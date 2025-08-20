2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Wish You Bought Dogecoin Back In 2014? Layer Brett Could Be The Next Multi Billion Dollar Meme Coin

Wish You Bought Dogecoin Back In 2014? Layer Brett Could Be The Next Multi Billion Dollar Meme Coin

Everyone knows the Dogecoin story by now. What started as a joke turned into one of the biggest windfalls in crypto, with early believers seeing life-changing gains when the market caught fire. It’s the classic “if only I bought back then” tale that still gets told on trading floors and in Telegram groups. Now, the [...] The post Wish You Bought Dogecoin Back In 2014? Layer Brett Could Be The Next Multi Billion Dollar Meme Coin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004609+8.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+2.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5569-0.17%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi2025/08/20 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
Valantis DEX acquires stHYPE as Hyperliquid staking heats up

Valantis DEX acquires stHYPE as Hyperliquid staking heats up

Valantis acquires stHYPE to expand Hyperliquid’s liquid staking market, aiming for deeper liquidity, modular yield, and stronger DeFi integration.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001729-3.35%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/20 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: ETH/BTC Ratio Climbs to Yearly Peak Amid Market Shift

Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: ETH/BTC Ratio Climbs to Yearly Peak Amid Market Shift

Ethereum (ETH) has maintained upward momentum in recent weeks, with the asset briefly touching $4,774 last week, just shy of its 2021 all-time high of over $4,800.  Although ETH has since corrected to around $4,306, the asset remains positive in terms of weekly performance, showing a 0.7% increase. This price action shows ongoing investor interest at a time when Ethereum’s relative performance against Bitcoin is attracting attention. Analysts have pointed to Ethereum’s growing strength in both spot and derivatives markets, where ETH is showing resilience against BTC. On CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, contributor EgyHash noted that the ETH/BTC trading pair has reached levels not seen since the beginning of the year, with spot trading volumes climbing to record highs. This shift in participation highlights Ethereum’s expanding role within the broader crypto market, particularly as institutional activity continues to increase. Related Reading: Ethereum Store-of-Value Evolution: From Utility Token To Digital Reserve Asset ETH/BTC Ratio and Market Participation According to EgyHash, Ethereum has recovered significantly after reaching a six-year low against Bitcoin earlier this year. The ETH/BTC pair now trades at 0.0368, its highest level in 2025, though still well below past cycle peaks. Notably, weekly spot trading volumes for ETH relative to BTC reached an all-time high, with Ethereum trading nearly three times the volume of Bitcoin last week. This signals an adjustment in market preference, as traders and investors increasingly allocate toward ETH. The derivatives market has also reflected this trend. Data shows that ETH/BTC perpetual futures open interest has risen to 0.71, its highest point in 14 months. This rise suggests stronger speculative positioning around Ethereum. EgyHash emphasized that such increases often signal short-term strength but also warned that Ethereum’s long-term standing against Bitcoin will depend on sustained adoption and continued investor conviction. Ethereum Institutional Demand and Policy Context Beyond spot and derivatives activity, institutional demand for Ethereum has been growing steadily. Another CryptoQuant analyst, writing under the pseudonym OnChain, highlighted that investment funds now hold approximately 6.1 million ETH. This represents a 68% increase compared to December 2024 levels and a 75% rise from April 2025. Alongside these holdings, the fund market premium for ETH has expanded significantly, climbing to a two-week average of 6.44%, far higher than during previous cycle peaks. Related Reading: Ethereum Plunges 10% After Smashing Into This Historical Barrier OnChain noted that such institutional accumulation reflects both financial and psychological market effects, with entities like BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF expanding exposure. The analyst also suggested that once staking becomes available within ETH-based ETFs, institutional flows could increase further. This development could coincide with broader US regulatory clarity, as legislation such as the proposed CLARITY Act seeks to formally classify both Bitcoin and Ethereum as digital commodities under federal law. Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,315.98-0.43%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00113+0.89%
Κοινοποίηση
NewsBTC2025/08/20 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people
Moonveil
MORE$0.10127+1.11%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0193+3.81%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
Institutional Staking: Revolutionary Partnership Unlocks New Opportunities for BTC and CORE Holders

Institutional Staking: Revolutionary Partnership Unlocks New Opportunities for BTC and CORE Holders

BitcoinWorld Institutional Staking: Revolutionary Partnership Unlocks New Opportunities for BTC and CORE Holders The cryptocurrency landscape is constantly evolving, with significant advancements driving mainstream adoption. A groundbreaking development is reshaping how large players engage with digital assets: the rise of institutional staking. This innovative approach offers a secure pathway for major entities to participate in the crypto economy. What is Institutional Staking and Why Does It Matter? Recently, Core Foundation, a Bitcoin-based EVM-compatible blockchain, announced a pivotal integration. They have woven their unique dual staking feature into Hex Trust’s institutional custody platform. This collaboration, reported by BlockchainReporter, marks a significant step forward for the industry. So, what exactly is staking? In simple terms, it involves locking up cryptocurrency holdings to support the operations of a blockchain network. In return, participants earn rewards. However, for institutions, security, compliance, and liquidity are paramount. This is where institutional staking solutions become crucial. Security: Institutions require enterprise-grade security to protect substantial asset holdings. Compliance: Navigating complex regulatory environments is essential for institutional participation. Liquidity Management: The ability to earn rewards without liquidating core assets is a key benefit. Unlocking Value: The Core Foundation and Hex Trust Collaboration The integration between Core Foundation and Hex Trust directly addresses these institutional needs. Hex Trust, a leading digital asset custodian, provides a robust and secure environment for institutional clients. By integrating Core Foundation’s dual staking, they enable a new era of secure yield generation. This partnership empowers institutional clients to stake both Bitcoin (BTC) and Core (CORE) directly from their custodial accounts. This means they can earn on-chain rewards without the need to sell off their valuable holdings. It’s a game-changer for institutions looking to maximize their digital asset portfolios while maintaining stringent security protocols. This form of institutional staking offers a pathway to passive income for large-scale investors. How Does This Partnership Enhance Institutional Staking Security? Security is often the biggest hurdle for institutions entering the crypto space. Hex Trust’s role as a regulated digital asset custodian is central to this integration. Their platform is built with institutional-grade security measures, including advanced encryption, multi-party computation (MPC), and robust internal controls. By leveraging Hex Trust’s secure infrastructure, Core Foundation ensures that institutions engaging in BTC and CORE staking can do so with peace of mind. This reduces operational risks and helps institutions meet their compliance obligations. The emphasis on a secure custodial solution significantly de-risks the process of institutional staking. The Future of Institutional Staking: Broader Adoption Ahead? This development has far-reaching implications for the broader cryptocurrency market. As more secure and compliant pathways for earning yield emerge, we can expect a surge in institutional interest. The ability to generate returns on dormant assets without compromising security or liquidity is a powerful incentive. This collaboration sets a precedent, demonstrating how blockchain innovation can meet the stringent demands of traditional finance. It paves the way for greater institutional adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) primitives in a regulated and secure manner. The growth of institutional staking solutions is a clear indicator of the maturing crypto ecosystem. In conclusion, the partnership between Core Foundation and Hex Trust represents a significant leap forward for institutional participation in the crypto economy. By enabling secure and compliant dual staking for BTC and CORE, they are opening new avenues for yield generation and accelerating the integration of digital assets into traditional financial portfolios. This innovative step underscores the increasing sophistication and accessibility of the blockchain space for large-scale investors. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Core Foundation? A1: Core Foundation operates a Bitcoin-based, EVM-compatible blockchain, designed to bring Bitcoin’s power and security to a broader decentralized ecosystem. Q2: What is Hex Trust’s role in this partnership? A2: Hex Trust is a leading digital asset custodian that provides institutional-grade custody solutions, ensuring the secure storage and management of digital assets for their clients. Q3: Which cryptocurrencies can institutions stake through this integration? A3: Through this integration, institutional clients can stake both Bitcoin (BTC) and Core (CORE) assets. Q4: What are the main benefits of institutional staking through this partnership? A4: The primary benefits include earning on-chain rewards without liquidating holdings, enhanced security through Hex Trust’s custodial platform, and compliance with institutional requirements. Q5: Does this integration require institutions to liquidate their holdings? A5: No, a key benefit of this integration is that it allows institutional clients to stake their BTC and CORE without liquidating their holdings, maintaining their asset positions while earning rewards. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network on social media! Help us spread the word about the exciting advancements in institutional crypto adoption. To learn more about the latest institutional staking trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Core’s institutional adoption. This post Institutional Staking: Revolutionary Partnership Unlocks New Opportunities for BTC and CORE Holders first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Bitcoin
BTC$113,315.98-0.43%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01927-0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004925+3.85%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients

PANews reported on August 20th that the Core Foundation announced a deep collaboration with digital asset custodian Hex Trust to integrate Core dual staking into Hex Trust's institutional-grade custody system.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,315.98-0.43%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004925+3.85%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.154248-0.65%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
Trump-Linked Crypto Firm Thumzup to Take Over Dogecoin Mining Operation

Trump-Linked Crypto Firm Thumzup to Take Over Dogecoin Mining Operation

Thumzup Media, a company with ties to the Trump family, is set to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal that aims to create the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform. The Nasdaq-listed firm announced Tuesday that Dogehash shareholders will swap all of their holdings for 30.7m shares of Thumzup. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings and trade under the new ticker XDOG. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter, pending shareholder approval and regulatory clearance. Dogehash Runs 2,500 Scrypt Miners Across North America Dogehash operates roughly 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America, focused on producing Dogecoin and Litecoin. The company plans to expand its fleet later this year, targeting significant growth in output through 2026. Its operations are centered at a renewable-energy data center, with satellite sites being added to scale production. $TZUP and Dogehash aim to become the world's leading #Dogecoin mining platform and will leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure via staking in DeFi products within the DogeOS ecosystem to enhance miner economics and amplify yield beyond base block rewards. 🚀… — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) August 19, 2025 By joining forces, Thumzup and Dogehash expect to leverage Dogecoin’s Layer-2 infrastructure through DeFi staking products built into the DogeOS ecosystem. Executives say this will improve mining economics and deliver higher yields than standard block rewards. Performance metrics will be disclosed after the merger closes. Dogecoin, one of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies, is valued for its fast block times and low transaction fees. It has an inflationary but predictable supply that mirrors fiat currency issuance, making it a staple for high-throughput payments and trading. The asset consistently records millions in daily volume and remains one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Thumzup Acquisition Follows $50M Fundraising Round Thumzup chief executive Robert Steele said the deal would accelerate the company’s transformation from a marketing platform into a diversified digital asset infrastructure player. Meanwhile, Dogehash head Parker Scott said the company had invested in infrastructure rather than speculative trading. “Unlike many companies that simply used their cash to buy cryptocurrency, we have invested in mining infrastructure. By owning and operating our own fleet of ASICs, we generate revenue directly from production, creating an ongoing, sustainable source of Dogecoin,” he said. Further, the acquisition comes after Thumzup raised $50m in July. The funds were set aside to expand its crypto strategies and buy more mining rigs. Additionally, the board approved up to $250m in digital asset holdings . These include Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, XRP, Ether and USDC. Thumzup began its crypto journey in January by purchasing Bitcoin and now holds 19.1 BTC. Its shift into mining marks a new chapter for the Los Angeles-based firm, which until recently was best known for its digital marketing platform that rewarded users for promoting brands on social media. The company gained further visibility in July when Donald Trump Jr., son of the US president, bought 350,000 shares worth nearly $3.3m at the time, according to regulatory filings. The purchase positioned the Trump family as notable backers of Thumzup’s growing ambitions in digital assets.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.665-1.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,315.98-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10127+1.11%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoNews2025/08/20 11:59
Κοινοποίηση
Riot Platforms’ Crucial $15.1M Bitfarms Shares Sale: A Strategic Shift

Riot Platforms’ Crucial $15.1M Bitfarms Shares Sale: A Strategic Shift

BitcoinWorld Riot Platforms’ Crucial $15.1M Bitfarms Shares Sale: A Strategic Shift Riot Platforms, a major player in the Bitcoin mining industry, recently made a significant announcement. The company sold over 11.1 million shares of rival miner Bitfarms for a substantial $15.1 million. This strategic move, initially reported by TheMinerMag, immediately caught the attention of market observers and industry participants alike. It represents a notable shift in the relationship between these two prominent entities. This share divestment reduces Riot Platforms‘ ownership stake in Bitfarms to below the crucial 5% disclosure threshold. This development follows a period of intense corporate maneuvering. Previously, Riot Platforms had attempted a full takeover of Bitfarms, a move that ignited a public management dispute. However, both firms eventually reached a settlement in September 2024, aiming to resolve their differences amicably. This latest sale appears to be a direct consequence of that agreement, signaling a new chapter for both companies in the dynamic and competitive crypto mining landscape. What’s Behind Riot Platforms‘ Strategic Share Sale? The decision by Riot Platforms to offload such a significant block of Bitfarms shares is certainly strategic. While the exact motivations are proprietary, several factors likely influenced this move. Firstly, the sale could represent a reallocation of capital. By liquidating this investment, Riot Platforms gains a considerable sum of $15.1 million, which it can then deploy into its own core operations, expansion projects, or other strategic investments. Moreover, the sale allows Riot Platforms to streamline its focus. After a contentious takeover attempt and subsequent settlement, maintaining a substantial minority stake in a rival could lead to ongoing complexities. Divesting these shares offers a cleaner break, enabling Riot Platforms to concentrate solely on its independent growth trajectory without potential conflicts of interest or distractions arising from a significant holding in a competitor. This aligns with a broader trend of companies optimizing their portfolios for maximum efficiency. How Does This Impact Bitfarms and the Broader Bitcoin Mining Sector? For Bitfarms, the implications of Riot Platforms reducing its stake are largely positive. With a major, formerly adversarial shareholder significantly reducing its influence, Bitfarms can now operate with greater autonomy. This potentially reduces external pressure and allows its management to pursue its strategic vision without the constant shadow of a potential takeover or activist investor. The broader Bitcoin mining sector also watches these developments closely. This move by Riot Platforms could set a precedent or at least offer insights into how large mining companies manage their portfolios and competitive dynamics. The industry is constantly evolving, marked by fluctuating Bitcoin prices, increasing network difficulty, and the race for operational efficiency. Strategic divestments like this highlight the ongoing adaptation within the sector as companies seek to optimize their positions and capital allocation. This event underscores the maturing nature of the cryptocurrency mining industry. Companies are making calculated moves, not just based on mining profitability, but also on corporate strategy and portfolio management. It reflects a sophisticated approach to navigating a highly competitive and capital-intensive environment. Investors and market watchers will continue to monitor how both Riot Platforms and Bitfarms evolve following this significant transaction. In conclusion, Riot Platforms‘ sale of Bitfarms shares is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a strategic realignment. It signifies a clear pivot for Riot away from a direct investment in its competitor, likely freeing up capital and focus for its own ambitious plans. For Bitfarms, it brings a renewed sense of independence. Ultimately, this move contributes to the ever-changing narrative of the Bitcoin mining industry, emphasizing strategic decision-making in a dynamic market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Riot Platforms?Riot Platforms is a prominent Bitcoin mining company, operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. Why did Riot Platforms sell Bitfarms shares?The sale of Bitfarms shares by Riot Platforms likely represents a strategic decision to reallocate capital, streamline focus on core operations, and potentially move past the complexities of a previous takeover attempt. What was the previous relationship between Riot Platforms and Bitfarms?Riot Platforms previously attempted a takeover of Bitfarms, which led to a public management dispute. The two companies reached a settlement in September 2024 to resolve their differences. How does this sale affect the Bitcoin mining industry?This sale highlights the strategic shifts within the competitive Bitcoin mining industry, indicating companies are optimizing their portfolios and focusing on independent growth and operational efficiency. What is the 5% disclosure threshold?In many jurisdictions, a 5% disclosure threshold means that if an entity’s ownership stake in a publicly traded company crosses this percentage, they are typically required to publicly disclose their holding, often signaling significant influence or intent. Did you find this analysis of Riot Platforms‘ strategic move insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the latest developments in the Bitcoin mining world! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Riot Platforms’ Crucial $15.1M Bitfarms Shares Sale: A Strategic Shift first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01927-0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10127+1.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.31%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 11:55
Κοινοποίηση
XRP Price Forecast: Large holders offload 460 million tokens as Powell's speech approaches

XRP Price Forecast: Large holders offload 460 million tokens as Powell's speech approaches

XRP fell 6% on Tuesday as large-scale holders began depleting their holdings amid heightened profit levels. The move comes ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.31%
XRP
XRP$2.889-0.41%
Κοινοποίηση
Fxstreet2025/08/20 11:55
Κοινοποίηση
Alarming $523M Outflows Mark Third Consecutive Day Of Withdrawals

Alarming $523M Outflows Mark Third Consecutive Day Of Withdrawals

The post Alarming $523M Outflows Mark Third Consecutive Day Of Withdrawals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Alarming $523M Outflows Mark Third Consecutive Day Of Withdrawals Skip to content Home News Crypto News U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Alarming $523M Outflows Mark Third Consecutive Day of Withdrawals Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-outflows-2/
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022084+0.68%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 11:54
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving