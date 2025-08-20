2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

South Korea Blocks Lending Services

South Korea Blocks Lending Services

The post South Korea Blocks Lending Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Platforms Hit Hard: South Korea Blocks Lending Services
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:23
How Pepeto Could Surpass PEPE and Create the Next Wave of Millionaires

How Pepeto Could Surpass PEPE and Create the Next Wave of Millionaires

The post How Pepeto Could Surpass PEPE and Create the Next Wave of Millionaires appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Every bull run has its breakout coin, the one project that transforms early believers. In 2024, that coin was PEPE, which shocked the market by turning small stakes into fortunes and cementing itself as a cultural phenomenon. As we move into 2025, the same question is on every mind: which token will take the crown this cycle? Increasingly, attention is turning to Pepeto (PEPETO).. Built on Ethereum, Pepeto combines the viral energy of meme coins with real blockchain utility. The bigger questions now are what makes Pepeto different from the countless meme coins competing for attention, and could it truly emerge as the defining project of 2025? Why Pepeto Could Do Better Than PEPE in 2025 PEPE's surge in 2024 created a generation of new millionaires, but Pepeto (PEPETO) is poised to take it further. Still in presale at just $0.000000147, Pepeto provides an ultra-low entry point for those positioning ahead of mainstream exposure. What sets it apart is that Pepeto is not built solely on hype. It introduces working products designed to solve real problems in trading. PepetoSwap, a zero-fee decentralized exchange, gives traders an edge by cutting out unnecessary costs. PepetoBridge enables secure cross-chain transfers without relying on risky intermediaries. Add in fully audited smart contracts, a transparent token model, and high staking incentives, and you have a meme coin with the infrastructure to back its narrative. Pepeto is not just chasing a trend; it is building the foundations to lead the next bull run. Pepeto's Main Benefits Over PEPE and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:20
US Bank SoFi Taps Bitcoin UMA for Global Money Transfers

US Bank SoFi Taps Bitcoin UMA for Global Money Transfers

SoFi Technologies is set to make history as the first US bank to integrate Bitcoin’s Lightning Network and Universal Money Address (UMA), enabling faster and cheaper cross-border payments. The move comes under a strategic partnership with Bitcoin infrastructure provider Lightspark, announced Tuesday. The digital bank aims to compete in the global remittance industry, valued at […]
Coinstats2025/08/20 11:15
Kurdistan hits digital ID milestone; Infosys, Telstra partner

Kurdistan hits digital ID milestone; Infosys, Telstra partner

The post Kurdistan hits digital ID milestone; Infosys, Telstra partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kurdistan hits digital ID milestone; Infosys, Telstra partner The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has made significant strides in its quest to embrace digitization, with digital IDs being seen as the lowest-hanging fruit in the campaign. According to a report, the KRG has issued over 2 million digital IDs in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Northern Iraq. The KRG's Department of Information Technology is leading the region's digital ID adoption efforts, rolling out several initiatives to improve metrics. The Department of Information Technology has launched 26 centers in the Kurdistan region for residents to apply and receive digital IDs. Several local news outlets reveal that the application process for digital IDs is less than five minutes, requiring the capture of key biometric data. After processing, applicants will receive a 13-digit Unique Personal Number designed to operate as an identifier for residents. Apart from the ease of registration, Kurdistan's digital ID metrics are rising on the back of novel use cases for residents revolving around Hajj applications and online passport renewals. Experts are bracing for a spike in Kurdistan's digital ID adoption metrics in the near term. Underneath the projected growth is the release of the beta version of the KRD Pass mobile app, designed to simplify access to public sector services. Ahead of a mainstream integration with the regional digital ID system, the KRD Pass racked up over 85,000 users in the first five days after launch. Upon signing, residents can lean on the mobile app to check government salaries, pay electricity bills, and receive notifications for incoming digitization features. The report revealed plans by the government to integrate a digital wallet functionality for users to support the storage of official documents. Several experts are tipping the KRD Pass to onboard up to one million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:15
XRP Price Prediction For August 20

XRP Price Prediction For August 20

The post XRP Price Prediction For August 20 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The price of XRP slipped by 5% in the last 24 hours, falling to $2.89. On the surface, it looks like just another dip in a volatile market. But when you zoom out, the charts are painting a bigger picture that could determine XRP's direction in the weeks and months ahead. A Warning From the Weekly Chart Technical analysts have been sounding the alarm for weeks. The weekly chart shows a classic sign of weakness: a bearish divergence. While the price of XRP has been pushing up to new highs, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving lower. This split between price and momentum often suggests the rally is running out of steam. In fact, the last time XRP flashed a similar pattern was in late 2020, and what followed was a painful correction that stretched over several months. Right now, XRP looks strong on the surface, but under the hood momentum is fading. The analyst said that it does not mean an immediate crash, but it raises the chances of a deeper pullback as we move into September and October. The Daily View: Sideways Now, Pressure Ahead Looking at the daily chart, XRP's structure has been bearish ever since the token broke below $3.40. The coin is now caught in a sideways range, with buyers and sellers battling between: Support at $2.90 to $3.00 (immediate cushion), then $2.75, and a deeper zone at $2.55 to $2.62. Resistance at $3.10 to $3.15 and a heavier ceiling between $3.35 to $3.40. For now, the $2.90 level is acting as a line in the sand. If XRP manages to hold above it, the token could grind sideways for a while. But a confirmed breakdown below that support could drag the price toward $2.75 or lower. Echoes of Early 2024 XRP's current setup mirrors what happened earlier this year. Back in January through March, XRP traded in a choppy sideways range before sliding lower. The structure today looks almost identical. The same script plays out with small bounces in the short term but a heavier trend pulling XRP down over the next few weeks.
Coinstats2025/08/20 11:14
Coinbase Declares Stablecoins Superior—Faster, Cheaper, More Global Than Legacy Finance

Coinbase Declares Stablecoins Superior—Faster, Cheaper, More Global Than Legacy Finance

The post Coinbase Declares Stablecoins Superior—Faster, Cheaper, More Global Than Legacy Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins are dominating the future of finance as billion-dollar IPOs ditch cash for blockchain, unlocking unmatched speed, savings, and global access. Stablecoins Power Historic $1.15B IPO, Reshaping Market Infrastructure Stablecoins are becoming an increasingly common tool in financial markets, viewed as faster, cheaper, and more globally accessible than traditional settlement systems. Coinbase reinforced this perspective
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:14
12 Out Of 18 Democrats May Back Market Structure Bill, Sen. Tim Scott Says

12 Out Of 18 Democrats May Back Market Structure Bill, Sen. Tim Scott Says

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said he believes that 12 out of 18 Democrats will back the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act during a major crypto symposium stateside on August 19.A Dozen Dems May Get Behind CLARITY Act, Tim Scott SaysSpeaking at the SALT Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025 on Tuesday, Scott revealed he […] The post 12 Out Of 18 Democrats May Back Market Structure Bill, Sen. Tim Scott Says appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/08/20 11:13
Pop Mart's market value is approaching 400 billion, a record high. The company will soon release a mini version of LABUBU

Pop Mart's market value is approaching 400 billion, a record high. The company will soon release a mini version of LABUBU

PANews reported on August 20 that Pop Mart's share price rose nearly 6%, breaking through HK$298 and approaching HK$300. Its market value approached 400 billion, a historical high. CEO Wang
PANews2025/08/20 11:13
SUI Falls Below The Low Of $3.60

SUI Falls Below The Low Of $3.60

The post SUI Falls Below The Low Of $3.60 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 20, 2025 at 01:37 // Price The price of Sui (SUI) is falling below the moving average lines as it continues to trade in a range between $3.20 and $4.20. Sui price long-term prediction: ranging On the downside, SUI is expected to fall further to a low of $3.20 as the price falls below the moving averages. The cryptocurrency will fall as it trades in the bearish trend zone. However, bulls and bears are battling over prices, with the bulls trying to stop the decline above the $3.40 support level. SUI price indicators analysis The price bar has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines, which means that the cryptocurrency will continue to decline. The altcoin is now trading in a bearish trend, indicating a likely decline. Technical indicators Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40 Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60    What is the next move for SUI? The price of SUI has slipped below the moving average lines, which means that the altcoin is falling further into the lower price range. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the support level of $3.50 but below the moving average lines. If the current support level of $3.50 is breached, the altcoin will fall even lower. The price of Sui was above the moving average lines, although it remained in a sideways trend between $3.40 and $4.40 last week, as reported by Coinidol.com. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:11
Early Bitcoin Domain Portfolio With 280+ Names Heads to Auction

Early Bitcoin Domain Portfolio With 280+ Names Heads to Auction

The post Early Bitcoin Domain Portfolio With 280+ Names Heads to Auction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin A massive collection of more than 280 Bitcoin-related domain names, many dating back to 2010, is set to hit the auction block in what could be one of the largest crypto domain sales to date. The portfolio, managed by Australia-based Lloyds Auctions, spans nearly every corner of the Bitcoin ecosystem, covering payments, wallets, exchanges, education, and infrastructure. Some of the most notable names include BitcoinBlockchain.com, BitcoinWallets.com, BitcoinExchanges.com, BitcoinRemittances.com, and BitcoinBooks.com. The collection also includes country-focused addresses like JapanBitcoin.com, GermanyBitcoin.com, AfricaBitcoin.com, and UnitedKingdomBitcoin.com, adding to speculation that the original registrations may have been tied to early Bitcoin enthusiasts or even members of its developer community. "Owning the Language of Bitcoin" Lee Hames, chief operations officer at Lloyds Auctions, described the lot as "a full suite of digital assets that define the Bitcoin space online." According to Hames, the buyer won't just be securing domain names, but "the language of Bitcoin's digital economy." This auction comes after Lloyds' record-breaking sale of XBT.com for $3 million in April, setting a benchmark for Bitcoin-related digital properties. Bitcoin Domains Join High-Value Internet Sales Premium domain sales have long commanded eye-watering valuations. Voice.com sold for $30 million in 2019, while 360.com went for $17 million in 2015. In the crypto space, BTC.com sold for $1 million in 2014, ETH.com fetched $2 million in 2017, and Crypto.com's acquisition by Monaco in 2018 was estimated at $10–12 million. More recent deals include NFTs.com at $15 million in 2022 and CryptoBank.com for $1.35 million the same year. Earlier this year, Lloyds' $3 million XBT.com sale reinforced the enduring value of premium Bitcoin-related domains. Web3 Domains Enter the Race Alongside traditional .com addresses, blockchain-based Web3 domains have emerged as an alternative for digital identity. Services like Ethereum Name Service (.eth) and Unstoppable Domains allow users to register blockchain-native extensions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:10
