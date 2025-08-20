Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Analytics Firm Warns: If Bitcoin Falls Below This Level, Fear and Pessimism Could Be Triggered in the Market
The post Analytics Firm Warns: If Bitcoin Falls Below This Level, Fear and Pessimism Could Be Triggered in the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has published a compelling analysis of the Bitcoin market. The analysis suggests that Short-Term Investors (STIs) have recently begun accumulating Bitcoin non-strategically and at relatively high levels. According to the company’s data, the Realized Price for short-term investors has now exceeded $107,000. This group of investors, who have been accumulating Bitcoin since 2022, is facing a much more complex situation this cycle compared to previous periods. Alphractal explained that investors are buying at higher prices, thus widening their margin of loss. The analysis warned that a drop below $107,000 could trigger new market pessimism. Alphractal noted that many exchanges have large liquidation pools below this level. Highly leveraged long positions, in particular, would be more vulnerable to this risk. The company described the recent $124,000 move as a “classic bull trap,” noting that it was market makers hunting for liquidity. According to the analysis, investors who opened long positions are increasingly feeling the pressure. “A drop below $107,000 could trigger widespread fear and negativity. However, historically, these conditions have also brought about the most opportune times for strategic accumulation,” Alphractal said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analytics-firm-warns-if-bitcoin-falls-below-this-level-fear-and-pessimism-could-be-triggered-in-the-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:32
Gold hits three-week low amid firmer USD, Russia-Ukraine peace hopes
The post Gold hits three-week low amid firmer USD, Russia-Ukraine peace hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price continues to lose ground on Wednesday amid some follow-through USD buying. Diminishing odds for a jumbo Fed rate cut boost the USD and weigh on the precious metal. Hopes for a Russia-Ukraine deal further drive flows away from the safe-haven commodity. Gold (XAU/USD) hits a nearly three-week low during the Asian session on Wednesday, with the bears now awaiting a sustained break below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before positioning for further losses. The US Dollar (USD) is seen prolonging its steady uptrend for the third straight day amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining the non-yielding bullion. Apart from this, hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal exert additional downward pressure on the safe-haven Gold. Moving ahead, investors now look to the release of the FOMC meeting Minutes. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium could offer fresh cues about the central bank’s policy outlook. This will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near term and determining the next leg of a directional move for the commodity. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bears have the upper hand amid firmer USD; hopes for Russia-Ukraine peace deal Traders continue to price out the possibility of a jumbo interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, pushing the US Dollar to its highest level in more than a week and dragging the Gold price to a three-week low on Wednesday. This follows last Thursday’s release of hotter US Producer Price Index, which rose in July at the fastest monthly pace since 2022 and indicated a gain of momentum in price pressures. Diplomatic efforts to end the protracted Russia-Ukraine war picked up pace this…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:31
SoFi Bank taps Bitcoin Lightning for cross-border payments via Lightspark
The post SoFi Bank taps Bitcoin Lightning for cross-border payments via Lightspark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoFi Bank will use Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to launch low-cost international money transfers, beginning with Mexico later this year. Summary SoFi Bank will leverage Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to launch a global remittance service. The service uses Lightspark’s Universal Money Address, which lets users send dollars abroad with real-time Bitcoin conversion. As part of its partnership with payments infrastructure provider Lightspark, announced on Aug. 19, SoFi Bank will offer near-instant cross-border payments that convert U.S. dollars to Bitcoin in real-time and transmit them via Lightning rails. The funds are then automatically converted into the recipient’s local currency and deposited into their bank account. This rollout will mark the first time a U.S. bank integrates blockchain-based remittance capabilities directly into its core banking app. The new feature will let SoFi’s 11.7 million members send money abroad at a fraction of the cost of traditional remittance channels. All transactions will take place within the SoFi app, with no need for third-party services. The company says it expects fees to fall below the national average and that all exchange rates and costs will be disclosed upfront to ensure transparency. SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said the new service aims to make a “meaningful improvement” for customers who regularly send money abroad. “By embedding this directly into SoFi’s app, we’re unlocking the value of blockchain technology to give members faster, smarter, and more inclusive access to their money,” he said. SoFi Bank and the Bitcoin Lightning Partner The technical core of SoFi’s new service is Lightspark’s Universal Money Address (UMA), which allows users to send and receive funds using simple, email-like identifiers. Behind the scenes, UMA routes payments through Bitcoin’s Lightning Network—a Layer 2 protocol designed to handle small transactions rapidly and cheaply by operating off-chain. When a user initiates a transfer, the system converts U.S.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:30
Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path
Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 15:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under Pressure: Whales Buy 20K Coins While Short-Term Holders Struggle
Short-term Bitcoin holders are now in a vulnerable spot. Market data from Alphractal shows that their realized price has crossed $107,000, leaving them exposed to heavy losses if the market dips further. Since 2022, this group has been consistently buying, but this cycle has been different. Many entered late and at higher levels, creating a […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/20 15:30
Before Ethereum Had Smart Contracts, It Had Believers — Lyno AI Finds Its Own Early Supporters
Lyno AI resembles the very beginning of Ethereum, and it is attracting the followers of its new vision. Its AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage protocol design, in a decentralized fashion, has been arousing major investor interest. Such presale hype shows that it is believed to transform the nature of decentralized finance. Why Lyno AI Captures Attention Lyno […] The post Before Ethereum Had Smart Contracts, It Had Believers — Lyno AI Finds Its Own Early Supporters appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 15:28
Thumzup Acquires Dogehash, Sets Eyes on Utility-Scale Dogecoin Mining
TLDR: Thumzup completes all-stock deal to acquire Dogehash, adding 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners for Dogecoin mining. Dogehash shareholders receive 30.7M Thumzup shares; new Nasdaq ticker XDOG confirmed for fourth quarter 2025. Mining operations focus on renewable energy sites in North America with additional rigs expected by year-end. Combined platform plans Dogecoin Layer-2 staking via DeFi [...] The post Thumzup Acquires Dogehash, Sets Eyes on Utility-Scale Dogecoin Mining appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 15:25
As AI Rewires Crypto, Lyno AI Emerges as the Token Powering Next-Gen Arbitrage
With the cryptocurrency scene being rewired by AI, a new wave of decentralized trading is appearing with new protocols. Lyno AI drives this change, which uses artificial intelligence to re-imagining arbitrage possibilities. This technology combines machine learning and blockchain technology, and provides autonomous trading algorithms over a variety of platforms. Why Lyno AI Stands Out […] The post As AI Rewires Crypto, Lyno AI Emerges as the Token Powering Next-Gen Arbitrage appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 15:24
Unlocking A Pivotal Shift In U.S. Finance
The post Unlocking A Pivotal Shift In U.S. Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine a world where digital currencies are not just speculative assets but foundational pillars of national finance. That future is rapidly becoming a reality, as the U.S. Treasury now sees stablecoin treasury buyers as a significant new source of demand for government debt. This isn’t just a ripple; it’s a wave signaling deeper crypto integration into the very core of the U.S. financial system. Why Are Stablecoin Treasury Buyers Suddenly So Important? U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has actively engaged with major stablecoin issuers. Companies like Tether and Circle participated in these crucial discussions. The goal? To gather input on plans to expand short-term Treasury bill issuance in the coming quarters. This direct engagement highlights a crucial shift in perspective. Historically, stablecoins primarily served as a bridge between fiat and cryptocurrencies. However, their vast reserves, often backed by U.S. dollar-denominated assets, make them natural candidates for holding government debt. This formal recognition by the Treasury marks a pivotal moment for digital assets and their role in mainstream finance. What Benefits Do Stablecoins Bring to the Treasury Market? The Treasury’s outreach to stablecoin treasury buyers is a strategic move with clear advantages for both sides. For the U.S. government, it opens up a robust, new channel for funding its operations. This diversification of the investor base can enhance liquidity and stability in the Treasury market, especially during times of high demand for government debt. Consider these key benefits for the Treasury: Diversified Demand: Stablecoins offer a fresh pool of capital, reducing reliance on traditional institutional investors. Increased Liquidity: A broader buyer base can lead to more active trading and better price discovery for Treasury bills. Innovation & Efficiency: Integrating crypto players could pave the way for more efficient digital settlement systems for government securities in the long term. This engagement also…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:24
Ethereum-Based Project Pepeto Surpasses $6.3M in Presale as Ecosystem Development Advances
Cryptodaily
2025/08/20 15:24
