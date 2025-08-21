Bundesliga Announces Multi-Layered Broadcast Strategy In The United Kingdom And Ireland

The post Bundesliga Announces Multi-Layered Broadcast Strategy In The United Kingdom And Ireland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bundesliga has announced a multi-layered broadcast strategy for the United Kingdom and Ireland (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images The governing body of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), through its international subsidiary Bundesliga International, has confirmed deals with multiple broadcasters throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland on Wednesday. In what the league calls a multi-layered strategy, the Bundesliga can now be viewed across various traditional platforms, but also streaming services and popular YouTube content creators. “We are delighted to announce our new-look line-up of great media partners as part of our multi-platform strategy in the UK and Ireland,” CEO of Bundesliga International Peer Naubert said in a press release. “Our approach is as diverse as our supporters: by combining established broadcasters with digital platforms and content creators, we are taking a progressive step in how top-level football can be experienced.” What does this mean in detail? The Bundesliga’s existing partner, Sky Sports, will continue to exclusively screen the Saturday Topspiel or top match. Sky will also feature a comprehensive highlights package and other shoulder programming throughout the week, ensuring Bundesliga fans have access to world-class coverage and expert analysis. The Sunday games will now be available on Prime Video, the Bundesliga’s new partner. The Amazon company will make matches available on a single pay-per-view basis in the UK, with no long-term commitments required. Amazon will also show the promotion/relegation play-offs and the Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup as of 2026. How much will the Amazon Prime games cost? One indication could be past partnerships. Prime charged UK fans £2.49 ($3.35) per game for UEFA international games earlier this year. The deal with Prime isn’t the first for the Bundesliga. The DFL also has a long-standing international partnership with AWS, which provides…