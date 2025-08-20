Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Buy Now or Regret Later: BlockDAG’s Team and 2,660% Gains Put It Among the Best Cryptos Today
In a market crowded with big claims but little proof, transparency has become the true measure of confidence. Many people […] The post Buy Now or Regret Later: BlockDAG’s Team and 2,660% Gains Put It Among the Best Cryptos Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/20 10:00
0G Labs Rolls Out Chinese-Language Bootcamps to Onboard 3,000 Developers
0G Labs teams with HackQuest and TinTinLand for a six-month Chinese developer program, offering bootcamps, courses, and contests to onboard 3,000+ builders.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 10:00
Stellar Development Foundation invests in UK-based Archax to promote tokenization of RWA assets
PANews reported on August 20th that, according to CoinDesk , the Stellar Development Foundation announced an investment in Archax , a UK-based digital asset platform, to promote the tokenization of
PANews
2025/08/20 09:57
Shenzhen Longgang District Data Co., Ltd. and Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association reached a cooperation
PANews reported on August 20th that according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, Shenzhen Longgang District Data Co., Ltd., the only mainland strategic partner of the Hong Kong
PANews
2025/08/20 09:54
Top Fed official: Staff should be allowed to hold a little crypto
Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision, Michelle Bowman, says the central bank should roll back its restrictions that ban staff from buying crypto. The Federal Reserve’s top regulatory official says staff from the US central bank should be allowed to invest a small amount in crypto to help them understand the technology.Fed vice chair for supervision Michelle Bowman said at a blockchain event in Wyoming on Tuesday that the regulator should consider allowing its staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets so they can achieve a working understanding of the underlying functionality.”“We will soon be establishing a framework for supervising issuers of these assets,” she added. Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/20 09:51
CFTC Nominee Brian Quintenz Reached Out to Crypto Industry for Support
PANews reported on August 20th that US CFTC nominee Brian Quintenz has recently reached out to crypto industry members for a meeting due to the suspension of his nomination process,
PANews
2025/08/20 09:50
White House launches TikTok account as Trump targets 170M US users
The White House has joined TikTok, even though the app could be banned in the U.S. later this year.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 09:44
2.9B flows into Ethereum ETFs – Is ETH’s dip a buying signal?
The post 2.9B flows into Ethereum ETFs – Is ETH’s dip a buying signal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum leads the market: ETFs and leveraged flows push ETH dominance higher, signaling potential 2025 upside. Ethereum [ETH] keeps flexing while Bitcoin [BTC] cools off. Notably, BTC hit $124k but is posting red monthly returns, while ETH holds +16%, testing resistance and absorbing capital flows. This pushed ETH.D from 8% to 14% since May, while BTC.D slipped 60% to 59%. On-chain and product flows back it up. Ether ETFs drove $2.9 billion of last week’s $3.75 billion crypto ETP inflows, pushing ETH toward $4.7k, while BTC only grabbed $552 million despite its all-time high. Source: CoinShares And it doesn’t stop there. Spot ETH ETFs went beast mode, hitting $17 billion in weekly volume as part of a $40 billion combined BTC and ETH ETF grind, signaling heavy liquidity rotation into Ethereum. Basically, the market’s telling us ETH is the capital magnet right now, with both ETFs and spot flows backing the dominance story. So that 4% weekly pullback? A minor shakeout in a broader capital rotation into Ethereum? Ethereum in the driver’s seat Since May, ETH has ripped 100%+, while BTC is stuck around +20%, showing Ethereum’s capital dominance on the macro frame. And now, speculative flows are piling in. In just the first two weeks of the month, ETH pulled nearly $10 billion in leverage, with Open Interest hitting a record $65 billion, while BTC barely moved the needle with a $1 billion inflow. That means derivatives liquidity is rotating hard into Ethereum, not just spot flows. The payoff? ETH/BTC is flashing its first back-to-back MoM green since 2022, with the ratio up 70%+ since May. Source: TradingView (ETH/BTC) Why does it matter? In a risk-on setup, money’s clearly chasing Ethereum. Both spot and leveraged flows are stacking up on ETH, leaving BTC in the dust on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 09:44
The cost price of ETH held by BitMine and SharpLink is $3,730 and $3,478 respectively
PANews reported on August 20 that according to statistics from Ember, BitMine (BMNR) began to increase its ETH holdings on July 9, and held 1,523,373 ETH as of August 17,
PANews
2025/08/20 09:41
Bitcoin Is Replacing Gold And Heading For A Million-Dollar Valuation, Tom Lee Declares
The post Bitcoin Is Replacing Gold And Heading For A Million-Dollar Valuation, Tom Lee Declares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Is Replacing Gold And Heading For A Million-Dollar Valuation, Tom Lee Declares | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-is-replacing-gold/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 09:41
