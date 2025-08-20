2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Ethereum Price Mirrors Bitcoin 2020 Run: Parabolic Rally Ahead?

The post Ethereum Price Mirrors Bitcoin 2020 Run: Parabolic Rally Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Ethereum price is preparing for a parabolic rally, says analyst. ETH could retest $4,000 before recovering and rallying to new highs. Whale profit-taking is causing the price to stall below $4,800. Ethereum price action mirrors Bitcoin’s technical setup during the 2020 bull market when BTC kicked off its ascent from around $10,000 to that year’s high of $35,000. This rally continued gradually until the price of BTC reached $64,500 in April 2021. According to trader and analyst Ash Crypto, Ethereum’s price is following a similar trend, rising through three major phases: accumulation, breakout, and a parabolic run. At the time of writing, the leading altcoin was trading for $4,174 with a daily negative change of 4.45%. Ethereum Price is Preparing for a Parabolic Rally, Says Analyst The 1-month Ethereum chart shows a similar technical setup as Bitcoin’s 2020 bull run, according to Ash Crypto. If the pattern successfully plays out, the analyst predicted that the price of Ethereum could explode to new all-time highs, surpassing the $ 5,000 level. The parabolic run could 2x or 3x the Ethereum price from its current level, explained the analyst. Source: Ash Crypto X Will Ethereum Price Retest $4,000 Before Rally? On the 1-day chart, Ethereum is struggling to sustain an uptrend past the $4,400 level. This is happening even after the altcoin nearly broke the $5,000 upper resistance but failed to maintain the levels, causing it to drop all the way to $4,300. Nonetheless, there is strong support within the ascending trendline near the $4,000 psychological level. As such, the altcoin could retest that level before experiencing recovery. While writing, the Stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 22, implying oversold conditions and relatively low buying strength. This suggests there are high chances of retesting lower levels before a recovery becomes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:52
Smart Contract Companies With Dumb Insurance Coverage

The post Smart Contract Companies With Dumb Insurance Coverage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Darren Sonderman and Sydney Sonderman, financial lines insurance brokers at CAC Group Digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization are no longer fringe concepts — they are reshaping global finance. With real-world asset tokenization projected to hit $20 trillion within the decade, the race is on to establish strong legal and regulatory frameworks.  The US is catching up as the Trump administration promotes stablecoin and crypto market structure legislation and the creation of key task forces.  Meanwhile, governments worldwide are rapidly investing, innovating and advancing digital asset legislation. Disruptive technology is driving the global economy forward. As digital assets and decentralized technology reshape global finance, traditional insurance has failed to keep pace, leaving innovative companies exposed and highlighting the need for adaptive coverage.  Digital assets will soon dominate the global landscape. Is management liability insurance keeping up? Management liability insurance is a foundational pillar for nascent industries, providing the risk transfer and financial certainty needed to attract capital, enable innovation and build trust. Whether public or private, large or small, involved in traditional finance or disruptive technology, virtually every company needs directors and officers insurance. Companies will struggle to attract a high-quality boards of directors without functional insurance. The capital sought from investors will be forced to pay operational risk and legal costs that could have been satisfied by appropriately tailored insurance. While some envision an onchain insurance future, TradFi insurers slowly embrace digital assets. Insurance rewards certainty, so many insurers sat on the sidelines in the early days of the technological revolution. Blockchain, crypto, DeFi and tokenization risks remain hard to quantify, leaving insurers hesitant to dive in. When they do, insurance coverage is often porous and riddled with loopholes to allow denial of claims to provide affirmative coverage. Many in the digital asset industry struggle to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:50
Will Bitcoin Reach $200K in 2025? Anthony Scaramucci Weighs In

Bitcoin is currently trading near $113,000, and according to Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, the rally has entered a new phase dominated by institutional adoption. Speaking with CNBC, Scaramucci emphasized that traditional finance now plays a central role in shaping the crypto market’s trajectory, with demand expected to push Bitcoin significantly higher in 2025. […]
Coinstats2025/08/20 11:49
Valantis Acquires stHYPE, Expanding Liquid Staking Reach on Hyperliquid

The post Valantis Acquires stHYPE, Expanding Liquid Staking Reach on Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Valantis, a decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol, has acquired Staked Hype (stHYPE), the second-largest liquid staking token (LST) on Hyperliquid. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. stHYPE, which launched as the first LST on HyperEVM, currently holds about $180 million in total value locked (TVL), according to the stHYPE website. Following the deal, stHYPE’s operations, development, and scaling will be managed by Valantis Labs. Addison Spiegel, founder of Thunderhead, the team behind stHYPE, will serve as an advisor to Valantis. Liquid staking has become a central pillar within Hyperliquid’s ecosystem. According to DeFiLlama, liquid staking accounts for more than half of Hyperliquid L1’s $2.26 billion in DeFi TVL The acquisition builds on Valantis’ earlier launch of LST-specific DEX pools for both stHYPE and hHYPE, which together have attracted nearly $70 million in TVL and processed more than $500 million in trading volume. Valantis said in a press release it plans to expand stHYPE’s integrations with its DEX and HyperCore, with the goal of establishing a broader liquidity network for Hyperliquid. HyperEVM, which went live in February, has grown to more than $2 billion in TVL across nearly 100 protocols. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/19/valantis-acquires-sthype-expanding-liquid-staking-reach-on-hyperliquid
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:47
Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Bitcoin slides, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin move lower ahead of Fed Chair’s final Jackson Hole speech

The post Bitcoin slides, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin move lower ahead of Fed Chair’s final Jackson Hole speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin and altcoins fell in a broad crypto market decline ahead of the Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech. Market volatility increased as investors anticipated possible Fed rate changes and reacted to ongoing inflation concerns. Bitcoin slipped under $113,000 on Tuesday, triggering a market-wide downturn that sent Ethereum, XRP, and Solana lower. The total crypto sector fell to $3.8 trillion, down 3.5% on the day. The price of Bitcoin dropped nearly 3% in the last day to $112,696, marking a return to levels not seen since the beginning of the month, CoinGecko data shows. Ether dropped more than 4% to $4,100 after flirting with record highs in the past few days. Losses are spread across major altcoins, with XRP down nearly 6%, Dogecoin and Chainlink off over 5%, and Sei and Cardano plunging 8%. The pullback comes ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, where Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his keynote address. Markets are bracing for whether he signals a September rate cut or doubles down on inflation concerns, especially after US inflation data offered mixed signals in July. The headline CPI slowed to 2.7% but core inflation edged up to 3.1% and PPI climbed 3.3%. The combination of weakening job growth and persistent price pressures has raised stagflation fears, which could complicate the Fed’s decision-making. “Higher‑than‑expected PPI numbers (producer prices jumped 0.9% month‑on‑month against a 0.2% forecast) have complicated the Fed’s policy framework, so the market will be looking for hints on the Fed’s thinking ahead of its September policy meeting,” said QCP Capital analysts in a statement. “Last year, Powell used Jackson Hole to telegraph an easing bias; this year, Trump’s tariffs and political pressure create a much more contentious backdrop.” Traders are still pricing in a 25-basis-point cut at the September…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:45
Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance

The post Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has faced a sudden liquidation on the market, leading to a flushing out of leveraged long positions. The market reversed an earlier rebound in the early Tuesday session as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes and its annual Jackson Hole symposium, scheduled to be held from Thursday to Saturday. The Fed will release minutes from its July 29-30 policy meeting, which left rates unchanged on Wednesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to give a speech on Friday. You Might Also Like Bitcoin reversed to trade near $113,000 after previously surpassing $116,000. Major cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, mirrored this trend, which led to an unwinding of long positions on the derivatives market. Shiba Inu sees 699,000% liquidation imbalance Shiba Inu dropped to $0.0000122 after previously reaching $0.0000128, catching traders who were betting on price increases unaware. According to CoinGlass data, in the last hour, the total liquidation for SHIB came to $111,860; long liquidations accounted for $111,840 while short liquidations came to a surprising $16.50, with the disparity accounting for a 699,000% imbalance. You Might Also Like The surprising $16.50 figure recorded in short liquidation suggests that most Shiba Inu traders were anticipating a price increase, but the markets took an unexpected turn. Around press time, SHIB was trading 1.92% in recent hours to $0.0000123, contributing to 3% and 7% daily and weekly losses, respectively. In a positive update for Shiba Inu ecosystem, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya highlighted that development work for LEASH v2 has begun. The Shiba Inu team is also consulting with advisors on features and architecture to future-proof LEASH v2 (potentially Zama). Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-rockets-699000-in-hourly-liquidation-imbalance
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:44
As 90% Of Adults Stress Over Food Prices, Are Radioactive Shrimp A Result Of Cost Cutting?

The post As 90% Of Adults Stress Over Food Prices, Are Radioactive Shrimp A Result Of Cost Cutting? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Types of shrimp, tuna, stingray, and squid serve as a seafood chili sauce food menu at a food stall in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, on January 16, 2025. The seafood menu sells for USD 0.62 – USD 20.13 per package. (Photo by Aman Rochman/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images As food costs rise, and tariffs began to come into play, are radioactive shrimp just the beginning? Yesterday, Walmart customers across 13 states were confronted this with an unsettling recall notice: raw frozen shrimp, sold under the retailer’s Great Value brand, were being pulled from shelves after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing detected traces of Cesium-137, a man-made radioactive isotope. The discovery sparked a huge reaction online, a concern about food safety, and also what this episode reveals about a global seafood supply chain already under strain from tariffs, rising costs, and growing consumer mistrust. According to a press release by FDA officials, the contaminated shrimp originated from Indonesia and was processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati also known as BMS Foods. Due to this recall, BMS Foods is now on the FDA’s “red list,” barred their products from the U.S. until further notice. The radioactive shrimp were detected at four U.S. ports—Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and Savannah, GA—before an import alert was issued by the FDA. Walmart quickly recalled the affected products at the agency’s direction, advising customers to discard lot numbers – 8005540-1, 8005538-1 and 8005539-1. While none of the products exceeded federal intervention thresholds for a recall, the suggestion of radioactive shrimp being sold and served on American dinner tables was enough to ignite public anxiety. A farmer dries fish in Suqian, China, on October 15, 2024. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images The Global Seafood Challenge Indonesia is one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:43
Tron Short-Term Gains Exceed 30%: Rising Profits Could Spark a Market Rally

TRX short-term holders are up big, with three-month investors seeing profits of +31.2%, boosting optimism for a possible rally.
CryptoPotato2025/08/20 11:41
Today’s Wordle #1523 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, August 20th

The post Today’s Wordle #1523 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, August 20th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Wednesday which means one thing and one thing only: We have an extra riddle to solve before we get to today’s Wordle. Every Wordle Wednesday I give you a riddle, brain-teaser or logic puzzle to solve, just to keep things interesting. Here’s today’s: Where can you finish a book without finishing a sentence? If you think you know the answer, shoot me a message. I’ll post the solution tomorrow. For now, let’s solve this Wordle! Oh, also there’s a new NYT game called Pips which you should check out. I did a write-up about it which you can read here. Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here. Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CRANE (59 words remaining) The Hint: Animal. The Clue: This Wordle has two double letters. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . .…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:40
