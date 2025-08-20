2025-08-21 Thursday

Trump says Fed Chair Jerome Powell is destroying the housing market

The post Trump says Fed Chair Jerome Powell is destroying the housing market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a very short break that lasted four days, president Trump has continued with his public insults of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday night, blasting him over what he called the destruction of the U.S. housing market. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Could somebody please inform Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell that he is hurting the Housing Industry, very badly? People can’t get a Mortgage because of him. There is no Inflation, and every sign is pointing to a major Rate Cut. ‘Too Late’ is a disaster!” The post landed as housing data continues to show cracks, and building sentiment slumps across the country. Despite a small jump in home construction last month, builder confidence has fallen again, mortgage rates remain high, and incentives are being thrown around like candy. Economists see no improvement in sight, and Trump, now in his second term in the White House, is placing the blame directly on Powell for delaying rate cuts that he believes are long overdue. Homebuilders slash prices as demand stays weak Last month, housing starts in the U.S. increased by 5.2%, reaching an annualized rate of 1.43 million homes. This is the highest figure in five months and was driven mostly by a rise in multifamily project construction. Still, the mood among homebuilders is in the gutter. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 32 in August, the lowest level since December 2022, down from 33 in July. Economists had expected it to move up to 34. The drop reflects deep concerns about affordability and buyer hesitation. NAHB Chairman Buddy Hughes, who builds homes in Lexington, North Carolina, said, “Affordability continues to be the top challenge for the housing market and buyers are waiting for mortgage rates to drop to move forward.” Hughes…
2025/08/20
SharpLink (SBET) ETH Holdings Top $3B After Latest Purchase

The post SharpLink (SBET) ETH Holdings Top $3B After Latest Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Gaming (SBET), the Nasdaq-listed ether (ETH) treasury firm led by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, said it bought 143,593 ETH through last week, bringing total holdings above $3 billion. To finance the purchases, SharpLink raised $537 million in net proceeds during the week ended Aug. 15. The company secured $390 million through a registered direct offering that closed Aug. 11, and an additional $146.5 million via its at-the-market issuance program. The firm reported an average ETH purchase price of $4,648 for last week’s acquisitions. That’s roughly 8% higher than the asset’s current price after the crypto market slid over the past few days, with ETH dropping below $4,300. As of Sunday, SharpLink held 740,760 ETH, worth $3.18 billion at current prices. The Minneapolis-based firm has pursued an aggressive digital asset treasury strategy since its late May pivot, raising funds to accumulate ETH and staking the tokens in exchange for rewards. Even so, its acquisition pace trails competitor BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which has more than 1.5 million tokens, roughly twice as many as SharpLink. The company said it still had more than $84 million in cash to deploy for future ETH purchases. Read more: BitMine Immersion’s Ether Holdings Top $6.6B, Stock Slides 7% Alongside ETH’s Tumble Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/19/sharplink-ether-holdings-top-usd3-1b-trailing-bitmine-in-pace-of-eth-acquisition
2025/08/20
Rick Carlisle Signs Contract Extension With Indiana Pacers After Postseason Success

The post Rick Carlisle Signs Contract Extension With Indiana Pacers After Postseason Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, center, celebrates after his team won Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will keep him in Indianapolis. He was originally hired by the Pacers in the summer of 2021. Since then, the team has steadily improved. Their regular season win total has climbed every year since Carlisle’s first, with Indiana finishing 50-32 in 2024-25. They had home court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 this past season. In the postseason, Carlisle has been excellent during his current stint with the Pacers. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals as the sixth seed in 2024, then the NBA Finals earlier this year. Having a 5-2 record in postseason series is remarkable and has changed the outlook of the franchise. “Since his return to the Pacers in 2021, Coach Carlisle has been integral to our success, which includes leading us to consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances and our first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years,” Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said. The contract extension comes two years after Carlisle’s last new deal with the Pacers. He received an extension in 2023 after steadily improving the team’s fortunes via success and players development – and since then he has continued to win games. Indiana is 97-67 since their head coach last signed an extension. He is the winningest coach in the NBA portion of the Pacers franchise history with 338 victories. No other coach has more than 250 (Frank Vogel), though legendary coach Slick Leonard has 529 in…
2025/08/20
Core Partners with Hex Trust to Offer Institutional Bitcoin Staking Across APAC and MENA

Core Foundation and Hex Trust have partnered to offer institutional-grade Bitcoin staking across APAC and MENA, allowing clients to earn sustainable rewards.
2025/08/20
Key Insights Beyond Bitcoin Emerge

Franklin Templeton’s CEO, Jenny Johnson, has spotlighted unique investment possibilities within the cryptocurrency domain, emphasizing a focus beyond Bitcoin. Speaking at the SALT conference in Wyoming, Johnson underscored that the most promising ventures involve the industry’s foundational infrastructure rather than the cryptocurrency assets themselves.Continue Reading:Key Insights Beyond Bitcoin Emerge
2025/08/20
Are You Even A Bitcoiner If You’re Not On Nostr?

The post Are You Even A Bitcoiner If You’re Not On Nostr? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Derek Ross calls Nostr “the foundation of a more open internet.” For him, Bitcoiners who aren’t using Nostr are missing the point. Looking at his feed, you get early 2010s Twitter vibes — “microblogging” was the word used back then. But what Ross sees in the future for this revolutionary communication platform goes well beyond food images, travel updates and “good morning” messages. He’s the co-founder of the Grow Nostr Initiative, does developer relations for Soapbox.pub and is one of the most prolific posters (and zappers!) on the social media.  There’s a quip about Nostr and Bitcoin — the orange pill and the purple pill — I’ve seen him invoke, live on stage and on Nostr, many times; “The purple pill helps the orange pill go down.” In the aftermath of the BTCHel Bitcoin conference in Helsinki, Finland, we sat down over breakfast, post-conference musings to the max. Ross’ passion for Nostr is shining over, the passion for purple perfectly complementing orange. (On the very same breakfast table, Ross had just convinced Samuel Kullman, MP of the Swiss Canton Bern, to come back to Nostr.) Indeed, on the panel he had moderated the day before, he asked Martii Malmi, the Finnish developer who was one of the first who have had direct correspondence with Satoshi, a trick question about Bitcoin and Nostr, knowing full well what Malmi would answer:  “Bitcoin is freedom of money; Nostr is freedom of everything else.”  — JB: “The purple pill helps the orange pill go down.” Tell me about this statement and why you say it so often. Derek Ross: I think I got it from Cameri back in the days, but everyone says it now. I posted it the first time on February 24, 2023, and I’ve repeated it many times since.  The idea…
2025/08/20
280 Bitcoin domain names auctioned off, Lloyds accepts cryptocurrency payments

PANews reported on August 20th, according to Decrypt, that Australian auction house Lloyds has announced the auction of over 280 Bitcoin-related domain names, including BitcoinWallets.com, BitcoinExchanges.com, and JapanBitcoin.com. Some of
2025/08/20
Jenny Johnson Highlights Key Investment Opportunities Beyond Bitcoin

Jenny Johnson emphasizes investing in cryptocurrency infrastructure over assets like Bitcoin. Bitcoin is viewed as a distraction from transformative blockchain technologies. Continue Reading:Jenny Johnson Highlights Key Investment Opportunities Beyond Bitcoin The post Jenny Johnson Highlights Key Investment Opportunities Beyond Bitcoin appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/20
next-level tokenized real estate amid global RWA boom

The post next-level tokenized real estate amid global RWA boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beacon Bay, East London, South Africa, August 20th, 2025, FinanceWire Headway NOVA, a pioneering platform in tokenized real estate, has officially launched Headway NOVA 2.0, an upgraded version designed to give investors easier and faster access to tokenized real-world (RWA) assets – a modern way to participate in real estate investments. With the global real estate tokenization market projected to surpass $16 trillion by 2030 (according to Boston Consulting Group), fractional ownership of properties is quickly shifting from a niche concept to a mainstream investment vehicle. Tokenization allows a property to be divided into affordable digital shares, enabling investors to enter high-value markets with small capital and benefit from rental income and price appreciation just like traditional owners – but with far greater flexibility. Headway NOVA’s model: Fractional investment from $25 – making prime real estate accessible to a global audience. Rental dividends without landlord duties – properties are fully managed by professionals; investors simply collect dividends. Capital appreciation potential – investors may benefit not only from rental returns but also from long-term property value growth. Simple & transparent – the platform is designed to accommodate all users, whether new to digital assets or seeking full control. Dividends are automatically distributed through the platform, while tokens can also be transferred to users’ personal wallets, with all transactions recorded on the blockchain. What’s new in Headway NOVA 2.0: Immediate dividend activation – rental dividends start as soon as a property is live on the platform, no need to wait for full funding. Fixed payout schedule – investors receive their share of rent on consistent dates, improving predictability. Enhanced liquidity options – token holders can resell their shares to other investors at any time through the in-app marketplace. Refined user experience – faster performance, better property insights, and a redesigned interface for…
2025/08/20
Analyst Warns: Bitcoin Nearing Profit Zones That Marked Past Market Tops

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again slipped under the $120,000 price mark, retracing after reaching a new all-time high above $124,000 last week. As of the latest market data, BTC is trading around $115,557, down 2.5% in the past 24 hours and nearly 7% below its peak. This price movement suggests that the asset is currently consolidating after its recent rally, leaving market participants watching closely for the next directional move. Meanwhile, analysts are turning to on-chain data for signals on Bitcoin’s potential trajectory. One such perspective comes from PelinayPA, a contributor to CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, who examined long-term holder (LTH) behavior using a set of profit and loss metrics. The findings highlight that while profit-taking has begun, current selling levels remain below historical extremes seen in past bull market peaks. Related Reading: Bitcoin, XRP, ETH’s Pullback: Key Factors Behind The Recent Drop Tracking Long-Term Holder Signals According to PelinayPA, the LTH analysis uses several indicators to measure the relationship between Bitcoin’s price and the cost basis of long-term holders. Profit and loss bands, ranging from 150% to 1,000% above cost basis, help determine when Bitcoin enters zones historically associated with a higher risk of market tops. When BTC approaches the +500% band, it has often coincided with heightened selling activity and eventual cycle peaks. The analysis also incorporates a Spending Binary Indicator, which reflects the intensity of LTH selling, alongside “High Spending” signals that typically emerge near market tops and “Bottom Alerts” that occur during deep corrections. Reviewing past cycles, PelinayPA pointed to 2017 and 2021, where bear market downturns followed heavy long-term holder selling, while the 2022–2023 bottom was marked by multiple loss realization alerts around the $15,000–$20,000 range. Currently, Bitcoin sits within the 150%–350% profit band, leaving potential room for further growth, though the risk of a market top rises as the asset approaches the higher bands. The analyst noted that while green profit-taking bars are visible today, they remain well below the levels observed in earlier cycle peaks. Bitcoin Market Outlook: Short, Mid, and Long Term In outlining the potential scenarios, PelinayPA suggested that Bitcoin may remain range-bound in the short term, as controlled profit-taking by long-term holders limits upside momentum. However, if accumulation and broader demand continue, the price could advance into the $124,000–$178,000 range, corresponding to the higher profit thresholds on the LTH model. For the mid-term outlook, extending into late 2025, the analyst cautioned that if long-term holder selling intensifies like in 2021, Bitcoin could be nearing a cycle top. In such a scenario, the asset might peak above $150,000 before the next major correction. Looking ahead to 2026, the absence of new bottom alerts suggests that the market is still within the later stages of the ongoing bull cycle, rather than transitioning into a confirmed bear market. Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView
2025/08/20
