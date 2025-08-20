Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Bank of America Eyes Entry into Stablecoin Market
The post Bank of America Eyes Entry into Stablecoin Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bank of America expresses interest in stablecoin market pending regulatory clarity. CEO Brian Moynihan emphasizes regulatory readiness for stablecoin launch. USDC maintains strong market presence with $67.76 billion market cap. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan confirms the bank’s interest in entering the stablecoin market, contingent upon U.S. regulatory clarity as of August 20, 2025. This potential entry underscores stablecoins’ growing role in banking, promising improved efficiency in cross-border transactions and retail settlements, pending legislative approval and market readiness considerations. Shift in Market Dynamics Driven by Stablecoin Adoption Bank of America has signaled its readiness to engage with the stablecoin sector, pending new U.S. regulations. CEO Brian Moynihan confirmed this interest at recent conferences, emphasizing collaboration with industry players. He highlighted regulatory readiness as a pivotal factor, noting the stablecoin’s efficiency in cross-border payments. Potential market changes include increased liquidity and faster transactions in emerging markets. As stablecoins gain traction, they offer cost and time advantages over traditional systems, benefiting consumers and institutions alike. Such developments could increase adoption rates globally. “We’re working with the industry, working individually… the problem before was it wasn’t clear we were allowed to do it under the banking regulations.” — Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America Market reactions have been attentive, with banks and regulators observing these developments. Moynihan emphasized collaboration, remarking, “Working with the industry is key.” This openness suggests potential partnerships to advance institutional stablecoin solutions soon. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Bank of America’s interest in stablecoins mirrors JPMorgan’s earlier pilot programs, highlighting a trend among major banks seeking stablecoin solutions pending regulatory green lights. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC maintains a robust market cap of $67.76 billion with a steady price of $1.00. Over the last 90 days, the token’s value remained stable, reflecting its dominance…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:09
Robinhood sues New Jersey, Nevada over sports contract threats
Robinhood Derivatives has sued New Jersey and Nevada regulators to stop any potential regulatory action over its sports event contracts. The derivatives arm of trading platform Robinhood has sued regulators in Nevada and New Jersey in a bid to head off any potential enforcement action from the states over its sports event contracts.In a pair of complaints on Tuesday against Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators and their attorneys general, Robinhood Derivatives said it started offering the event contracts in the states after federal courts earlier this year allowed prediction market Kalshi to offer the contracts.Robinhood claimed in separate lawsuits that after those rulings, Nevada and New Jersey continued trying to stop the company from offering the contracts even though the courts stopped it “from doing so against Kalshi with respect to the same transactions.”Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/20 14:08
Brian Armstrong Hails 'Great Progress' As Coinbase Rolls Out Advanced Trading For Popular Coins Solana, XRP
Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), cheered the addition of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: read more
Coinstats
2025/08/20 14:08
Google search interest for “alt season” plunges over 50% from a week ago
Search interest in “altseason” has dropped sharply, with one economist even questioning whether the search spike last week was genuine. Global search interest in altcoins has plunged significantly this week as Bitcoin and altcoins continued to retrace over the past six days, according to new data.Worldwide searches for the term “alt season” fell to a score of 45 on Aug. 19, down from a peak of 100 just a week earlier on Aug. 13, a day before Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new high of $124,128 amid a broader crypto market rally.It was only a week ago that searches for “altcoin” hit their highest level since 2021, while interest in “Ethereum” reached a two-year peak. Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/20 14:07
Analysis: Hedge Funds Short Ethereum Positions Hit a New High, Poised to Trigger a Short-Term Squeeze
PANews reported on August 20th that, according to The Block, hedge funds' short positions surged after Ethereum's recent price breakout above $4,000. Short positions reached $2.3 billion on August 5th
PANews
2025/08/20 14:07
“Bitcoin Miner” TeraWulf Pivots to AI With $3.2B Google Deal
The post “Bitcoin Miner” TeraWulf Pivots to AI With $3.2B Google Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google boosts TeraWulf backstop to $3.2B, raising its equity stake to 14%. TeraWulf expands Lake Mariner with CB-5, adding 160 MW and $6.7B in revenue potential. Mining firms shift capacity to AI hosting after 2024 halving cuts Bitcoin rewards. TeraWulf has confirmed a major expansion of its partnership with Google, securing a massive $3.2 billion financial backstop to build out a new 160-megawatt (MW) data center at its Lake Mariner campus in New York. But if you think this is a Bitcoin story, you’re only half right. In exchange for the financial support, Google will receive warrants to purchase 32.5 million shares of TeraWulf, a deal that raises its equity stake in the company to about 14%. TeraWulf Announces Fluidstack Expansion with 160 MW CB-5 Lease at Lake Mariner 🐺@fluidstackio has exercised its option to expand at the Company’s Lake Mariner data center campus in Western New York. The expansion adds CB-5, a new purpose-built data center building providing an… — TeraWulf (@TeraWulfInc) August 18, 2025 The Big “Pivot to AI” According to TeraWulf’s Chief Strategy Officer, Kerri Langlais, this blockbuster deal is specifically for contracted artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads; it does not apply to the company’s Bitcoin mining operations. Related: HIVE and TeraWulf: Efficiency Key for Bitcoin Miners Post-Halving This move shows a broader shift happening across the entire mining sector. Following the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, which cut block rewards in half, many companies are now redirecting their massive power capacity toward the booming AI and HPC markets to find new revenue streams. While TeraWulf will continue its Bitcoin mining operations, the company confirmed it does not plan to expand that side of its business. The Long-Term Vision: A Digital Infrastructure Company TeraWulf executives emphasized that while Bitcoin mining provides near-term cash flow and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:06
7 Best Altcoins With 100x Potential — Solana, SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Could Trigger the Next Bull Run
The post 7 Best Altcoins With 100x Potential — Solana, SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Could Trigger the Next Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market may be slowing down, but investors and traders are heating up for their search for the best altcoins to buy now. While established leaders battle market volatility, analysts note a number of emerging breakout newcomers are garnering attention. As the market uncertainty wages on, analysts have picked a mix of tokens from Solana, SHIB to MAGACOIN FINANCE as the altcoins with the growth potential that would shape the next cycle. 1. MAGACOIN FINANCE — Top Altcoin for Massive Returns Analysts are hunting for the next 100x altcoin, and the short list includes Solana, SHIB, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. While Solana brings speed and SHIB brings community hype, the project offers exclusivity, momentum, and community-backed growth potential that could light up the next bull run. For early movers, MAGACOIN FINANCE might be the rare 2025 pick that changes portfolios. Analysts stress that scarcity in its supply, combined with rising whale activity, makes it more than just hype—it is a life-defining opportunity. With growing attention, MAGACOIN FINANCE is already earning comparisons with the early days of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin before their big breaks. For smart investors who value timing and preparedness, MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the best altcoin to buy now before prices escalate. 2. Solana (SOL) — Speed and Ecosystem Powerhouse Solana has become a favorite for developers because it’s quick and cheap to use. That speed has helped it win a big share of NFTs and DeFi projects, and many investors believe it still has plenty of room to grow. If momentum picks up, Solana could easily be one of the best long-term altcoins to hold through the next cycle. 3. Shiba Inu (SHIB) — The Meme Coin With Staying Power SHIB is more than just a meme coin—it has proven staying power. With new utility layers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:05
Surprise Cryptocurrency Statement from FED Senior Official Bowman: “Change is Coming”
FED Board Member Michelle Bowman took a softer stance on cryptocurrencies in her latest statement. Continue Reading: Surprise Cryptocurrency Statement from FED Senior Official Bowman: “Change is Coming”
Coinstats
2025/08/20 14:04
Wyoming Launches America’s First State-Authorized Stable Token
The post Wyoming Launches America’s First State-Authorized Stable Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The state of Wyoming in the U.S. has officially launched a stablecoin named Frontier Stable Token (FRNT). This is a pioneering move that will revolutionize how authorities leverage digital finance for public governance. Mark Gordon, the Governor of Wyoming, announced FRNT as the first stablecoin issued by a U.S. Public entity. This is a landmark event in the history of stablecoins and also with respect to the evolution of digital assets in the country. The token, as announced by the Governor, is designed for trust, safety, transparency, and ease of business that will serve as a reliable medium for digital payments and transactions. A New Standard for Transparency and Trust The Frontier Stable Token is designed and launched by the Wyoming Token Commission, a government entity that has been established to oversee the design, creation, and management of state-owned digital assets. The commission confirmed that their product FRNT is backed by U.S. Treasury securities and is managed under a professionally convened trust. This trust ensures that the token is collateralized 1-for-1 as a highly secure and liquid asset. To build public trust and confidence in the coin, the commission will arrange regular audits at set intervals, guaranteeing transparency and security of their investment in the token. On the launch date, the Governor said that the token is meant to build confidence, safety, transparency, and convenience in doing business. It will also be a dependable way to make digital payments and transactions. A Multichain Architecture with LayerZero The Frontier Stable Token is designed and engineered for broader accessibility and utility across the DeFi world. The architecture of the token is built around the interoperability protocol from LayerZero. This allows the authorities to launch the token across seven leading blockchains. These include Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Base, Polygon, Arbitrium, and Optimism. The Multichain…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:02
Harvard Economist’s Surprising U-Turn on Bitcoin’s $100 Crash Prediction
In a notable turn of events, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who in 2018 predicted a drastic fall in Bitcoin’s value, has recently admitted that his forecast was incorrect. This admission comes as a significant acknowledgement from a high-profile academic, given the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets and their notorious unpredictability. Rogoff’s Initial Predictions and the [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/20 14:01
