2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Bitcoin Sinks as Concerns Over Inflation, Economic Data Mount

Bitcoin Sinks as Concerns Over Inflation, Economic Data Mount

Crypto markets slide with Bitcoin under $113,000, pressured by inflation fears, trade tensions, higher yields, and profit-taking.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12403-0.92%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:49
Κοινοποίηση
Notcoin Down, Baby Doge Stalling… Arctic Pablo Presale With Limited BONUS100 Drives Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Notcoin Down, Baby Doge Stalling… Arctic Pablo Presale With Limited BONUS100 Drives Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

What if one move today could multiply into staggering returns tomorrow? As meme coins continue to dominate headlines, Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) has taken center stage with a presale that’s not only nearing completion but also promising jaw-dropping analyst predictions of 11,263.63% ROI. Investors have been rushing in as whales scoop up tokens, making this bonus stage impossible […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21806+1.70%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:45
Κοινοποίηση
iShares Ethereum ETF Surpasses $11 Billion YTD Inflows, Holds 6.3M ETH as Spot ETFs Face $197 Million Outflow

iShares Ethereum ETF Surpasses $11 Billion YTD Inflows, Holds 6.3M ETH as Spot ETFs Face $197 Million Outflow

The post iShares Ethereum ETF Surpasses $11 Billion YTD Inflows, Holds 6.3M ETH as Spot ETFs Face $197 Million Outflow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced substantial inflows over the past several months, with nearly $8 billion invested in the iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA) alone across 75 trading sessions, including a nine-day consecutive inflow streak totaling $2 Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced substantial inflows over the past several months, with nearly $8 billion invested in the iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA) alone across 75 trading sessions, including a nine-day consecutive inflow streak totaling $2.8 billion. In the week ending August 17, 2025, Ethereum ETFs recorded a record $2.87 billion in inflows, representing 77% of the $3.75 billion total inflows into crypto investment products, significantly surpassing Bitcoin ETFs, which saw $552 million. Year-to-date inflows into Ethereum ETFs have reached $11 billion, officially surpassing Bitcoin. The total assets under management for crypto investment products hit an all-time high of $244 billion. Ethereum spot ETFs hold over 6.3 million ETH, valued at approximately $26.7 billion, representing more than 5% of the total Ethereum supply. Public companies and funds now control over 2% of Ethereum’s total supply, with treasury companies holding more than 3% within two months. Despite this strong inflow trend, August 18, 2025, saw a reversal with Ethereum spot ETFs experiencing their second-largest outflow ever of $196.6 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $121.7 million in outflows. These withdrawals were led by redemptions in BlackRock and Ark 21Shares products, raising questions about whether this is a temporary pause or a shift in market sentiment. Institutional investors continue to buy Ethereum amid market volatility, with recent transfers of ETH worth $38 million to institution-linked wallets. Overall, Ethereum ETFs have demonstrated robust growth and institutional interest, although recent outflows highlight ongoing market uncertainties. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source:…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10172+1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178+0.76%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:45
Κοινοποίηση
Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now in 2025: Here’s Why These 6 Could Deliver Massive Gains in August

Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now in 2025: Here’s Why These 6 Could Deliver Massive Gains in August

Has the explosive rise of meme coins taken your attention lately? It’s impossible to ignore how meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu surged from playful concepts to serious investment opportunities. But with so many contenders flooding the market, which ones truly stand out? From classic pioneers Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to newer contenders like […]
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602--%
Wink
LIKE$0.011597-1.29%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Tronweekly2025/08/20 08:45
Κοινοποίηση
Fed Chief Urges Pro-Crypto Regulation For Future Finance

Fed Chief Urges Pro-Crypto Regulation For Future Finance

The post Fed Chief Urges Pro-Crypto Regulation For Future Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant development for the digital asset landscape, Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman recently made a compelling case for a more supportive and clear approach to pro-crypto regulation. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Bowman’s remarks signal a potentially transformative shift in how the nation’s central bank views the integration of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream financial system. Why is Pro-Crypto Regulation Crucial Now? The current regulatory environment for digital assets often faces criticism for its lack of clarity and fragmented nature. Michelle Bowman highlighted this challenge, advocating for specific, tailored rules rather than a broad-brush approach. She firmly believes that clear guidelines are essential to foster innovation while ensuring financial stability. Bowman expressed strong support for the upcoming GENIUS Act. This proposed legislation aims to provide a comprehensive framework for digital assets, which could finally bring the much-needed regulatory certainty to the crypto space. Such a framework is vital for both established financial institutions and emerging crypto companies. Embracing Stablecoins and Gaining Understanding A key aspect of Bowman’s vision includes the robust adoption of stablecoins. These digital currencies, pegged to traditional assets like the US dollar, offer a bridge between the conventional financial system and the burgeoning crypto economy. Their potential for efficient payments and broader financial inclusion is significant. Moreover, Bowman offered a truly innovative suggestion: allowing Fed staff to hold small amounts of cryptocurrency. This isn’t about investment; it’s about hands-on understanding. By experiencing the technology directly, regulators can gain invaluable insights, leading to more informed and effective pro-crypto regulation. This practical approach could bridge the knowledge gap that often hinders effective policymaking. The Stakes for Traditional Banks in Crypto Regulation Bowman delivered a stark warning to traditional banks: ignoring the rapidly evolving crypto sector carries substantial risks. According to a CoinDesk report,…
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.18%
Vice
VICE$0.01244+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10172+1.67%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:42
Κοινοποίηση
Today's Fear and Greed Index dropped to 44, with the level shifting from Greed to Fear.

Today's Fear and Greed Index dropped to 44, with the level shifting from Greed to Fear.

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Alternative data, today's cryptocurrency panic and greed index dropped sharply to 44 (yesterday's 56), and market sentiment shifted from "greed" to "panic."
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184-3.26%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02554-15.03%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 08:39
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Declares Most Crypto Tokens Aren’t Securities

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Declares Most Crypto Tokens Aren’t Securities

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-declares-crypto-tokens-not-securities/
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.24%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-0.16%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:38
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Probes Alt5 Sigma’s Financial Practices

SEC Probes Alt5 Sigma’s Financial Practices

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation into Alt5 Sigma, a company that has recently formed a $1.5 billion partnership with Trump’s World Liberty Financial (WLF).Continue Reading:SEC Probes Alt5 Sigma’s Financial Practices
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.663-1.71%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11739+0.47%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:38
Κοινοποίηση
Analysts See Multi-Year Crypto Bull Market as Institutional Floodgates Swing Open

Analysts See Multi-Year Crypto Bull Market as Institutional Floodgates Swing Open

The post Analysts See Multi-Year Crypto Bull Market as Institutional Floodgates Swing Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A multi-year crypto boom is accelerating as institutional inflows soar, U.S. policy backs digital assets, and explosive growth is expected through 2027, according to analysts. Bernstein Predicts Prolonged Crypto Bull Market Driven by Institutional Inflows and US Crypto Strategy Analysts at brokerage firm Bernstein have projected that the current cryptocurrency bull market could last until […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/analysts-see-multi-year-crypto-bull-market-as-institutional-floodgates-swing-open/
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Boom
BOOM$0.01349-1.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.24%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:38
Κοινοποίηση
SoFi to become first US bank to integrate Bitcoin Lightning, UMA

SoFi to become first US bank to integrate Bitcoin Lightning, UMA

SoFi Technologies will leverage the Bitcoin network under a partnership with Lightspark to better compete in the $740 billion global remittance market. Digital bank SoFi Technologies is set to become the first US bank to leverage the Bitcoin network and Universal Money Address — allowing Americans, Mexicans, and others to send money through the Lightning Network. SoFi partnered with Bitcoin (BTC) payments infrastructure Lightspark to launch its blockchain-powered international money transfer service, which will go live later this year, starting in Mexico, SoFi said in an announcement on Tuesday.“For many SoFi members who regularly send money to loved ones internationally, the ability to quickly transfer money at low cost isn’t just a convenience, it’s a meaningful improvement to their everyday financial lives,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said on X. Read more
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,331.09-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10172+1.67%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:34
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving