People walk by a Target store in midtown Manhattan in New York City, March 21, 2025. Kylie Cooper | Reuters When Target's new CEO Michael Fiddelke steps into the role in early February, he will inherit a company facing slumping sales, faltering customer loyalty and skeptical investors. Its fiscal second-quarter results posted Wednesday illustrated the big-box retailer's key challenges. Sales fell again from the year-ago period. Customer traffic declined. And shoppers spent less on average during their trips to Target's website and stores than a year ago. Fiddelke, announced Wednesday as Target CEO Brian Cornell's successor, will soon lead the retailer's comeback efforts and will have to show he can revitalize a company where he has spent about two decades. On an earnings call Wednesday, he acknowledged Target is falling short, but described his long run with the retailer as "an asset" and said he knows what Target can be at its best. "I know we're not realizing our full potential right now, and so I'm stepping into the role with a clear and urgent commitment to build new momentum in the business and get back to profitable growth," he said. Though Fiddelke is not yet in the role, he said Target isn't waiting until his starting date in February to make changes. He pledged to move with urgency to get the company back to sales growth. And he laid out his top three priorities, saying he would focus on winning back Target's reputation as a strong merchant, enhancing the customer experience at stores and using technology to improve its business. Target's Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke will take over as CEO from Brian Cornell. Courtesy of Target On Wednesday, Target said it had fresh evidence that its turnaround efforts are already bearing fruit. The company's sales improved from the first quarter to the the second quarter, Fiddelke said, even though they were negative year over year. Sales trends…