Crypto Lawyer Reveals Key Drawback with Tether’s USDT, Says Ripple’s RLUSD Is Better

The post Crypto Lawyer Reveals Key Drawback with Tether’s USDT, Says Ripple’s RLUSD Is Better appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan, the pro-XRP lawyer, is defending Ripple RLUSD stablecoin against the largest stablecoin issuer Tether, on the matter of third-party reserves. Morgan’s comments come at a time when Tether prepares for US expansion by hiring Bo Hines, the former executive director at the White House Crypto Council. The Ripple stablecoin is steadily gaining market share with a 25% surge in market cap over the past month. Bill Morgan: RLUSD Has Better Reserve Management Than USDT On Tuesday, Tether announced hiring Bo Hines as the company’s crypto strategic advisor with the goal of enhancing U.S. compliance. With Trump’s pro-crypto policies and the passing of the GENIUS Act last month, the USDT stablecoin issuer plans for a US expansion. Market analysts noted that Tether has successfully tackled the FUD over its reserves, now verified by investment banking firm Cantor Fitzgerald. However, pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan stated that the one thing he doesn’t like about Tether is the company’s reserve management practice. Morgan pointed out that the stablecoin issuer does not use an independent third-party custodian to hold its reserves. On the other hand, Morgan highlighted Ripple’s RLUSD, which relies on BNY Mellon for reserve custody. According to him, this arrangement makes RLUSD a more reassuring option compared to Tether. One of the users on the X platform, responded to Morgan, stating that Tether has also never agreed to “credible audits” from an independent outside firm. That’s “Negative fact no.2,” wrote Morgan. “To be fair there is one fact I like about Tether which is that it has never lost its peg to the dollar,” added Morgan in another message. Paolo Ardoino’s stablecoin firm Tether has been on a strong footing recently, clocking $2.6 billion in profits during Q2 2025, while revealing its Gold and Bitcoin reserves. Furthermore, the firm also issued…