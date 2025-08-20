What’s next for Bitcoin price as retail sentiment flips bearish?
The post What’s next for Bitcoin price as retail sentiment flips bearish? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price dips to $113,000, dragging the crypto market lower and pushing retail sentiment to its weakest level in weeks. Summary Crypto market cap slid to $3.8T, with Bitcoin 8.5% off ATH. Derivatives show risk reduction, as volume rises but open interest falls. Retail turns fearful, but whales and ETFs continue to add BTC. Bitcoin’s price (BTC) has slipped to $113,646 at press time, marking a 1.2% daily loss, a 5% decline in the past week, and a 4% drop over 30 days. The move leaves the asset 8.5% below its all-time high of $124,128, reached on Aug. 14. The downturn was mirrored in investor mood, as the Fear & Greed Index dropped 12 points in a single day, from 56 to 44, sliding back into “Fear” territory. Derivatives activity was mixed. 24-hour trading volume rose 6.23% to $83.7 billion, while open interest slipped 0.77% to $80.36 billion, as per Coinglass data. Rising volume alongside falling open interest often suggests short-term churn and position closing, rather than fresh conviction, implying traders are reducing risk while volatility picks up. Sentiment turns negative but Bitcoin whales accumulate According to an Aug. 20 update from Santiment, retail traders have shifted to their most bearish sentiment since June 22, when war concerns triggered widespread selling. Because markets often move against the crowd, analysts pointed out that historically, this kind of pessimism has preceded price recoveries. 😨 Retail traders have done a complete 180 after Bitcoin has failed to rally and dipped below $113K. The past 24 hours have marked the most bearish sentiment seen on social media since the June 22nd fears of war caused a cascade of panic sells. 🩸 Historically, this negative… pic.twitter.com/UYKOpWoOkn — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 20, 2025 In contrast to retail behavior, large holders remain active. On Aug. 19, Santiment reported…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:15