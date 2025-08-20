Today’s Wordle #1523 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, August 20th

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It's Wednesday which means one thing and one thing only: We have an extra riddle to solve before we get to today's Wordle. Every Wordle Wednesday I give you a riddle, brain-teaser or logic puzzle to solve, just to keep things interesting. Here's today's: Where can you finish a book without finishing a sentence? If you think you know the answer, shoot me a message. I'll post the solution tomorrow. For now, let's solve this Wordle! Oh, also there's a new NYT game called Pips which you should check out. I did a write-up about it which you can read here. Looking for yesterday's Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here. Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CRANE (59 words remaining) The Hint: Animal. The Clue: This Wordle has two double letters. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . .…