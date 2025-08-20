Australian Dollar weakens as PBOC holds rates, US Dollar gains ahead of FOMC Minutes

The Australian Dollar holds losses after the People's Bank of China decided to leave its Loan Prime Rates unchanged. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that discussions between Washington and Beijing are progressing smoothly. Trump said that the US will not deploy troops to enforce a potential Ukraine peace deal. The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, extending its losses for the third consecutive session. The AUD/USD pair remains subdued after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced to leave its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Monday that the talks between the United States (US) and China are going well, adding that he expects US growth to pick up in the fourth quarter (Q4). Bessent further noted that the current arrangement with China is highly effective, as the country remains the largest contributor to tariff revenue. The AUD/USD pair also struggles as the US Dollar (USD) extends its gains amid geopolitical developments. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday that plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are now underway, according to CNN. Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar strengthens on Ukraine-Russia peace hopes The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is gaining ground for the third successive day and trading around 98.30 at the time of writing. The US Federal Reserve's Minutes for the July meeting will be eyed later in the North American session. Traders will shift their focus toward the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due on Thursday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for guidance on a September policy decision. US President Donald Trump said…