SEC Chair Confirms ‘Very Few’ Cryptos Are Securities, But Markets Continue to Correct
The US financial regulator has taken the opposite stance to the previous administration, which insisted that most cryptocurrencies were securities.
CryptoPotato
2025/08/20 13:26
Rally Cools on $850M Convertible Note Sale After Google Deal
The post Rally Cools on $850M Convertible Note Sale After Google Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TeraWulf’s (WULF) breakneck rally cooled on Tuesday as the firm increased its convertible note sale to $850 million and announced the pricing of the offering, aimed at funding its data center expansion. The notes will mature in 2031 with 1% annual interest, and will be exchangeable into cash, stock or both at TeraWulf’s election, the company said in a Monday press release. Initial conversion price is set at $12.43 per share, representing a 32.5% premium to last week’s close. Net proceeds are estimated at $828.7 million, and are earmarked for data center expansion with $85.5 million earmarked for capped call transactions designed to limit share dilution, the firm said. Buyers have a 13-day option to add another $150 million to the deal, which is expected to close this week. WULF fell 5% below $9, pulling back from Monday’s $10.7 high after an almost 100% rally following a Thursday deal with AI cloud platform Fluidstack, which is backed by tech giant Google. Under a 10-year hosting agreement, FluidStack will expand operations at TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus in New York, backed by Google’s $1.4 billion increase to its debt support for the project. Google now holds warrants representing a 14% equity stake in the company. Read more: TeraWulf Adds Another 10% as Google Lifts Stake Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/19/terawulf-rally-cools-on-usd850m-convertible-note-sale-after-google-deal
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 13:20
Ethereum price prediction: ETH could dip to $4k amid bearish PA
Key takeaways ETH is down 1.6% in the last 24 hours and has dropped below $4,200. The bears are aiming for $4k as the broader crypto market experiences a sell-off. ETH fails to defend its price above $4,200 Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, failed to hit a new all-time high last week and […] The post Ethereum price prediction: ETH could dip to $4k amid bearish PA appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/08/20 13:16
U.S. Treasury Eyes Stablecoins to Boost Bond Demand
The post U.S. Treasury Eyes Stablecoins to Boost Bond Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. Treasury seeks stablecoin demand to bolster U.S. bonds. Increased stablecoin role in Treasury market. Potential for lower U.S. borrowing costs and yields. U.S. Treasury, led by Secretary Janet Yellen, involves major stablecoin issuers like Tether and Circle in discussions to boost demand for short-term Treasury bills, reports BlockBeats News. This aligns with Yellen’s strategy to integrate digital assets into traditional finance, potentially reinforcing the dollar’s dominance and impacting global U.S. debt markets. U.S. Treasury Revamps Bond Strategy with Stablecoin Integration U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reached out to major stablecoin issuers, encouraging them to become key purchasers of Treasury debt as part of a broader federal strategy. The Treasury is considering this move as a means to integrate cryptocurrency more deeply into the U.S. financial system. This renewed focus on stablecoins by Yellen suggests a significant shift in the federal approach. A successful integration could lead to a substantial increase in bond demand, potentially easing the government’s financial burdens by compressing yields and reducing borrowing costs. Stablecoins could drive the dollar’s influence by facilitating digital transactions on a global scale. This is a transformative development in the financial landscape, particularly as digital assets become more integrated into traditional economic systems. — Scott Bessent, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Treasury Stablecoins’ Rising Role: From Crypto Trades to U.S. Bonds Did you know? In 2023, stablecoins were primarily used for crypto trading, but by 2025 they became recognized as vital to U.S. debt strategies, exemplifying a shift in their financial role. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Tether USDt (USDT) trading at $1 with a market cap of $166.97 billion, comprising 4.36% market dominance as of August 2025. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $131.70 billion with minimal price change. USDT exhibits notable stability in the volatile crypto market. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 13:15
Harvard economist admits he was wrong about Bitcoin crashing to $100
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who predicted Bitcoin would likely hit $100 before $100,000, admits he was wrong about three things. Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who once predicted Bitcoin would sooner crash to $100 before it hits $100,000, has admitted a lot has changed since his comments seven years ago — though he seemingly still hasn’t come around to Bitcoin. “Almost a decade ago, I was the Harvard economist that said Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than 100K. What did I miss?” he wrote on X on Wednesday, referring to a segment on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in March 2018.Rogoff is a former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also author of ‘Our Dollar, Your Problem’, which was published in May.Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/20 13:11
Hong Kong clamps down on digital asset custody compliance
The post Hong Kong clamps down on digital asset custody compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Hong Kong clamps down on digital asset custody compliance The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), the special administrative region’s top finance sector regulator, issued a circular last Friday outlining required controls for licensed custodians of digital assets, to be implemented immediately. The update sets the minimum requirements that virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) must meet and provides examples of good practices to help comply with the rules. Requirements include implementing mechanisms for detecting unauthorized access or intrusions to critical wallet infrastructure, allowing withdrawals only to whitelisted addresses, and maintaining “effective 24/7 monitoring” of systems, networks, wallets, and infrastructure. “In order for Hong Kong to foster a competitive, sustainable and trusted digital asset ecosystem, client asset protection must always remain a top priority for all licensed VATPs,” said Dr. Eric Yip, the SFC’s Executive Director of Intermediaries. He added that firms can leverage the SFC’s practical guide “to step up their custody practices, especially amid heightened risks globally.” The regulator cited “multiple cases of custody vulnerabilities” that have arisen overseas as the reason for its updated and strengthened requirements, along with the findings from its own targeted review earlier this year of virtual asset service providers’ (VASPs) resilience against cybersecurity threats, which revealed inadequacies in some operators’ controls. “Multiple cybersecurity incidents at overseas virtual asset platforms resulting in significant client asset losses have also highlighted persistent risks to custody globally,” said the SFC. “Key weaknesses in wallet infrastructures and controls include compromised third-party wallet solutions, insufficient transaction verification processes, and inadequate access controls over approval devices.” One of the notable changes to the custody standards is a ban on smart contracts in cold wallets. The circular stated that “cold wallet implementations should not include smart contracts on public blockchains to minimize potential online…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 13:06
Polkadot launches a capital markets division to attract Wall Street
Polkadot Capital Group revolutionizes finance by connecting Wall Street to Web3 through asset tokenization. Discover how this blockchain initiative could transform institutional markets and propel DOT into a new era of adoption and performance. L’article Polkadot launches a capital markets division to attract Wall Street est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
DOT
$3.826
+0.57%
ERA
$0.8452
+0.15%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 13:05
A Crucial $220.6 Million Distribution Marks Significant Recovery
The post A Crucial $220.6 Million Distribution Marks Significant Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Celsius Payout: A Crucial $220.6 Million Distribution Marks Significant Recovery Skip to content Home News Crypto News Celsius Payout: A Crucial $220.6 Million Distribution Marks Significant Recovery Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/celsius-payout-distribution-update/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 13:03
From $20 to $800? Chainlink's fundamentals: A revaluation logic
The market is still looking at LINK with old eyes, while the fundamentals have undergone a fundamental change. If you’ve been following the crypto market lately, you must have noticed
PANews
2025/08/20 13:00
BTCS plans historic ETH dividend, bonus – Will it keep short sellers away?
BTCS stock dipped by over 45%, but will the new dividend plan attract buyers?
ETH
$4,263.33
+0.80%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 13:00
