2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Dutch Bros release new drinks

McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Dutch Bros release new drinks

The post McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Dutch Bros release new drinks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If it feels like there are a lot of new drinks on restaurant menus, it’s because there are. Driven by younger consumers who crave customized, cold beverages, chains from Dunkin’ to Dutch Bros, Starbucks and McDonald’s are answering the call. The number of beverages offered by the top 500 chains has increased by more than 9% in the last year, according to Technomic’s 2025 Away-From-Home Beverage Navigator Report. Companies have leaned even more into cold drinks. Offerings like specialty coffees and energy drinks have seen the most growth on menus over the past two years, as hot coffee and tea beverages on menus decline, the market researcher reported in July. What’s more, consumers are increasingly heading to a chain simply to get an iced coffee or soda. Last year, the primary driver for beverage sales was “getting a pick-me-up,” as 22% said that was their most common reason for going, up from 20% in 2023, the data found. Meanwhile, 20% said they bought a beverage to “wash down food.” The two occasions for a purchase switched places from the previous year. “This shift suggests that consumers may be moving toward more beverage-specific occasions, where beverages are the main driver of the foodservice purchase rather than an add-on to go alongside food. This aligns with the influx of beverage-forward concepts in recent years,” the report said. An employee delivers a drink to a customer outside a Dutch Bros. Coffee location in Beaverton, Oregon, U.S. Maranie Staab | Bloomberg | Getty Images Higher drink sales are key for major players as they seek to reverse slumps in a tough consumer environment. McDonald’s U.S. restaurants saw same-store sales growth of 2.5% in its second fiscal quarter, reversing two straight quarters of domestic declines as it leaned into buzzy partnerships and value offerings. But executives cautioned low-income…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Penguin Wars
ICED$0.00000022--%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:10
Κοινοποίηση
Why Pepeto (PEPETO) Could Outshine Cardano and Solana

Why Pepeto (PEPETO) Could Outshine Cardano and Solana

The post Why Pepeto (PEPETO) Could Outshine Cardano and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. As the 2025 bull run gathers momentum, users are searching for the top altcoin to buy before the next surge. With Bitcoin’s halving already behind us, the spotlight is shifting to projects that can combine narrative strength with real blockchain fundamentals. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have earned their status with proven communities and established track records, but a new name, Pepeto (PEPETO), is emerging as a contender that blends meme culture with actual infrastructure. Already raising millions before launch, Pepeto is positioning itself as the altcoin of this cycle. Pepeto (PEPETO) — Meme Power Meets Real Utility PEPETO is rapidly becoming the standout presale of 2025. At only $0.000000147, a $10,000 buy secures more than 68 billion tokens, a position that could turn into seven figures once Tier 1 exchange listings arrive. With over $6 million raised and staking rewards of 242% APY live during presale, Pepeto is already proving its magnetism for big capital. The difference with Pepeto is that it is not just hype. PepetoSwap provides zero-fee trading, eliminating costs for active traders, while PepetoBridge delivers secure cross-chain transfers without third parties. The project is built with a transparent token model, no team wallets, no trading tax, and fully audited smart contracts by Coinsult and SolidProof. This makes Pepeto one of the few meme-driven tokens that actually deliver real value alongside cultural virality. Pepeto Tokenomics: Fair and Sustainable Pepeto’s tokenomics are built for fairness and long-term growth. Advertisement &nbsp 30% is allocated to the presale, securing early liquidity and…
Solana
SOL$184.21+1.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.0516+0.25%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.35-1.92%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:08
Κοινοποίηση
Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Detail: https://coincu.com/airdrop/monad-cards-crypto-twitter-airdrop/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.73%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 12:07
Κοινοποίηση
Hudson Leans Into Diversity With Retail Wins At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Hudson Leans Into Diversity With Retail Wins At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

The post Hudson Leans Into Diversity With Retail Wins At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson is Delta’s hub and the busiest airport in the world. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Greoup via Getty Images Specialist travel retailer, Hudson, has plans for 20 new travel convenience and specialty retail concepts—including two hybrid stores—at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, consistently the world’s busiest air gateway. This amounts to a 50% hike in stores. Hudson, which has over 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations across North America, has been awarded two 10-year contracts to open the new stores in four concourses and the domestic atrium at the Delta Air Lines hub. The 20 stores will span more than 19,000 square feet and will open amid an expanded partnership with ATL Skypointe, the official retail and dining program of the airport. They will add to the 40 locations currently run by Hudson. The wins “reflect success in securing two distinct retail packages through competitive proposals, each in collaboration with local, certified ACDBE partners,” according to a statement from Hudson. Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) is an initiative implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration designed to ensure that socially and economically disadvantaged businesses (such as those that are minority-owned and women-owned), have fair opportunities to compete for airport concession contracts. Hudson—part of Switzerland-based global travel retail giant Avolta whose sales in North America have been flat this year, will open new stores in Concourses T, A, B, and C, and the domestic atrium from early next year. Among the 20 stores, there will be additional locations for familiar brands such as luggage maker Tumi, skincare house Kiehl’s, and heritage apparel maker Johnston & Murphy. Hudson’s proprietary concepts such as tech store iPorte and Simply Beauty will also be present. A dedicated SoAtlanta store will blend national…
B
B$0.55867-2.53%
Chainbase
C$0.2069-0.77%
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.24%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:07
Κοινοποίηση
Bossjob's Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit

Bossjob's Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit

Bossjob's Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000418+3.98%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010394-0.50%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptodaily2025/08/20 12:07
Κοινοποίηση
Bossjob’s Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit

Bossjob’s Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit

BitcoinWorld Bossjob’s Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bossjob, Asia’s premier Web3 talent ecosystem, has confirmed its role as a GOLD partner at the Tokyo WebX Summit on August 25–26. As the only provider offering a comprehensive talent solution that combines an AI-driven recruitment platform with top-tier headhunting, it will debut its “dual-engine drive” strategy to the Asian market at this prestigious event. Bossjob will also announce its participation in Token2049, Asia’s leading digital asset summit, taking place in Singapore this October. The Tokyo WebX Summit presents Bossjob with a unique opportunity to demonstrate how their dual-engine approach, combining AI technology and elite headhunting services, delivers a holistic solution for Web3 enterprises, from talent identification and precise matching to seamless onboarding. Engine One: AI Recruitment Platform Paving the Web3 Talent Expressway With a network comprising over 1000 Web3 companies, the platform serves as a self-reinforcing ecosystem, leveraging the following key advantages: Data-driven efficiency: The platform’s AI system automatically captures on-chain developer activities (including GitHub, Dune, and smart contract engagements) for every job posting, continuously enriching its extensive talent pool of over 100,000 individuals and meticulously managing 87 key competency dimensions. Dynamic model optimization: To address the rapidly evolving skill requirements in the Web3 domain, such as sudden surges in demand for Move language expertise, the platform can swiftly recalibrate its job matching model within 72 hours, ensuring a consistent matching accuracy of over 92%. Engine Two: Elite Headhunting Overcoming High Barriers in the Talent War In just 16 months, Bossjob’s headhunting division has placed top talent in 30+ leading Web3 projects with tailored solutions: Extensive intelligence network: Tapping into 200+ core developer Discord communities to precisely track target talents’ activities and skills. Rapid talent delivery: Secured a Rust-proficient Security Audit Director with Japan’s FSA compliance expertise for a top-3 global crypto exchange in just 7 days. Retention-focused approach: Offers anti-poaching measures and a unique compensation hedging model to protect against market volatility, ensuring long-term talent stability and company security. Andy, CEO of Bossjob in Web3, highlighted, “In just 16 months, our headhunting business has delivered efficiently by transforming our platform’s talent pool of over 20,000 individuals into a dynamic ‘live ammunition depot,’ paving the way for future connections and empowering companies to dominate the Asian Web3 talent landscape.” For more information, please visit https://go.bossjob.com/web3_7xJ9kL2P   This post Bossjob’s Twin Engine Strategy Revolutionizes Talent Acquisition at Tokyo WebX Summit first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by chainwire
Moonveil
MORE$0.10127+1.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+0.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 12:06
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Mining Facility: Texas Powers Up a Strategic 10 MW Site

Bitcoin Mining Facility: Texas Powers Up a Strategic 10 MW Site

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Mining Facility: Texas Powers Up a Strategic 10 MW Site Big news from the world of digital assets! Compass Mining has just energized a substantial 10 MW Bitcoin mining facility in Texas. This exciting development, a collaboration with energy and data-center developer Onmine, marks a significant milestone for the company and the broader crypto industry. It’s a clear signal of continued growth and innovation in the sector. What Makes This Bitcoin Mining Facility Unique? This new Bitcoin mining facility in Texas represents a pivotal moment for Compass Mining. For the first time, the company will take direct control over its daily operations. This isn’t just about powering up machines; it’s about a fundamental shift in strategy. Self-Management: Compass Mining will now oversee all day-to-day activities at the site. This hands-on approach allows for greater control and efficiency. Revenue Sharing: The company will directly share in the revenues generated, aligning incentives and maximizing profitability. Power-Pricing Exposure: Managing power-pricing exposure internally is a critical move. It enables Compass to optimize energy costs, which are a major component of mining profitability. This strategic shift highlights Compass Mining’s commitment to optimizing its operations and enhancing its market position. The move towards self-management could set a new standard for other mining operations. The Strategic Importance of the Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility Texas has emerged as a key hub for cryptocurrency mining, thanks to its deregulated energy market and abundant renewable energy potential. The decision to launch this 10 MW Bitcoin mining facility here is a strategic one, leveraging the state’s favorable conditions. A 10 MW capacity is substantial, capable of hosting a significant number of Bitcoin miners. This expansion contributes to the decentralization and resilience of the Bitcoin network, making it more robust against potential disruptions. Moreover, the collaboration with Onmine underscores the importance of strong partnerships in building robust infrastructure. Onmine’s expertise in energy and data-center development complements Compass Mining’s operational goals, creating a powerful synergy. Driving Enterprise Hosting with This Powerful Bitcoin Mining Facility Compass Mining has ambitious plans for its new Texas site. The company intends to dedicate the entire 10 MW capacity to enterprise hosting by October. This focus on enterprise clients is a smart move, targeting larger institutional players and professional miners who require reliable, large-scale infrastructure. Enterprise hosting provides a stable revenue stream and allows Compass Mining to serve a high-demand segment of the market. It signifies a maturation of the Bitcoin mining industry, moving beyond individual setups to more sophisticated, professional operations. This development also suggests a growing confidence in the long-term viability and profitability of Bitcoin mining, even amidst market fluctuations. Companies are investing heavily in infrastructure, anticipating continued demand for block rewards and transaction fees. Looking Ahead: The Future of Bitcoin Mining The activation of this 10 MW Bitcoin mining facility in Texas is more than just an expansion; it’s a testament to the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency. As the industry matures, we are seeing a greater emphasis on operational efficiency, strategic partnerships, and robust infrastructure development. Compass Mining’s move to self-manage and focus on enterprise hosting positions it strongly for future growth. This initiative not only boosts Compass Mining’s capabilities but also strengthens the overall Bitcoin network by adding significant hash power from a stable and strategically managed source. The future of Bitcoin mining looks increasingly professional and energy-conscious. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the significance of a 10 MW Bitcoin mining facility? A 10 MW facility is considered a large-scale operation, capable of hosting thousands of mining machines. It significantly contributes to the overall network hash rate and demonstrates substantial investment in the sector. Q2: Why is Texas a popular location for Bitcoin mining facilities? Texas attracts Bitcoin mining facilities due to its deregulated energy market, which allows for competitive power prices, and its abundant access to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. Q3: What does it mean for Compass Mining to ‘oversee daily operations’ itself? This means Compass Mining is directly managing the facility, including maintenance, power management, and operational efficiency, rather than relying on third-party operators. This allows for greater control and potentially higher profitability. Q4: What is ‘enterprise hosting’ in the context of Bitcoin mining? Enterprise hosting refers to providing large-scale, professional hosting services for institutional clients or large mining operations. These clients typically require dedicated infrastructure, high uptime, and specialized support. Q5: How does this new facility impact the Bitcoin network? By adding 10 MW of operational capacity, this new Bitcoin mining facility increases the overall hash rate of the Bitcoin network. This enhances network security and resilience by making it more difficult for any single entity to control a majority of the mining power. If you found this insight into Compass Mining’s latest venture exciting, share it with your network! Let’s keep the conversation going about the future of crypto mining and its impact on the digital economy. Your shares help us bring more valuable content to the community. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Mining Facility: Texas Powers Up a Strategic 10 MW Site first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.24%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019421+0.44%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04988+2.15%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 12:05
Κοινοποίηση
Fed Governor Says Banks Must Embrace Crypto or “Fade Into Irrelevance”

Fed Governor Says Banks Must Embrace Crypto or “Fade Into Irrelevance”

The post Fed Governor Says Banks Must Embrace Crypto or “Fade Into Irrelevance” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman warned U.S. banks that resisting blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital assets could leave them obsolete. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, she urged institutions to embrace innovation as regulators develop a digital asset framework aimed at modernizing the financial system. Innovation vs. Caution Bowman criticized the “overly cautious approach” some banks have taken, arguing that outdated supervisory barriers must be removed if financial institutions want to remain competitive. She said regulators are now working on policies to expand access to digital banking services and allow blockchain adoption without unnecessary restrictions. Tokenization and Stablecoins Bowman highlighted tokenization as a transformative force, enabling faster and cheaper asset transfers while broadening access to capital markets. She also pointed to stablecoins, particularly under the new GENIUS Act, as a tool that could strengthen payment systems if regulated with clear and fair standards. AI and Policy Shifts On artificial intelligence, Bowman said the technology could improve fraud detection, risk management, and customer service, but warned of new risks that require balanced oversight. She also announced that the Fed will end the use of “reputational risk” penalties, allowing banks to work with legal digital asset firms without fear of regulatory backlash. The Road Ahead Bowman closed by calling for collaboration between banks, regulators, and technology developers, stressing that the future of U.S. finance will depend on whether institutions adapt to digital innovation rather than resist it. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He…
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019421+0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.73%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:04
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Stocks Plunge as Bitcoin Falls to $113K, Strategy Hits 4-Month Low

Crypto Stocks Plunge as Bitcoin Falls to $113K, Strategy Hits 4-Month Low

Crypto markets faced a sharp downturn on Tuesday, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping to $113,000 and dragging down crypto-related equities. Major digital asset firms, miners, and treasury-backed companies reported substantial losses as investor risk appetite waned ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated address at Jackson Hole. Strategy drops to its lowest since April […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,375.12-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.15709-0.76%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/20 12:02
Κοινοποίηση
‘Stranger Things’ Duffer Brothers ink deal with Paramount Skydance

‘Stranger Things’ Duffer Brothers ink deal with Paramount Skydance

The post ‘Stranger Things’ Duffer Brothers ink deal with Paramount Skydance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer attend “Stranger Things” and Award Presentation To The Duffer Brothers (Variety Showrunner Award) during Day 1 of the 13th SCAD TVfest on February 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images The masterminds behind the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” have inked a new deal. The Duffer Brothers, the creative team of Matt and Ross Duffer, signed an exclusive four-year agreement with Paramount, newly merged with Skydance, for feature films, television and streaming projects. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Duffer Brothers’ contract with Netflix ends in April 2026. Upon that closure, Upside Down Pictures, led by the brothers and producing partner Hilary Leavitt, will begin developing projects for Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television and Paramount direct-to-consumer. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a joint statement Tuesday, adding that “bringing bold, original films to the big screen … is not just exciting – it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.” The Duffer Brothers are best known for “Stranger Things,” a sci-fi horror series which is set to stream its fifth and final season on Netflix later this fall. The pair also wrote and directed the 2015 psychological thriller film “Hidden” and were involved in the production of “Wayward Pines,” which ran on Fox for two seasons starting in 2015. The pair has two projects in the works for Netflix — “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” and “The Boroughs” — and plans to build out the “Stranger Things” franchise. The brothers said they will remain involved with Netflix for those projects. The deal with the Duffer Brothers comes shortly after Paramount officially merged with Skydance. Chairman and CEO David Ellison said in an open letter…
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.24%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03013+0.09%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04988+2.15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:01
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving