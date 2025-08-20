2025-08-21 Thursday

Unpacking A Turbulent 24 Hours Of Massive Losses

Unpacking A Turbulent 24 Hours Of Massive Losses

Crypto Perpetual Futures Liquidation: Unpacking A Turbulent 24 Hours Of Massive Losses
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:30
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Speculations Amid Powell’s Key Speech

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Speculations Amid Powell's Key Speech

Key Points: Jerome Powell's anticipated speech at Jackson Hole sparks speculation on rate adjustments. Markets react cautiously to Federal Reserve signals on inflation and rates. Expectations for future crypto market shifts hinge on Fed's direction. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver a pivotal speech this Friday evening at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, crucial for understanding future U.S. monetary policy. The address could affect cryptocurrency markets, where major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum often respond sharply to changes in interest rate expectations and inflation data shifts. Powell's Jackson Hole Speech and Crypto Market Uncertainties Jerome Powell's impending address to global central bankers at the Jackson Hole Symposium is generating significant anticipation. Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the symposium features leading economic policymakers. Powell, renowned for his notable tenure through major fiscal challenges, will speak on "Labor Markets in Transition." Traders have moderated expectations for a September rate cut, driven by recent inflation data. Analysts anticipate a potential 25 basis point reduction, with no definitive commitments expected from Powell in advance. According to Michael Pearce, an Analyst at Oxford Economics, "The base case is for a 25 basis point cut in September, though Powell is expected to avoid explicit advance commitment." The market mood remains tentative until his remarks are delivered. Market participants are likely to respond with shifts in risk positioning during Powell's speech. Specific industry leaders or the Federal Reserve have yet to release statements, yet the crypto market is preparing for potential impacts on assets like BTC and ETH. Discussion threads across platforms, such as Crypto News, show heightened interest in hedge strategies before the speech. Historical Market Reactions to Fed Announcements Did you know? During last year's Jackson Hole Symposium, Jerome Powell hinted at the end of monetary tightening…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:27
INJ, FET, And MAGIC Shine In Social Rankings

INJ, FET, And MAGIC Shine In Social Rankings

AI agents are emerging as one of the most disruptive elements in the crypto space, with AI agent ventures introducing new degrees of automation, intelligence, and user interaction. These initiatives not only redesign utility in blockchain but also attract enormous social media attention.  Community sentiment and adoption are increasingly being grabbed by social engagement, which signals what projects are picking up with investors and developers.  Phoenix Group report shows the top-trafficked AI agent projects based on Social activity, which includes INJ, FET, PAAL, and others. INJ Leads AI Agent Projects by Social Activity Injective (INJ) took the leading position in social discussions concerning the highest level of engagement across all platforms.  INJ had 9.1K engaged posts and an amazing 476.2K interactions that place it in the lead of the most discussed AI-driven project. The magnitude of this surge identifies the increasing influence of the project and community support within a hyper-competitive market. FET Maintains Strong Momentum in Discussions Fetch.ai (FET) was ranked second, where 6.2K powered posts were observed and around 298.7K interactions. The sustained drive underlines the relevance of FET as one of the most promising AI networks that drive automation and decentralized intelligence.  Although INJ stole the show, the number of strong engagements by FET means it still remains popular among developers and investors interested in having AI-driven solutions implemented into Web3 models. PAAL, MAGIC, and SWARMS Show Rising Influence The third position was occupied by PAAL with 3.6K involved posts and 88.4K interactions. Its popularity is a testament to growing interest in applied AI-driven tools to be used in the real world.  Next closely was MAGIC with 3K posts and 88.9K interactions, establishing it as one of the creative-centric AI ecosystems. In the meantime, SWARMS brought an impressive 2.6K engaged posts, yet it was stronger in terms…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:26
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 20, 2025 – Ethereum Sinks Below $4.1K, Bitcoin Trades at $113K as Market Ignores Positive Industry Moves

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 20, 2025 – Ethereum Sinks Below $4.1K, Bitcoin Trades at $113K as Market Ignores Positive Industry Moves

The crypto market is showing bearish signal today, with nearly all major sectors posting steep losses. Overall market sentiment has slumped as tokens across the board fell between 2% and 6% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) dropped 4.79% to slip under $4,100, while Bitcoin (BTC) slid 2.69% below $113,000. The PayFi sector, which showed strength yesterday, crashed 5.65%, led by sharp declines in XRP (-5.52%) and Telcoin (-7.17%). Other sectors, including CeFi, Layer1, Layer2, and DeFi, also posted heavy declines, though some tokens like OKB (+5.76%), and Mantle (+5.51%) managed to buck the trend. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/20 12:24
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed's Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain's potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed's internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff "to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets," Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization's role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ "It is possible that we could see a 'tipping point' where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology," she explained. A "similar challenge with blockchain technologies" is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. "We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind," Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman's comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks "hint at a more open,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
The number of ETH exiting the Ethereum PoS network has increased to over 910,000, while the number of ETH entering the queue has slightly decreased.

The number of ETH exiting the Ethereum PoS network has increased to over 910,000, while the number of ETH entering the queue has slightly decreased.

PANews reported on August 20th that according to data from the validatorqueue website, the number of ETH waiting to exit the Ethereum PoS network has increased to 910,576, with a
PANews2025/08/20 12:20
Ripple Says Custody Is Critical: Four Pillars for Providers

Ripple Says Custody Is Critical: Four Pillars for Providers

Ripple executives have placed digital asset custody at the heart of institutional adoption, unveiling a framework of four guiding principles for providers during a joint workshop with the Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS). The event also examined stablecoin use and security, reflecting growing momentum in tokenizing real-world assets. Four Pillars for Custody Providers In a coverage posting on a company blog, Ripple executives Rahul Advani, global co-head of policy, and Caren Tso, Asia-Pacific policy manager, highlighted compliance by design, tailored custody models, operational resilience, and governance as the key areas institutions must prioritize. They said compliance by design reflects regulatory demands from bodies like Singapore's Monetary Authority (MAS), which requires strict protocols for asset segregation and recovery. Institutions, meanwhile, must choose custody models that best suit their operational needs—whether third-party, hybrid, or self-custody. The new frameworks, like the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act, highlight the critical importance of operational resilience. Providers must design workflows to withstand service disruptions and meet rigorous recovery standards. The workshop presented governance—through segregation of duties, independent oversight, and audit trails—as vital for sustaining trust in institutional crypto services. Custody Is a Critical Entry Point for Scaling According to the executives, custody now represents a "critical entry point" for enterprises seeking to scale digital finance. They argued that enterprise-grade custody enables stablecoins, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlement adoption. The BAS workshop addressed institutional standards for stablecoin custody. It culminated in releasing a best-practices report by its stablecoin and cybersecurity subcommittees. Ripple emphasized custody's role in making stablecoins usable for trade finance, cross-border payments, and corporate cash flow management. The firm noted that custodians can accelerate this transformation through API integration, anti-money laundering (AML) safeguards, and programmable compliance tools. Tokenized trade documents were flagged as a use case where custody infrastructure could secure sensitive financial records. Ripple's Stablecoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:18
FDA approves Signos glucose monitoring for weight loss

FDA approves Signos glucose monitoring for weight loss

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first-ever glucose monitoring system specifically for weight loss from the startup Signos, establishing a new option for Americans to manage their weight.  Current treatment options for losing weight – popular drugs like GLP-1s and surgical interventions – are typically limited to patients with obesity or a certain BMI. Obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound can also be difficult to access due to their high costs, limited U.S. insurance coverage and constrained supply. But now, any patient can purchase a Signos membership to access its system. It uses an AI platform and an off-the-shelf continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, from Dexcom to offer personalized, real-time data and lifestyle recommendations for weight management.  "There is now a solution that everybody can use to help on the weight loss journey, and you don't have to be a certain number of pounds to use it. It's available for the average American who needs it," said Sharam Fouladgar-Mercer, Signos' co-founder and CEO, in an interview on Tuesday ahead of the approval. "The average person might have five pounds to lose, or others might have 100 pounds to lose. We are here to help them at any point in that journey." The obesity epidemic costs the U.S. health-care system more than $170 billion a year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Almost 74% of Americans are overweight or obese, government data says. Signos hopes it can make a "real big dent in that curve for the betterment of many of us," Fouladgar-Mercer said.  Customers who sign up for Signos can choose a three-month or six-month plan, which currently costs $139 and $129, respectively. The company will ship out all of the CGMs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:16
Target (TGT) Q2 2025 earnings

Target (TGT) Q2 2025 earnings

In an aerial view, a Target store is seen on August 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images Target will report fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday, as investors look for signs that the struggling discounter is getting back on track. Here's what Wall Street expects for the company's most recent three-month period, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $2.03 expected Revenue: $24.93 billion expected The Minneapolis-based retailer's annual sales have been roughly stagnant for about four years. Shares of Target have tumbled about 60% from their all-time high in late 2021. The big-box retailer's problems have only compounded this year: store traffic has fallen almost every week since late January, according to Placer.ai, an analytics firm that uses anonymized data from mobile devices to estimate overall visits to locations. Target's stock has dropped 22% in 2025 alone. In interviews with CNBC, customers and former employees said Target has lost some of the unique traits that set it apart from competitors, such as its eye-catching merchandise, well-kept stores and attentive customer service. Higher tariffs have added to Target's challenges. About half of what Target sells is imported, the company has said. And last week, Ulta Beauty and Target announced they are ending a deal that opened mini beauty shops in nearly a third of Target's stores. The partnership, which also added Ulta's beauty brands to Target's website, will end in August 2026. Target had spoken about the addition of Ulta shops as a traffic-driver and a boost to its beauty category. Despite the challenges, Target leaders, including CEO Brian Cornell, have stressed confidence in the company's long-term outlook and its strategy to get back to its "Tarzhay" image.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:13
Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades

Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades

The post Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Radiant Capital Hacker’s Astounding Profit: Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades Skip to content Home News Crypto News Radiant Capital Hacker’s Astounding Profit: Stolen Funds Nearly Double Through ETH Trades Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/radiant-capital-hacker-profit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:12
