2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin Sentiment Shift Sparks Retail Pessimism

2025/08/20 11:39
Shiba Inu Price Slips on Bearish Grounds, But Top Wallets Signal a Twist

The post Shiba Inu Price Slips on Bearish Grounds, But Top Wallets Signal a Twist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s price hasn’t moved much in the past 24 hours. At press time, it was down by just 0.6%, mostly in line with the broader memecoin market decline. But things get worse when one looks at the larger picture. SHIB has fallen by over 17% in the last 30 days. With that backdrop, bearish signs are starting to appear, and fast. However, there’s one sign of strength that could shift the tone. Active Addresses Close in on Monthly Lows The first red flag comes from the network itself. Daily active addresses for SHIB have steadily declined and are now closing in on monthly lows. The metric sits at 3,148, just above the month-on-month bottom of 3,130. Shiba Inu price and active addresses: Cryptoquant This matters because previous surges in active addresses have always preceded upward price moves. Between August 6 and 8, the count jumped, and the SHIB price responded almost immediately. While minor on paper, this drop in activity aligns with bearish behavior. The Bull-Bear Power (BBP) indicator shows rising selling pressure, indicating that bears are slowly taking control of the Shiba Inu price momentum. Shiba Inu bears gaining control: TradingView The Bull-Bear Power (BBP) indicator measures the difference between the daily high/low and a moving average to gauge whether bulls or bears are currently in control of price action. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. One Key Buyer May Be Holding Up the Floor Despite the weak activity and rising bearish momentum, one metric is not falling in line. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is still above the 0 line, indicating net positive capital flow into SHIB. That usually happens when significant players are buying while others exit. From a technical perspective,…
2025/08/20 11:39
Will Bitcoin Price Hit $200K in 2025?

The post Will Bitcoin Price Hit $200K in 2025? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin is currently trading near $113,000, and according to SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, the rally has entered a new phase dominated by institutional adoption. In an interview with CNBC, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has opened up about the growing role of traditional finance in crypto markets and predicted further upside for Bitcoin by …
2025/08/20 11:36
Celsius Payout: A Crucial $220.6 Million Distribution Marks Significant Recovery

BitcoinWorld Celsius Payout: A Crucial $220.6 Million Distribution Marks Significant Recovery The crypto community has been closely watching the unfolding saga of bankrupt lender Celsius. Now, there’s a significant update bringing a sigh of relief to many: Celsius is beginning its third distribution of funds. This latest Celsius payout, totaling an impressive $220.6 million, represents a crucial step towards recovery for thousands of affected creditors. What Does This Celsius Payout Mean for Creditors? This substantial distribution marks another milestone in Celsius’s complex bankruptcy proceedings. According to Cointelegraph on X, the bankrupt crypto lender is initiating this third phase of payouts. For those who had their assets locked up with Celsius, this news is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a tangible sign of progress and a step closer to regaining lost funds. The journey has been long and often frustrating for creditors. The collapse of Celsius, like many other crypto entities in 2022, left a lasting impact on countless individuals. This new Celsius payout provides a partial recovery, offering a measure of relief and a pathway to closure. Navigating the Road to Recovery: The Celsius Payout Process Understanding how these distributions work can be complex. Typically, bankruptcy proceedings involve a detailed plan approved by the courts, outlining how assets will be liquidated and distributed to creditors. The current Celsius payout aligns with this court-approved plan, aiming to return a portion of the digital assets or their equivalent value to eligible users. Creditors should be vigilant and proactive during this period. It is vital to: Monitor official communications: Check emails and official Celsius channels for specific instructions regarding the distribution. Verify personal details: Ensure all contact and wallet information is accurate to prevent delays. Be aware of scams: Unfortunately, bad actors often try to capitalize on such situations. Only trust information from official Celsius sources. While this is the third distribution, it signifies the ongoing efforts to unwind the company’s assets and fulfill its obligations to creditors. The process, however, is not without its challenges, including legal complexities and market fluctuations that can impact the value of distributed assets. Looking Ahead: The Future After the Celsius Payout The latest Celsius payout is a testament to the resilience of the legal framework surrounding digital assets, even in the face of bankruptcy. It highlights the importance of structured recovery plans for consumer protection within the evolving crypto landscape. As Celsius continues its wind-down, the focus remains on maximizing returns for creditors and bringing the entire process to a definitive close. This distribution also sends a broader message to the cryptocurrency industry: while risks are inherent, there are mechanisms in place to address failures and protect users to some extent. The lessons learned from cases like Celsius are invaluable for shaping future regulations and best practices in the digital asset space. In conclusion, the third Celsius payout of $220.6 million is a significant and hopeful development for thousands of creditors. It represents a tangible step towards financial recovery and underscores the ongoing efforts to resolve the complex aftermath of Celsius’s bankruptcy. This distribution brings much-needed relief and a sense of closure for those who have patiently awaited the return of their funds. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the latest Celsius payout amount? The latest distribution by Celsius totals $220.6 million, marking its third significant payout to creditors. Q2: How will creditors receive their funds from the Celsius payout? Creditors typically receive their funds via specific distribution channels outlined in the court-approved bankruptcy plan. This often involves direct transfers to designated wallets or through a claims agent, based on the information provided during the claims process. Q3: Is this the final Celsius payout for all creditors? While this is the third distribution, it may not be the final one for all creditors. The total recovery percentage and the number of future distributions depend on the ongoing liquidation of Celsius’s assets and the specifics of the approved bankruptcy plan. Q4: What should creditors do to ensure they receive their Celsius payout? Creditors should regularly check official communications from Celsius or the appointed claims agent, ensure their contact and wallet information is up-to-date, and follow any specific instructions provided to facilitate the payout process. Q5: What led to Celsius’s bankruptcy? Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July 2022, citing extreme market conditions, including the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and Three Arrows Capital, which significantly impacted its financial stability and ability to meet withdrawal demands. Did you find this article informative? Share this crucial update on the Celsius payout with your network and help spread awareness about these important developments in the crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset recovery and future financial stability. This post Celsius Payout: A Crucial $220.6 Million Distribution Marks Significant Recovery first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/20 11:35
Crucial Fear Signals And What They Mean For BTC’s Future

The post Crucial Fear Signals And What They Mean For BTC’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Options Market: Crucial Fear Signals And What They Mean For BTC’s Future Skip to content Home News Crypto News Bitcoin Options Market: Crucial Fear Signals and What They Mean for BTC’s Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-options-market-fear/
2025/08/20 11:33
Santiment: A shift in retail sentiment toward extreme pessimism often presents buying opportunities for patient investors

PANews reported on August 20th that crypto market analysis platform Santiment tweeted that Bitcoin's failure to rebound and its fall below $113,000 indicated that retail investor sentiment on social media
2025/08/20 11:30
Anthony Scaramucci Maintains Year-End Bitcoin Target Between $180,000-$200,000, Says He Owns 'A Lot' Of BTC

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, reiterated on Tuesday Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) year-end price target between $180,000-$200,000 despite the ongoing pullback.read more
2025/08/20 11:30
USDf Explained: The Synthetic Stablecoin Climbing the Ranks

With the stablecoin economy now valued at $276.8 billion, the sector has experienced striking growth—and one token has muscled its way into the top ten. In recent times, Falcon Finance’s synthetic stablecoin USDf has crossed the $1 billion mark in market capitalization, securing its place as the ninth-largest fiat-pegged token by value. USDf Unpacked: How […]
2025/08/20 11:30
5 Best Cheap Presales Under $0.05 in 2025 — Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is on Every Trader’s Radar

The post 5 Best Cheap Presales Under $0.05 in 2025 — Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is on Every Trader’s Radar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Looking for the best cheap presales under $0.05? Discover SHIB, PEPE, BONK, FLOKI, and MAGACOIN FINANCE — the rising meme coin many call the next SHIB. Investors chasing high-risk, high-reward meme coins often look for projects priced under $0.05. These early-stage tokens can turn into massive winners if they gain traction. Shiba Inu is the perfect example — tiny investments in 2020 turned into life-changing returns a year later. Now, a fresh batch of meme coins has emerged under the $0.05 mark, each vying for attention as the best crypto presale to buy now. Among them is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which many traders are eyeing as the next Shiba Inu. 1. Shiba Inu: The Blueprint for Meme Coin Success Shiba Inu set the gold standard for meme coin investing. It collapsed by over 90% during the 2022 bear market, bottoming near $0.00000714. Yet, it still managed to hold strong support levels at $0.000010 and $0.000007 — areas analysts say cushioned long-term holders. Forecasts for 2025 suggest SHIB could trade between $0.0000130 and $0.0000148, with an average closer to $0.0000165. While far from its all-time high, these ranges show that SHIB is still seen as one of the best altcoin turned survivor stories. 2. PEPE: Whales on Pause, Market in a Holding Pattern PEPE had its breakout moment but has since slowed. Whale accumulation froze, with large holders keeping 8.34 trillion tokens untouched since mid-August. Trading volume has dropped from the billion-dollar days to around $683 million. Market watchers expect a gradual grind higher, with price targets in the $0.0000120–$0.0000121 zone between September and November 2025. It’s no longer the hyped meme coin it once was, but still a part of many lists for cheap altcoins to buy in 2025. 3. BONK: Backed by Big Money but Needing More BONK…
2025/08/20 11:28
5 Best Cheap Presales Under $0.05 — Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Be the Next SHIB?

Investors chasing high-risk, high-reward meme coins often look for projects priced under $0.05. These early-stage tokens can turn into massive […] The post 5 Best Cheap Presales Under $0.05 — Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Be the Next SHIB? appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/20 11:26
