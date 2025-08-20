Bitpanda Unveils Next Step in its Web3 Expansion as it Launches Bitpanda DeFi Wallet

The post Bitpanda Unveils Next Step in its Web3 Expansion as it Launches Bitpanda DeFi Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. As the next phase of its Web3 expansion, Bitpanda has introduced the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet. Whether users are new to Web3 or already actively participating in the on-chain community, the wallet is made to provide them with easy, safe, and seamless access to the world of defi. After assisting millions of Europeans in taking charge of their future, Bitpanda now hopes to provide Web3 users with the same safe and user-friendly access. Above all, Bitpanda’s Web3 design philosophy focuses on making Web3 fit consumers where they are right now, rather than forcing them to adopt complicated new technologies that don’t seem to have any advantages. From a single, user-friendly software, the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet gives users all they need to trade, earn, and manage assets on-chain across major blockchain networks. More than 5,000 tokens and several chains, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum, will be supported by the wallet when it launches. Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Co-CEO of Bitpanda, commented: “Bitpanda’s mission is to help investors take control and fast-track their financial freedom. That means giving our users the tools they need to manage their investments – on and off chain. Sadly, while Web3 was meant to empower people, it has too often ended up excluding them. We’re changing that today.” Advertisement The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet is fully integrated with the Bitpanda ecosystem, unlike conventional wallets. With only a few taps, users can transfer assets between their Bitpanda account and their DeFi Wallet, eliminating the need for manual…