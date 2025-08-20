FDA approves Signos glucose monitoring for weight loss

Woman with Signos wearable and app Source: Signos The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first-ever glucose monitoring system specifically for weight loss from the startup Signos, establishing a new option for Americans to manage their weight. Current treatment options for losing weight – popular drugs like GLP-1s and surgical interventions – are typically limited to patients with obesity or a certain BMI. Obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound can also be difficult to access due to their high costs, limited U.S. insurance coverage and constrained supply. But now, any patient can purchase a Signos membership to access its system. It uses an AI platform and an off-the-shelf continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, from Dexcom to offer personalized, real-time data and lifestyle recommendations for weight management. "There is now a solution that everybody can use to help on the weight loss journey, and you don't have to be a certain number of pounds to use it. It's available for the average American who needs it," said Sharam Fouladgar-Mercer, Signos' co-founder and CEO, in an interview on Tuesday ahead of the approval. "The average person might have five pounds to lose, or others might have 100 pounds to lose. We are here to help them at any point in that journey." The obesity epidemic costs the U.S. health-care system more than $170 billion a year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Almost 74% of Americans are overweight or obese, government data says. Signos hopes it can make a "real big dent in that curve for the betterment of many of us," Fouladgar-Mercer said. Customers who sign up for Signos can choose a three-month or six-month plan, which currently costs $139 and $129, respectively. The company will ship out all of the CGMs…