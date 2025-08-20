2025-08-21 Thursday

Expert Touts Chainlink Advantage Over XRP In Institutional Adoption Race

As blockchain technology continues to gain traction among institutional investors, Chainlink (LINK) is positioning itself to capitalize on this momentum, especially in light of pro-crypto regulations that are attracting significant capital inflows.  According to market expert Zach Rynes, the decentralized oracle network is better equipped than XRP to harness the forthcoming wave of institutional blockchain adoption and the tokenization of trillions in assets. Chainlink Vs XRP While some argue that Chainlink and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) do not compete directly on a product basis, Rynes suggests that this perspective overlooks the broader implications of their respective roles in the blockchain landscape.  The expert highlights that Chainlink offers a platform that encompasses on-chain data delivery, cross-chain interoperability, automated compliance, privacy-preserving computing, and integration with legacy systems.  These features are considered essential for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) such as funds, equities, commodities, and currencies across diverse blockchain networks, both public and private. Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe As a result of these advantages, Chainlink is already collaborating with some of the world’s largest financial institutions, including the Central Bank of Brazil, to facilitate the adoption of blockchain technologies and tokenized assets.  Investing in XRP, according to the expert, hinges on the belief that institutions will favor the XRPL as their ledger of choice over others, including proprietary private chains.  In contrast, a bet on Chainlink reflects confidence that institutions will adopt blockchain technology more broadly, regardless of which specific ledger they choose to implement.  Rynes emphasizes that this distinction is crucial, as Chainlink’s services enhance the functionality of any blockchain used by institutions, making it a more complete player in the ecosystem. Why LINK Is Key For Institutional Blockchain Adoption Currently, Chainlink secures over $92 billion in total value locked (TVL) across more than 60 blockchain networks through its oracle network, which supports over 450 applications. In comparison, XRPL has a DeFi TVL of around $100 million. The expert further asserts that the core capabilities that Chainlink provides are more valuable to institutions seeking to navigate the tokenization sector. For instance, data oracles are essential for delivering accurate net asset value (NAV) data for tokenized funds and corporate actions for tokenized equities.  Cross-chain oracles also enable the secure transfer of assets across different blockchains, facilitating delivery-versus-payment (DvP) and payment-versus-payment (PvP) workflows.  Additionally, Chainlink’s legacy-system oracles allow traditional financial institutions to interact with public and private blockchains using existing infrastructure and messaging standards, such as SWIFT.  Related Reading: SUI Holds The Line: Rounded Bottom Hints At 13% Breakout Setup The expert also notes that a trend of margin compression is emerging for blockchain technology, where the value generated from transaction ordering is increasingly recaptured by applications rather than the networks themselves.  Rynes highlights that this shift underscores the importance of infrastructure providers like Chainlink, which can monetize their services through enterprise deals and integration programs. While XRP aims to position itself as a bridge currency, Rynes argues that Chainlink’s ability to facilitate cross-chain transactions involving stablecoins and other assets diminishes the need for such intermediary currencies.  As of this writing, LINK is trading at $24, down nearly 5% over the last 24 hours. Over longer periods, however, the cryptocurrency has ranked among the market’s top performers, recording year-to-date gains of 140%. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Trump-tied crypto firm ALT5 Sigma denies SEC probe rumors

ALT5 Sigma has denied a report suggesting one of its executives was being investigated by the SEC for insider trading tied to the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial. ALT5 Sigma, a new investment partner of the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial, has denied a recent report suggesting one of its executives is being probed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.Rumors spread on Tuesday that the SEC had launched a probe into venture capitalist Jon Isaac over alleged earnings inflation and insider share sales tied to ALT5’s recent $1.5 billion treasury deal with Trump’s crypto platform. ALT5 Sigma took to X hours later, denying that Isaac is either a current or former president or adviser to the company, and is unaware of any current investigation into its activities by the securities regulator. Read more
Ice Open Network Welcomes Foxsy to Redefine the Future of AI and Blockchain

Ice Open Network is working with Foxsy to merge AI, robotics, and blockchain with decentralized innovation and redefine the future of intelligent technology.
Stablecoin Treasury Buyers: Unlocking a Pivotal Shift in U.S. Finance

BitcoinWorld Stablecoin Treasury Buyers: Unlocking a Pivotal Shift in U.S. Finance Imagine a world where digital currencies are not just speculative assets but foundational pillars of national finance. That future is rapidly becoming a reality, as the U.S. Treasury now sees stablecoin treasury buyers as a significant new source of demand for government debt. This isn’t just a ripple; it’s a wave signaling deeper crypto integration into the very core of the U.S. financial system. Why Are Stablecoin Treasury Buyers Suddenly So Important? U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has actively engaged with major stablecoin issuers. Companies like Tether and Circle participated in these crucial discussions. The goal? To gather input on plans to expand short-term Treasury bill issuance in the coming quarters. This direct engagement highlights a crucial shift in perspective. Historically, stablecoins primarily served as a bridge between fiat and cryptocurrencies. However, their vast reserves, often backed by U.S. dollar-denominated assets, make them natural candidates for holding government debt. This formal recognition by the Treasury marks a pivotal moment for digital assets and their role in mainstream finance. What Benefits Do Stablecoins Bring to the Treasury Market? The Treasury’s outreach to stablecoin treasury buyers is a strategic move with clear advantages for both sides. For the U.S. government, it opens up a robust, new channel for funding its operations. This diversification of the investor base can enhance liquidity and stability in the Treasury market, especially during times of high demand for government debt. Consider these key benefits for the Treasury: Diversified Demand: Stablecoins offer a fresh pool of capital, reducing reliance on traditional institutional investors. Increased Liquidity: A broader buyer base can lead to more active trading and better price discovery for Treasury bills. Innovation & Efficiency: Integrating crypto players could pave the way for more efficient digital settlement systems for government securities in the long term. This engagement also provides significant benefits for the stablecoin ecosystem itself. Holding U.S. Treasuries as reserves offers unparalleled safety and liquidity, reinforcing the stability and trustworthiness of stablecoins. This strengthens their peg to the dollar and boosts confidence among users. How Does This Impact the Future of Crypto and Finance? The White House’s latest step to integrate crypto more deeply into the U.S. financial system is not merely about funding. It signifies a growing acceptance and understanding of digital assets at the highest levels of government. This could lead to more tailored regulatory frameworks and a clearer path for crypto innovation within a regulated environment. However, this integration also presents challenges: Regulatory Clarity: While engagement is positive, clear and comprehensive regulations are still needed to define the roles and responsibilities of stablecoin treasury buyers. Systemic Risk: As stablecoins become more intertwined with traditional finance, managing potential systemic risks associated with large-scale crypto adoption becomes crucial. Operational Integration: Seamlessly connecting crypto infrastructure with existing financial systems requires significant technological and procedural development and robust security measures. This development suggests a future where digital assets are not just an alternative, but an integral component of the global financial landscape. It encourages traditional finance to embrace technological advancements, while pushing the crypto sector towards greater transparency and compliance. The engagement between the U.S. Treasury and major stablecoin issuers marks a profound shift. It underscores the emerging role of stablecoin treasury buyers as significant players in global finance. This move not only provides a new source of demand for U.S. government debt but also solidifies crypto’s path towards mainstream financial integration. It’s a compelling testament to the evolving dynamics of money and markets, promising exciting developments ahead. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What are stablecoins and why are they interested in U.S. Treasuries?A1: Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar. They are interested in U.S. Treasuries because these are considered highly safe and liquid assets, ideal for backing their stablecoin reserves and ensuring price stability. Q2: Who is U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent?A2: Scott Bessent is the U.S. Treasury Secretary. He has been actively engaging with major stablecoin issuers to explore their role in the Treasury market, highlighting the government’s interest in integrating digital assets. Q3: How does this move benefit the U.S. financial system?A3: This move benefits the U.S. financial system by diversifying the investor base for government debt, potentially increasing liquidity in the Treasury market, and signaling a broader acceptance and integration of digital assets into traditional finance. Q4: What are the potential challenges of stablecoin integration into the Treasury market?A4: Potential challenges include the need for clearer regulatory frameworks, managing potential systemic risks as stablecoins become more intertwined with traditional finance, and ensuring seamless operational integration between crypto and existing financial infrastructures. Q5: Will this make stablecoins more secure?A5: Yes, holding U.S. Treasuries as reserves significantly enhances the security and stability of stablecoins. This backing provides a strong, low-risk foundation, which can increase user trust and confidence in the stablecoin’s ability to maintain its peg. Q6: What does this mean for the average crypto investor?A6: For the average crypto investor, this signifies growing legitimacy and institutional acceptance of the crypto space. It may lead to more stable and regulated crypto products, potentially opening up new investment avenues and reducing volatility in certain segments of the market. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and spark a conversation about the exciting future of finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption. This post Stablecoin Treasury Buyers: Unlocking a Pivotal Shift in U.S. Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Informal Systems’ Malachite Acquired by Circle to Power New Arc Blockchain Network for Stablecoin Finance

Informal Systems has announced the acquisition of its high-performance consensus engine, Malachite, by Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) to support the launch of Arc1, a new Layer-1 blockchain network designed specifically for stablecoin finance. The Arc network is set to debut in testnet later this year, leveraging Malachite's Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus engine.
Why is Crypto Crashing Today? XRP Drops Below $3, Bitcoin and Ethereum Near Danger Levels

The post Why is Crypto Crashing Today? XRP Drops Below $3, Bitcoin and Ethereum Near Danger Levels appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The global crypto market has seen a slight pullback in the past 24 hours, with the total market cap dropping to $3.82 trillion, down about 1.03%. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is trading around $113,602, down 1.15% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum also faced selling pressure, slipping 1.43% to trade at $4,156. Still, ETH remains up over 10% in the last week.. This dip comes as traders cut risk exposure ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on August 23. On-chain data revealed that nearly 12,000 BTC were transferred to exchanges, suggesting profit-taking near recent all-time highs. Large inflows of Bitcoin to exchanges are often viewed as a signal that whales may be preparing to sell. The biggest question in the crypto market right now is whether the rally for Bitcoin and altcoins has already peaked Altcoins Under Pressure Altcoins mirrored the broader market decline. XRP dropped 3.28% to $2.89, marking one of the sharper declines among top tokens. Solana (SOL) also slipped 1.45% to $180.81, while Dogecoin (DOGE) was down 1.81%, trading at $0.21. Cardano (ADA) was hit harder than most, sliding nearly 6% to $0.84, one of the steepest daily losses in the top 10. Other altcoins such as Stellar (XLM) and Sui (SUI) also lost over 1.5% each in the same period. Technical Rejection at $116.8K Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin failed to break above the $116.8K resistance level. He wrote, “It is quite clear we have a strong market, but BTC did reject its first test. It could not break through $116.8K, which signals that we are in for new lows in the short term.” Buying the Dip? Despite the correction, van de Poppe stressed that this pullback offers opportunities for accumulation. He said that Ethereum’s sharp decline is entering favorable zones for long-term investors. Altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK), once considered undervalued at $6, could present another opportunity for accumulation.
Worldcoin (WLD) Price Flashes Warning Signs: The Beginning of the Next Big Drop?

Worldcoin price has been on a rocky path as signals of another potential drop begin to show. WLD has seen several attempts to recover over the past months, yet the latest chart setups are flashing warnings that a deeper move lower may be coming. Analyst Ali (@ali_charts) has highlighted this risk, pointing to a key
Nederland lijkt eigen versie van Strategy te krijgen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Nederlandse cryptodienstverlener Amdax kondigt de oprichting aan van AMBTS B.V. (Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy), een onderneming met de ambitie om een beursnotering te verkrijgen op Euronext Amsterdam. Het uiteindelijke doel is ambitieus: minimaal 1% van de totale Bitcoin supply bezitten. Daarmee lijkt Nederland zijn eigen versie van MicroStrategy te krijgen. Institutionele toegang tot Bitcoin In een tijd van geopolitieke spanningen en aanhoudende inflatie groeit de interesse in Bitcoin als hedge en als digitaal kapitaal. Steeds meer overheden, bedrijven en financiële instellingen nemen de cryptomunt op in hun balans. Volgens cijfers is inmiddels ruim 10% van de Bitcoin supply in handen van institutionele partijen. Met AMBTS wil Amdax inspelen op deze trend en de Nederlandse financiële sector een centrale rol geven in de opkomende markt voor crypto. Institutionele beleggers krijgen via een beursnotering een gereguleerd, vertrouwd vehikel om blootstelling te krijgen aan Bitcoin, zonder zelf wallets of private keys te hoeven beheren. Ervaring en regulering Amdax opereert al meer dan vijf jaar als gereguleerde speler en heeft een stevige reputatie opgebouwd. In 2020 was het bedrijf de eerste cryptodienstverlener met een registratie bij De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). Recent behoorde Amdax bovendien tot de eerste partijen die de nieuwe MiCAR licentie van de Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) wist te bemachtigen. CEO Lucas Wensing noemt het initiatief een logische stap: “Bitcoin is de afgelopen tien jaar het best presterende grote activum geweest en wordt snel geaccepteerd als digitaal kapitaal. De tijd is rijp voor een Bitcoin treasury bedrijf. Met een notering op Euronext Amsterdam creëren we nieuwe mogelijkheden voor institutionele beleggers.” Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Nederland lijkt eigen versie van Strategy te krijgen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Van private funding naar IPO De weg naar dat doel begint met een private financieringsronde. De opgehaalde middelen worden gebruikt om de eerste Bitcoin aan te schaffen en de accumulatiestrategie op te starten. Vervolgens wil AMBTS een IPO realiseren op Euronext Amsterdam. Na de beursnotering ligt de focus op het geleidelijk uitbreiden van de Bitcoin supply via de kapitaalmarkten. AMBTS zal daarbij opereren als zelfstandige entiteit, met een onafhankelijke bestuursstructuur, maar kan terugvallen op de expertise en infrastructuur van Amdax. Het doel is helder: een ‘1% treasury’ realiseren, waarbij de hoeveelheid Bitcoin per aandeel op lange termijn groeit. De MicroStrategy vergelijking De vergelijking met het Amerikaanse MicroStrategy is duidelijk. Het bedrijf, onder leiding van Michael Saylor, heeft sinds 2020 miljarden geïnvesteerd in Bitcoin en bezit inmiddels meer dan 1% van de wereldwijde supply. Het werd zo hét voorbeeld van een beursgenoteerde onderneming die Bitcoin als kernstrategie hanteert. AMBTS wil nu een soortgelijk pad bewandelen, maar dan met een Nederlandse en Europese insteek. Waar MicroStrategy zich vooral richt op de Amerikaanse markt, kan AMBTS profiteren van de toenemende interesse van Europese pensioenfondsen, family offices en institutionele beleggers die blootstelling aan Bitcoin zoeken via een gereguleerd, beursgenoteerd product. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Nederland lijkt eigen versie van Strategy te krijgen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Implicaties voor Nederland en Europa Als de plannen slagen, kan Nederland een belangrijke rol krijgen in de Europese cryptomarkt. Tot nu toe waren vooral Amerikaanse spelers toonaangevend in de Bitcoin treasury beweging. Met een notering op Euronext Amsterdam zou AMBTS niet alleen kapitaal aantrekken, maar ook de Europese adoptie van Bitcoin als financieel instrument versnellen. Daarnaast kan het initiatief bijdragen aan de positionering van Amsterdam als financieel centrum voor crypto. De combinatie van een gereguleerde omgeving (via DNB en AFM) en de bekendheid van Euronext kan institutionele partijen extra vertrouwen geven. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Nederland lijkt eigen versie van Strategy te krijgen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
YOMIRGO Completes $5 Million Pre-A Round of Financing, Led by Gobi Partners

YOMIRGO, an AI agent and Web3 platform, announced the completion of a $5 million Pre-A Series A funding round.
China’s Pop Mart Targets $4 Billion In Sales This Year Amid Labubu Lunacy

Wang Ning, billionaire founder of Chinese toy maker Pop Mart International Group, said the company could "easily" reach 30 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) in sales this year, after it reported sizzling first half results that included a nearly 400% rise in profit thanks to a global frenzy over its Labubu character. The 38-year-old chairman and CEO made the projection during a live-streamed conference discussing the interim results announced late Tuesday. The Hong Kong-listed company reported 13.9 billion yuan in sales for the first six months of this year, up 204.4% year-on-year, according to a stock exchange filing. Profit attributable to shareholders zoomed 397% to 4.6 billion yuan from a year earlier. Kenny Ng, a Hong Kong-based securities strategist at Everbright Securities International, says by WeChat that the results support Pop Mart's surging valuation. Shares of the company jumped over 6% as of 11:30 am Wednesday, bringing year-to-date gains to a whooping 227%. Wang, who derives his wealth from a company stake, is now China's 9th richest billionaire with a net worth of $24.9 billion, according to the Real-Time Billionaires List. Previously he was China's 10th richest person. The robust results, which easily beat the company's own projections in July, came as Pop Mart's Labubu dolls attract a rapidly growing number of fans. Featuring pointed ears, jagged teeth and a mischievous grin, the rabbit-ish toy is flying off store shelves around the world and being collected by celebrities including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink. Led by Labubu, Pop Mart's Monsters series was the top sales contributor, accounting for more than one third of the company's total revenues in the first half, according to the stock exchange filing.
