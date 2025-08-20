2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Is Little Pepe the next memecoin to watch in 2025?

New memecoins like Little Pepe, alongside ADA, DOGE, HBAR, and LINK, could turn a $1,000 investment into $50,000 by 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/20 15:23
Best Crypto to Buy in Late 2025: Layer Brett Tops Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) With Projected 200x Gains

The post Best Crypto to Buy in Late 2025: Layer Brett Tops Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) With Projected 200x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the best crypto to buy now? The answer might not be a legacy altcoin but a brand new Ethereum Layer 2 meme token. Experts are already projecting that $LBRETT could explode by 200x, positioning it as the next big crypto.  While established networks like Solana and Ripple have captured headlines in the past, a new player in the crypto presale space is poised to take their place. Layer Brett isn’t just a community-driven project; it’s a technological leap forward, blending viral culture with real blockchain utility. Solana’s Past Woes Put Layer Brett in a Different League For a while, Solana was seen as the “Ethereum killer,” but its reign has been marked by repeated outages and network instability. A blockchain that goes down isn’t a long-term investment, no matter how fast it claims to be. This is where Layer Brett completely changes the game.  Unlike Solana, which is running on a fairly congested network, Layer Brett has an Ethereum Layer 2 core, gaining Ethereum security and decentralization. At the same time it can escape the slow speeds and high gas fees that plague the main network. Its design allows for lightning-fast transactions, making it a truly scalable alternative to networks like Solana. Why Layer Brett is Poised to Overtake Ripple Long-time crypto investors are familiar with Ripple, a project that has been mired in regulatory uncertainty for years. The long-running SEC legal battle has put a ceiling on Ripple’s growth potential, limiting its ability to attract new users and compete with modern, decentralized projects.  This is where the true promise of $LBRETT shines. Unlike Ripple, Layer Brett is completely decentralized, self-custodial, and operates with no KYC. The community has full control. Because Layer Brett has a much smaller market cap than Ripple, it has far greater opportunity for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:22
H100 Group Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with 102 BTC Purchase

The post H100 Group Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with 102 BTC Purchase appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News H100 Group, along with GS9 and HOGPF, has increased its Bitcoin investment by purchasing an additional 102 BTC at an average price of SEK 1,158,467 per coin. This latest move takes the group’s total Bitcoin holdings to 911.29 BTC. The steady accumulation highlights H100’s confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term asset and signals its strategy …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 15:22
What’s Next for Crypto? Web3 VC founder James Wo on the Future of Digital Finance

James Wo is the Founder and CEO of Digital Finance Group, one of the most successful Web3 VC firms. Wo offers his exclusive perspective on the current state of the ecosystem, exploring what newcomers and users can expect.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:22
GBP/USD attracts sellers for the third straight day

The post GBP/USD attracts sellers for the third straight day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD Price Forecast: Slides below mid-1.3400s, over one-week low ahead of UK CPI The GBP/USD pair drifts lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday – also marking the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five – and drops to an over one-week low during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3475 region, down 0.10% for the day amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying and ahead of the UK consumer inflation figures. From a technical perspective, last week’s failure ahead of the 1.3600 mark constituted the formation of a bearish double-top chart pattern. A subsequent fall below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the 1.3140 area, or the lowest level since mid-April, touched earlier this month, backs the case for further losses. However, positive oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution. Read more… GBP/USD eases ahead of bloated data docket GBP/USD eased lower on Tuesday, edging back below 1.3500 as Cable traders await a reason to make a move. The trading week opened up with little of note on the economic data docket, leaving markets to react to headline flows that remained constrained. All of that changes beginning on Wednesday. The United Kingdom’s (UK) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures will be released during the upcoming London market session, followed by the latest interest rate decision meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) during the New York market hours. Read more… GBP/USD holds near 1.3500 as ceasefire hopes offset Fed, UK CPI risks GBP/USD holds firm at around 1.3500 on Tuesday amid reports of a possible end to the war between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, traders await inflation data in the United Kingdom (UK), the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July meeting and the Fed Chair Jerome…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:19
Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 20

The post Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices rose in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 400.57 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, up compared with the SAR 400.10 it cost on Tuesday. The price for Gold increased to SAR 4,672.20 per tola from SAR 4,666.63 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in SAR 1 Gram 400.57 10 Grams 4,005.69 Tola 4,672.20 Troy Ounce 12,459.33   FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.   Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:16
What’s next for Bitcoin price as retail sentiment flips bearish?

The post What’s next for Bitcoin price as retail sentiment flips bearish? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price dips to $113,000, dragging the crypto market lower and pushing retail sentiment to its weakest level in weeks. Summary Crypto market cap slid to $3.8T, with Bitcoin 8.5% off ATH. Derivatives show risk reduction, as volume rises but open interest falls. Retail turns fearful, but whales and ETFs continue to add BTC. Bitcoin’s price (BTC) has slipped to $113,646 at press time, marking a 1.2% daily loss, a 5% decline in the past week, and a 4% drop over 30 days. The move leaves the asset 8.5% below its all-time high of $124,128, reached on Aug. 14. The downturn was mirrored in investor mood, as the Fear & Greed Index dropped 12 points in a single day, from 56 to 44, sliding back into “Fear” territory. Derivatives activity was mixed. 24-hour trading volume rose 6.23% to $83.7 billion, while open interest slipped 0.77% to $80.36 billion, as per Coinglass data. Rising volume alongside falling open interest often suggests short-term churn and position closing, rather than fresh conviction, implying traders are reducing risk while volatility picks up. Sentiment turns negative but Bitcoin whales accumulate According to an Aug. 20 update from Santiment, retail traders have shifted to their most bearish sentiment since June 22, when war concerns triggered widespread selling. Because markets often move against the crowd, analysts pointed out that historically, this kind of pessimism has preceded price recoveries. 😨 Retail traders have done a complete 180 after Bitcoin has failed to rally and dipped below $113K. The past 24 hours have marked the most bearish sentiment seen on social media since the June 22nd fears of war caused a cascade of panic sells. 🩸 Historically, this negative… pic.twitter.com/UYKOpWoOkn — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 20, 2025 In contrast to retail behavior, large holders remain active. On Aug. 19, Santiment reported…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:15
New Nonprofit Aims to Shape Washington’s View on Blockchain & AI

The post New Nonprofit Aims to Shape Washington’s View on Blockchain & AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Giants Team Up: New Nonprofit Aims to Shape Washington’s View on Blockchain & AI Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Edyme is a writer, a content writer that specialises in writing about the crypto realm. Asides Bitcoinist and NewsBTC, Edyme’s writing has been featured in top sites such as Blockchain.News, CoinMonk, Blockchain Reporter, Bitcoin Insider among others. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-new-nonprofit-washingtons-view-blockchain-ai/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:14
Tether Taps Former White House Crypto Council Chief Bo Hines for Strategic Advisory Role

The post Tether Taps Former White House Crypto Council Chief Bo Hines for Strategic Advisory Role appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Trump, as Strategic Advisor Hines brings policy expertise, legislative experience, and a deep understanding of stablecoin regulation As part of Tether’s leadership team, Hines will shape and execute the company’s U.S. expansion USDT giant Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer by market capitalization, has just made a power play in its expansion into the U.S. market with the appointment of Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. Hines recently held the post of Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump. Besides, he also has a bucketload of experience in navigating regulatory hurdles at the highest level. Bo Hines’ Appointment Comes Hot Off the GENIUS Act The stablecoin sector has been in overdrive lately following Circle’s billion-dollar IPO and the passing of the GENIUS Act, which provides legal clarity to stablecoin issuers at last. Under the terms of the Act, stablecoins are treated differently from securities and commodities, and must be fully backed 1:1 by reserves. After years of opacity for operators within the U.S., the GENIUS Act provides a welcome dose of regulatory clarity that opens the door for greater adoption, while introducing new guidelines and compliance obligations for issuers like Tether. With the strategic appointment of Hines, Tether is throwing its hat into the ring as one of the industry’s largest companies navigates the changing landscape of digital assets in the U.S. Not All Smooth Sailing for Tether Tether’s USDT stablecoin boasts the largest market cap at above $165 billion. However, the firm has faced questions about regulatory oversight, transparency, and reserve management, recently opting out of the European equivalent to the GENIUS Act, MiCA. However, Hines’s reputation and experience at the federal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:13
1inch unlocks direct Solana–EVM swaps: goodbye to bridges, here’s how it really works

The well-known DEX aggregator 1inch has enabled Solana–EVM cross-chain swaps directly on DApp, Wallet, and Fusion+ API.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 15:13
