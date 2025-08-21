Federal Reserve Minutes Spotlight Stablecoin Regulation Amid Inflation Concerns
The post Federal Reserve Minutes Spotlight Stablecoin Regulation Amid Inflation Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve highlights stablecoin regulation, tariff-induced inflation, and potential rate cuts. Fed maintains rates at 4.25%-4.5% amid inflation uncertainty. Genius Act hints at increased adoption of stablecoins. The Federal Reserve’s recent meeting minutes, released August 20, 2025, emphasize concerns over rising short-term inflation tied to tariffs and highlight significant attention on stablecoins. This reflects growing regulatory focus on payment stablecoins and potential impacts on cryptocurrencies, amid hawkish policy views and rare committee dissent predicting possible rate cuts. Fed Highlights Stablecoin Regulation Amid Rising Inflation Federal Reserve meeting minutes revealed discussions on stablecoins and inflation, highlighting the role of tariff increases. Participants discussed stablecoins eight times, noting potential impacts on the financial system while backing the GENIUS Act. Rate maintenance at 4.25%–4.5% further aligns with this hawkish approach to address looming inflation. Market reactions pointed to potential impacts on BTC, ETH, and stablecoins, amid rate expectations. Nick Timiraos of the Wall Street Journal noted these minutes reinforced existing policy sentiments. “Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment,” said Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve. Federal Reserve Minutes “Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment,” said Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve. Federal Reserve Minutes GENIUS Act and Its Role in Stablecoin Adoption Did you know? In 1993, a double dissent within the FOMC suggested major policy divisions, similar to recent Fed deliberations over interest rate cuts. USDC’s market stats, as of August 21, 2025, include a $67.48 billion market cap, a 24-hour trading volume of $17.57 billion, and stability in its $1.00 price, sourced from CoinMarketCap. Coincu analysts indicate rising stablecoin oversight could spur regulatory…
