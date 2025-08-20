2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Weakens: Expansion Slows To 30K BTC

Bitcoin is once again under pressure after failing to sustain momentum above the $120,000 mark and now struggling to hold support near $115,000. The recent rejection from the $125,000 level has triggered heightened volatility, with selling pressure weighing on short-term market sentiment. Despite printing new all-time highs last week, BTC has quickly retraced, moving into […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/20 09:00
XRP Price Prediction for Today, August 20

XRP price has been under pressure again, trading around $2.87 after failing to build momentum above $3.30 earlier this month.  The downtrend that started in late July is still intact, and right now all eyes are on the $2.75 support zone to see if it holds. Let’s break down today’s setup and see what could
Coinstats2025/08/20 09:00
U2DPN and Spheron Network Collaborate to Turbocharge DePIN Ecosystem

U2DPN and Spheron Network to strengthen the DePIN ecosystem by enhancing Web3 scalability, security, and decentralized infrastructure for global innovation.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 09:00
Pepeto vs Little Pepe vs Bitcoin Hyper: Which is The Best Memecoin That Will Mirror SHIBA’s Rise?

Capital is flowing back into presales, and the search for the best crypto to buy now is firmly pointing toward memecoins with real infrastructure. Three names keep surfacing on pro dashboardsPepeto (PEPETO), Little Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is building a community, drawing in buyers, and attracting headlines as investors chase early entry before
Coinstats2025/08/20 09:00
Nebraska Says It Will Build 280-Bed Immigration Detention Facility

The post Nebraska Says It Will Build 280-Bed Immigration Detention Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration will establish an ICE detention space in southwest Nebraska, according to the Department of Homeland Security, marking the latest immigration detention center made to accommodate President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push. The facility was announced Tuesday. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts The facility will include 280 beds for people awaiting deportation or deportation proceedings, according to DHS. Work Ethic Camp, a minimum security prison work camp in McCook, Nebraska, will be used as the site of the immigration detention center. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem dubbed the facility “Cornhusker Clink” and noted the facility was part of an agreement between Nebraska and the federal government. Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said in a statement he was “pleased that our facility and team in McCook can be tasked with helping our federal partners protect our homeland by housing criminal illegal aliens roaming our country’s communities today.” DHS also announced Pillen ordered about 20 members of the Nebraska National Guard to assist Nebraska-based Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, with the members beginning training within the next week. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Is Known About Nebraska’s Work Ethic Camp? The Work Ethic Camp is located in southwest Nebraska, about 230 miles from the state’s capital of Lincoln. Specifically, the facility is in the city of McCook, an agricultural area with an estimated population of 7,427, according to the U.S. Census. The Work Ethic Camp was opened in 2001 and initially designed to reduce prison overcrowding, according to a Nebraska legislative report, providing the incarcerated with life skills…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:58
Report: Stablecoins can reduce cross-border remittance costs to less than 1%

PANews reported on August 20 that according to a Keyrock report, the cost of a $200 cross-border remittance by traditional banks is approximately 12.66%, MTOs (remittance operators) is approximately 5.35%,
PANews2025/08/20 08:56
Altcoin Season Index: Unveiling Crucial Insights into Crypto Market Cycles

BitcoinWorld Altcoin Season Index: Unveiling Crucial Insights into Crypto Market Cycles The cryptocurrency market is always in motion, with cycles that can greatly influence investment decisions. Understanding these shifts is vital for any crypto enthusiast. Currently, the CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index sits at 45, indicating that the market is firmly in what’s known as Bitcoin Season. This reading, reported on August 20 at 00:29 UTC, shows a slight increase from the previous day, yet it still signals Bitcoin’s strong performance relative to most altcoins. But what exactly does this index mean for you and your crypto holdings? What Does the Altcoin Season Index Reveal? The Altcoin Season Index is a valuable metric that helps investors gauge the broader market sentiment and performance. It tracks how well the top 100 cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) have performed against Bitcoin over the past 90 days. This index provides a clear snapshot of whether altcoins are generally outperforming Bitcoin or if Bitcoin is leading the charge. The score ranges from 1 to 100, offering a straightforward interpretation of market dynamics. Altcoin Season: This occurs when at least 75% of the top 100 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin in the last 90 days. A high index score, typically above 75, suggests this environment. Bitcoin Season: Conversely, Bitcoin Season is when 25% or fewer of these altcoins manage to outperform Bitcoin. An index score below 25 often signifies a strong Bitcoin Season. With the index at 45, it indicates that while some altcoins might be performing, the overall trend leans towards Bitcoin’s dominance, making it a Bitcoin Season. Why Are We Experiencing Bitcoin Season? Bitcoin Season often emerges during periods of market consolidation or when major narratives begin to take shape. Bitcoin, as the pioneer cryptocurrency, often acts as a safe haven or the primary beneficiary of new capital entering the space. Investors frequently move into Bitcoin first, anticipating its price appreciation before capital eventually trickles down into altcoins. This trend highlights Bitcoin’s role as the market’s bellwether. Factors contributing to a Bitcoin Season can include: Macroeconomic uncertainties driving investors to less volatile (relatively) assets. Anticipation of significant Bitcoin-specific events, such as halving cycles or institutional adoption news. A period of profit-taking from previous altcoin rallies, with funds flowing back into Bitcoin. Understanding these underlying reasons provides a more comprehensive view of the current market state as indicated by the Altcoin Season Index. Navigating the Current Bitcoin Season: Crucial Strategies When the Altcoin Season Index points to Bitcoin Season, it calls for a thoughtful approach to your portfolio. This period presents both challenges and opportunities for investors. Here are some actionable insights: Focus on Bitcoin: Consider accumulating Bitcoin if you believe in its long-term potential. Its dominance often suggests it will be the primary mover. Cautious Altcoin Accumulation: If you are interested in altcoins, research projects with strong fundamentals and innovative technology. Prices may be more attractive for long-term accumulation. Risk Management: Always employ robust risk management strategies. Volatility can be high, and not all altcoins will survive a prolonged Bitcoin Season. Diversify Wisely: While Bitcoin might be leading, a diversified portfolio can still include a select few altcoins that you believe have strong future prospects. Remember, market cycles are fluid. Staying informed and adapting your strategy is key to success in the dynamic crypto space. When Will Altcoin Season Return? The shift from Bitcoin Season back to Altcoin Season is a cyclical event, not a fixed date. Historically, a strong Bitcoin rally often precedes a period where altcoins then catch up and even outperform Bitcoin significantly. Look for these indicators that might signal a return of Altcoin Season: Bitcoin Price Stability: After a major rally, if Bitcoin’s price stabilizes or consolidates, capital may start flowing into altcoins. Falling Bitcoin Dominance: A decline in Bitcoin’s market dominance chart often suggests that altcoins are gaining market share. Emergence of New Narratives: New technologies or trends (e.g., DeFi, NFTs, Layer 2 solutions) can ignite specific altcoin sectors. Patience is a virtue in crypto investing. The market will undoubtedly shift again, and understanding the Altcoin Season Index helps you anticipate these changes. In conclusion, the current Altcoin Season Index reading of 45 clearly indicates that we are in a Bitcoin Season. This metric from CoinMarketCap provides crucial insights into the performance dynamics between Bitcoin and altcoins. While Bitcoin leads the charge, understanding these cycles allows investors to make informed decisions, manage risk effectively, and position themselves for future opportunities. The crypto market is ever-evolving, and staying updated with such indicators is paramount for navigating its complexities successfully. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Altcoin Season Index? The Altcoin Season Index is a metric provided by CoinMarketCap that tracks the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) against Bitcoin over the past 90 days. It helps indicate whether altcoins are generally outperforming Bitcoin or vice versa. How is Altcoin Season defined by the index? Altcoin Season is defined when at least 75% of the top 100 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. This typically corresponds to a high score on the Altcoin Season Index. What does it mean to be in Bitcoin Season? Being in Bitcoin Season means that 25% or fewer of the top 100 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past 90 days. The current Altcoin Season Index reading of 45 indicates that the market is currently in Bitcoin Season. How can investors use the Altcoin Season Index? Investors can use the Altcoin Season Index to guide their portfolio strategy. During Bitcoin Season, focusing on Bitcoin or carefully accumulating strong altcoins may be prudent. During Altcoin Season, diversifying into promising altcoins could yield better returns. When does Altcoin Season typically occur? Altcoin Season often follows a period of strong Bitcoin performance and consolidation. It tends to occur when capital flows from Bitcoin into various altcoins, driven by new narratives, technological advancements, or increased market confidence. Did you find this article helpful in understanding the current crypto market trends? Share this crucial insight with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Altcoin Season Index: Unveiling Crucial Insights into Crypto Market Cycles first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:55
Meta to Downsize AI Division, Prompting Token Declines

The post Meta to Downsize AI Division, Prompting Token Declines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report claims that Meta is preparing to downsize its AI division, dismissing high-level executives and introducing third-party software in its product offerings. This has caused a lot of chaos for the AI-related token sector, which saw price drops across nearly all its leading assets. This may not precipitate a true crash, but it’s certainly a concerning sign. Will Meta Pull Back From AI? Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has invested in several Web3 initiatives over the years, but it’s going all in on AI. The firm has worked on AI construction for several years, investing over $14 billion in the technology. According to a report from The New York Times, however, Meta might be pulling back its commitments. This has understandably made some industry commentators nervous. I think Mark Zuckerberg could single-handedly engineer a recession if and when he ever decides to scale back Meta’s AI investments. — Conor Sen (@conorsen) August 19, 2025 Specifically, the report claims that Meta is restructuring and downsizing its AI division. This includes several high-level executives planning to leave the company, allowing third-party contractors to power its AI-centric products, and other such measures. Token Market Tremors So, how could this impact crypto’s AI sector? The two markets are thoroughly intertwined; AI tokens are a large market, and crypto miners are pivoting to data center construction. Last week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed that the AI market is currently in a bubble, prompting anxiety about the related token market. If Meta starts pulling back from AI, it might cause this bubble to pop. In the last hour, all but two of the top 30 best-performing AI tokens have depreciated in value, highlighting the concern. AI Tokens React to Meta Downsizing. Source: CoinGecko Meta recently suffered a scandal involving its AI…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:54
The Dodgers Swept The Padres To Regain First Place, But All Is Not OK

The post The Dodgers Swept The Padres To Regain First Place, But All Is Not OK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mookie Betts hit a home run to give the Dodgers a 5-4 win over the Padres on Sunday. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images Sometimes a team needs to get punched in the mouth. Sometimes a team needs to be knocked down a peg or two. Sometimes a team just needs a change in perspective. When the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the San Diego Padres on Friday night, the Dodgers had been punched in the mouth – losers of four straight games; they had been knocked down a peg – out of first place for the first time since April 26th; and their perspective had changed – they were now looking up at their Southern California rivals. Had the Padres come into Chavez Ravine and swept Los Angeles, they would have left town with a four game lead in the National League West and asserted some dominance over the World Series champs. Alas, that is not what happened. In an old-fashioned pitcher’s dual on Friday night, old-fashioned pitcher Clayton Kershaw showed the world – and the Padres – why he is the best of his generation and the last of his kind. Six innings, two hits, one earned run, and the Dodgers beat San Diego 3-2 to move into a tie for first place in the division. On Saturday night, the Padres essentially beat themselves. To wit, three runners reached base in the top half of the first on three hits, but no runs scored as two runners were caught stealing. In the bottom half, San Diego’s ace (?) Dylan Cease walked the first three batters he faced, then, after a sacrifice fly, walked another. A two-run single gave Los Angeles a quick 3-0 lead. The second inning was more of the same. Xander Bogaerts led off…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:52
TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left

The post TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale for TOKEN6900 is entering its final week, already raising over $2 million and generating significant interest among crypto enthusiasts. With tokens priced under $1, early investors see an opportunity to get in on a project with breakout potential, drawing comparisons to SPX6900, which surged in the last quarter of 2024 thanks to its anti-traditional finance stance and community-driven momentum. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel Missed SPX6900? TOKEN6900 Is Where the Vibes Are Now SPX6900 demonstrated the power of meme culture in crypto, evolving from a joke into a billion-dollar asset fueled entirely by community enthusiasm. It started at just $0.002, and by the last quarter of 2024, it had surged over 100,000%, reaching an all-time high above $2, according to historical data from CoinGecko. Even after pulling back from its $2.27 peak, it continues trading above $1, delivering transformative returns for early participants. However, entering the market now can be daunting. SPX6900 tokens have become expensive, and much of their appeal comes from joining the community early and being part of its growth from the ground up. This is where TOKEN6900 comes in. Inspired by the same spirit of chaos and creativity, it emphasizes humor, satire, and “pure vibes” over serious utility. TOKEN6900 offers a playful, community-driven experience, appealing to investors seeking the next SPX-style opportunity with viral potential. TOKEN6900 Presale Surpasses $2 Million Ahead of Launch This year, meme coins are stealing the spotlight, not because of tech, plans, or promises, but because of pure fun, creativity, and community energy. Some of these coins have turned playful ideas into massive movements, proving that hype isn’t just noise—it’s power. TOKEN6900 is riding this wave. Its presale has already raised over $2.2 million, with just 8 days remaining, giving early investors a chance to join what many see as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 08:51
