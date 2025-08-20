2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin Price Pauses as ETF and Corporate Demand Growth Slows

The post Bitcoin Price Pauses as ETF and Corporate Demand Growth Slows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Bitcoin demand growth slows as ETF and corporate inflows weaken Options data points to $120K–$130K price magnet zone Short-term holders face risk if BTC drops below $107K Bitcoin is facing a correction as demand from ETFs and corporate strategies weakens. On-chain data shows slower accumulation despite structural support in broader market activity. Institutional Demand and Options Positioning CryptoQuant’s Julio Moreno highlighted that overall demand growth has cooled, with ETF and corporate purchases no longer driving upward momentum.  Apparent demand, a key metric measuring net accumulation, has trended lower since August, reflecting reduced institutional inflows. Bitcoin Apparent Demand vs Demand Growth : Source : CryptoQuant At the same time, Glassnode data showed shifts in derivatives positioning. The BTC options net-premium heatmap revealed concentrated call buying between the $124,000 and $130,000 strikes.  More than $41 million in net call premiums clustered in this range, while sub-spot put demand remained light. This pattern suggests that traders expect Bitcoin to remain magnetized toward the $120,000–$130,000 zone.  The lack of heavy downside hedging indicates consolidation is more likely than a significant bearish extension in the near term. Short-Term Holders and Market Risk Alphractal reported that short-term holders accumulated Bitcoin at much higher prices than in past cycles. Their realized price has now risen above $107,000, placing them at risk of losses during declines. BTC Short-Term Holder Realized Price : Source : Alphractal Analysts warned that if Bitcoin breaks below this threshold, leveraged long positions could face rapid liquidations.  Aggregated liquidation heatmaps show a heavy concentration of long exposure just under current levels, amplifying market fragility. BTC Aggregated Liquidation Lvels Heatmap (3months) : Source : Alphractal  The recent move to $124,000 was identified as a bull trap fueled by liquidity hunting from larger players.  Short-term holders, who often enter markets late, are now heavily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:24
Chainlink Drops 4.3% as Nearly All Assets Decline

The post Chainlink Drops 4.3% as Nearly All Assets Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4076.62, down 1.2% (-51.06) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: ADA (+1.0%) and BCH (-0.3%). Laggards: LINK (-4.3%) and APT (-3.2%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/19/coindesk-20-performance-update-chainlink-drops-4-3-as-nearly-all-assets-decline
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:17
Cold Wallet’s Presale Frenzy, Ethereum’s $4,300 Breakout, and Stellar’s Cross-Border Growth – Next Crypto to Explode

The crypto market in 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting cycles yet, with certain projects standing out as frontrunners for massive growth and long-term adoption. Ethereum (ETH) is climbing toward new highs, Stellar (XLM) is carving out its position in cross-border payments, and Cold Wallet (CWT) is delivering a presale ROI window that has shocked the market with unprecedented momentum.  For traders asking the big question, What’s the next crypto to explode?, these three contenders highlight the different paths to serious, life-changing gains. Ethereum Price Action Above $4,300: Is a Breakout Close? Ethereum is trading above $4,300, displaying impressive resilience despite occasional dips in the broader market. After rebounding strongly from July’s low of $2,380, ETH has surged past resistance at $4,000–$4,100 and is consolidating near $4,311. Technical indicators show ETH in a rising wedge, with resistance at $4,352 and support around $4,232. A breakout above $4,352 could clear the way toward $4,460 and possibly $4,800. Institutional adoption is helping fuel this rally. Corporate treasuries now hold around 1.6% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, and firms such as SharpLink Gaming have increased reserves. This level of adoption is giving ETH the kind of credibility that once only Bitcoin enjoyed. Analysts argue that sustained closes above $4,200 could propel Ethereum toward $5,000, with long-term projections as high as $10,000 if momentum continues. For investors searching for the next crypto to explode, Ethereum’s mix of technical strength and deep institutional support makes it a leading candidate. Stellar (XLM): Quiet Strength With Real-World Adoption Stellar is often overlooked in conversations about explosive crypto growth, but its long-term fundamentals tell a different story. Unlike hype-driven projects, XLM is already integrated into global financial networks. Companies like MoneyGram and Circle use Stellar for cross-border payments, and several central banks have explored the network for CBDC initiatives. The strength of Stellar lies in its compliance-friendly model. By working with, rather than against, traditional finance, XLM has secured a stable place in the global payments system. Its market outlook is steady, if not spectacular, but it offers consistency and resilience that many traders overlook. As regulatory frameworks around digital assets become clearer, Stellar could emerge as a go-to solution for institutions. For those less interested in risky speculation and more focused on long-term adoption, Stellar may not be the flashiest option, but it remains a strong contender in the next crypto to explode debate. Cold Wallet: A Presale Offering 3,000% ROI Potential While Ethereum and Stellar showcase strength in different areas, Cold Wallet is rewriting the presale playbook with explosive momentum. In just a few weeks, the project has raised over $6.3 million, selling more than 691 million coins. Currently in Stage 17 of its presale and priced at $0.00998, Cold Wallet has a confirmed listing price of $0.3517, offering a potential 3,000% ROI for those who enter now. But the appeal goes far beyond numbers. Cold Wallet flips the standard wallet model on its head: instead of charging fees, it pays users back. Gas, swaps, and bridge fees are instantly refunded in CWT coins. Backing this growth is the $270 million acquisition of Plus Wallet, which added over 2 million active users to the Cold Wallet ecosystem before launch. While most projects scramble to secure adoption after listing, Cold Wallet begins with a live, engaged user base already in place. Unlike speculative presales with promises on paper, Cold Wallet is delivering functionality today. For anyone asking which is the next crypto to explode, CWT offers a unique mix of presale upside, existing adoption, and real-world utility that makes it stand out as 2025’s most compelling opportunity. Why Cold Wallet May Outperform Ethereum and Stellar Ethereum’s breakout levels show massive promise, but ETH’s upside remains tied to institutional momentum and broad market conditions. Stellar, meanwhile, is building a reputation as a reliable utility coin for cross-border payments, but its growth pace is gradual. Cold Wallet, however, offers something neither ETH nor XLM can match: a fixed presale-to-launch ROI model. With a guaranteed listing price, a cashback rewards system already live, and millions of users onboarded, it represents a rare combination of explosive growth and proven adoption. For traders and crypto enthusiasts debating the next crypto to explode, Cold Wallet stands apart. Ethereum and Stellar remain powerful long-term plays, but CWT’s combination of presale urgency, built-in demand, and 3,000% ROI potential makes it arguably the single most attractive option in today’s market. The question of which crypto will explode in 2025 doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all answer. But with presale funding crossing $6.3 million, millions of active users, and a cashback-driven utility, Cold Wallet looks like the project best positioned to turn early buyers into the cycle’s biggest winners. Explore Cold Wallet Now: Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/ Website: https://coldwallet.com/ X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Cold Wallet’s Presale Frenzy, Ethereum’s $4,300 Breakout, and Stellar’s Cross-Border Growth – Next Crypto to Explode appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/20 09:15
End Of New Zealand’s Oil And Gas Drilling Ban Won’t Take Its Pain Away

The post End Of New Zealand’s Oil And Gas Drilling Ban Won’t Take Its Pain Away appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oil and gas in New Zealand getty Last month, New Zealand’s oil and gas drilling ban – in place since 2018 – was lifted as the country grapples with an energy crisis and fears of deindustrialization. In bringing this about, prime minister and center-right leaning National Party leader Christopher Luxon both fulfilled a longstanding pledge as well as undid a signature move of his predecessor and former center-left Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern. Seven years ago, much to the surprise and dismay of many, Ardern declared the age of oil and gas was over and said the New Zealand government won’t issue any more permits for offshore hydrocarbon exploration in its South Pacific exclusive zone. It was a systemic shock for a country sitting on viable oil deposits and 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas primarily extracted from the Taranaki basin on the country’s North Island, with major exploration clusters in fields of Kapuni, Pohokura, and Kupe. While existing permits were unaffected, the move signalled a massive change in direction for New Zealand a year on from a defeat for the previous right-wing government that favored expanding the oil and gas industry. The effects of what both preceded and followed a ban the industry saw coming are being felt to this day, and are unlikely to go away any time soon. Lifting Of The Ban Is No Panacea In the absence of fresh prospection and supply coming onstream, New Zealand’s ageing gas wells suffered a decline in output. Data released by the country’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in June indicated gas production had almost halved in the last ten years, and was down 19% on the year. Headline supply levels are currently hovering at their lowest since the 1980s. After adjusting for inflation, natural gas prices in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:13
Insider: Musk is holding off on forming a new political party, hoping to continue focusing on business

PANews reported on August 20th that the Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk has slowed down his plans to establish a third political party, the "America Party." Sources familiar
PANews2025/08/20 09:10
Tether Appoints Ex-White House Director as Digital Strategy Advisor

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/tether-strategy-advisor-us-bo-hines/
Coinstats2025/08/20 09:08
Donald Trump Jr., Son of US President Donald Trump, Explains His Interest in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details

The post Donald Trump Jr., Son of US President Donald Trump, Explains His Interest in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, made remarkable statements about the future of cryptocurrencies in an interview. Donald Trump Jr.: “Cryptocurrencies Will Be the Future of Finance” Trump Jr. stated that his interest in crypto is not due to his technical knowledge, but rather their exclusion from the traditional financial system. “A few years ago, with just one phone call from me in this city, almost no bank would refuse to lend to my real estate projects. “However, after we were given political identity, we became ‘persona non grata’ overnight,” Trump Jr. said, adding that this process led his family to seek alternative financial solutions. Trump Jr. emphasized that cryptocurrencies are critical not only to financial freedom but also to the strategic and economic future of the United States, saying, “Crypto represents the future of finance. Therefore, we must create a strong legal framework and keep this industry in America.” In his statements, Trump Jr. emphasized that the crypto sector will become a multi-trillion dollar industry in the coming years, stating that this growth will provide significant tax revenue, innovation, and economic growth to the United States. “What I’m excited about is the potential of this new bill to make the United States a center for crypto and blockchain technologies,” Trump Jr. said, emphasizing the importance of steps to be taken to ensure his country doesn’t fall behind in global competition. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trump-jr-son-of-us-president-donald-trump-explains-his-interest-in-cryptocurrencies-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:08
NFL Great J.J. Watt Enjoys Honeymoon Period As Espanyol Shareholder

The post NFL Great J.J. Watt Enjoys Honeymoon Period As Espanyol Shareholder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Watt attended Espanyol’s first home game of the La Liga season Getty Images Dawn is breaking at Espanyol in Spain’s La Liga. Fans of the Parakeets, a team less followed and with more grounded aims than local colossus Barcelona, hope it won’t be a false one. Ex-defensive end J.J. Watt has a role to play. Now turning his attention towards being an NFL game analyst this coming season at CBS Sports, dissecting a game he knows inside out, Watt got a first taste of another new role—in soccer—last weekend. The 36-year-old watched on from the stands, fists pumping, as Espanyol came from behind to defeat Atlético Madrid in the shock result from the opening matchday. The former Houston Texans player is a shareholder of Velocity Sports Limited (VSL), an investment branch of ALK Capital, which is led by U.S. managing partner Alan Pace. VSL acquired Espanyol from the Rastar Group, controlled by the Chinese businessman Chen Yensheng, for a reported €130 million ($152 million) in July (though Rastar retains some input). VSL also controls Premier League club Burnley. Much optimism surrounds Watt’s arrival. El Mundo has gone as far as calling him Espanyol’s new idol (Spanish). Much of that is down to the American ingratiating himself after saying a couple of phrases in Catalan, enjoying a beer with supporters outside the stadium, and getting behind the players inside it. Watt says he can’t return there until February because of work commitments on Sundays, yet it’s already a shift from the previous owners, who were rarely present and oversaw two relegations despite initially eyeing a place in the Champions League. Is The Future Bright For Espanyol? There’s a peculiarity with ownership in soccer today. Many, even those who attend every fixture or know their side’s history back to front, will understand…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:07
Tim Scott Foresees Pivotal Democratic Support For Crypto Regulation

The post Tim Scott Foresees Pivotal Democratic Support For Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLARITY Act: Tim Scott Foresees Pivotal Democratic Support For Crypto Regulation Skip to content Home News Crypto News CLARITY Act: Tim Scott Foresees Pivotal Democratic Support for Crypto Regulation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/clarity-act-democratic-support/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:06
The one-year and five-year LPRs remain unchanged.

PANews reported on August 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5% respectively.
PANews2025/08/20 09:06
