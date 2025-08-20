2025-08-21 Thursday

Radiant Capital Hacker's Astounding Profit: Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades

BitcoinWorld Radiant Capital Hacker’s Astounding Profit: Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades The crypto world is often full of surprises, but few are as unsettling as witnessing a cybercriminal not just get away with stolen funds, but actively grow them. This is precisely what the Radiant Capital hacker has achieved, turning an initial heist into a significantly larger fortune through clever cryptocurrency trading. How the Radiant Capital Hacker Amplified Their Gains It’s an alarming development reported by on-chain analyst @EmberCN on X: the individual responsible for the Radiant Capital (RDNT) exploit has managed to nearly double their ill-gotten gains. This isn’t just about holding onto stolen assets; it involves active, strategic trading. Here’s a breakdown of their audacious moves: Initial Sale: About a week ago, the Radiant Capital hacker sold a substantial 9,631 Ethereum (ETH) at an average price of $4,562. This transaction converted their ETH holdings into a massive 43.93 million DAI, a stablecoin. Strategic Repurchase: As ETH prices experienced a pullback, the hacker seized the opportunity. They repurchased 2,109.5 ETH at a lower average price of $4,096, spending 8.64 million DAI. This move allowed them to acquire more ETH for less capital. This calculated maneuver demonstrates a keen understanding of market dynamics, enabling the Radiant Capital hacker to capitalize on price fluctuations. Understanding the Hacker’s Ethereum Trading Strategy The hacker’s strategy was straightforward yet effective: sell high, buy low. This classic trading principle, when applied to a large sum of stolen funds, allowed for significant profit amplification. By converting ETH to DAI when ETH was at a higher valuation and then buying back when the price dipped, they effectively increased their ETH holdings and overall portfolio value. Currently, the Radiant Capital hacker holds a staggering 14,436 ETH and 35.29 million DAI. The combined value of these assets stands at an astounding $94.63 million. This represents a substantial $41.63 million increase from the original $53 million stolen during the exploit last year. Such a profit margin is a stark reminder of the challenges in recovering funds once they fall into the wrong hands, especially when those hands are adept at market manipulation. The Unsettling Reality of the Radiant Capital Hacker’s Success The success of the Radiant Capital hacker in growing their illicit fortune sends a troubling message across the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. It highlights not only the vulnerabilities within protocols but also the difficulty in tracing and freezing funds once they are actively traded across different assets. While on-chain analysis can track these movements, actual recovery remains a formidable challenge. This incident underscores the critical need for enhanced security measures within DeFi projects and more robust collaboration among exchanges and law enforcement agencies to prevent such financial gains from criminal activities. The ability of the Radiant Capital hacker to operate with such impunity, even turning a profit, emphasizes the ongoing cat-and-mouse game between cybercriminals and the crypto community. In conclusion, the journey of the funds stolen from Radiant Capital, from an initial hack to a nearly doubled fortune through strategic ETH trading, is a sobering tale. It serves as a potent reminder of the sophistication of some cybercriminals and the persistent challenges faced by the blockchain ecosystem in safeguarding assets and ensuring justice. As the crypto space evolves, so too must its defenses against such illicit activities. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What happened in the Radiant Capital hack? The Radiant Capital protocol experienced an exploit last year, resulting in approximately $53 million worth of cryptocurrency being stolen by a hacker. The details of the exploit typically involve vulnerabilities in the protocol’s smart contracts. How did the Radiant Capital hacker increase their stolen funds? The hacker strategically traded Ethereum (ETH). They initially sold a large amount of ETH for DAI (a stablecoin) when ETH prices were high. Later, when ETH prices pulled back, they used some of the DAI to repurchase more ETH at a lower price, effectively increasing their total crypto holdings and overall portfolio value. What is the current value of the funds held by the Radiant Capital hacker? According to on-chain analysis, the hacker now holds assets valued at approximately $94.63 million, which includes 14,436 ETH and 35.29 million DAI. This marks a $41.63 million increase from the original stolen amount. Does this incident pose a risk to other DeFi projects? While this specific incident targets Radiant Capital, the hacker’s ability to profit from stolen funds highlights broader security challenges in the DeFi space. It emphasizes the need for continuous security audits, robust smart contract design, and proactive monitoring to prevent similar exploits and subsequent illicit gains. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network to spread awareness about the evolving tactics of cybercriminals in the crypto space and the ongoing challenges in DeFi security! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Radiant Capital Hacker’s Astounding Profit: Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Puffer Finance Hack: Urgent Warning Issued After Website Compromise

BitcoinWorld Puffer Finance Hack: Urgent Warning Issued After Website Compromise The cryptocurrency world often moves at lightning speed, but sometimes, that speed comes with unexpected turns. A recent development has sent ripples through the liquidity restaking community: an urgent alert regarding a potential Puffer Finance hack. This incident underscores the ever-present need for vigilance in the digital asset space. Puffer Finance Hack: An Urgent Security Alert Leading blockchain security firm PeckShield recently issued a critical report on X, bringing to light a concerning security incident. According to their findings, the official website and several social media channels associated with Puffer Finance (PUFFER), a prominent liquidity restaking platform, have been compromised. This Puffer Finance hack immediately triggered alarms across the crypto community, prompting users and stakeholders to exercise extreme caution. Puffer Finance operates as a significant player in the liquid restaking domain, allowing users to earn rewards by restaking their ETH. Therefore, any security breach affecting its core channels demands immediate attention. The nature of the compromise, spanning both its website and social media, suggests a sophisticated attack aimed at potentially distributing misinformation or malicious links. What Does a Compromised Platform Mean for Users? When a platform like Puffer Finance faces a security compromise, the immediate concern shifts to user safety. A hacked website could potentially redirect users to phishing sites, designed to steal credentials or private keys. Similarly, compromised social media accounts can be used to spread fake announcements, fraudulent giveaways, or direct users to malicious smart contracts. Users must remain incredibly skeptical of any communication originating from Puffer Finance’s official channels until the platform officially confirms the resolution of the Puffer Finance hack. Always cross-verify information through multiple, trusted sources, and avoid clicking on suspicious links. PeckShield’s Role in Uncovering the Puffer Finance Hack PeckShield’s swift identification and public disclosure of this incident highlight the vital role security firms play in the decentralized ecosystem. Their proactive monitoring and reporting help protect countless users from potential harm. This timely alert about the Puffer Finance hack enabled the community to react quickly, potentially mitigating broader damages. Such rapid responses from security experts are crucial in an environment where exploits can propagate rapidly. It emphasizes the collaborative effort required between platforms, users, and security auditors to maintain a secure digital landscape. Protecting Yourself in the Wake of a Crypto Security Breach While the Puffer Finance team works to regain control and secure its channels, individual users must take proactive steps to protect their assets and information. Here are some actionable insights: Verify Information: Always confirm news from multiple, reputable sources, not just a single social media post. Avoid Suspicious Links: Do not click on any links shared from potentially compromised accounts or websites until official confirmation of safety. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Ensure 2FA is active on all your crypto-related accounts and exchanges. Use Strong, Unique Passcodes: Never reuse passwords across different platforms. Be Wary of DM Scams: Attackers often use direct messages to target users with phishing attempts. These precautions are not just for the current Puffer Finance hack but are essential for general crypto security hygiene. The Broader Impact of the Puffer Finance Hack on Restaking Incidents like the Puffer Finance hack, even if limited to website and social media compromises, can impact trust within the burgeoning liquid restaking sector. As more users flock to DeFi opportunities, the robustness of security measures becomes paramount. Platforms must prioritize comprehensive security audits and incident response plans to maintain user confidence and foster long-term growth. This event serves as a stark reminder that even established projects can become targets. The industry must continuously evolve its security protocols to stay ahead of sophisticated threats, ensuring a safer environment for innovation. In conclusion, the reported Puffer Finance hack is a significant event that calls for immediate attention from the community. While the full extent and implications are still unfolding, the swift action by PeckShield and the subsequent awareness generated are crucial. This incident reinforces the fundamental principle of “not your keys, not your crypto” and the need for constant vigilance. Stay informed, stay secure, and always prioritize your digital safety in the dynamic world of decentralized finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What exactly was compromised in the Puffer Finance hack? The security firm PeckShield reported that the official website and social media channels of Puffer Finance were compromised. This means hackers gained unauthorized access to these platforms. Is my Puffer Finance (PUFFER) crypto at risk? The report specifically mentions the website and social media channels were compromised, not necessarily the core protocol or user funds directly. However, compromised channels can be used for phishing or spreading malicious links that could put your assets at risk if you interact with them. Always exercise extreme caution. What should I do if I use Puffer Finance? Avoid clicking on any suspicious links from Puffer Finance’s website or social media. Verify all information through independent, trusted sources. Ensure you have strong security practices, including 2FA, on any linked accounts or exchanges. Who reported the Puffer Finance hack? Leading blockchain security firm PeckShield reported the compromise on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. How can I stay updated on the Puffer Finance hack? Monitor official announcements from Puffer Finance via secure, verified channels (if available and trusted), and follow reputable crypto news outlets and security firms like PeckShield for updates. Did you find this article helpful in understanding the recent Puffer Finance hack and how to protect yourself? Share this crucial information with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help raise awareness and ensure everyone stays safe! To learn more about the latest crypto security trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain security practices and institutional adoption. This post Puffer Finance Hack: Urgent Warning Issued After Website Compromise first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Radiant Capital hacker purchased 2,109.54 ETH for 8.64 million DAI

According to PANews on August 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring , the Radiant Capital hacker purchased 2,109.54 ETH for 8.64 million DAI an hour ago , with an average transaction
ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

As one of China's most influential annual Ethereum events, the highly anticipated ETHShanghai is returning. Now in its fourth year, ETHShanghai will feature a new theme, "Scaling Ethereum, Shaping the
Top Fed Official Supports Limited Crypto Holdings for Staff

In a recent development, a senior official at the Federal Reserve suggested that Fed personnel should be allowed to own cryptocurrencies. This statement marks a significant shift in the approach towards digital asset holdings among federal employees, potentially influencing the broader regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies. Calls for Updated Guidelines on Crypto Holdings The discussion about [...]
From 'Dead in America' to $250M SPACs: Why firms are suddenly hoarding Bitcoin

Google backs a Bitcoin miner, Chamath launches a new crypto SPAC, and firms double their holdings in six months.
How to scientifically evaluate the quality of an altcoin?

By Marie Poteriaieva Source: Cointelegraph Compiled by: Shan Ouba, Golden Finance Key Takeaways Web3 daily active users: Remain at 24 million in the second quarter of 2025, but the composition
GENIUS ACT and Beyond: Kaia Explains Asian Perspective

The post GENIUS ACT and Beyond: Kaia Explains Asian Perspective appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the recent passing of the GENIUS Act, a landmark US regulation for stablecoins, global attention has intensified. To discuss the growing stablecoin landscape in Asia, BeInCrypto sat down with Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia. As one of Asia’s leading crypto platforms, Kaia is at the forefront of shaping regional stablecoin strategies. Stablecoins Take the Spotlight in Asia President Donald Trump has signed the GENIUS Act, the first US federal law governing stablecoins, just one day after it cleared the House. The landmark legislation requires one-to-one reserves, regular audits, and limits issuance to licensed banks, credit unions, and certain approved non-banks, while banning algorithmic or unbacked coins. The move has already triggered a wave of corporate interest. Within weeks, major US retailers such as Amazon and Walmart began exploring proprietary stablecoins to cut card-network fees, speed settlement, and integrate loyalty programs. Supporters see this as a step toward mainstream adoption; critics warn it could pull deposits from traditional banks and force them to accelerate digital-currency strategies. The timing comes as the US dollar faces its sharpest first-half drop since 1973, prompting European investors to turn to euro-denominated trading and euro-pegged stablecoins to reduce FX risk. While the dollar remains dominant, the regulatory clarity of the GENIUS Act could strengthen its position in crypto just as Asia weighs how to benefit from USD-based liquidity without undermining local currencies. Kaia DLT Foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Sam Seo, discussed with BeInCrypto how Asian policymakers and platforms should respond — and why a regional stablecoin alliance may be critical for the region’s long-term autonomy. Stablecoin vs Fiat. Source: Kaiko Seo did not hesitate to pick the stablecoin when asked about the most critical trend in Asia’s digital asset market. “The most trendy one is stablecoin,” he said. “Even before the Genius Act, the increasing…
TradeOS Taps Revox AI to Redefine Web3 with AI-to-AI Composability

TradeOS, a blockchain-based trading infrastructure provider, is partnering with Revox AI, a decentralized firm for robust dApps using AI and Web3. The collaboration aims to advance AI-to-AI composability to enhance the Web3 user experience. As disclosed by TradeOS in its social media announcement, the partnership will unlock unique possibilities for AI-led task execution within the commerce sector. Ultimately, the joint effort is focused on improving automation, innovation, and efficiency in the swiftly evolving Web3 and AI sectors. We're proud to announce a strategic partnership with @revoxdotai, the first MCP infrastructure enabling AI-to-AI composability in Web3.This collaboration empowers AI Agents on TradeOS to dynamically compose their skills, calling on other agents to execute complex tasks within… pic.twitter.com/4mq3o11emo— TradeOS (@TradeOS_ai) August 19, 2025 TradeOS and Revox AI Join Forces to Redefine AI-Web3 Convergence The partnership between TradeOS and Revox AI takes into account the provision of advanced AI-to-AI composability. Hence, the Revox delivers an advanced interoperability layer to TradeOS. As a result of this, the integration of the MCP framework of Revox permits TradeOS-based AI agents to dynamically compose skills as well as delegate complicated tasks across diverse agents. This advancement revolutionizes TradeOS into a relatively collaborative AI platform offering more speed, precision, and intricate workflows. Apart from that, the partnership also places both Revox AI and TradeOS at the leading position in the convergence of Web3 and AI worlds. Keeping this in view, the development streamlines consumer interactions and decreases friction in the execution of big-scale tasks. Additionally, TradeOS has also started a community giveaway in the celebration of a collaboration. For this purpose, the distribution will include 5,000 $BBY tokens for twenty-five winners. Fortifying AI Agents to Drive Wider Web3 Adoption According to TradeOS, the partnership underscores a landmark move in integrating the AI technology with the cutting-edge Web3 infrastructure. Thus, by strengthening AI agents to work efficiently and collaboratively, the duo intends to establish autonomous and intelligent ecosystems in the wider decentralized commerce. Overall, the integration of the MCP framework of Revox AI leads toward wider adoption of AI-led Web3 solutions.
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, August 20

Kaspa price has been stuck in a tight range, with momentum fading after weeks of selling pressure. The token just can’t seem to break out, and most technical signals are still pointing down. After failing to hold above $0.11 earlier this month, KAS has slipped back into consolidation and is now hanging around $0.084. Let’s
