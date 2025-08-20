2025-08-21 Thursday

XRP Spikes, Then Stalls, as Traders Face Decisive $3 Mark

The post XRP Spikes, Then Stalls, as Traders Face Decisive $3 Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP saw aggressive swings before an abrupt halt capped the session, leaving traders to debate whether institutional flows or technical glitches drove the erratic pattern. The token moved in a 5% range before trading froze at the $3.00 mark. News Background • XRP gained as much as 5% from $2.97 to $3.10 during the August 18–19 session before sliding back toward $3.00.• The final 60 minutes showed heavy activity — price moved between $3.01 and $2.99 — before freezing completely at 08:19 with zero volume recorded.• The abrupt halt raised speculation of technical disruption or liquidity vacuum in major trading venues.• Volumes peaked at 3.26 million in a single minute (08:00–08:01), consistent with institutional order flow or algorithmic triggers. Price Action Summary • Session range of $0.15 represented a 5% spread between $2.95 lows and $3.10 highs.• Early momentum pushed XRP up 4.4% to $3.10 before sellers capped upside.• Consolidation dragged price back toward $3.00 support in the second half.• Late-session freeze at $3.00 effectively ended trading, sparking trader concerns. Technical Analysis • Support: $3.00 psychological level, defended multiple times despite volatility.• Resistance: $3.08–$3.10 zone, where upside was rejected repeatedly.• Volume surge to 3.26 million signals institutional/algo participation at key inflection points.• Zero volume print at 08:19–08:20 confirms structural abnormality — either exchange-level glitch or liquidity drought.• Broader pattern: $0.15 consolidation range now defines immediate short-term trading band. What Traders Are Watching • Whether the freeze was a technical fault or genuine liquidity disappearance — implications differ for institutional trust.• Next test of $3.00 support: failure risks a break toward $2.95.• Potential breakout trigger remains at $3.10 — a breach would open path to $3.25–$3.30.• Whales’ positioning in the high-volume spike will dictate near-term sentiment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/xrp-spikes-then-stalls-as-traders-face-decisive-usd3-mark
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 10:56
Cardano (ADA) Surpasses Tron (TRX). Is Top 5 Near?

The post Cardano (ADA) Surpasses Tron (TRX). Is Top 5 Near? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former top 3 coin  Cardano’s outperformance  Cardano (ADA) has reclaimed the eighth spot by market capitalization, surpassing Tron (TRX) and Dogecoin (DOGE).  The “Ethereum killer” is currently valued at $33.5 billion, which places it slightly above the two aforementioned tokens.  However, the token is still far from reclaiming its much-coveted top 5 placement. BNB is currently the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $115 billion.   Former top 3 coin  At the height of the cryptocurrency mania of early 2018, ADA, which was a novel project back then, managed to break into the top 5. Back then, however, its market cap was considerably smaller ($18.5 billion compared to today’s $33.5 billion). Back then, XRP was the second-biggest cryptocurrency, racing ahead of Ethereum (ETH).  However, ADA suffered a brutal drop during the 2018 bear market. By the end of the year, the token exited the top 10, with its market cap ultimately shrinking to just $895 million.  The token ended up spending much of 2019 in the #10-#13 range before gaining a foothold in the top 10.  During the 2021 bull run, ADA ended up reclaiming its spot in the top 5.  In fact, ADA became the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in early September 2021. It had a market capitalization of a staggering $94 billion ahead of the launch of the Alonzo hard fork, which finally brought smart contracts to the popular platform.  Cardano’s outperformance  ADA has managed to substantially outperform other major cryptocurrencies over the past week.  It is up by nearly 14% while XRP, for comparison, has plunged by 7% during the same period of time.  The most recent surge comes amid strong network growth and robust developer activity. However, it should be noted that ADA is still down a staggering 71% from its all-time high of $3.09 that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 10:53
The Puffer domain name issue has been resolved and full service will be restored soon

According to PANews on August 20th, the Puffer Finance team stated that Puffer has resolved the domain name issue, and the website and all related services will be fully restored
PANews2025/08/20 10:52
Bitcoin slips near $113,000, ether hits $4,100; analyst expects further consolidation until Jackson Hole

Bitcoin and ether both fell on Tuesday as a result of profit-taking and repositioning ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:51
Unveiling Crucial Insights Into Crypto Market Cycles

The post Unveiling Crucial Insights Into Crypto Market Cycles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index: Unveiling Crucial Insights Into Crypto Market Cycles Skip to content Home News Crypto News Altcoin Season Index: Unveiling Crucial Insights into Crypto Market Cycles Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-insights/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 10:51
Paul Atkins says the SEC will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group soon

Paul Atkins says the SEC will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group soon.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 10:50
Altcoin Season May Come In September, Says Coinbase and Pantera

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and crypto asset manager Pantera Capital have predicted that an altcoin season could begin as early as September. They analyzed that market conditions are now supporting a broader token rally. Altcoins’ Contribution to Market Growth Worth Monitoring In a report published on Tuesday, Pantera Capital noted that altcoins have started outperforming Bitcoin in the recent crypto price surge cycle. This suggests a shift from the recent Bitcoin-centric rally structure. Recently, Bitcoin has gone through two distinct rally cycles. Bitcoin spot ETFs triggered the surge from late 2023 to early 2024, and Trump’s policies fueled Bitcoin’s rise from June to December 2024. Altcoins were left out of both rallies, but now the tide is turning, according to the asset manager firm. BTC/USD Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap Pantera Capital emphasized the need to monitor altcoins’ contribution to market growth closely. During the 2015-2018 bull cycle, altcoins contributed approximately 66% of the growth. In the 2018-2021 cycle, their contribution was 55%. Their contribution to the current bull cycle has been 35%. Historical cycle statistics suggest that an additional 20% growth is possible. A typical phenomenon that precedes a full-blown crypto bull run is a decrease in Bitcoin’s dominance. Coinbase pointed out that Bitcoin’s market share has dropped from 65% in May to below 58% in August. Over the same period, the total market capitalization of altcoins has surged by more than 50% since July, reaching $1.4 trillion. They explained that individual investor interest has recently shifted toward altcoins. The increase in Google searches for “altcoins” confirms this, reaching levels not seen since January 2018. They added that legislative acts in the US, like the GENIUS and CLARITY bills, are strengthening momentum. Ethereum, in particular, is benefiting from an increase in real-world asset inflows and institutional interest.
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:50
Wyoming Introduces Innovative Stablecoin Across Blockchains

In a groundbreaking step for digital currency, Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), the first stablecoin issued by a U.S. state.Continue Reading:Wyoming Introduces Innovative Stablecoin Across Blockchains
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:48
U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Alarming $523M Outflows Mark Third Consecutive Day of Withdrawals

BitcoinWorld U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Alarming $523M Outflows Mark Third Consecutive Day of Withdrawals The world of cryptocurrency investment witnessed a significant shift on August 19th as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a substantial $523.31 million in net outflows. This marks a concerning third consecutive day of withdrawals, signaling a notable period of investor re-evaluation in the market. Such sustained movements in these investment vehicles often capture the attention of market participants. They can offer insights into broader sentiment and the flow of capital within the digital asset space. What’s Driving the Recent U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflows? According to data shared by Trader T on X, this latest wave of withdrawals brings the total to three straight days of net negative flows for these popular investment vehicles. The sheer volume of $523.31 million indicates a strong selling pressure from investors. Let’s break down which funds saw the most significant redemptions: Fidelity’s FBTC bore the brunt, reporting the steepest redemptions at a hefty $246.89 million. Following closely was Grayscale’s GBTC, which saw $115.53 million in outflows. Other significant contributors to the decline included Bitwise’s BITB with $86.76 million and ARK Invest’s ARKB at $63.35 million. Even smaller funds like Grayscale’s Mini ($7.51 million) and Franklin’s EZBC ($3.27 million) recorded withdrawals. While data for Invesco’s BTCO was not yet available, other remaining funds showed no change, suggesting the outflows were concentrated among a few key players. Understanding the Impact: Why Do These Withdrawals Matter? These consistent outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs are more than just numbers; they reflect evolving market sentiment. When investors pull funds from these instruments, it often suggests a cautious outlook or a move to reallocate capital. While direct causation is complex, sustained outflows can contribute to downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price. This occurs as ETF providers may need to sell underlying BTC to meet redemption requests, creating a ripple effect across the broader crypto ecosystem. Moreover, such trends highlight shifts in investor behavior. Are institutional investors taking profits, or are retail investors reacting to broader economic uncertainties? Understanding these dynamics is crucial for anyone involved in the crypto space. Navigating Volatility: What Should U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs Investors Consider? For those invested in U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, it’s important to distinguish between short-term market fluctuations and long-term investment strategies. Bitcoin has historically demonstrated resilience, but periods of significant outflows can test investor resolve. Considering diversification beyond a single asset class or investment vehicle remains a prudent strategy. Monitoring the overall economic landscape, regulatory developments, and broader crypto market trends can provide valuable context. Staying informed about daily flow data, alongside fundamental analysis of Bitcoin’s adoption and technological advancements, empowers investors to make more informed decisions. The crypto market is dynamic, and vigilance is key. The recent three-day streak of substantial outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, totaling over half a billion dollars, serves as a significant market signal. While specific reasons can be multifaceted, these withdrawals underscore the fluctuating nature of digital asset investments. As the market continues to evolve, understanding these flow dynamics becomes paramount for all participants. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs? U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs are exchange-traded funds that directly hold Bitcoin. They allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without directly owning the cryptocurrency itself. 2. Why are outflows from Bitcoin ETFs significant? Outflows indicate that more investors are selling their shares than buying new ones, leading to a net reduction in the amount of Bitcoin held by the ETF. This can reflect a shift in investor sentiment or a response to market conditions. 3. Which ETFs saw the largest outflows on August 19th? Fidelity’s FBTC saw the steepest redemptions at $246.89 million, followed by Grayscale’s GBTC ($115.53 million), Bitwise’s BITB ($86.76 million), and ARK Invest’s ARKB ($63.35 million). 4. Does this mean Bitcoin’s price will fall? While significant outflows can contribute to selling pressure on Bitcoin’s price, many factors influence the price. These outflows are one data point among many that investors consider. 5. How often do U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experience outflows? ETF flows are dynamic and can fluctuate daily, experiencing both inflows and outflows based on market sentiment, macroeconomic factors, and investor behavior. Three consecutive days of outflows is a notable trend. Did this article help you understand the recent movements in U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media to help others stay informed about critical crypto market trends! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Alarming $523M Outflows Mark Third Consecutive Day of Withdrawals first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:45
Your Last Shot at the MoonBull Whitelist: A 100x Crypto Stealing the Spotlight While Popcat and Baby Doge Coin Run Wild

Ever wondered if there’s still room to catch a 100x crypto before the rocket takes off? Many traders feel haunted by the coins they missed. Popcat and Baby Doge Coin both lit up the charts and attracted waves of hype. Now MoonBull has stepped into the spotlight with its whitelist live, offering a chance to […]
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:45
