season. “The fans are frustrated and Kyle’s frustrated,” Counsell told reporters on Monday. “And it’s unfortunate, because Kyle, when you make outs, it doesn’t look great. But he’s trying. It’s just not clicking. We’re going to have to take a little step back here, for sure, and just give him some days off to reset him, hopefully. “Because he’s frustrated and we’re not coming up with solutions for him and he’s not coming up with solutions. Sometimes you have to take some steps back to go forward again.” Though Tucker has insisted it is not the case, many have wondered if the finger injury he suffered at the beginning of June is to blame for his offensive woes. Tucker got a day off as a “reset” almost two weeks ago, and at the time, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters that he wondered whether the injured finger wasn’t a significant factor in Tucker’s decline at the…
PANews reported on August 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that only a few crypto tokens should be identified as securities. This move marks a
PANews reported on August 20th that the Nikkei 225 index fell 1%, with SoftBank Group's stock price falling 6.4% in Tokyo. South Korea's KOSPI index fell 2%, with SK Hynix's
The post FC Barcelona Takes Top Spot Early On appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lamine Yamal was among the goalscorers in ;allorca. Getty Images Spanish soccer returned in style with an action-packed matchweek one to start the 2025/26 La Liga season. With all 20 teams in action, it is defending champion Barcelona who have ended up topping the pile after a 3-0 win over Mallorca in the Balearic Islands. Elsewhere, Real Oviedo made their long-awaited return to the top flight action and it seemed to be going perfectly until Salomón Róndon missed a penalty, and Villarreal then showed the distance in quality between the two teams to secure a 2-0 win. Real Madrid also began the Xabi Alonso era in La Liga with a 1-0 win over Osasuna, also with new coach Alessio Lisci, as Los Blancos required a Kylian Mbappé penalty to open the scoring. Sevilla also welcomed new coach Matías Almeyda in a thrilling 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club. There were surprises in store as Atlético Madrid crashed to a 2-1 defeat away to Espanyol and lowly Getafe, with not even a full squad of players available, beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on the road. The storylines of La Liga matchweek one MVP of the week Beyond the goals, assists and tackles, there can be little arguing with the star of the show in this opening weekend being Santi Cazorla of Real Oviedo. Having returned to his boyhood club for one last hurrah and helping them earn promotion back to Primera, it was poetic that he would start what is likely to be his final season back at his former club Villarreal. Coming off the bench with his team already well-beaten, Cazorla was given a hero’s welcome, as he is likely to receive at stadiums across Spain this season. Surprise of the week Atlético Madrid had never lost an opening game of the…
BitcoinWorld U.S. Dollar Stablecoins Face Urgent Warning from South Korea’s Central Bank The digital currency landscape constantly evolves, and with it, the scrutiny from global financial institutions. Recently, South Korea’s central bank issued a significant warning regarding U.S. dollar stablecoins, urging tighter regulations. This move highlights growing concerns among nations about the potential impact of these digital assets on traditional financial systems and monetary sovereignty. Why Are U.S. Dollar Stablecoins a Concern for South Korea? The Bank of Korea (BOK) has voiced serious reservations. According to a Yonhap News report, the central bank believes the increasing popularity of U.S. dollar stablecoins poses a direct threat to the nation’s monetary sovereignty. This concern stems from the potential for these digital assets to facilitate the evasion of existing foreign-exchange controls. In essence, if citizens extensively use stablecoins for transactions, it could bypass traditional banking channels and currency regulations. The BOK conveyed these sentiments in a written response to People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Park Sung-hoon on August 20. They emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, stating that growing use could enable illicit capital flows. How Do U.S. Dollar Stablecoins Impact Monetary Policy? Beyond foreign-exchange evasion, the BOK identified broader implications. They warned that widespread adoption of U.S. dollar stablecoins could significantly erode the effectiveness of the country’s monetary policy. Consider this: central banks manage inflation and economic stability primarily through controlling the money supply and interest rates. If a substantial portion of transactions occurs via stablecoins, the central bank’s tools become less potent. This situation could lead to: Undermined Monetary Sovereignty: The ability of the BOK to control its own currency and financial system diminishes. Increased Currency Market Volatility: Capital outflows could become more frequent and harder to track, leading to instability in the Korean Won’s value. Therefore, the central bank is advocating for prompt revisions to the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act. This legislative update aims to equip regulators with the necessary powers to oversee these digital assets effectively and manage risks associated with U.S. dollar stablecoins. What’s Next for U.S. Dollar Stablecoins in South Korea? The BOK’s clear stance signals a growing global trend among financial regulators. They are increasingly scrutinizing the impact of cryptocurrencies, especially those pegged to fiat currencies like U.S. dollar stablecoins. For lawmakers in South Korea, the call to action is clear: swift legislative amendments are necessary. This will ensure the nation’s financial stability remains robust in the face of evolving digital financial instruments. The debate over digital asset regulation is far from over. However, South Korea’s proactive approach sets a precedent for how nations might tackle the challenges posed by stablecoins to their economic frameworks. The future of U.S. dollar stablecoins in the region will undoubtedly be shaped by these ongoing discussions. South Korea’s central bank has sounded a crucial alarm regarding U.S. dollar stablecoins. Their concerns about monetary sovereignty, foreign exchange control evasion, and policy effectiveness highlight the complex interplay between traditional finance and emerging digital assets. As the digital economy expands, robust regulatory frameworks become paramount for national economic stability. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are U.S. dollar stablecoins? U.S. dollar stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged, typically 1:1, to the U.S. dollar. They aim to combine the stability of fiat currencies with the flexibility of digital assets. Why is South Korea’s central bank concerned about U.S. dollar stablecoins? The Bank of Korea (BOK) is concerned that the growing use of U.S. dollar stablecoins could threaten the country’s monetary sovereignty, enable evasion of foreign-exchange controls, and undermine the effectiveness of its monetary policy. How could stablecoins impact South Korea’s monetary policy? If stablecoins become widely adopted, the BOK fears it could reduce their ability to control the national money supply and interest rates, thereby weakening their influence over inflation and economic stability. What action is the Bank of Korea recommending? The BOK is calling for swift revisions to the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act to tighten oversight and establish clearer regulations for U.S. dollar stablecoins and other digital assets. Is South Korea the only country concerned about stablecoin regulation? No, many countries and central banks worldwide are actively discussing and developing regulations for stablecoins, recognizing their potential impact on financial stability and monetary systems. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of U.S. dollar stablecoins and global financial regulation! To learn more about the latest U.S. dollar stablecoins trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on global finance. This post U.S. Dollar Stablecoins Face Urgent Warning from South Korea’s Central Bank first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
The post NAKA News: 5,743.91 BTC Acquired appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD, Inc. (NAKA) has acquired 5,743.91 BTC through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, marking the company’s first major bitcoin purchase following the merger. The acquisition brings KindlyMD’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. This purchase was done at a weighted average price of $118,204.88, with the $679 million transaction funded using PIPE proceeds. “This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike,” said CEO David Bailey. “Our long-term mission of accumulating one million bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future.” NAKA shares are up 4% in pre-market trading, rising to $12.50. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/kindlymd-naka-expands-bitcoin-treasury-with-usd679m-acquisition
PANews reported on August 20 that according to Ember, "Rolling Brother" rolled over ETH with $125,000 to $6.99 million. During this period, the position increased to a maximum of $146
