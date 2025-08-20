2025-08-21 Thursday

Is $30 Be Just the Beginning?

The post Is $30 Be Just the Beginning? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink Surges to 7-Month High on Wallet Growth: Is $30 Be Just the Beginning? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/chainlink-news/chainlink-surges-to-7-month-high-on-wallet-growth-is-30-be-just-the-beginning/
Pasino.com Prevails in WIPO Dispute Against Partouche Group, Strengthening Position as Leading Global Pasino Brand

Pasino.com, a global leader in online gaming and digital entertainment, has successfully defended its domain […]
Is the $500 crypto phone worth it?

The post Is the $500 crypto phone worth it? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s been two weeks since the worldwide launch of the Solana Seeker, the successor to the Solana Saga. About 150,000 people have begun receiving their phones in the mail, and their reviews are trickling in. As a general phone, the Seeker fails to turn heads. It’s measurably slower, and most reviewers say the camera is a far cry from flagship devices like the Samsung S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro. The Solana Seeker features a gray matte backing that feels premium in the hands. (Cointelegraph) As a crypto phone, the jury’s still out. The Seeker is arguably miles ahead of anything else due to its “Seed Vault,” which allows users to securely store their Solana assets. But there are only a few apps that support this, and the juicy airdrops that turned the Solana Saga into an overnight success are noticeably lacking for the Seeker. This could change next month, though. So, is the Solana Seeker a good phone? Is it a good crypto phone? Over the past week, I’ve gathered online reviews and reactions to the Solana Seeker while conducting my own tests to answer that question. Solana Seeker review: How does it perform as a phone? Let’s be honest, the Seeker is unlikely to blow the socks off tech reviewers like Marques Brownlee, who called the Solana Saga the “bust of the year” in 2023.  At the time, Brownlee slammed the phone’s subpar camera, buggy software, inconsistent fingerprint scanner and jaunty price tag.  “This becomes the perfect embodiment of crypto in 2023, at best, ahead of its time. At worst, completely useless to most everyday people and gives whatever else is going to follow it an even harder uphill battle,” he said at the time. Two years later, we have the Solana Seeker in our hands. There…
Google will pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit over collecting children’s data

The post Google will pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit over collecting children’s data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google will pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated children’s privacy on YouTube by collecting personal data without parental consent and using it for targeted ads. The class-action settlement was filed on Monday, August 18, in federal court in San Jose, California. Google has agreed to the settlement but denies any wrongdoing. The deal still needs approval from US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen of the Northern District of California to take effect. Google faces tough actions after violating children’s privacy on YouTube  As reported by Cryptopolitan earlier, Google agreed to a $1.375 billion settlement with Texas over allegations it unlawfully tracked users’ facial recognition data, location history, and Chrome Incognito activity. The deal marked the largest state-level data privacy settlement against Google, far surpassing the previous record of $93 million. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the settlement, which resolves two separate lawsuits accusing the tech giant of illegally collecting geolocation, biometric, and private browsing information. Paxton emphasized that the outcome sets a new precedent, dwarfing all prior state settlements with Google over similar privacy violations. Back in 2019, Google encountered a similar scenario whereby the tech giant was expected to pay a fine of $170 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it of breaching federal laws by unlawfully accessing children’s personal details. Apart from the fine, the tech company was also expected to amend some of its practices. Even after this, some critics raised concerns that the settlement terms were too soft. The US Federal Trade Commission and Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, made these allegations against Google.  In the case of this lawsuit, the parents or guardians of 34 children whose details were unlawfully accessed by Google presented themselves in front of a judge to make their complaints.  According to…
Fed Top Official Urges Central Bank Staff to Hold ‘de Minimus’ Crypto

US Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman is suggesting allowing central bank employees to hold “de minimus” amounts. of crypto.
SoFi Partners With Lightspark for Blockchain Remittances

The post SoFi Partners With Lightspark for Blockchain Remittances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) will soon allow remittance payments on top of the Bitcoin layer-2 Lightning Network through a partnership with Lightspark, aiming to bring real-time international money transfers to its members. The San Francisco-based fintech firm will integrate Lightspark’s Universal Money Address (UMA), which runs on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, to facilitate near-instant cross-border payments, SoFi announced on Tuesday. Lightning is a layer-2 network designed to help fulfill Bitcoin’s original vision of becoming global, peer-to-peer digital cash. By creating a network of off-chain payment channels, it circumvents the slow transaction times and high fees of the main Bitcoin blockchain, enabling instant, high-volume micropayments. This scalability layer could transform Bitcoin into a practical medium for everyday transactions, making it a viable alternative to traditional payment systems. SoFi’s remittance product, which is expected to roll out later this year, will allow users to send U.S. dollars through the SoFi app, with recipients receiving local currency deposits abroad. Lightspark’s UMA provides access to a global payment rail designed for speed and scale. Transfers will display upfront exchange rates and fees, addressing longstanding pain points in traditional remittance services, SoFi said in Tuesday’s announcement. The launch follows SoFi’s reentry into crypto, after halting services in 2023 during its transition to a national bank. Earlier this year, it revealed plans to offer international remittances through blockchain and stablecoins and allow users to invest in crypto. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/19/sofi-taps-bitcoin-lightning-network-for-global-remittances-with-lightspark
Asia FX’s Precarious Path: Unveiling Jackson Hole’s Shadow and RBNZ’s Bold Cut

BitcoinWorld Asia FX’s Precarious Path: Unveiling Jackson Hole’s Shadow and RBNZ’s Bold Cut For those keenly observing the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape, understanding macro-economic shifts in the traditional financial markets, especially within the Asia FX space, is paramount. As global central banks navigate inflationary pressures and economic slowdowns, events like the Jackson Hole Symposium and significant monetary policy changes, such as the recent RBNZ rate cut, send ripples across all asset classes, including digital assets. What do these movements in Asian currencies and beyond signal for the broader financial ecosystem? Let’s unveil the layers of complexity impacting the global financial stage. What’s Driving the Recent Asia FX Downturn? The recent slight downturn in Asia FX markets reflects a complex interplay of global economic signals and localized policy decisions. Investors are cautiously positioning themselves ahead of key central bank pronouncements, particularly from the US Federal Reserve, which often dictate the direction for emerging market currencies. The general sentiment points towards a risk-off environment, where demand for safe-haven assets tends to increase, putting pressure on riskier currencies. Several factors contribute to this cautious mood: Global Economic Slowdown: Concerns about a slowdown in major economies, particularly China, weigh heavily on export-oriented Asian nations. US Dollar Strength: Expectations of continued hawkishness from the Federal Reserve bolster the US Dollar, making it more attractive relative to Asian currencies. Inflationary Pressures: Persistent inflation in many Asian economies forces central banks to consider tightening, which can impact growth prospects. Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties in various regions add to market volatility. Currencies like the Korean Won, Indonesian Rupiah, and Malaysian Ringgit have all experienced some degree of depreciation, highlighting the broad-based nature of this trend across the region. Jackson Hole Symposium: A Beacon or a Storm Cloud? The annual Jackson Hole Symposium, a gathering of central bankers, finance ministers, academics, and financial market participants, is a pivotal event for global markets. Often used as a platform for major policy signals, this year’s symposium is under intense scrutiny. Market participants will be dissecting every speech for clues on the future trajectory of monetary policy, especially regarding interest rates and quantitative easing. Any hawkish or dovish tilt from major central banks could significantly alter currency valuations and investor sentiment worldwide. Historically, Jackson Hole has been the stage for: Significant policy shifts, such as former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke’s 2010 speech signaling quantitative easing. Discussions on critical economic challenges, from inflation targeting to financial stability. A consensus-building forum among the world’s leading economic minds. The market eagerly anticipates insights into how central banks plan to tackle inflation without stifling economic growth, a delicate balancing act that will inevitably impact the global forex market. The RBNZ Rate Cut: A Bold Move with Immediate Repercussions In a surprising move, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) recently announced a significant RBNZ rate cut. This decision, aimed at stimulating economic growth and combating persistent inflationary pressures, immediately sent shockwaves through the currency markets. Central banks typically cut rates to make borrowing cheaper, encourage spending, and boost economic activity. However, such a move also makes a country’s assets less attractive to foreign investors seeking higher yields, often leading to currency depreciation. The key reasons cited for the RBNZ’s decision include: Slowing domestic economic activity. A desire to bring inflation back within their target range. Pre-emptive action against potential global economic headwinds. This aggressive policy stance signals the RBNZ’s readiness to take decisive action to support its economy, even if it means sacrificing currency strength in the short term. The impact of this RBNZ rate cut was felt most acutely by the New Zealand Dollar. The Plight of the New Zealand Dollar (Kiwi) Following the RBNZ’s announcement, the New Zealand Dollar, affectionately known as the ‘Kiwi’, experienced a sharp decline against major currencies. This immediate depreciation reflects the market’s swift repricing of New Zealand assets. A lower interest rate environment reduces the attractiveness of holding Kiwi-denominated assets, leading to capital outflow. The Kiwi’s performance is a direct barometer of market confidence in New Zealand’s economic outlook and the effectiveness of the RBNZ’s policy. The Kiwi saw significant drops against: The US Dollar (NZD/USD) The Australian Dollar (NZD/AUD) The Japanese Yen (NZD/JPY) The future outlook for the New Zealand Dollar remains subject to further RBNZ actions and global risk sentiment. Traders and investors will closely monitor economic data releases from New Zealand to gauge the success of the rate cut in stimulating growth. Broader Implications for the Global Forex Market The interconnectedness of financial markets means that localized events, such as the RBNZ rate cut, and global gatherings like the Jackson Hole Symposium, have cascading effects across the entire global forex market. Shifts in one major currency pair can trigger ripple effects, influencing trading strategies and risk assessments worldwide. The current environment highlights the challenges central banks face in balancing economic growth with inflation control, and how these decisions directly impact currency valuations and international trade flows. For the broader market, this implies: Increased volatility as central banks diverge in their monetary policies. Potential for capital reallocation as investors seek better yields or safer havens. A heightened focus on economic data from major economies to predict policy shifts. The collective actions and pronouncements from these events will shape the narrative for the coming months, influencing everything from commodity prices to equity valuations and, crucially, the stability of the Asia FX complex. Navigating the Volatility: Actionable Insights For investors, understanding these macro trends is key. Monitoring central bank communications, especially from the Jackson Hole Symposium, and analyzing the ripple effects of policy changes like the RBNZ rate cut, provides crucial insights. While the New Zealand Dollar faces headwinds, the broader Asia FX landscape remains dynamic, influenced by both domestic policies and the prevailing sentiment in the global forex market. Staying informed is paramount to navigating these volatile times. Consider: Diversifying portfolios to mitigate currency-specific risks. Paying close attention to inflation data and central bank rhetoric. Understanding the carry trade implications of interest rate differentials. Conclusion: A Delicate Balance in Global Markets The current financial landscape is marked by cautious optimism and significant uncertainty. The slight downturn in Asia FX, the anticipation surrounding the Jackson Hole Symposium, and the direct impact of the RBNZ rate cut on the New Zealand Dollar all underscore the delicate balance central banks must maintain. These events serve as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of the global forex market and the profound influence of monetary policy on national economies and international trade. As we move forward, market participants will keenly watch for further signals, adapting their strategies to the evolving economic narrative. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global currencies and interest rates. This post Asia FX’s Precarious Path: Unveiling Jackson Hole’s Shadow and RBNZ’s Bold Cut first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Strategy hits 4-month low as Saylor changes tack on MSTR issuance

Saylor’s Strategy stock price taps its lowest point since April amid controversy over equity guidance changes and a broader downturn among Bitcoin treasury companies. Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) has dropped to its lowest level in nearly four months amid a broader decline in crypto treasury firms, a Bitcoin dip, and after Saylor indicated the company would lower restrictions on issuing more shares.The stock price has fallen 8% since Monday, and the plunge also comes alongside an 8.6% decline in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price since hitting a new all-time high of $124,128 last Thursday. “Strategy today announced an update to its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets strategy,” Saylor said in an X post on Monday, including a chart showing changes to the company’s ability to issue shares below its previous limit.Read more
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Oude wallet van $3,7 miljard komt weer tot leven

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! We hebben het belangrijkste nieuws uit de cryptowereld voor je verzameld. Vandaag gaat het over hacks, macro-economische voorspellingen, opvallende moves van ontwikkelaars én koerssignalen die traders scherp in de gaten houden. Lazarus-groep gelinkt aan $22 miljoen hack bij Lykke Exchange De beruchte Noord-Koreaanse Lazarus-groep wordt in verband gebracht met de recente hack van de Zwitserse Lykke Exchange, waarbij ruim $22 miljoen werd buitgemaakt. Het incident benadrukt opnieuw de kwetsbaarheid van crypto-exchanges en het internationale karakter van cybercriminaliteit. Analisten waarschuwen dat Lazarus steeds verfijndere technieken inzet en ook DeFi-platformen op de radar heeft. Macro-expert Luke Gromen voorspelt fors zwakkere dollar de komende drie jaar Volgens macrostrateeg Luke Gromen staat de Amerikaanse dollar voor een flinke verzwakking in de komende jaren. Hij ziet oplopende staatsschulden en geopolitieke spanningen als belangrijke drijfveren. Voor Bitcoin kan dit scenario gunstig uitpakken, aangezien beleggers alternatieven zoeken voor fiatgeld. Zijn analyse sluit aan bij eerdere signalen dat BTC steeds meer als hedge wordt gebruikt. Bitcoin-ontwikkelaar Peter Todd promoot onverwachts een meme coin Opvallend nieuws uit de community: Bitcoin-coreontwikkelaar Peter Todd heeft zich uitgesproken over een meme coin en noemde deze “interessant om te volgen.” Dit leidde tot stevige discussies, omdat ontwikkelaars normaal gesproken afstand houden van speculatieve tokens. Sommigen zien het als een knipoog, anderen vrezen dat het vertrouwen in de BTC-ontwikkelgemeenschap kan worden geschaad. Oude Bitcoin-wallet met $3,78 miljard komt na 5 jaar weer in beweging Een slapende wallet met ruim 50.000 BTC, ter waarde van bijna $3,78 miljard, is na vijf jaar stilstand opnieuw actief geworden. Grote transacties van zulke wallets zorgen vaak voor onrust op de markt, omdat ze kunnen wijzen op verkoopdruk. Analisten benadrukken dat het ook interne herstructurering kan zijn, maar beleggers blijven alert op mogelijke impact op de koers. Technische analyse: negatieve divergentie als waarschuwingssignaal voor einde bullmarkt Technische analisten signaleren een negatieve divergentie tussen de koers van Bitcoin en belangrijke momentum-indicatoren. Dit kan erop wijzen dat de huidige bullmarkt verzwakt en een correctie aanstaande is. Hoewel sommige traders het zien als gezonde consolidatie, groeit de voorzichtigheid onder marktdeelnemers die hun winsten willen veiligstellen. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over dit onderwerp? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en praat met onze experts, leer van andere lezers en blijf op de hoogte van acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Oude wallet van $3,7 miljard komt weer tot leven is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Ethereum Faces $3.9B Validator Exodus, But Bulls Defend Key $3.9K Level

Ethereum faces $3.9B validator exits as bulls defend $3.9K support, while institutions expand ETH holdings.   Ethereum is entering a decisive trading phase as validator exits and institutional inflows shape its near-term price path.  Nilesh Rohilla, a global market researcher, posted on X that validator exits surged from 1,920 ETH a month ago to 893,599 […] The post Ethereum Faces $3.9B Validator Exodus, But Bulls Defend Key $3.9K Level appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
