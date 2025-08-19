2025-08-21 Thursday

AI’s Silent Failures vs. Graph Thinking’s Loud Wins

Many AI pilots fail at scale because their architecture isn’t built for reasoning.
Ripple Launches New Stablecoin to Rival Tether

The post Ripple Launches New Stablecoin to Rival Tether appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest regulatory shifts in the United States have placed a spotlight on the stablecoin market, catalyzing a duel between Ripple‘s RLUSD stablecoin and Tether‘s USDT. Bill Morgan, a lawyer with a clear pro-XRP stance, has delved into a detailed analysis contrasting these two significant players. Continue Reading:Ripple Launches New Stablecoin to Rival Tether Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripple-launches-new-stablecoin-to-rival-tether
Publicly-Listed AMTD Group Wants Investors’ Crypto in Equity Swap Program

AMTD will accept three major cryptocurrencies and two stablecoins in exchange for newly issued shares with pricing set by mutual agreement.
Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding

For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years.
Falls toward 0.5700 after RBNZ policy decision

The post Falls toward 0.5700 after RBNZ policy decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD may target its initial support at the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.5770. The pair shows weaker short-term momentum, staying under the nine-day Exponential Moving Average. The primary barrier appears at the nine-day EMA of 0.5908. NZD/USD continues its three-day losing streak, trading around 0.5830 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair loses ground after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3%, as expected. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a persistent bearish bias, as the pair moves downwards within the descending channel pattern. The short-term price momentum is weaker as the NZD/USD pair is positioned below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the bearish outlook strengthens as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 mark. On the downside, the NZD/USD pair could find its immediate support at the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.5770. A break below the channel could reinforce the bearish bias and pave the way for a deeper decline toward 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020. The NZD/USD pair may target the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 0.5908, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.5953 and the descending channel’s upper boundary around 0.5980. A break above this confluence resistance zone may improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the pair to approach the 10-month high at 0.6121, which was recorded on July 1. NZD/USD: Daily Chart New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.12% 0.00% 0.03% 0.33%…
Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’ plans have stalled: Report

Elon Musk will reportedly back Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 presidential elections should he choose to run, The Wall Street Journal reports. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has quietly shifted his attention away from forming his “America Party,” a political party he proposed creating last month after splitting from the White House.Musk wants to focus on his company and maintain ties to US Vice President JD Vance, who could be a top Republican contender for president after Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of his plans. Musk reportedly told his close allies that if he were to continue with the creation of the new party, it could pull in Republican voters, weakening that party’s election chances and alienating him from Vance, whom he is said to have been in contact with in the past few weeks.Read more
Go Concurrency Face-Off: Channels vs Mutexes

Demystify when to use channels and when to use mutexes, and why blindly following "Go concurrency patterns" can backfire.
Dogwifhat Risks Drop Below $0.88, Gigachad Stuck at $0.013—Arctic Pablo Is the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now with 100% Bonusa

The post Dogwifhat Risks Drop Below $0.88, Gigachad Stuck at $0.013—Arctic Pablo Is the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now with 100% Bonusa appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Top new meme coin to invest in now: Arctic Pablo Coin presale offers 22,627% ROI potential, while Dogwifhat tests support and Gigachad faces declines. What if the meme coin you grab today could multiply your stash by 200x tomorrow? That’s the buzz around Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), the top new meme coin to invest in now. Meanwhile, Dogwifhat (WIF) is clinging to support levels, and Gigachad (GIGA) continues its monthly slide, raising eyebrows across trading desks. The contrast couldn’t be clearer: while some meme tokens fight to hold ground, Arctic Pablo is racing toward its next presale milestone, being the top new meme coin to invest in now. Stage 37 of the Arctic Pablo presale is already over 98% complete. The price sits at just $0.00088, but here’s the kicker—investors can still grab a limited 100% bonus with the code BONUS100. That means every coin bought now instantly doubles in value. With over $3.51 million already raised, the presale momentum is undeniable, and analysts predict 17x returns at launch and as much as 226x gains long term. Time is short—this is where the real story unfolds. Arctic Pablo Coin (APC): A Journey Beyond Presale Numbers In the frostbitten corners of Earth, Arctic Pablo roars forward on his snowmobile, uncovering hidden realms and staking claims to treasures that shimmer with untold promise. But beyond the myth and storybook adventure lies the math—numbers that are reshaping how people view meme coin presale opportunities. At the current stage price of $0.00088, a $3,000 investment secures 3,409,090 APC tokens. Apply the BONUS100 code, and suddenly you’re sitting on 6,818,180 tokens. Fast forward to launch, when APC lists at $0.008, and that stack is worth $54,545. And if the coin reaches the projected moon price of $0.006 during its early run, that same…
Core and Hex Trust Open BTC Staking for Institutions in APAC and MENA

TLDR: Core Foundation partners with Hex Trust to offer dual staking for Bitcoin and CORE to institutions. Institutional clients can stake Bitcoin without selling assets, retaining full control through Hex Trust custody. Hex Trust integrates a reward calculator to provide live annual yield estimates for institutional staking. Core Dual Staking supports BTCFi ecosystem growth across [...] The post Core and Hex Trust Open BTC Staking for Institutions in APAC and MENA appeared first on Blockonomi.
Morning Update | 19 August 2025

Asian markets started Tuesday calmly 😌, with focus still on talks at the White House 🏛️. Discussions on Ukraine–Russia peace remain frozen ❄️, as both sides stand firm on their key conditions: 🇺🇦 Ukraine — restoring pre-war borders 🇷🇺 Russia — no foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.The US, EU, and Ukraine are preparing detailed security guarantees within 10 days ⏳, while NATO confirmed that ground troop deployment was not part of the talks.📉 Before Europe’s cash session, futures are slipping:🇩🇪 DE40 -0.15%🇺🇸 US500 -0.17%S&P reaffirmed the US rating at AA+/A-1+ with a stable outlook, noting high deficits and rising debt 📑.📆 Today’s macro calendar is light — investors are watching Canada’s CPI, corporate news, and geopolitical updates.✨ Market snapshot:Gold regains some ground, supported by a mild EUR/USD rebound 💶💵.Forex: Low volatility, with the yen 🇯🇵 stronger and the Australian dollar 🇦🇺 weaker.Energy: Natural gas 🔥 -1.14% on forecasts of lower demand.Crypto: Bitcoin 💎 -1.2%, Ethereum 🚀 -2.4%.Stay tuned with NordFX for timely updates and smart trading decisions 📈🤝📊 Morning Update | 19 August 2025 🌏 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
