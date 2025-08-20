2025-08-21 Thursday

Strategy Stock Hits Four-Month Low As Bitcoin Slump Puts Michael Saylor’s BTC Buying Spree Under Pressure

CyberKongz, the digital asset company behind the blue-chip CyberKongz non-fungible token collection, has announced plans to launch its utility token dubbed “$KONG.” The now highly [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/08/20 15:02
China’s exports of rare earth magnets hit a six-month high in July, reaching 5,577 metric tons

The post China’s exports of rare earth magnets hit a six-month high in July, reaching 5,577 metric tons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exports of rare earth magnets from China hit a six-month high in July after months of heightened export restrictions. The increase in exports of rare earth magnets suggests that trade of critical minerals has returned to levels seen before Beijing imposed export curbs. The General Administration of Customs revealed that China’s exports of rare earth magnets reached a six-month high of 5,577 metric tons in July. According to the report, last month’s exports were 75% higher than the previous month’s shipments.  U.S. and China agree to ease export controls on rare earth minerals July’s exports were also in line with analysts’ expectations. It was also 5.7% higher than the 5,278 metric tons exported in the same month last year. Exports from the world’s largest rare earth magnet supplier also reached 32,569.2 metric tons in the first half of 2025. It was roughly 12% higher than the 29,095 metric tons shipped during the same period last year.  Germany led with the most imports of rare earth minerals, with a volume of 1,116 metric tons. Its July shipment was also roughly 46% higher than the prior month.  The U.S. also saw a surge in rare earth shipments, up by 75.5% from the month before to 619 tons. Its shipments were also 4,8% higher than the same month in 2024. The U.S. also accounted for the second-largest importer of China’s rare earth magnets in June, following Germany. The bounceback of exports from Beijing came after the U.S. and China agreed to a series of deals with Washington and Europe to increase shipments. The nations also agreed to ease the export control imposed in April by China in retaliation for U.S. levies. Zhang Wei, senior commodities analyst at Asia Resource Capital, suggested that the surge of exports in June showed the change in bilateral…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:01
'Wilder World' Launches First-Person Shooter Game With $100K Tournament

Ahead of a broader open metaverse set to fully launch in early 2026, Wilder World’s early access shooter mode is rolling out.
Coinstats2025/08/20 15:01
Legendary Trader Loses Almost Everything with ETH Long

This trader has incinerated more than $40 million worth of gains in two days
Coinstats2025/08/20 15:01
BONK falls, Pump.fun holds fort – Can Bonk_fun claw back control?

Launchpad shifts - Can Bonk_fun’s rewards system turn the tide?
Coinstats2025/08/20 15:00
Congress Moves Closer to Historic Crypto Law as Trump Signals Support

Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long revealed the development live on CNBC during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, calling it a pivotal […] The post Congress Moves Closer to Historic Crypto Law as Trump Signals Support appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 15:00
The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
U.S. Treasury to Withdraw $600 Billion, Impacting Crypto Liquidity

The post U.S. Treasury to Withdraw $600 Billion, Impacting Crypto Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The U.S. Treasury is withdrawing $500–600 billion to replenish its General Account. Ethereum and other high-beta assets may experience increased vulnerability. The absence of liquidity buffers could lead to significant market turbulence. The U.S. Treasury Department will withdraw $500–600 billion from market liquidity in the next two months, impacting cryptocurrencies like ETH and BTC, amid an already fragile liquidity environment. This liquidity withdrawal lacks prior supports, increasing market vulnerability and potential for heightened volatility, particularly in high-beta cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Ethereum’s Vulnerability Amid Treasury’s Liquidity Shift The U.S. Treasury plans to replenish its General Account, withdrawing $500–600 billion from market liquidity over two months. Overseen by Secretary Janet Yellen, this operation occurs amidst a fragile liquidity setting without previous buffers, such as reverse repos and strong overseas bond demand. The U.S. Treasury’s press release jy0902 provides further details on this plan. This liquidity extraction is poised to tighten even further under Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s ongoing Quantitative Tightening policy. As noted by Delphi Digital Research, “The risk is heightened as the Treasury withdraws $500–600 billion in cash from market liquidity without the usual backstop supports.” The crypto community is monitoring the situation cautiously. While there are no new statements from industry leaders, market watchers anticipate heightened market turbulence. If stablecoins contract, the lack of liquidity buffers could transmit effects faster, drawing significant attention from investors and analysts. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? In 2023, despite a $550 billion TGA withdrawal, robust foreign demand and abundant Fed reverse repos cushioned impacts. Today’s conditions lack these supports, posing a stark contrast to past cycles. Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,175.35, with a market cap of $503.99 billion according to CoinMarketCap. It accounts for 13.17% of market dominance. Recent movements include a 1.62% decrease…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:00
Basel Crypto Rules: Why Financial Giants Demand a Crucial Pause on 2026 Standards

BitcoinWorld Basel Crypto Rules: Why Financial Giants Demand a Crucial Pause on 2026 Standards The global financial landscape constantly evolves, and with the rise of digital assets, regulators face the complex task of integrating cryptocurrencies into traditional banking frameworks. A significant development has emerged as major financial industry associations are now urging the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) to reconsider its impending 2026 Basel crypto rules. This push highlights growing concerns about the feasibility and impact of these stringent regulations on the evolving crypto market. Understanding the Proposed Basel Crypto Rules What exactly are these Basel crypto rules that have the financial world buzzing? The Basel Committee, a global standard-setter for banking regulation, developed a framework to manage banks’ exposure to crypto assets. These rules, initially drafted in 2022, assign significant risk weights to cryptocurrencies held by banks. High-Risk Classification: Under the current framework, popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) carry a 100% risk weight. This means banks holding these assets must set aside capital equivalent to their full value. Extreme Capital Charges: For many other tokens, the rules impose an even more severe 1,250% charge. To put this in perspective, this is substantially higher than capital requirements for traditional assets such as corporate bonds or equities. This extreme charge essentially makes it economically unviable for banks to hold these types of crypto assets. These standards were conceived in a period of market turbulence, specifically following major collapses like the Terra token ecosystem and the FTX crypto exchange. Regulators aimed to protect the financial system from similar shocks by imposing strict capital requirements. Why Are Financial Groups Urging a Pause on Basel Crypto Rules? Eight prominent financial industry associations, including powerful groups like the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA), recently sent a letter to the BCBS. Their core message was clear: “temporarily pause” the implementation of these Basel crypto rules set for January 2026. Their primary argument centers on a fundamental shift in market conditions. They contend that the policy environment in 2025 is “fundamentally different” from 2022, when the rules were initially drafted. Here’s why they believe a pause is necessary: Market Evolution: The crypto market has matured significantly since the collapses of Terra and FTX. There’s greater clarity, improved risk management practices, and evolving regulatory approaches in various jurisdictions. Innovation Constraint: The current punitive capital charges could stifle innovation within traditional finance by discouraging banks from engaging with digital assets. This might push crypto activities outside regulated banking sectors, potentially increasing systemic risk rather than reducing it. Global Consistency: Financial groups seek a more harmonized global approach. A pause allows for further dialogue and refinement, ensuring the rules align better with emerging national regulations and foster a level playing field. The associations emphasize that a pause would allow for a more thorough review and adjustment of the framework to reflect the current state of the digital asset market, ensuring that the rules are both effective and practical. What Are the Potential Impacts of These Basel Crypto Rules? The implications of the current Basel crypto rules are far-reaching for banks and the broader financial ecosystem. If implemented as planned, these rules could significantly alter how traditional financial institutions interact with cryptocurrencies. Limited Bank Participation: The high capital charges could deter banks from offering crypto-related services, such as custody, trading, or lending, to their clients. This might mean fewer regulated pathways for institutional crypto adoption. Competitive Disadvantage: Banks operating under these strict rules might find themselves at a disadvantage compared to less regulated entities or those in jurisdictions with more lenient frameworks. Impact on Crypto Market: While the rules aim to de-risk banks, they could inadvertently slow down the integration of digital assets into the mainstream financial system, potentially hindering the market’s overall growth and maturation within regulated channels. The industry groups are not against regulation, but they advocate for a framework that is proportionate to the actual risks and does not unduly penalize responsible engagement with digital assets. The Road Ahead: Revisiting Basel Crypto Rules The call for a pause puts the ball back in the Basel Committee’s court. What might happen next for these crucial Basel crypto rules? The BCBS will likely consider the industry’s concerns, weighing the need for financial stability against fostering innovation and ensuring a practical regulatory environment. Dialogue between regulators and the financial industry is crucial to finding a balanced approach. This situation underscores the dynamic nature of cryptocurrency regulation. As the digital asset space continues to evolve, regulatory frameworks must also adapt to ensure they remain relevant, effective, and supportive of responsible innovation. The industry’s plea for a pause is a clear signal that current conditions warrant a fresh look at the rules governing banks’ crypto exposures. In conclusion, the unified call from major financial trade groups to pause the 2026 Basel crypto rules highlights a critical juncture in cryptocurrency regulation. Their argument—that market conditions have fundamentally changed since the rules were drafted—underscores the need for adaptive and proportionate frameworks. The outcome of this appeal will significantly influence how traditional banks engage with digital assets and shape the future integration of crypto into the global financial system. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Basel Crypto Rules Q1: What are the Basel Committee’s 2026 crypto rules? A1: These rules, drafted by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), set capital requirements for banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. They assign high risk weights (e.g., 100% for BTC/ETH, 1,250% for many other tokens) to ensure financial stability. Q2: Why are financial groups asking for a pause on the Basel crypto rules? A2: Major financial industry associations argue that market conditions have fundamentally changed since the rules were drafted in 2022. They believe the current framework is too punitive, could stifle innovation, and needs reassessment to reflect the evolving digital asset landscape. Q3: Which organizations signed the letter to the BCBS? A3: Eight major financial industry associations sent the letter, including prominent groups like the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA). Q4: How do these rules impact banks holding crypto assets? A4: The stringent capital charges make it economically challenging for banks to hold crypto assets or offer related services. This could limit bank participation in the crypto market and potentially put them at a competitive disadvantage. Q5: What does a ‘1,250% charge’ mean for crypto assets? A5: A 1,250% charge means banks must hold capital equal to 12.5 times the value of the crypto asset. This makes it extremely expensive and often unfeasible for banks to hold such assets, effectively acting as a deterrent. Q6: Will the Basel Committee likely pause the rules? A6: While the BCBS has not yet formally responded, they will likely consider the industry’s concerns. The outcome will depend on ongoing dialogue and their assessment of the evolving market and regulatory environment. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help spread awareness about crucial developments in crypto regulation and foster a more informed community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post Basel Crypto Rules: Why Financial Giants Demand a Crucial Pause on 2026 Standards first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/20 15:00
Training Tesseract for Low-Resource Languages

This article explores the creation of an OCR system for Kurdish, a low-resource language with vast unprocessed historical archives. Using Tesseract, researchers built and trained a model on digitized pre-1950 texts from the Zheen Center, achieving notable accuracy rates. The study highlights both the technical challenges of dataset preparation and the cultural significance of preserving Kurdish heritage through digital accessibility.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
