The post Crypto Groups Push Back on Bank Lobby Over GENIUS Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two of the crypto industry’s leading advocacy bodies are pushing back against Wall Street bankers’ latest attempt to roll back the United States’ newly minted stablecoin law. In a joint letter to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) and the Blockchain Association urged lawmakers to reject recommendations from the American Bankers Association (ABA) and state banking groups. As reported, several US banking groups, led by the Bank Policy Institute (BPI), have urged Congress to tighten the GENIUS Act by closing what they call a loophole that could allow stablecoin issuers and their affiliates to pay yields indirectly. In a letter sent last Tuesday, the groups warned that failing to address the gap could drain as much as $6.6 trillion from traditional bank deposits, threatening the flow of credit to households and businesses. Banking lobby on stablecoins yield loophole. Source: Bank Policy Institute Related: Coinbase revives stablecoin bootstrap fund to boost USDC in DeFi Stablecoin yield loophole The bankers also argued that while the GENIUS Act bans stablecoin issuers themselves from offering yield, it does not explicitly prevent exchanges or affiliates from doing so on their behalf. They claimed this risks giving stablecoins a competitive edge by attracting users with returns similar to savings accounts, without subjecting them to the same banking rules. The crypto groups accused the banking lobby of trying to re-litigate issues already settled in months of negotiations, warning that the proposed revisions would tilt the field toward traditional banks while stifling innovation and consumer choice. “Payment stablecoins are not bank deposits, or money market funds, or investment products, and thus they are not regulated in the same way,” the crypto advocacy groups wrote. “Unlike bank deposits, payment stablecoins are not used to fund loans,” they added. The letter pointed out Section 16(d)…
Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins — And That's Fine For Beginners

Cardano Hits 4.8 Million Unique Wallets Holding ADA: Details

The post Cardano Hits 4.8 Million Unique Wallets Holding ADA: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano, the 10th largest cryptocurrency has witnessed growth, with 4.8 million unique wallets now holding ADA, indicating increased interest and engagement in the Cardano network. Cardanians, an ADA-focused community X account, reported this milestone, referencing a recent report published by ReserveOne. Digital asset management firm ReserveOne recently published a one-page report, which it titled “Cardano by numbers,” where it highlighted 4.83 million unique wallets holding ADA, marking an annual growth rate of nearly 18%. NEWS: 🇺🇸 ReserveOne, a digital asset management firm, has published ‘Cardano by numbers’. They highlighted $73M yearly institutional inflows and 4.8M unique wallets holding $ADA. “Cardano’s growing real-world use cases demonstrate its viability for secure, decentralized… pic.twitter.com/SR169szdLx — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) August 20, 2025 The report stated that “Cardano’s growing real-world use cases demonstrate its viability for secure, decentralized transactions” while also pointing out Cardano’s recent institutional adoption milestones. In recent institutional adoption boost, Grayscale rebalanced the components of its smart contract platform fund, with Cardano (ADA) accounting for 18.57%. Cardano (ADA) price  At press time, Cardano was trading down 2.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.874. Cardano saw a sharp sell-off at the start of the week, extending a drop from a high of $0.987 on Aug. 17. An hourly death cross has formed amid the sell-off, indicating short-term bearish pressure. However, the price swiftly made a rebound from a low of $0.837, denying the bearish crossover. A rebound off this key level signals buying at lower levels. The bulls will then try to resume the up move by pushing the price above $1.02. If they do that, ADA could skyrocket to $1.17. If bearish pressure returns, a drop below $0.837 might sink ADA price to the 50-day SMA at $0.75. Source: https://u.today/cardano-hits-48-million-unique-wallets-holding-ada-details
New Target CEO Michael Fiddelke faces challenges

The post New Target CEO Michael Fiddelke faces challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People walk by a Target store in midtown Manhattan in New York City, March 21, 2025. Kylie Cooper | Reuters When Target’s new CEO Michael Fiddelke steps into the role in early February, he will inherit a company facing slumping sales, faltering customer loyalty and skeptical investors. Its fiscal second-quarter results posted Wednesday illustrated the big-box retailer’s key challenges. Sales fell again from the year-ago period. Customer traffic declined. And shoppers spent less on average during their trips to Target’s website and stores than a year ago. Fiddelke, announced Wednesday as Target CEO Brian Cornell’s successor, will soon lead the retailer’s comeback efforts and will have to show he can revitalize a company where he has spent about two decades. On an earnings call Wednesday, he acknowledged Target is falling short, but described his long run with the retailer as “an asset” and said he knows what Target can be at its best. “I know we’re not realizing our full potential right now, and so I’m stepping into the role with a clear and urgent commitment to build new momentum in the business and get back to profitable growth,” he said. Though Fiddelke is not yet in the role, he said Target isn’t waiting until his starting date in February to make changes. He pledged to move with urgency to get the company back to sales growth. And he laid out his top three priorities, saying he would focus on winning back Target’s reputation as a strong merchant, enhancing the customer experience at stores and using technology to improve its business. Target’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke will take over as CEO from Brian Cornell. Courtesy of Target On Wednesday, Target said it had fresh evidence that its turnaround efforts are already bearing fruit. The company’s sales improved from the first quarter to the the second quarter, Fiddelke said, even though they were negative year over year. Sales trends…
Yuan-Pegged Stablecoins On The Horizon As Beijing Rethinks Policy

Beijing is weighing a plan that could let yuan-backed stablecoins be used more widely outside China. The move would be a clear shift from the 2021 crackdown on crypto trading and mining, and it would lay out targets, risk rules and which regulators must act. Related Reading: Trump-Linked Crypto Company ALT5 Pushes Back On SEC […]
Polygon’s liquidity strain: Can POL’s support hold as selling rises?

POL’s decline could extend further as sentiment continues to weaken.
Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is the latest crypto figure to predict a $1 million Bitcoin, but an analyst warns investors to stay grounded. While Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has become the latest crypto executive to predict Bitcoin to reach $1 million by 2030, one crypto analyst warns investors should not get ahead of themselves after Bitcoin fell to $112,676 this week, retreating 9% from its all-time high. “The rough idea I have in my head is that we’ll see a million-dollar Bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong told John Collison on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast on Wednesday.Armstrong pointed to a few reasons to back up his Bitcoin (BTC) prediction, including clearer regulations starting to take shape in the United States, which he called a “bellwether for the rest of the G20.” Read more
DeFi’s Most Precious Commodity? GEM DiCom Introduces Real-World Scarcity to Crypto

In an industry that is often defined by code, speculation and ephemeral hype, here is a new initiative that introduces something remarkably tangible: scarcity. Developed by GEMtrust DAO, GEM DiCom is a blockchain-native digital commodity associated with real-world gemstone reserves. While decentralization is prized but often plagued by volatility and trust issues, GEM DiCom offers […] The post DeFi’s Most Precious Commodity? GEM DiCom Introduces Real-World Scarcity to Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
America’s Bitcoin Miners Caught in $100M+ Trade War Disputes

The post America’s Bitcoin Miners Caught in $100M+ Trade War Disputes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The US-led trade war is emerging as a major challenge for the Bitcoin mining industry, with disputes involving Customs and Border Protection (CBP) threatening to saddle American companies with massive liabilities. That’s the warning from The Miner Mag’s latest Bitcoin Mining Update, which outlined the risks facing firms caught in the crosshairs of escalating tariffs. According to the report, the White House’s recent tariff adjustments have left importers facing steep duties on mining rigs. Machines originating from China are now subject to a 57.6% tariff, while those sourced from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand face a 21.6% rate. The consequences are already hitting leading US-listed mining firms. CleanSpark disclosed it could face as much as $185 million in potential liabilities tied to a CBP dispute over equipment origins, while IREN is fighting a $100 million claim from the agency. At the same time, mining revenues remain under pressure. The network’s hash price has been stuck below $60 per petahash a second, with transaction fees dropping to less than 1% of block rewards. Despite these headwinds, IREN and MARA Holdings each managed to produce more than 700 BTC in July. Meanwhile, American Bitcoin, a mining venture backed by members of President Donald Trump’s family, has moved forward with a major acquisition, exercising an option to purchase more than 16,000 rigs from Bitmain. The deal, structured to sidestep tariff-related pricing, underscores how US miners are adapting to shifting trade rules. On the supply side, Chinese hardware giants are also adjusting. Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT have all announced US-based operations to ease tariff impacts. Canaan, in particular, has shifted its headquarters to Singapore and revealed new US investments, reflecting a broader effort to secure market access despite rising barriers. Analysts warn that if tariffs continue to climb, US demand for mining rigs could…
Debunking Blockchain Privacy Myths: Insights and Realities

The post Debunking Blockchain Privacy Myths: Insights and Realities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Aug 19, 2025 10:00 Explore common misconceptions about blockchain privacy and the technological advancements addressing these challenges, according to a16z crypto. Discover how privacy-preserving technologies are reshaping the blockchain landscape. Blockchain technology has often been at the center of debates concerning privacy and transparency. While some argue that blockchains offer excessive transparency, others fear they provide cover for illicit activities. However, the reality is more nuanced, involving a balance between privacy and security through innovative technologies, according to a16z crypto. Understanding Privacy Myths in Blockchain The notion that the internet is solely responsible for modern privacy issues is misleading. Privacy concerns have been evolving since the late 19th century with the advent of communication technologies like the telegraph and telephone. Legal frameworks around privacy have developed significantly since then, adapting to new communication methods such as the internet and now blockchains. Cryptography’s Role in Enhancing Privacy Cryptography has been pivotal in addressing privacy concerns since the early days of the internet. Innovations like asymmetric public key cryptography and HTTPS have facilitated secure digital interactions. These advancements laid the groundwork for current blockchain privacy solutions, allowing users to transact with a degree of confidentiality. Transparency vs. Anonymity One common misconception is that public blockchain transactions are anonymous. In reality, they are pseudonymous. Users interact via wallet addresses, which can be linked to real identities through transaction history analysis. This transparency has enabled law enforcement to track illicit activities, challenging the notion that blockchains are havens for crime. Balancing Privacy and Regulatory Needs Modern cryptographic techniques, such as zero-knowledge proofs, offer solutions that balance user privacy with regulatory requirements. These methods allow verification of transactions without revealing sensitive information, thereby supporting both privacy and compliance goals. Beyond Financial Transactions Privacy-preserving blockchain technologies…
