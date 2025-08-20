Tether Taps Former White House Crypto Council Chief Bo Hines for Strategic Advisory Role

The post Tether Taps Former White House Crypto Council Chief Bo Hines for Strategic Advisory Role appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Trump, as Strategic Advisor Hines brings policy expertise, legislative experience, and a deep understanding of stablecoin regulation As part of Tether’s leadership team, Hines will shape and execute the company’s U.S. expansion USDT giant Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer by market capitalization, has just made a power play in its expansion into the U.S. market with the appointment of Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. Hines recently held the post of Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump. Besides, he also has a bucketload of experience in navigating regulatory hurdles at the highest level. Bo Hines’ Appointment Comes Hot Off the GENIUS Act The stablecoin sector has been in overdrive lately following Circle’s billion-dollar IPO and the passing of the GENIUS Act, which provides legal clarity to stablecoin issuers at last. Under the terms of the Act, stablecoins are treated differently from securities and commodities, and must be fully backed 1:1 by reserves. After years of opacity for operators within the U.S., the GENIUS Act provides a welcome dose of regulatory clarity that opens the door for greater adoption, while introducing new guidelines and compliance obligations for issuers like Tether. With the strategic appointment of Hines, Tether is throwing its hat into the ring as one of the industry’s largest companies navigates the changing landscape of digital assets in the U.S. Not All Smooth Sailing for Tether Tether’s USDT stablecoin boasts the largest market cap at above $165 billion. However, the firm has faced questions about regulatory oversight, transparency, and reserve management, recently opting out of the European equivalent to the GENIUS Act, MiCA. However, Hines’s reputation and experience at the federal…