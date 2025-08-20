Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Global Altcoin Search Interest Plummets Amid Market Declines
Coinstats
2025/08/20 15:10
Australian Dollar weakens as PBOC holds rates, US Dollar gains ahead of FOMC Minutes
The post Australian Dollar weakens as PBOC holds rates, US Dollar gains ahead of FOMC Minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Dollar holds losses after the People’s Bank of China decided to leave its Loan Prime Rates unchanged. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that discussions between Washington and Beijing are progressing smoothly. Trump said that the US will not deploy troops to enforce a potential Ukraine peace deal. The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, extending its losses for the third consecutive session. The AUD/USD pair remains subdued after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced to leave its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Monday that the talks between the United States (US) and China are going well, adding that he expects US growth to pick up in the fourth quarter (Q4). Bessent further noted that the current arrangement with China is highly effective, as the country remains the largest contributor to tariff revenue. The AUD/USD pair also struggles as the US Dollar (USD) extends its gains amid geopolitical developments. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday that plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are now underway, according to CNN. Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar strengthens on Ukraine-Russia peace hopes The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is gaining ground for the third successive day and trading around 98.30 at the time of writing. The US Federal Reserve’s Minutes for the July meeting will be eyed later in the North American session. Traders will shift their focus toward the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due on Thursday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on a September policy decision. US President Donald Trump said…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:10
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers
This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Hackernoon
2025/08/20 15:10
The Hidden Flaw in Real-Time Fraud Detection (and the Hybrid Solution That Works)
Real-time fraud detection requires both speed and accuracy - hybrid event-based aggregation delivers both.
Hackernoon
2025/08/20 15:09
Altcoins Energize the Crypto Market
Cryptocurrency industry participants are projecting a favorable phase for altcoins, following comprehensive insights from Coinbase and Pantera Capital. Both entities highlight evolving market dynamics that are propelling altcoins and foresee an imminent upward trajectory in their performance.Continue Reading:Altcoins Energize the Crypto Market
Coinstats
2025/08/20 15:08
'Reimagined' trade summit to advance Philippines' digitalization
The post ‘Reimagined’ trade summit to advance Philippines’ digitalization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > ‘Reimagined’ trade summit to advance Philippines’ digitalization The Philippine business sector is aiming to accelerate its digital transformation through the upcoming edition of the country’s largest annual trade conference. The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) announced the 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo (PBC&E) on August 18 at the Commerce and Industry Plaza building in Taguig City. The event will focus on the theme “The Future is Now: Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation.” PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio touted a “completely reimagined” conference, revealing that the event will feature international and local exhibitors for the first time. “We have transformed the PBC&E into (an) immense hands-on technology showcase, a strategic platform designed to equip every Filipino business with the tools, insight, and partnership necessary to future-proof their operations,” Mangio said. This year’s PBC&E Chairman, Dennis Anthony Uy, described the conference as a catalyst for digital adoption and national progress. Citing the Philippines’ low global competitiveness rankings, Uy stressed that the country needs to speed up its digital transformation. “To win the digital age, we must not just catch up, we have to leap ahead,” he said. Philippine government agencies that also spoke at the launch echoed the sentiment. “The digital age is no longer a distant horizon; it is the ground we stand on,” said Cristina Roque, the Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). She added that among the mandates of her agency is the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. In his speech, Assistant Secretary Luis Miguel Planas from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) asserted that the Philippines must strive not to get left behind in what he described as “today’s rapidly changing world.” Connectivity, AI & cybersecurity Among…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:06
CFTC Wins Summary Judgment in $228M Crypto Ponzi Case
The CFTC's civil case ran alongside Eddy Alexandre's 2023 criminal conviction and nine-year prison sentence.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 15:05
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Predicts 'Next Big Support Levels' For Bitcoin Price
The cryptocurrency market has been going through a rollercoaster lately. Several big whales have decided to become profit-takers and step out, leading to a massive drop in Bitcoin prices. Over the course of 24 hours, the BTC price has dropped by more than 1%, with the community’s eye now on the $112K support. However, amidst […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/20 15:05
PBOC Reshapes Markets With Liquidity Boost
Faced with a wave of critical maturities on $4,000 billion of debt, Beijing launched an unprecedented monetary response. In August, the People's Bank of China injected $1,400 billion to avoid the suffocation of its bond market. More than an emergency measure, this intervention marks a strategic turning point in managing Chinese financial flows. In a context of global tensions, this technical gesture speaks volumes about Beijing's determination to maintain control over its economic cycle. L’article PBOC Reshapes Markets With Liquidity Boost est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 15:05
Unveiling Jackson Hole's Shadow And RBNZ's Bold Cut
The post Unveiling Jackson Hole’s Shadow And RBNZ’s Bold Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX’s Precarious Path: Unveiling Jackson Hole’s Shadow And RBNZ’s Bold Cut Skip to content Home News Forex News Asia FX’s Precarious Path: Unveiling Jackson Hole’s Shadow and RBNZ’s Bold Cut Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-market-outlook-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:03
