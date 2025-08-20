2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Fed's Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed's Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

A top Fed official has signaled openness to staff owning crypto, framing it as a step toward better-informed regulation.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,0000423+%2,59
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:43
Κοινοποίηση
Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Wyoming launched the first state-issued stablecoin, FRNT, accessible on seven blockchains. FRNT is fully backed by US Dollars and treasury bills, ensuring secure transactions. Continue Reading:Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains The post Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:42
Κοινοποίηση
What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 3? How To Watch

What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 3? How To Watch

The post What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 3? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cartman in “South Park” Season 27. Comedy Central/Paramount+ South Park Season 27 is back with Episode 3 this week after the show’s second hiatus. What time does the episode begin on cable and streaming? After lampooning Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump (again after Episode 1) in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement-skewering second episode Got a Nut on Aug. 6, South Park didn’t released a new episode last week. Forbes‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets Release Date And First TrailerBy Tim Lammers Instead, South Park’s cable home Comedy Central held a South Park Day celebration and showed fan favorite episodes throughout the day and interviews with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and others at July’s San Diego Comic Con. The day wrapped up with the series’ pilot episode, which was released on Aug. 13, 1997. In an announcement on social media on Aug. 13, South Park indicated that it would be return with Season 27, Episode 3 on Wednesday, Aug. 20. As such, this week’s new episode will premiere on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central on cable and will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers Unlike the lead up to Episode 2 — featuring a short promotional clip and a pair of photos in a pair of separate posts on X — Parker and Stone have given no real indication of what Episode 3 will be about. In 15-second clip posted on X on Aug. 13 announcing South Park’s return with Episode 3 on Aug. 20, only brief clips of Episode 2 were shown. ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 2 Attracted More Big Viewership The South Park Season 27, Episode 2,…
MemeCore
M$0,42999+%1,75
Threshold
T$0,01588-%1,18
RealLink
REAL$0,05154+%0,13
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 10:40
Κοινοποίηση
USD.AI officially launched and launched Allo Game and airdrop plan

USD.AI officially launched and launched Allo Game and airdrop plan

PANews reported on August 20th that USD.AI has publicly launched and introduced the Allo Game. Users can earn Allo points by minting or staking USDai, which can be used to
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,2008-%2,35
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1179+%0,94
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 10:36
Κοινοποίηση
Best Online Poker Sites UK Grinders Can Visit in 2025

Best Online Poker Sites UK Grinders Can Visit in 2025

The post Best Online Poker Sites UK Grinders Can Visit in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the UK being one of the first major countries to formally legalize and regulate online poker, an increasing number of residents have become more interested in the game and confident in joining trusted, secure platforms. According to data from YouGov, a well-known data agency, participation in poker games in the UK increased from 5% in 2021 to 10% in 2024.  Unsurprisingly, as the adoption of online poker continues to grow across the country, so too does the number of platform options. Hence, identifying the most suitable ones may prove challenging, especially for beginners.  To counter this, our team of experts have compiled a list of some of the best poker platforms UK players can rely on, taking into account their track records, bonus packages, gaming options, and many more. Best Online Poker Sites UK – Top 3 Options CoinPoker As the online poker market in the United Kingdom continues to grow at a considerable pace, with analysts foreseeing an increase in participation to 20% before the end of 2026, CoinPoker is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum by delivering an unbeatable gaming experience for players.  Since its debut in 2017, this blockchain-based, no-KYC poker room has been turning heads with its inclusive and player-friendly environment that epitomizes accessibility, security, and transparency. Its software client is fully optimized for both mobile and desktop devices, ensuring a seamless experience regardless of how players choose to access the platform.  Also, in spite of its strong crypto foundations, CoinPoker has expanded its payment system to support fiat deposits via credit cards, especially for players in over 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, making online poker more accessible than ever.  Security stands as a primary focus as well, with high-grade encryption protocols and firewalls in place to safeguard player transactions and personal data.…
Moonveil
MORE$0,10161+%1,45
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003489-%3,53
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,2008-%2,35
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 10:36
Κοινοποίηση
XRP’s Institutional Money Momentum Builds Toward Year-End Record Target ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP’s Institutional Money Momentum Builds Toward Year-End Record Target ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP’s Institutional Money Momentum Builds Toward Year-End Record Target ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Institutional interest in XRP has increased following a surge in wider crypto sentiments. The digital asset market has picked up a series of institutional wins since last month. Several analysts project these flows to boost the altcoin drive in 2025. A new CoinShares Weekly Fund Flow report shows increased XRP year-to-date numbers. The asset has recorded a $421 million inflow this year, and with weeks to the end of the year, traders support a movement above $500 million worth of XRP—recent numbers factor in the current market direction. Last week, XRP products saw $145.8 million amid price fluctuations, taking monthly numbers to $80 million. Currently, total assets under management (AUM) for the asset stand at $899 million, with bulls projecting a surge to the $1 billion mark in the coming weeks. This follows a series of consistent performances for the altcoin in November. The previous week saw XRP gain $134.3 million, outpacing most altcoins in the run. After the US elections, the asset took a bull turn with its price soaring past $2.50. As a result, the asset’s market cap moved above $130 billion, temporarily flipping Tether as the third-largest crypto asset. The market cap has surged from $30 billion to its present levels since Donald Trump’s win. Institutional investors have also sparked an accumulation spree alongside whales. A slew of crypto traders projected an upward price movement above its all-time high, igniting further interest. Advertisement &nbsp According to CoinShares analysts, anticipation for a spot XRP ETF mounted further pressure. Asset managers WisdomTree, Canary Capital, and 21Shares have filed spot XRP ETF applications in the United States. Total Market Sees Skyrocketing Inflows Per the report, the total crypto institutional inflows stood at $3.2 billion, a net inflow for the 10th consecutive week. This spiked year-to-date flows…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,662-%1,64
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006246-%11,30
Capverse
CAP$0,06371-%2,25
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 10:29
Κοινοποίηση
Puffer Finance's official website and social media have been hacked. It is recommended to temporarily suspend all interactions.

Puffer Finance's official website and social media have been hacked. It is recommended to temporarily suspend all interactions.

PANews reported on August 20th that the official Puffer Finance (puffer.fi) website and social media channels have been compromised by hackers, according to security firm PeckShieldAlert. Users are being warned
Puffer
PUFFER$0,2052-%2,05
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 10:29
Κοινοποίηση
‘Pirate Nation’ Ethereum RPG Shutting Down as Crypto Gaming Graveyard Grows

‘Pirate Nation’ Ethereum RPG Shutting Down as Crypto Gaming Graveyard Grows

The post ‘Pirate Nation’ Ethereum RPG Shutting Down as Crypto Gaming Graveyard Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Ethereum role-playing game Pirate Nation is set to shut down in September, along with its blockchain networks. Developer Proof of Play said that it’s too costly to support given a relatively small player base. Numerous crypto games have shut down already in 2025, including Deadrop and Nyan Heroes. Ethereum role-playing game Pirate Nation is shutting down its “fully on-chain” operations, with the “best parts of the game” being broken down into smaller chunks to be played on an arcade app on the Abstract network instead. In a statement on X, Pirate Nation developer Proof of Play cited a lack of players as the primary reason for closing down the game. The studio explained that it simply wasn’t financially viable to continue to invest in and operate the game without significant interest.  “Shutting down Pirate Nation was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever been part of,” Adam Fern, co-founder and product lead of game studio Proof of Play, wrote on X. “I love Pirate Nation and I spent nearly seven days a week for the past three-plus years on it, but the truth is it wasn’t ever going to be a breakout, mass market success.” It’s important to note that while Pirate Nation is shutting down, Proof of Play will continue building infrastructure and its broader ecosystem—which includes the aforementioned Abstract-based arcade. As such, during the final two-week Pirate Nation event, players will be able to burn their items in exchange for Plunder Certificates, which will unlock future rewards. Pirate Nation: The Next Chapter It’s been an extraordinarily busy time here at Proof of Play. For the last few years we’ve shipped hundreds of weekly updates and proved our tech in Pirate Nation. Our team has grown and evolved, added an entirely new line of business with…
Threshold
T$0,01588-%1,18
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04882+%10,90
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,2008-%2,35
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 10:21
Κοινοποίηση
CyberKongz will issue a new token, KONG, to replace BANANA, and 2% will be airdropped to the Ethereum NFT community

CyberKongz will issue a new token, KONG, to replace BANANA, and 2% will be airdropped to the Ethereum NFT community

PANews reported on August 20th that the NFT project CyberKongz will soon launch a new token, $KONG, with a total supply of 1 billion. It will replace the existing $BANANA
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01354-%3,07
Banana Gun
BANANA$22,22-%1,33
SOON
SOON$0,2986+%13,19
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 10:17
Κοινοποίηση
Concordium Debuts Private Age Checks Amid UK ID Backlash

Concordium Debuts Private Age Checks Amid UK ID Backlash

The post Concordium Debuts Private Age Checks Amid UK ID Backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain Concordium launched a mobile app that allows users to verify their age without disclosing their identity. According to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the new solution — available as a mobile application for iOS and Android — uses zero-knowledge proofs (ZK-proofs) to allow users to prove their age without revealing their identity. The app creates an encrypted ID that can be used for age checks on third-party services. Concordium framed the launch as a privacy-friendly alternative to traditional ID-based systems at a time when concerns about government-mandated verification are growing. “The truth is that the web has never had a viable age verification system, resulting in piecemeal solutions that are ineffective at best and a privacy risk at worst,” Concordium CEO Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki said. A private age verification solution ZK-proofs allow a party to prove they know certain information without revealing it. This type of cryptography is particularly popular among privacy-focused cryptocurrency developers, with Zcash (ZEC) utilizing it for anonymous transfers and decentralized mixer Tornado Cash for anonymizing Ether transactions (ETH). Related: The Hashgraph Group unveils IDTrust to challenge Worldcoin and Microsoft A Concordium representative told Cointelegraph that the service is a consumer mobile application that is available for download on iPhone and Android devices. Consumers can create a Concordium ID using the app for about $0.01, which can be used for verification on integrated services. Concordium said its app allows verification of attributes such as name, date of birth, nationality and document type. In practice, the company said, none of this information is exposed to service providers. Instead, ZK-proofs confirm that a user meets requirements like being over 18. Related: Bhutan should embrace decentralized identity systems Can the UK’s online age verification rules protect privacy? The launch follows controversy surrounding the UK’s recently introduced mandatory…
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003489-%3,53
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022079+%0,21
Succinct
PROVE$1,0961-%5,17
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 10:14
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving