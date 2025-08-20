2025-08-21 Thursday

CreataChain Partners DeChat to Enhance Secure, Interoperable Web3 Communication

CreataChain Partners DeChat to Enhance Secure, Interoperable Web3 Communication

CreataChain, a next-gen blockchain platform, has collaborated with DeChat, a secure and open Web3 communication platform. The partnership focuses on advancing the Web3 communication with enhanced interoperability and security. The platform revealed in its official social media announcement that the move endeavors to integrate the Lunar Link technology of CreataChain into DeChat’s secure and open Web3 communication ecosystem. Hence, the development highlights a key step toward enhancing multi-chain interoperability. Powering the Future of Decentralized CommunicationWe’re proud to partner with @DeChat_io — the open, secure Web3 communications protocol trusted by 500K+ users worldwide.With CreataChain’s Lunar Link, DeChat can unlock seamless multichain interoperability for secure,… pic.twitter.com/WWI5SYCabK— CreataChain (@Creata_Chain) August 19, 2025 CreataChain and DeChat Alliance Boosts Web3 Communication In partnership with DeChat, CreataChain attempts to deliver secure as well as interoperable communication within the Web3 ecosystem. Thus, the development makes the both platforms leading players to bolster the future of secure and borderless connectivity within the broader decentralized ecosystem. For this purpose, the Lunar Link technology of CreataChain plays a critical role. Hence, DeChat is integrating the respective solution to let its users enjoy secure interaction across diverse blockchains. Apart from that, the integration will also bring more trust and fluidity to the cross-chain social interactions. In this respect, the development eliminates the barriers posed by scattered blockchain networks. As a result of this, the partnership is anticipated to offer a relatively accessible and inclusive communication infrastructure to facilitate Web3 consumers. Additionally, DeChat pays considerable attention to broadening its ecosystem with the provision of a multichain environment, along with maintaining transparency, speed, and privacy. Simultaneously, the collaboration also reflects the shared vision of redefining the social interaction in the decentralized world. Therefore, it includes the merger of the technological expertise of CreataChain with the wide user base of DeChat. Keeping this in view, both entities attempt to establish exclusive benchmarks for Web3-based social infrastructure with the adoption of multichain communication ecosystems. How Does CreataChain Partnership Assist Web3 Developers? According to CreataChain, the partnership with DeChat unlocks crucial opportunities for builders. In this respect, it delivers a unified framework for dApp development. In line with this, the developers can leverage the robust infrastructure to build seamless decentralized applications to work across diverse blockchains. Moreover, the Lunar Link enables interoperability, while DeChat offers communication-centered and secure protocol for cross-chain compatibility. Overall, this decreases entry barriers and empowers builders to broaden their consumer reach and bring new innovations.
Coinstats2025/08/20 15:00
Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan

UX, AI, and role compression are not trends, they’re reality. While some debate methods, others already merge roles, launch pilots in weeks, and use AI as a tool for efficiency, not a shiny label.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 14:58
Radiant Capital hacker doubles $53M stash via ETH trading

Radiant Capital hacker doubles $53M stash via ETH trading

The post Radiant Capital hacker doubles $53M stash via ETH trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The hacker behind last year’s $53 million Radiant Capital exploit has nearly doubled the value of the stolen funds through a well-timed Ethereum trading strategy. Summary The Radiant Capital hacker increased stolen funds from $53M to $94M through ETH and DAI trading. The October 2024 attack exploited Radiant’s multisig wallet using macOS malware. Attribution points to North Korea-linked AppleJeus, with little chance of recovery. According to on-chain analyst EmberCN’s Aug. 19 X post, the hacker had earlier sold 9,631 Ethereum (ETH) at an average of $4,562 for 43.9 million Dai (DAI), only to buy back 2,109.5 ETH for $8.64 million DAI once prices pulled back to $4,096. The wallet now holds 14,436 ETH and 35.29 million DAI, a portfolio worth $94.63 million. This represents a gain of more than $41 million over the initial value of the stolen funds. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain noted that the decision to keep most of the assets in ETH during its rally played a major role in the increased balance. 啊，好家伙，这 Radiant Capital 黑客竟然玩起波段来了😂：他不是在一周前以 $4,562 的均价卖出了 9,631 枚 ETH 换成 4393.7 万 DAI 嘛。这几天 ETH 回调了，他在过去 1 小时里又用 $864 万 DAI 以 $4,096 的价格重新买回了 2109.5 枚 ETH… 现在 Radiant Capital 黑客持有 14,436 枚 ETH+3529 万… https://t.co/hO4MbNPrjd pic.twitter.com/ihLYhpmNAV — 余烬 (@EmberCN) August 20, 2025 From $53 million heist to $94 million stash The October 2024 breach of Radiant Capital, a multi-chain decentralized finance protocol, was one of the most damaging attacks of the year. By compromising the multisignature wallet of its core team through a macOS-specific malware called INLETDRIFT, the attacker siphoned tokens from lending pools on Arbitrum (ARB) and BNB (BNB) Chain.  At the time, the stolen assets were quickly converted into 21,957 ETH, then valued at about $53 million when Ethereum was trading near $2,500. Rather than liquidating the holdings, the hacker held…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:57
Euro extends downside below 1.1650 ahead of ECB's Lagarde speech

Euro extends downside below 1.1650 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech

The post Euro extends downside below 1.1650 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD softens to around 1.1635 in Wednesday’s early European session.  Traders await the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday to see whether Powell pushes back on rate cut bets.  A possible agreement to legitimize or end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might cap the pair’s downside.  The EUR/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.1635 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Euro (EUR) as traders await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) annual Jackson Hole symposium later on Friday for clues on the US interest rate path. A weak US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report earlier this month and cool Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data raised the odds for a Fed cut on September 17. Nonetheless, a hotter-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) reading last week complicated the Fed’s policy picture.  Traders pared bets on a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve (Fed) at the September meeting, providing some support to the Greenback. Financial markets have priced in nearly 84% odds of such reductions and anticipate about 54 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by year-end. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take center stage on Friday as traders will keep an eye on any pushback against market pricing of a rate cut next month. If Powell leans dovish on interest rates, this might drag the USD lower and act as a tailwind for the major pair.  Across the pond, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speech will be the highlight on Wednesday. The remarks from ECB policymakers might offer some hints about the interest rate outlook in the Eurozone. Forward contracts on the ECB’s official overnight benchmark interest rate, the euro short-term rate (ESTR), imply around a 60% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut (bps) by March and a deposit rate of 1.92%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:56
Alt Season Interest Plunges: Unveiling the Dramatic Decline

Alt Season Interest Plunges: Unveiling the Dramatic Decline

BitcoinWorld Alt Season Interest Plunges: Unveiling the Dramatic Decline The cryptocurrency world often buzzes with anticipation for an alt season, a period when altcoins significantly outperform Bitcoin. However, recent data paints a surprising picture. Global search interest in alt season has taken a dramatic nosedive, plunging by over 50% in just one week. This sudden drop raises questions about investor sentiment and the immediate future of the broader crypto market. What Triggered the Sudden Plunge in Alt Season Interest? According to Google Trends data cited by Cointelegraph, the peak interest score for “alt season” hit 100 on August 13th. Just seven days later, this score plummeted to a mere 45. This significant decline suggests a rapid shift in public attention and speculative fervor surrounding altcoins. On-chain analyst Cristian Chifoi offered a compelling insight into the earlier surge. He suggested that major cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase, might have played a role in fueling the “alt season” narrative. When large platforms actively promote certain market sentiments, it can amplify public interest and expectations. Rapid Decline: Search interest dropped from 100 to 45 in a single week. Narrative Influence: Exchanges potentially amplified the alt season hype. Investor Sentiment: The plunge indicates a cooling of retail investor enthusiasm for altcoins. Are We Seeing a Shift Away from Alt Season Hype? The sharp decrease in alt season searches could signify several underlying market dynamics. It might indicate that the anticipated altcoin rally did not materialize as strongly as expected, leading to investor fatigue. Alternatively, capital could be flowing back into Bitcoin or stablecoins as investors seek safer havens or prepare for new opportunities. Understanding these shifts is crucial for anyone navigating the volatile crypto landscape. When the collective interest in “alt season” wanes, it often precedes a period of consolidation or even correction for many alternative cryptocurrencies. This doesn’t necessarily mean a bear market, but it certainly suggests a pause in the widespread euphoria. Consider these factors: Unmet Expectations: Did the market fail to deliver on the alt season promise? Capital Rotation: Is money moving to Bitcoin or stablecoins? Market Maturity: Are investors becoming more discerning, less prone to hype cycles? Navigating the Market: What Does This Mean for Your Altcoin Portfolio? For investors, a decline in alt season interest warrants careful consideration. It’s a signal to re-evaluate portfolio allocations and perhaps adopt a more cautious approach. While some altcoins may still perform well due to specific catalysts, the broader market sentiment suggests a less favorable environment for widespread altcoin gains. Actionable insights: Research Thoroughly: Focus on projects with strong fundamentals and real-world utility. Diversify Wisely: Don’t put all your eggs in one altcoin basket. Manage Risk: Set stop-losses and avoid over-leveraging, especially during periods of uncertainty for alt season narratives. Stay Informed: Monitor market trends, on-chain data, and news from reputable sources like Cointelegraph. What’s Next for Altcoins After the Alt Season Drop? While the immediate future of an alt season looks less likely given the current data, the crypto market is dynamic. Interest can resurface quickly with new developments, technological breakthroughs, or shifts in macroeconomic conditions. However, the recent plunge serves as a potent reminder that market narratives can be fleeting and influenced by various factors, including promotional efforts by major players. Investors should prioritize fundamental analysis over fleeting trends. Focus on long-term potential and robust projects rather than chasing every “alt season” rumour. The market always presents opportunities, but prudence remains key. In conclusion, the dramatic plunge in global search interest for alt season highlights a significant shift in crypto investor sentiment. While exchanges may initially fuel narratives, market realities and investor behavior ultimately dictate trends. This period calls for a strategic and informed approach, emphasizing strong fundamentals and risk management over speculative hype. Stay vigilant and adapt to the evolving landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is an “alt season” in cryptocurrency? A: An “alt season” is a period when alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) experience significant price gains and market capitalization growth, often outperforming Bitcoin. Q2: Why did interest in “alt season” drop so sharply? A: Google Trends data showed a 50%+ drop in search interest in one week. This could be due to unmet expectations from a previous surge, capital rotating to other assets like Bitcoin or stablecoins, or a general cooling of speculative enthusiasm. Q3: Does this mean altcoins will not perform well? A: Not necessarily all altcoins. While the broader sentiment for a widespread “alt season” may be waning, individual altcoins with strong fundamentals and specific catalysts can still perform well. However, investors should be more selective. Q4: How should investors react to this news? A: Investors should consider re-evaluating their portfolios, focusing on strong projects, diversifying wisely, managing risk with tools like stop-losses, and staying informed about market trends rather than chasing hype. Q5: What role do crypto exchanges play in market narratives? A: Major exchanges can significantly influence market narratives by promoting certain trends or assets, which can amplify public interest and speculative behavior, as suggested by analyst Cristian Chifoi regarding the recent “alt season” surge. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others understand the current dynamics of the crypto market and make informed decisions. Your shares help us reach more crypto enthusiasts! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Alt Season Interest Plunges: Unveiling the Dramatic Decline first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/20 14:55
HBAR Price May Repeat History As Bearish Squeeze Strengthens

HBAR Price May Repeat History As Bearish Squeeze Strengthens

The post HBAR Price May Repeat History As Bearish Squeeze Strengthens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR has seen significant volatility in recent days, as the altcoin grapples with broader market developments. After briefly testing its month-long support at $0.230, HBAR has faced downward pressure.  If the current bearish trend continues, the altcoin could drop below this key level, signaling further weakness. HBAR Faces Turbulence The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for HBAR is signaling growing bearish momentum. Currently below the neutral 50.0 level, the RSI marks a near-monthly low, suggesting that selling pressure is increasing. This shift indicates that the momentum for HBAR has turned negative, which could intensify the altcoin’s price decline. With the RSI’s recent move, HBAR faces heightened pressure. The lower reading suggests that investors may remain cautious, especially as the broader market struggles. If the RSI continues to track below the neutral line, HBAR could experience even more downside, potentially breaching the month-long support. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR RSI. Source: TradingView The Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SMI) is currently forming a squeeze, with bearish momentum gaining strength. The indicator’s black dots confirm the ongoing bearish trend, signaling that the price could experience increased volatility once the squeeze is released. If the selling pressure persists, HBAR is at risk of facing deeper losses. The current squeeze suggests that the market may experience a sharp move in either direction once the volatility is unleashed. Given the increasing bearish momentum, it is likely that HBAR could face a further decline, reinforcing the negative outlook for the cryptocurrency. HBAR Squeeze Momentum Indicator. Source: TradingView HBAR Price May Repeat History HBAR is currently trading at $0.234, testing its monthly support level of $0.230. This marks the third time the altcoin has dropped to this support, but this time may be different. With the increase in bearish momentum, HBAR’s ability…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:54
What I'd Buy If I Could Only Invest $1,000 in Crypto

What I’d Buy If I Could Only Invest $1,000 in Crypto

If I had only $1,000 to invest in crypto, I’d go DeFi. Learn how stablecoins, liquidity pools, and yield tokens offer safer, passive income potential.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 14:54
Dogecoin Open Interest Underwater With 15,160,000,000 DOGE

Dogecoin Open Interest Underwater With 15,160,000,000 DOGE

The post Dogecoin Open Interest Underwater With 15,160,000,000 DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOGE bull season over? Whatâ€™s next for DOGE? The crypto market is in a massive bloodbath and investors’ confidence has continued to weaken. Amid this negative market condition, data from Coinglass shows that the largest meme token by market capitalization, Dogecoin (DOGE), has seen its futures open interest decline by 8.24% over the last day. The data shows that the total number of active futures contracts involving Dogecoin that have not been settled has dropped significantly to 15.16 billion DOGE worth approximately $3.25 billion. You Might Also Like This marks a massive decrease from the number of DOGE recorded the previous day, sitting at its bare levels since the beginning of August. DOGE bull season over? The plunge in Dogecoin’s open interest comes as the meme coin falls significantly in its trading price, struggling to hold key support levels. While the price plunge is experienced across the broad crypto market, prices of altcoins and memecoins are mirroring the broader market downturn led by Bitcoin and Ethereum. With this unfavorable market trend, risk appetite across altcoins and meme assets has declined massively, and such highly volatile cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin have continued to plunge deeper over the past days. With Dogecoin falling notably by 8.24% in the last day, it appears that traders are increasingly exiting leveraged positions. While the latest liquidation trends have seen traders opening long positions suffer massive losses, the decrease in DOGE’s open interest signals weakening confidence among investors. As such, the unsettled futures contracts have probably been wiped out by liquidation, or the traders are closing positions to hedge against the possibility of suffering further losses. What’s next for DOGE? Following speculations that the broad crypto market might already be slowly entering its bearish phase, investors are wary of committing more funds to the asset’s derivatives market.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:53
Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 20

Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 20

The post Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices rose in Malaysia on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 451.25 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, up compared with the MYR 450.72 it cost on Tuesday. The price for Gold increased to MYR 5,263.32 per tola from MYR 5,257.10 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in MYR 1 Gram 451.25 10 Grams 4,512.50 Tola 5,263.32 Troy Ounce 14,035.53 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an inverse correlation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:52
Dogecoin & Floki Price Plummets 4.0% While Coldware Spikes 300%, Beginners Luck?

Dogecoin & Floki Price Plummets 4.0% While Coldware Spikes 300%, Beginners Luck?

The latest crypto market shake-up has exposed the cracks in meme coin performance. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki (FLOKI) both dropped around 4.0%, joining other meme tokens like Bonk and Pepe in a wider decline. Yet, while established names struggle, Coldware (COLD) surged an eye-catching 300%, leaving investors asking whether this is beginner’s luck—or the beginning [...] The post Dogecoin & Floki Price Plummets 4.0% While Coldware Spikes 300%, Beginners Luck? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/20 14:51
