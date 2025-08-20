2025-08-21 Thursday

Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders

The post Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) extended its downward trend today, leading to widespread liquidations and millions in losses for crypto traders.  This comes amid a broader decline in the crypto market. Major cryptocurrencies are continuing to suffer losses, and today is no exception. Ethereum’s Market Correction Hits Traders Hard BeInCrypto Markets data showed that ETH has slipped 7.3% since the beginning of the week. This dip follows the second-largest cryptocurrency’s rise to multi-year highs. Ethereum’s value has decreased 1.54% over the past day alone. At the time of writing, it was trading at $4,166. Ethereum (ETH) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets While corrections are typical, they proved costly for those who wagered on the market moving upwards. CoinGlass data revealed total liquidations reached $486.6 million over the past 24 hours.  This figure reflected the liquidation of 136,855 traders. Ethereum bore the brunt of the market drop, with $196.8 million in positions liquidated. Of this, $155.15 million came from long positions. Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics firm, recently spotlighted a trader who profited millions by going long on Ethereum, only to see nearly all those gains wiped out within two days. The trader began with a $125,000 deposit into Hyperliquid four months ago. He strategically entered long positions on ETH across two accounts. The trader used his profits to boost his position to 66,749 ETH. With this strategy, his total equity surged from $125,000  to an impressive $29.6 million. Furthermore, earlier this week, this trader closed all 66,749 ETH long positions, securing a profit of $6.86 million.  However, amid the recent market crash, the trader re-entered the ETH market but was ultimately liquidated, losing $6.22 million in the process. “Starting with just $125,000, he grew his accounts to $6.99 million (peaking $43 million+). Now only $771,000 remains—4 months of gains nearly wiped out in just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:21
Bitcoin price dips to $113K as retail sentiment turns sharply bearish — what’s next for BTC?

Bitcoin dips to $113,000 as retail sentiment turned bearish but BTC whales have kept adding to their holdings.
Crypto.news2025/08/20 14:20
Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP): What It Means for Traders

Few events shake the markets like the release of the U.S. NFP report. ⚡ In just minutes, liquidity thins out, volatility spikes, and currency pairs along with gold can reverse direction.👉 In our latest article, we explain: ✅ What NFP is and why it matters ✅ When it is released ✅ How it impacts forex and gold ✅ What traders should keep in mind before, during, and afterDon’t miss this opportunity to understand one of the most powerful market movers! 🚀🔗 Read the full article on NordFX📊 Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP): What It Means for Traders 💹 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
Medium2025/08/20 14:20
Using Lombard and Aave Combo For More Katana Krates

I am not that smart to combine DeFi protocols like this, so all the credit for this experiment goes to my fren’ Travis and his big crypto…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/08/20 14:19
Trump Delays China Tariff by 90 Days- Is Xi Jinping Disregarding American Pressure?

Trump signed another 90-day pause on China tariffs just hours before they would have jumped to crushing levels that could have killed trade between the world's two biggest economies. Markets celebrated immediately—Japan's Nikkei shot up 3%, Australia hit records, and Chinese bonds became hot property. But strip away the party atmosphere and nothing fundamental has changed in this trade war. China isn't backing down from Trump's pressure—it's getting smarter about fighting back. Instead of matching tariffs dollar-for-dollar, Beijing is choking off rare earth minerals that American factories desperately need for everything from iPhones to military drones. Meanwhile, American consumers are already paying the price through higher inflation and job cuts. This 90-day timeout just postpones the real showdown until November, when the same unresolved issues will force both sides back to the brink.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 14:19
1inch Launches Industry-First Solana–EVM Cross-Chain Swaps Without Bridges

The post 1inch Launches Industry-First Solana–EVM Cross-Chain Swaps Without Bridges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange platform 1inch launched crosschain swaps between the Solana network and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks, eliminating the need for bridges or messaging protocols in transferring assets across networks.  The upgrade went live on Tuesday, launching on 1inch’s decentralized application (DApp), wallet and Fusion+ API, according to an announcement sent to Cointelegraph. The DeFi platform said the new feature allows users to swap assets directly between Solana and over 12 EVM chains in a secure, efficient and MEV-protected manner.  The new feature can be described as “industry-first native decentralized crosschain swaps,” according to 1inch. Its co-founder, Sergej Kunz, told Cointelegraph that the breakthrough came from adapting 1inch’s Fusion+ architecture, initially designed for EVM-only swaps, into Solana’s environment.  By combining 1inch’s Dutch Auction settlement model with cryptographically linked, chain-specific escrow contracts and programs, the system allows resolvers to fulfill crosschain orders trustlessly.  A step toward a unified DeFi experience Kunz also told Cointelegraph the upgrade is a major step toward 1inch’s vision of a unified DeFi experience. He said DeFi is currently fragmented into isolated liquidity pools, with each tied into a chain’s native tooling and user experience.  “By enabling secure, direct swaps between Solana and EVM, we’re erasing one of the biggest boundaries in the space,” Kunz said. “It’s about making chain choice irrelevant to the end-user. They just want the best rate and security, regardless of where liquidity sits.” Kunz added that the Fusion+ crosschain swaps allow liquidity to stay in their native ecosystem while still being instantly swappable across chains. This means that Solana and EVM liquidity can serve each other without centralized custody or extra token layers. Kunz said this creates more efficient markets across both ecosystems.  The company unveiled its Solana to EVM swaps feature following its recent launch into the Solana network.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:14
Ethereum Suffers a Sharp Decline, Shaking the Crypto Market

Ethereum faced sharp declines affecting individual and institutional investors differently. Price corrections led to significant liquidations, impacting high leverage traders. Continue Reading:Ethereum Suffers a Sharp Decline, Shaking the Crypto Market The post Ethereum Suffers a Sharp Decline, Shaking the Crypto Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/20 14:12
A-ADS: The Veteran Crypto Ad Network Betting on Privacy in a Data-Hungry World

Introduction In an online economy where advertising has become synonymous with personal data collection, one network has consistently defied the trend. Founded in 2011, AADS (Anonymous Ads) is one of the world’s oldest crypto advertising platforms. At a time when Bitcoin was barely known outside niche forums, AADS launched with a mission: to provide publishers … Continue reading "A-ADS: The Veteran Crypto Ad Network Betting on Privacy in a Data-Hungry World" The post A-ADS: The Veteran Crypto Ad Network Betting on Privacy in a Data-Hungry World appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/20 14:12
Texas Powers Up A Strategic 10 MW Site

The post Texas Powers Up A Strategic 10 MW Site appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Big news from the world of digital assets! Compass Mining has just energized a substantial 10 MW Bitcoin mining facility in Texas. This exciting development, a collaboration with energy and data-center developer Onmine, marks a significant milestone for the company and the broader crypto industry. It’s a clear signal of continued growth and innovation in the sector. What Makes This Bitcoin Mining Facility Unique? This new Bitcoin mining facility in Texas represents a pivotal moment for Compass Mining. For the first time, the company will take direct control over its daily operations. This isn’t just about powering up machines; it’s about a fundamental shift in strategy. Self-Management: Compass Mining will now oversee all day-to-day activities at the site. This hands-on approach allows for greater control and efficiency. Revenue Sharing: The company will directly share in the revenues generated, aligning incentives and maximizing profitability. Power-Pricing Exposure: Managing power-pricing exposure internally is a critical move. It enables Compass to optimize energy costs, which are a major component of mining profitability. This strategic shift highlights Compass Mining’s commitment to optimizing its operations and enhancing its market position. The move towards self-management could set a new standard for other mining operations. The Strategic Importance of the Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility Texas has emerged as a key hub for cryptocurrency mining, thanks to its deregulated energy market and abundant renewable energy potential. The decision to launch this 10 MW Bitcoin mining facility here is a strategic one, leveraging the state’s favorable conditions. A 10 MW capacity is substantial, capable of hosting a significant number of Bitcoin miners. This expansion contributes to the decentralization and resilience of the Bitcoin network, making it more robust against potential disruptions. Moreover, the collaboration with Onmine underscores the importance of strong partnerships in building robust infrastructure. Onmine’s expertise in energy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:12
Memecoin Price Drops 3%, Fails to Reclaim Resistance Level

The post Memecoin Price Drops 3%, Fails to Reclaim Resistance Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BONK, the Solana-based meme token, endured heightened volatility in the last 24 hours, falling 2.9% to $0.00002192. The action was defined by a ceiling at $0.00002308 that sellers repeatedly defended, while downside pressure built steadily, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. Consolidation around $0.00002262 gave way to an advance toward $0.00002306 in the early U.S. afternoon on Monday, establishing the day’s key resistance point. The sharpest bearish momentum unfolded during the early hours of Tuesday, when BONK slipped from $0.00002285 to $0.00002217 between 01:00 and 05:00 UTC. Volumes surged past 600 billion tokens at the 03:00 UTC interval, suggesting institutional-scale selling and possible retail capitulation. BONK fell another 2% to $0.00002117 during the U.S. morning Tuesday with intraday declines accompanied by spikes in volume above 30 billion tokens. Brief rebounds, including a recovery attempt to $0.00002244 at 13:54 UTC, failed to sustain momentum, leaving BONK locked in a descending channel pattern. Despite short-term weakness, longer-term data indicates selective accumulation. Sophisticated investors expanded holdings by over 300% in the past month, even as whale wallets trimmed positions by roughly 110 billion tokens. This divergence points to strategic positioning amid broader volatility, though technical indicators still suggest risk of a retest toward the $0.00002100 psychological support level. Technical Analysis BONK capped at $0.00002308, serving as key resistance. Sharp decline from $0.00002285 to $0.00002217 between 01:00-05:00 UTC on Aug. 19. Trading volume exceeded 600 billion tokens during peak selling activity at 03:00 UTC. Repeated failures to reclaim $0.00002250 confirmed persistent selling pressure. Decline of 2% from $0.00002251 to $0.00002117 highlighted continued weakness. Brief recovery to $0.00002244 at 13:54 UTC reversed quickly, reinforcing descending channel trend. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:11
