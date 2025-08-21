2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Sonic Labs launches governance vote U.S. expansion

The post Sonic Labs launches governance vote U.S. expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sonic Labs has introduced a governance proposal seeking community approval for a $150 million token issuance to support its planned entry into the U.S. market.  Summary Sonic Labs has proposed a $150M token issuance for U.S. expansion. Plans include forming Sonic USA, launching an ETF, and a NASDAQ PIPE. A governance vote will decide whether the initiative is approved. The proposal, which was published on Aug. 20, outlines a multi-step plan that includes establishing an exchange-traded fund, forming a new company called Sonic (S) USA, and pursuing a private investment in public equity transaction on the NASDAQ. Strategy for Sonic Labs U.S. entry The proposal states that the project would be financed by issuing new tokens, making it one of Sonic Labs’ biggest governance-led funding initiatives. If accepted, Sonic USA would be established to spearhead U.S. expansion initiatives with an emphasis on institutional partnerships, business development, and regulatory compliance. The plan also includes introducing a U.S.-listed ETF to provide regulated exposure to Sonic’s ecosystem and initiating a PIPE transaction to attract strategic investors from traditional capital markets. The combined goal of these actions is to increase Sonic’s access to institutional investors and deepen its integration with the U.S. financial system. Community devision and market implications After token holders have assessed the risks and opportunities, the governance vote will decide whether the plan proceeds. Supporters argue that Sonic’s entry into the U.S. market could greatly improve its long-term position by increasing adoption, liquidity, and visibility in regulated markets. However, some community members, are worried about possible dilution from the $150 million token issuance. Despite strong institutional interest, others point to regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. as a potential slowdown in execution. The vote’s outcome is expected to have a significant impact on Sonic’s next stage of expansion. While approval could hasten…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:29
The post Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-outflows-rock-crash/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
Sonic Labs’ prepares $150M token vote to drive U.S. expansion and strengthen market entry.
Crypto.news2025/08/21 12:27
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, announced the launch of YZY Money on Wednesday, marking a dramatic reversal from his February stance against celebrity meme coins.read more
Coinstats2025/08/21 12:26
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 21. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Coinstats2025/08/21 12:24
The post Bundesliga Announces Multi-Layered Broadcast Strategy In The United Kingdom And Ireland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bundesliga has announced a multi-layered broadcast strategy for the United Kingdom and Ireland (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images The governing body of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), through its international subsidiary Bundesliga International, has confirmed deals with multiple broadcasters throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland on Wednesday. In what the league calls a multi-layered strategy, the Bundesliga can now be viewed across various traditional platforms, but also streaming services and popular YouTube content creators. “We are delighted to announce our new-look line-up of great media partners as part of our multi-platform strategy in the UK and Ireland,” CEO of Bundesliga International Peer Naubert said in a press release. “Our approach is as diverse as our supporters: by combining established broadcasters with digital platforms and content creators, we are taking a progressive step in how top-level football can be experienced.” What does this mean in detail? The Bundesliga’s existing partner, Sky Sports, will continue to exclusively screen the Saturday Topspiel or top match. Sky will also feature a comprehensive highlights package and other shoulder programming throughout the week, ensuring Bundesliga fans have access to world-class coverage and expert analysis. The Sunday games will now be available on Prime Video, the Bundesliga’s new partner. The Amazon company will make matches available on a single pay-per-view basis in the UK, with no long-term commitments required. Amazon will also show the promotion/relegation play-offs and the Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup as of 2026. How much will the Amazon Prime games cost? One indication could be past partnerships. Prime charged UK fans £2.49 ($3.35) per game for UEFA international games earlier this year. The deal with Prime isn’t the first for the Bundesliga. The DFL also has a long-standing international partnership with AWS, which provides…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:24
Biotech and BNB treasury firm Windtree Therapeutics fell 77% on Wednesday after informing the SEC that it would be delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange. Windtree Therapeutics, a biotech company that established a BNB treasury strategy last month, fell 77% on Wednesday after the Nasdaq informed the firm it would be delisted from the stock exchange for failing to meet compliance requirements.The noncompliance concerned Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) that requires a company’s stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, Windtree stated in a filing to the US securities regulator on Tuesday. Nasdaq will suspend WINT trading on Thursday. Windtree (WINT) shares dropped a staggering 77.2% to $0.11 on the news, and are down another 4.7% in after-hours, Google Finance data shows. WINT shares saw a minor rise on July 16, when it announced its BNB treasury strategy, but have fallen over 90% since its July 18 peak.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/21 12:22
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicted Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2030, a rare price target from the exchange boss.
Coinstats2025/08/21 12:15
MEXC has now launched spot and futures trading for YZY, with a limited-time offer of 0 fees.
MEXC NEWS2025/08/21 12:12
The post Federal Reserve Minutes Spotlight Stablecoin Regulation Amid Inflation Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve highlights stablecoin regulation, tariff-induced inflation, and potential rate cuts. Fed maintains rates at 4.25%-4.5% amid inflation uncertainty. Genius Act hints at increased adoption of stablecoins. The Federal Reserve’s recent meeting minutes, released August 20, 2025, emphasize concerns over rising short-term inflation tied to tariffs and highlight significant attention on stablecoins. This reflects growing regulatory focus on payment stablecoins and potential impacts on cryptocurrencies, amid hawkish policy views and rare committee dissent predicting possible rate cuts. Fed Highlights Stablecoin Regulation Amid Rising Inflation Federal Reserve meeting minutes revealed discussions on stablecoins and inflation, highlighting the role of tariff increases. Participants discussed stablecoins eight times, noting potential impacts on the financial system while backing the GENIUS Act. Rate maintenance at 4.25%–4.5% further aligns with this hawkish approach to address looming inflation. Market reactions pointed to potential impacts on BTC, ETH, and stablecoins, amid rate expectations. Nick Timiraos of the Wall Street Journal noted these minutes reinforced existing policy sentiments. “Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment,” said Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve. Federal Reserve Minutes “Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment,” said Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve. Federal Reserve Minutes GENIUS Act and Its Role in Stablecoin Adoption Did you know? In 1993, a double dissent within the FOMC suggested major policy divisions, similar to recent Fed deliberations over interest rate cuts. USDC’s market stats, as of August 21, 2025, include a $67.48 billion market cap, a 24-hour trading volume of $17.57 billion, and stability in its $1.00 price, sourced from CoinMarketCap. Coincu analysts indicate rising stablecoin oversight could spur regulatory…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:11
