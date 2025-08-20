As 90% Of Adults Stress Over Food Prices, Are Radioactive Shrimp A Result Of Cost Cutting?
The post As 90% Of Adults Stress Over Food Prices, Are Radioactive Shrimp A Result Of Cost Cutting? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Types of shrimp, tuna, stingray, and squid serve as a seafood chili sauce food menu at a food stall in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, on January 16, 2025. The seafood menu sells for USD 0.62 – USD 20.13 per package. (Photo by Aman Rochman/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images As food costs rise, and tariffs began to come into play, are radioactive shrimp just the beginning? Yesterday, Walmart customers across 13 states were confronted this with an unsettling recall notice: raw frozen shrimp, sold under the retailer’s Great Value brand, were being pulled from shelves after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing detected traces of Cesium-137, a man-made radioactive isotope. The discovery sparked a huge reaction online, a concern about food safety, and also what this episode reveals about a global seafood supply chain already under strain from tariffs, rising costs, and growing consumer mistrust. According to a press release by FDA officials, the contaminated shrimp originated from Indonesia and was processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati also known as BMS Foods. Due to this recall, BMS Foods is now on the FDA’s “red list,” barred their products from the U.S. until further notice. The radioactive shrimp were detected at four U.S. ports—Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and Savannah, GA—before an import alert was issued by the FDA. Walmart quickly recalled the affected products at the agency’s direction, advising customers to discard lot numbers – 8005540-1, 8005538-1 and 8005539-1. While none of the products exceeded federal intervention thresholds for a recall, the suggestion of radioactive shrimp being sold and served on American dinner tables was enough to ignite public anxiety. A farmer dries fish in Suqian, China, on October 15, 2024. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images The Global Seafood Challenge Indonesia is one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:43