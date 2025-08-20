2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Dogwifhat Risks Drop Below $0.88, Gigachad Stuck at $0.013—Arctic Pablo Is the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now with 100% Bonus

Dogwifhat Risks Drop Below $0.88, Gigachad Stuck at $0.013—Arctic Pablo Is the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now with 100% Bonus

What if the meme coin you grab today could multiply your stash by 200x tomorrow? That’s the buzz around Arctic […] The post Dogwifhat Risks Drop Below $0.88, Gigachad Stuck at $0.013—Arctic Pablo Is the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now with 100% Bonus appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 14:30
Illinois Governor Accuses Trump of Letting 'Crypto Bros Write Federal Policy'

Illinois Governor Accuses Trump of Letting ‘Crypto Bros Write Federal Policy’

The Prairie State passed landmark legislation on Monday designed to regulate digital assets and crypto ATMs. JB Pritzker Slams Trump’s Approach to Crypto Policy Democratic Illinois Governor Jay Robert “JB” Pritzker signed two pieces of crypto legislation into law on Monday, then turned around and used the opportunity to slam U.S. President Donald Trump for […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/20 14:30
MetaMask Adds Native Support for the TRON (TRX) Blockchain

MetaMask Adds Native Support for the TRON (TRX) Blockchain

The post MetaMask Adds Native Support for the TRON (TRX) Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask expands multi-chain reach with TRON integration, boosting Asian market access TRON gains U.S. traction through reverse merger plans and high-profile political ties TRX maintains steady growth with $33B market cap and increasing global adoption momentum MetaMask has taken another step in its multi-chain expansion strategy by adding native support for the TRON blockchain. The move connects millions of MetaMask users to one of Asia’s most widely adopted networks and follows earlier integrations of Solana, BNB Smart Chain, and Sei.  With TRON ranking among the top 10 blockchains by market capitalization, its inclusion signals MetaMask’s commitment to becoming a universal access point for decentralized applications. Bridging East and West TRON DAO confirmed the integration, describing the partnership as a way to bridge ecosystems across regions. Angel Gonzalez-Capizzi, director of business development at MetaMask, emphasized TRON’s strong user base in Asia and highlighted how the collaboration helps extend MetaMask’s reach.  Besides Solana support introduced in May, MetaMask continues to expand into networks outside Ethereum, positioning itself as the most versatile wallet for multi-chain adoption. Significantly, TRON’s arrival comes at a time when MetaMask is broadening its services. In April, the wallet provider announced a self-custody crypto card in partnership with Mastercard, though access remains limited.  Related: MetaMask Tackles Crypto Scams with Wallet Guard Integration Consequently, TRON’s addition could boost its relevance as more users demand seamless connectivity between wallets, blockchains, and real-world payments. TRON’s Growing Ambitions in the U.S. While MetaMask is expanding East, TRON has been gaining traction in the United States. The network has benefited from a changing regulatory environment and is reportedly considering going public through a reverse merger. In June, SRM Entertainment revealed plans to rebrand as Tron Inc. and adopt a treasury model based on TRX holdings, with Justin Sun advising the transition. Related: MetaMask Debuts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:30
I Tried Amazon's Kiro.dev For 5 Days—It's a Below mid-level Dev

I Tried Amazon's Kiro.dev For 5 Days—It's a Below mid-level Dev

I used Kiro.dev for 5 days to complete my hackathon project (analyzing GitHub repositories).
Hackernoon2025/08/20 14:28
How AI Agents Become Digital Employees of a Business

How AI Agents Become Digital Employees of a Business

A new architecture is emerging: AI agents that don't just react, but can independently develop a logic of actions, adjust their tactics, utilize tools, and remember what has already been tried. From LangGraph and CrewAI architecture to the practice of implementation in ML projects and finance.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 14:25
Can the Fed afford to slash interest rates?

Can the Fed afford to slash interest rates?

Investors were dealt bad news on the inflation front across both consumer and producer measures.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out first and increased by 2.7% compared to last year, which was in line with estimates and matched June’s pace. But the core figure that excludes food and energy prices rose by 3.1% which was slightly higher than estimates.That also marks the second consecutive month where the core measure is seeing a faster rate of change. But the Producer Price Index (PPI) is running even hotter.The PPI gained 3.3% in July compared to last year while the core figure increased by 3.7%. The monthly gain was reported at 0.9%, which was well ahead of estimates for 0.2% and was the largest gain since inflation was surging higher in early 2022.PPI measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. That means it can lead changes in consumer price inflation. The chart below compares the annual change in CPI (green line) versus PPI (blue line), where you should watch for directional changes in inflation when PPI crosses over CPI.It’s just the latest warning that accelerating inflation could mark the second half of the year. But that’s not the only economic development that could complicate matters for the Federal Reserve.Despite the weak July payrolls report that saw major downward revisions to the prior two months, it appears that estimates for economic growth are holding up quite well.Following the latest retail sales report, the Atlanta Fed’s estimate for 3Q GDP growth is holding up at 2.5% annualized. Evidence of a strong economy along with accelerating inflation could put expectations for interest rate cuts on the backburner.This week, let’s look at leading indicators of inflation and evidence that companies are passing through tariffs in the form of higher prices. We’ll also look at metrics pointing to a resilient economy and why the economic outlook continues to support the rally in the S&P 500.The Chart ReportThe effective tariff rate currently stands at 18.6% which is the highest since 1933. One concern stemming from rising tariffs and the trade war are on the inflation picture, and if companies will pass higher costs to consumers in the form of higher prices. The PPI report is providing more evidence that businesses are increasing prices, which could show up in consumer inflation measures in the months ahead. The chart below shows the trade services component of the PPI report. It measures the margins received by wholesalers and retailers, and suggests producers are rising prices above cost.Chart from RenMac on XInvestor attention will be fixated on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, and how the Fed is viewing the balance of risks between recent weak labor market data and rising inflation. Past speeches by Powell have delivered insights on the metrics that central bank officials are tracking to make policy decisions. That includes comments by Powell in 2022 when he discussed core inflation components to monitor price levels. Those components include core goods, shelter, and core services excluding shelter (i.e. supercore inflation). The annual change in those three components are plotted in the chart below. You can see that core goods tends to move first followed by supercore inflation and then shelter. The recent increases in core goods and supercore inflation warn of rising inflation ahead.Chart from MacroMicroDespite the higher than expected core consumer and producer inflation reports for July, investors have barely tempered expectations for interest rate cuts in the months ahead. Odds for a quarter point rate cut at the next meeting in September stand at 92%, and the 2-year Treasury yield that tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate is hovering near recent levels. But unless there are clear signs of trouble in the economy, the Fed may decide to hold rates higher for longer. The chart below shows the annual change in core CPI (blue line) and the effective fed funds rate (green line). When policy is restrictive above core CPI, the Fed only tends to drop fed funds below CPI following a recession (shaded areas).Concerns over the strength of the labor market are growing following the weaker-than-expected July payrolls report and downward revisions to the prior two months. But that weakness is not yet showing up in broader measures of economic activity. With trade war noise around the impact to consumer spending and export/import data now lessening, estimates for current quarter GDP growth are holding up. The widely-followed Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is showing 2.5% annualized growth for the third quarter and is being driven by moderate growth in consumer spending. The NY Fed’s GDP Nowcast is echoing something similar, and stands at 2.1% annualized for the third quarter (chart below).Major stock market indexes like the S&P 500 are hovering near record high levels. A big part of the S&P’s recovery from the early April lows has been driven by mega-cap stocks like Nvidia (NVDA), which now makes up over 8% of the S&P 500 alone with its $4+ trillion market valuation. But recent performance shows that market breadth is expanding, with the NYSE advance/decline ratio hitting nearly 6 to 1 last week and is one of the strongest figures since the April lows. The recovery in the average stock is a key ingredient to keep the rally intact. Since stock prices follow corporate earnings over the long-term, evidence that the economy is holding up is supporting the profit outlook. The chart below shows that positive earnings revisions for the S&P 500 is up sharply and hitting the highest level in over three years.Heard in the HubThe Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for members.Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts:Signs that GDP growth is holding up.Post-election year S&P 500 seasonality tracking.Trade war noise in the economic data is clearing.Breaking down the chart setup in this housing fintech.A huge model portfolio winner in 2024 that could be setting up again.You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders Hub.By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for members.🚨Our recent 142% gain in RKLB would cover a subscription for two years if you apply this discount found in the link below:👉You can click here to join now👈Trade IdeaIREN Ltd (IREN)After breaking out over resistance at the $15.50 level, price is coming back to test that area as support. That’s creating a base-on-base pattern to monitor, with a new resistance level near the $20 area.Key Upcoming DataEconomic ReportsEarnings ReportsI hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock market.Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access to:✅Model Portfolio✅Members Only Chat✅Trade Ideas & Live Alerts✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates + MoreOur model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio.Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking out!Come join the Hub!Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this report.Can the Fed afford to slash interest rates? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
Medium2025/08/20 14:24
0G Labs Launches Chinese Developer Growth Initiative with HackQuest and TinTinLand

0G Labs Launches Chinese Developer Growth Initiative with HackQuest and TinTinLand

The post 0G Labs Launches Chinese Developer Growth Initiative with HackQuest and TinTinLand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In order to start a developer growth initiative in Chinese-speaking regions, 0G Labs has teamed up with HackQuest and TinTinLand. In order to enroll over 3,000 developers to the program and expand the 0G ecosystem, the six-month initiative will include the larger Chinese community. The scalable AI protocol 0G is developed by 0G Labs, which is dedicated to giving as many builders and users access to the decentralized network as possible. This goal will be aided by its Chinese developer growth initiative, which will allow web3 and AI developers to use key services in their mother tongue. Developer education, content production, community development, and offline involvement will all be available to participants. A Chinese-language learning route has been developed with HackQuest’s assistance as part of the six-month curriculum. Hundreds of people are anticipated to participate in each of the three virtual bootcamps that will be held. Every bootcamp will provide participants with useful manuals for understanding the essential elements of 0G’s technology stack, ranging from data availability and application development to decentralized storage and computation. Alongside the HackQuest initiative, 0G Labs is collaborating with TinTinLand to provide two developer bootcamps and two Chinese video courses. These will enable participants to have practical experience creating AI solutions with 0G. The production of content in Chinese will facilitate developers’ mastery of the tools at their disposal to build potent AI-based apps. Two technical writing contests will be added to 0G Labs’ developer education and mentorship initiatives to encourage content production and community development while also drawing in top-notch unique contributions. To improve the breadth and quality of localized material, 0G Labs has also promised to publish many in-depth technical papers in Chinese. 0G Labs is looking for 10 bright technical leaders to expand the community’s knowledge as part of its goal to build the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:24
What does trust look like without LinkedIn?

What does trust look like without LinkedIn?

In Web2, reputation is outsourced. You don’t prove your skills yourselfLinkedIn does it by showing your work history,Twitter does it by showing your following,GitHub does it by showing your code.These platforms act as validators, deciding how others see you. Web3 doesn’t work that way. There is no central authority presenting a clean version of who you are.Your “reputation” lives across many contexts: wallet history, DAO participation, event check-ins, NFT ownership, contributions in community calls. The raw proof is there, but it’s scattered and unreadable.The problem is not about having too little data. It’s about designing systems that can make that data meaningful to humans.Why the old models don’t carry overFragmentation: On-chain records are precise but siloed. A DAO vote on one chain, a grant contribution on another, an event POAP in a third — no interface ties them together.Verification gap: A wallet shows you clicked “confirm,” but not whether your contribution mattered. The nuance of expertise and intent is lost.Lack of context: Blockchain data is objective, but without interpretation it fails as social proof. “Address voted yes” tells you nothing about the credibility of that decision.This leaves users in a strange position: the most “trustless” systems still require trust in off-chain platforms (Discord, Telegram, Twitter) to build actual confidence.UX directions worth exploringPortable reputation: Reputation should travel with the user, not reset in every app. Interfaces that plug into a reputation graph could let users carry verifiable context wherever they go.Composability of signals: Reputation doesn’t need to be one-dimensional. Imagine proposals where users back decisions not just with tokens, but with their proven track record — contributions, reviews, attestations.Progressive disclosure: Dumping raw logs doesn’t help. A good UX layer would summarize reputation (“20 verified contributions across 5 DAOs”) while letting people drill down for details.User-controlled visibility: Reputation should be modular. You may want to showcase your governance history in one space, but highlight creative projects in another. Interfaces should allow selective sharing, not all-or-nothing exposure.Temporal framing: Reputation isn’t static. Showing recency (“active this month”) matters as much as lifetime stats. Good UX balances both.The bigger pictureIf reputation in Web3 remains unreadable, people will keep falling back to Web2 platforms to interpret trust, checking a founder’s Twitter, scanning their LinkedIn, or DM’ing them on Telegram.This defeats the point of decentralized ecosystems. The opportunity here isn’t just technical — it’s design. UX can translate messy, distributed proofs into human-readable signals.It can make credibility portable across apps, allow people to curate their identity, and let communities weigh contributions without relying on external validators.Until that happens, trust in Web3 will remain an unfinished promise: technically verifiable, but socially unusable.What does trust look like without LinkedIn? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
Medium2025/08/20 14:24
Trump-Linked Thumzup Expands Into Dogecoin Mining

Trump-Linked Thumzup Expands Into Dogecoin Mining

The post Trump-Linked Thumzup Expands Into Dogecoin Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump-linked Thumzup Media has announced a deal to acquire Dogehash Technologies, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. This is the latest move from the company to secure a stake in the cryptocurrency mining sector.  Thumzup Acquires Dogehash in Major Mining Deal In a recent press release, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation shared that it will absorb Dogehash, an industrial-scale blockchain infrastructure firm. This firm specializes in mining Scrypt-based assets such as Dogecoin and Litecoin.  Dogehash currently operates around 2,500 advanced ASIC miners across North America, with more capacity scheduled to come online by year’s end. The combined entity aims to become the world’s leading Dogecoin mining platform. CEO of Thumzup, Robert Steele, said the merger would boost its evolution from a digital marketing platform into a fully diversified digital-asset infrastructure and treasury business.  “Dogehash brings world-class mining expertise, low-cost renewable power, and access to cutting-edge Scrypt miners. Our vision is not only to mine Dogecoin and Litecoin efficiently but also to explore utility-driven use cases that leverage Dogecoin’s fast settlement and low fees for everyday payments and rewards,” Steele explained. Echoing that view, Parker Scott, CEO of Dogehash, emphasized the long-term advantages of owning and operating a mining fleet outright.  “As mainstream interest in Dogecoin and decentralized technologies continues to expand, we believe we are ahead of the curve, having already built a utility-scale Dogecoin mining operation,” he noted. The combined business will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc. and trade under the new ticker “XDOG.” The deal entails issuing 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock to Dogehash shareholders. Subject to shareholder approval, closing is anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2025. This move follows Thumzup’s broader expansion into digital assets. Through its secondary public offering, Thumzup Media raised $50 million, with the money going towards a diversified crypto treasury and the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:23
Altcoin Season in September? Coinbase and Pantera Predict Surge

Altcoin Season in September? Coinbase and Pantera Predict Surge

The post Altcoin Season in September? Coinbase and Pantera Predict Surge appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market just lost $107 billion, with Bitcoin dipping to $113,461 and eyeing key support at $112,526. The sell-off was fueled by SEC scrutiny into Alt5 Sigma’s $1.5 billion deal with Trump’s World Liberty Financial, sparking fresh uncertainty. Yet, analysts say this turbulence could set the stage for September’s anticipated altcoin season, as capital …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 14:21
