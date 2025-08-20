Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
$92-Million Bitcoin Transfer: Bhutan Shuffles 800 BTC Amid Price Drop
The post $92-Million Bitcoin Transfer: Bhutan Shuffles 800 BTC Amid Price Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $92-Million Bitcoin Transfer: Bhutan Shuffles 800 BTC Amid Price Drop | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/92-million-bitcoin-transfer-bhutan-shuffles-800-btc-amid-price-drop/
BTC
$113,404.18
-0.35%
COM
$0.022094
+0.73%
SIGN
$0.068
-0.29%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 13:44
Κοινοποίηση
Radiant Capital hacker almost doubles stolen funds through ETH trading
Radiant Capital hacker grows stolen assets to $94M through DAI swaps and ETH trading strategy.
DAI
$0.9999
+0.03%
ETH
$4,264.66
+0.83%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news
2025/08/20 13:42
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Lawyer Reveals Key Drawback with Tether’s USDT, Says Ripple’s RLUSD Is Better
The post Crypto Lawyer Reveals Key Drawback with Tether’s USDT, Says Ripple’s RLUSD Is Better appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan, the pro-XRP lawyer, is defending Ripple RLUSD stablecoin against the largest stablecoin issuer Tether, on the matter of third-party reserves. Morgan’s comments come at a time when Tether prepares for US expansion by hiring Bo Hines, the former executive director at the White House Crypto Council. The Ripple stablecoin is steadily gaining market share with a 25% surge in market cap over the past month. Bill Morgan: RLUSD Has Better Reserve Management Than USDT On Tuesday, Tether announced hiring Bo Hines as the company’s crypto strategic advisor with the goal of enhancing U.S. compliance. With Trump’s pro-crypto policies and the passing of the GENIUS Act last month, the USDT stablecoin issuer plans for a US expansion. Market analysts noted that Tether has successfully tackled the FUD over its reserves, now verified by investment banking firm Cantor Fitzgerald. However, pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan stated that the one thing he doesn’t like about Tether is the company’s reserve management practice. Morgan pointed out that the stablecoin issuer does not use an independent third-party custodian to hold its reserves. On the other hand, Morgan highlighted Ripple’s RLUSD, which relies on BNY Mellon for reserve custody. According to him, this arrangement makes RLUSD a more reassuring option compared to Tether. One of the users on the X platform, responded to Morgan, stating that Tether has also never agreed to “credible audits” from an independent outside firm. That’s “Negative fact no.2,” wrote Morgan. “To be fair there is one fact I like about Tether which is that it has never lost its peg to the dollar,” added Morgan in another message. Paolo Ardoino’s stablecoin firm Tether has been on a strong footing recently, clocking $2.6 billion in profits during Q2 2025, while revealing its Gold and Bitcoin reserves. Furthermore, the firm also issued…
T
$0.0159
-1.11%
U
$0.0149
-26.23%
WHITE
$0.0005522
+0.65%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 13:38
Κοινοποίηση
Core and Hex Trust Enable Bitcoin Staking Without Selling
The post Core and Hex Trust Enable Bitcoin Staking Without Selling appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Core Foundation has partnered with digital asset custodian Hex Trust to integrate Core’s dual staking feature into its custody platform. This integration lets institutional clients stake both Bitcoin and CORE tokens, earning on-chain rewards securely while continuing to hold their Bitcoin. The move supports the growth of the BTCFi ecosystem by offering innovative ways to …
TRUST
$0.000494
+4.17%
MOVE
$0.1276
+0.31%
CORE
$0.4807
+1.15%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinPedia
2025/08/20 13:37
Κοινοποίηση
U.S. Bank SoFi Adds Bitcoin Transfers With Lightspark Integration
TLDR: SoFi will let users send money abroad using blockchain, starting with Mexico and expanding soon. Transfers convert USD to Bitcoin and back instantly via Lightspark’s UMA and Lightning Network. Exchange rates and fees are displayed upfront for transparency before users send funds globally. The service runs 24/7 from the SoFi app without requiring third-party [...] The post U.S. Bank SoFi Adds Bitcoin Transfers With Lightspark Integration appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
$0.0149
-26.23%
SEND
$0.6161
-6.60%
UMA
$1.3995
-1.96%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 13:35
Κοινοποίηση
HIVE to Provide GPU Backbone for Canada’s Sovereign AI Cloud
The post HIVE to Provide GPU Backbone for Canada’s Sovereign AI Cloud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUZZ HPC, the high-performance computing unit of Canadian bitcoin miner HIVE, has entered into a preferred partnership with Bell Canada to supply the computing backbone for Bell’s AI Fabric platform. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hive-to-provide-gpu-backbone-for-canadas-sovereign-ai-cloud/
GPU
$0.2974
+5.94%
COM
$0.022094
+0.73%
CLOUD
$0.07569
+0.73%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 13:35
Κοινοποίηση
How Ongoing SpacePay Presale Could Mark the Start of a New Era in Payments
The post How Ongoing SpacePay Presale Could Mark the Start of a New Era in Payments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SpacePay is holding its presale right now. This gives early buyers the chance to get in before its payment technology launches. The company is based in London and aims to make paying with crypto as easy as using a bank card. If it succeeds, shoppers and businesses could use digital money every day without stress. …
GET
$0.009973
-10.91%
ERA
$0.8451
+0.14%
BANK
$0.05464
-9.65%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinPedia
2025/08/20 13:33
Κοινοποίηση
Sam Altman reveals GPT-6 will enhance user memory and personalization
PANews reported on August 20th that, according to CNBC, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the launch of GPT-6 will be accelerated, with key features including enhanced memory capabilities and
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/20 13:31
Κοινοποίηση
Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for U.S. Operations
Tether appoints Bo Hines to lead U.S. strategy, aiming to launch a compliant stablecoin and strengthen regulatory alignment. Tether, the leading company in the digital asset sector, announced on August 19, 2025, that Bo Hines would serve as its Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. Hines, previously the Executive Director of the White […] The post Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for U.S. Operations appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
U
$0.0149
-26.23%
WHITE
$0.0005522
+0.65%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 13:30
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Announces Project Crypto at SALT Event
The post SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Announces Project Crypto at SALT Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins discusses Project Crypto at SALT seminar in Wyoming. Regulatory initiative focuses on crypto market clarity. Event fosters blockchain and finance integration. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will deliver a keynote on “Project Crypto” at the SALT blockchain seminar in Wyoming, discussing future cryptocurrency regulation. This initiative aims to bolster U.S. leadership in blockchain, promising regulatory clarity and market growth, potentially attracting significant institutional investment. SEC’s Project Crypto Signals Regulatory Changes Ahead SEC Chairman Paul Atkins recent remarks at the Wyoming SALT seminar brought significant attention to the “Project Crypto” initiative. The seminar, known for its role in gathering institutional leaders and blockchain innovators, received widespread attention. The Project Crypto initiative looks to provide clear regulatory guidelines designed to boost the US’s position in blockchain technology. This move is seen as a direct response to the outlines presented in President Donald Trump’s vision for the crypto industry. The market reaction to this announcement has been noticeably positive, with expectations of increased capital flow and innovation. Officials and industry participants are keen to witness the practical rollout of these regulatory changes, with Atkins emphasizing optimism for the digital asset economy. He stated, “The digital asset economy should flourish under a reimagined regulatory structure, not be sidelined by the burden of overregulation.” Potential US Market Impact Compared to Europe’s MiCA Did you know? In a similar context, Europe’s MiCA guidelines significantly increased trading volumes on compliant crypto exchanges, suggesting a potential similar outcome for US markets under the new initiative. Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,169.86, with a market cap of $503.33 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency experiences a 24-hour trading volume of $50.78 billion, showing a 1.43% change, with a price decrease of 1.53% in the last 24 hours but an increase of 72.08%…
U
$0.0149
-26.23%
TRUMP
$8.666
-1.56%
LOOKS
$0.019421
+0.44%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 13:27
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving