2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Viewership Slides For Series Finale Of HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’

Viewership Slides For Series Finale Of HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’

The post Viewership Slides For Series Finale Of HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sarah Jessica Parker, left, and Sarita Choudhury on HBO Max’s recently ended “And Just Like That.” Craig Blankenhorn/Max And Just Like That… just didn’t draw as much interest for this year’s season finale, which was also the sometimes-controversial comedy’s series finale. Viewership slipped for the season 3 ender, which aired August 14 on HBO Max. The episode averaged 509,000 U.S. households during the live-plus-three-day viewing period, according to Samba TV, which provides TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement. That was up very slightly (1%) over the previous week’s episode, part one of the two-part series ender and up a good deal from the season 3 premiere. But it was off 7% from the season 2 finale, which averaged 544,000 U.S. households in 2023. And it was less than half the 1.1 million U.S. households that tuned in for the season one premiere. The show had seen marked declines since that highly anticipated return. Notably, the show skewed older. Households 45-54, who were slightly younger than the women they watched on screen, overindexed by 14% for the series finale. The show still drew solid numbers for HBO Max, which has a smaller distribution than a behemoth like Netflix. But there’s no denying that the once-golden comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker lost steam as the reboot continued. Why Did Viewership For And Just Like That… Decline? It may have been inevitable that And Just Like That… would drop off. Its return was a huge cultural milestone, coming more than a decade after the foursome of the original series left their hugely successful run. So when HBO Max announced the series reboot, it received massive attention and likely drew many curious viewers who perhaps did not have the devotion to the original. The series originally aired on HBO from 1998 to…
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.05%
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+1.52%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:40
Κοινοποίηση
Unverified Trump Comments Spark Federal Reserve Criticism

Unverified Trump Comments Spark Federal Reserve Criticism

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-fed-comments-speculation/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.662-1.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.24%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.016087-17.30%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 09:38
Κοινοποίηση
Bitpanda Unveils Next Step in its Web3 Expansion as it Launches Bitpanda DeFi Wallet

Bitpanda Unveils Next Step in its Web3 Expansion as it Launches Bitpanda DeFi Wallet

The post Bitpanda Unveils Next Step in its Web3 Expansion as it Launches Bitpanda DeFi Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. As the next phase of its Web3 expansion, Bitpanda has introduced the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet. Whether users are new to Web3 or already actively participating in the on-chain community, the wallet is made to provide them with easy, safe, and seamless access to the world of defi. After assisting millions of Europeans in taking charge of their future, Bitpanda now hopes to provide Web3 users with the same safe and user-friendly access. Above all, Bitpanda’s Web3 design philosophy focuses on making Web3 fit consumers where they are right now, rather than forcing them to adopt complicated new technologies that don’t seem to have any advantages. From a single, user-friendly software, the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet gives users all they need to trade, earn, and manage assets on-chain across major blockchain networks. More than 5,000 tokens and several chains, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum, will be supported by the wallet when it launches. Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Co-CEO of Bitpanda, commented: “Bitpanda’s mission is to help investors take control and fast-track their financial freedom. That means giving our users the tools they need to manage their investments – on and off chain. Sadly, while Web3 was meant to empower people, it has too often ended up excluding them. We’re changing that today.” Advertisement &nbsp The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet is fully integrated with the Bitpanda ecosystem, unlike conventional wallets. With only a few taps, users can transfer assets between their Bitpanda account and their DeFi Wallet, eliminating the need for manual…
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.05%
Binance Coin
BNB$849.9+2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+1.52%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:38
Κοινοποίηση
Hong Kong stocks of cryptocurrency concepts fell sharply, with Xinhuo Technology falling more than 10%.

Hong Kong stocks of cryptocurrency concepts fell sharply, with Xinhuo Technology falling more than 10%.

According to PANews on August 20, Hong Kong stocks related to cryptocurrency concepts fell sharply, with Xinhuo Technology Holdings (01611.HK) falling more than 10%, OKEx (01499.HK) falling more than 8%,
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+1.52%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 09:37
Κοινοποίηση
Wyoming Becomes First State to Issue Stablecoin Across 7 Blockchains in Historic Move

Wyoming Becomes First State to Issue Stablecoin Across 7 Blockchains in Historic Move

The post Wyoming Becomes First State to Issue Stablecoin Across 7 Blockchains in Historic Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wyoming rockets into the digital finance frontier, launching America’s first state-backed stablecoin across seven blockchains, backed by U.S. dollars and treasuries. Historic First: Wyoming Issues State-Backed Stablecoin on 7 Blockchains The Wyoming Stable Token Commission unveiled on Aug. 19 the mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), establishing Wyoming as the first U.S. public […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/wyoming-becomes-first-state-to-issue-stablecoin-across-7-blockchains-in-historic-move/
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-3.07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:32
Κοινοποίηση
XRP Price Slips — Whales Position for 25x Returns in MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX

XRP Price Slips — Whales Position for 25x Returns in MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX

The post XRP Price Slips — Whales Position for 25x Returns in MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP slips under $3 as whales rotate into MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX. Discover why these tokens are gaining traction as high-upside plays for 2025. XRP price has once again shaken the crypto market. This time, the drop is sharper and has left traders debating its next move. The coin lost over 5% in 24 hours, slipping under $3 support. That fall rattled many investors who expected more strength after Ripple’s recent wins. Instead, the pullback reminded traders that even big players remain vulnerable. The selloff comes as the broader crypto market faces another wave of pressure. Total market value slipped by more than 4% to $3.87 trillion. Altcoins bore the heaviest losses as traders rushed to lock in earlier gains. XRP was one of the worst hit, with volume jumping 76% to $6.4 billion. Even so, not all investors are walking away. Some whales are already repositioning into high-upside assets. MAGACOIN FINANCE and Avalanche (AVAX) are catching attention. Both are now seen as better bets for outsized returns. Market Conditions Keep Traders on Edge The decline did not arrive out of nowhere. Global sentiment cooled after fresh U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected. Traders worried that tighter conditions could slow crypto flows. XRP’s fall also followed a month of steady weakness. It lost nearly 14% in 30 days. Weekly losses stand at around 10%. The coin has been trading in a tight $2.95 to $3.15 band. That narrow range often signals pressure building in either direction. Analysts warn that failure to reclaim $3.3 could lead to steeper declines. If XRP breaks below $2.6, some expect it could test the $2 level next. Derivatives data supports that caution. Futures open interest dropped 4% to $7.85 billion, well below last week’s peak. $XRP just lost another support level…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+1.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.31%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:31
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Poised for Gains, But This $0.035 Altcoin Could Lead the Next Bull Surge

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Poised for Gains, But This $0.035 Altcoin Could Lead the Next Bull Surge

Ethereum continues to capture headlines as market watchers analyze whether ETH is positioned for a fresh upswing, but all eyes may soon shift to a rising coin in the altcoin market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocols and growing adoption, signaling potential influence in the […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006255-11.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001729-3.35%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+2.35%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 09:30
Κοινοποίηση
Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects On Stunning Miss

Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects On Stunning Miss

The post Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects On Stunning Miss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+1.52%
Triathon
GROW$0.0107+1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.24%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 09:27
Κοινοποίηση
IOTA Miner Launches Mobile App for Cloud Mining of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

IOTA Miner Launches Mobile App for Cloud Mining of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

LONDON, UK – August 2025 – IOTA Miner, a global cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, today announced the official launch of its mobile application, designed to provide users with a more accessible and convenient way to participate in cloud mining. The new app supports major digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), enabling […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,340.37-0.41%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1954-0.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+1.52%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 09:27
Κοινοποίηση
USV transferred 731,000 UNI to Coinbase Prime and still holds 9.675 million UNI

USV transferred 731,000 UNI to Coinbase Prime and still holds 9.675 million UNI

PANews reported on August 20th that according to Ember monitoring, USV sold another 731,000 UNI (approximately $ 7.43 million) after an eight -month hiatus, transferring the UNI to Coinbase Prime
UNISWAP
UNI$10.387+0.45%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 09:25
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving