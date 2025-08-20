U.S. Treasury Eyes Stablecoins to Boost Bond Demand

Key Points: U.S. Treasury seeks stablecoin demand to bolster U.S. bonds. Increased stablecoin role in Treasury market. Potential for lower U.S. borrowing costs and yields. U.S. Treasury, led by Secretary Janet Yellen, involves major stablecoin issuers like Tether and Circle in discussions to boost demand for short-term Treasury bills, reports BlockBeats News. This aligns with Yellen's strategy to integrate digital assets into traditional finance, potentially reinforcing the dollar's dominance and impacting global U.S. debt markets. U.S. Treasury Revamps Bond Strategy with Stablecoin Integration U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reached out to major stablecoin issuers, encouraging them to become key purchasers of Treasury debt as part of a broader federal strategy. The Treasury is considering this move as a means to integrate cryptocurrency more deeply into the U.S. financial system. This renewed focus on stablecoins by Yellen suggests a significant shift in the federal approach. A successful integration could lead to a substantial increase in bond demand, potentially easing the government's financial burdens by compressing yields and reducing borrowing costs. Stablecoins could drive the dollar's influence by facilitating digital transactions on a global scale. This is a transformative development in the financial landscape, particularly as digital assets become more integrated into traditional economic systems. — Scott Bessent, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Treasury Stablecoins' Rising Role: From Crypto Trades to U.S. Bonds Did you know? In 2023, stablecoins were primarily used for crypto trading, but by 2025 they became recognized as vital to U.S. debt strategies, exemplifying a shift in their financial role. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Tether USDt (USDT) trading at $1 with a market cap of $166.97 billion, comprising 4.36% market dominance as of August 2025. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $131.70 billion with minimal price change. USDT exhibits notable stability in the volatile crypto market. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart,…