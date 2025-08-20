2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin Price Nears $113,500 Amid a Fresh US Sell-Off

The post Bitcoin Price Nears $113,500 Amid a Fresh US Sell-Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin selling pressure increases as US stocks dip at the Wall Street open. BTC price almost hits $113,500 as over $100 million in longs gets liquidated in an hour. ETF flows are now key as onchain fundamentals start “weakening.” Bitcoin (BTC) fell to near two-week lows at Tuesday’s Wall Street open as US selling pressure surged. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView BTC price action “not a sign of strength” Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping beneath $114,000. Bitcoin and altcoins fell with US stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite Index down 1.2% at the time of writing. Long BTC positions, subject to an ongoing squeeze, added another $116 million to their liquidation tally in an hour. Data from CoinGlass also showed bids lining up around the $112,000 mark — already a point of interest for market participants. BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass “TLDR: The $107k – $110k range is coming into focus,” Keith Alan, cofounder of trading resource Material Indicators, summarized in part of his latest post on X. “This is not a sign of strength for $BTC. The downward pressure is palpable, but bulls are trying to find their footing.” BTC/USD one-day chart with 50, 100SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Alan flagged the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at $110,950 as a potential support barrier, with the 50-day counterpart at $115,875 now important to reclaim. On exchange order books, Material Indicators identified a $25 million band of liquidity at $105,000 — “plunge protection” against a deeper market rout. “This bid liquidity does not look like it aims to get filled. It was placed to heard liquidity upward. If it fails to accomplish that and price reverts, I expect it to get rugged or moved before it gets filled,” it commented alongside a chart of liquidity and whale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:44
Why is Crypto Down Today? Let’s Dive In

TLDR Bitcoin dropped 3.2% to below $114,000 and Ether fell 5.3% to under $4,200 ahead of Fed policy events Crypto market cap declined by $107 billion to $3.77 trillion in 24 hours Fed will release July FOMC minutes on August 20 and Powell speaks at Jackson Hole on August 22 Eight factors including tariff costs [...] The post Why is Crypto Down Today? Let’s Dive In appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 15:44
Amazon (AMZN) approaches cycle peak post-August 2025 low

The post Amazon (AMZN) approaches cycle peak post-August 2025 low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon (AMZN) continues its cycle from the August 2025 low, unfolding as a five-wave impulse in the Elliott Wave framework. From that low, wave (i) peaked at $216.30, followed by a shallow pullback in wave (ii) to $213.25. The stock then surged in wave (iii) to $222.75, with a brief dip in wave (iv) concluding at $220.71. The final leg, wave (v), reached $226.22, completing wave ((i)) in a higher degree. A correction in wave ((ii)) followed, bottoming at $219.05. Amazon (AMZN) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave technical chart  After this pullback, the stock resumed its ascent in wave ((iii)). Wave (i) of this sequence hit $222.43, with wave (ii) retracing to $221.07. A strong advance in wave (iii) pushed the price to $233.11, followed by a dip in wave (iv) to $230.10. The final wave (v) concluded at $234.08, marking the end of wave ((iii)). Currently, wave ((iv)) is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. From the wave ((iii)) peak, wave (a) declined to $228.33, and wave (b) rallied to $231.91. Wave (c) of ((iv)) is expected to drive prices lower, targeting the extreme zone of $222.57–$226.14, based on the 100%–161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave (a). As long as the pivot low at $211.42 holds, the pullback should find support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing, setting the stage for further upside. This analysis highlights Amazon’s structured ascent and near-term corrective potential. AMZN  – Elliott Wave technical video   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/elliott-wave-perspective-amazon-amzn-approaches-cycle-peak-post-august-2025-low-202508200536
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:43
Is Bitcoin Becoming Too Expensive for Retail Investors?

The post Is Bitcoin Becoming Too Expensive for Retail Investors? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) experiences a downturn amid the ongoing market slump, new demand is steadily entering the space. Despite the price dip, acquiring a full 1 BTC is becoming increasingly challenging for new buyers. This signals a shift in the asset’s accessibility and investor behavior. Why Owning 1 Bitcoin Is a Rare Milestone Glassnode, a blockchain data and intelligence platform, reported a 1.0% increase in the supply held by first-time buyers. Over the past five days, it has risen from 4.88 million to 4.93 million BTC, indicating new demand. Bitcoin Supply Held By First-Time Buyers. Source: X/Glassnode While the recent increase in Bitcoin demand is promising, acquiring the asset requires substantial capital at this time, something that many investors may not have. A report from CoinGecko highlighted a decline in the number of wallet addresses holding more than 1 BTC, correlating with the asset’s price surge. The report revealed that only around 1 million addresses globally hold 1 or more Bitcoins. Most of these holders accumulated their Bitcoin before 2018. This is when prices were quite low, especially in early 2017 when Bitcoin traded around $1,000.  CoinGecko noted that from 2010 to 2017, such addresses surged from 50,000 to 700,000. However, from 2018 onward, only an additional 300,000 addresses have been added. This brings the total to just over 1 million today.  “When Bitcoin crossed $100,000, this means it is 100x more expensive to become a whole coiner than in 2017. We also notice that the amount of whole coiners actually decreased after 2024, coinciding with Bitcoin ETF approval and institutional adoption,” the report read. CoinGecko suggested that the rise of institutional investors has contributed to a greater concentration of Bitcoin wealth among the wealthiest individuals. This trend may explain the reduction in the number of whole coiners, as some…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:42
Must-Know API Integration Patterns for React Developers

API integration with React is more than simply fetching data; it’s about building a solid application, which will grow over time.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/08/20 15:41
Robinhood (HOOD) Enters Betting Arena With NFL, College Football Prediction Markets

The post Robinhood (HOOD) Enters Betting Arena With NFL, College Football Prediction Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood (HOOD) has partnered with Kalshi, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated and blockchain-based prediction market, to let users trade on the outcomes of NFL and college football games. The betting market will be available through Robinhood’s Prediction Markets Hub, available across the U.S. through Kalshi, the popular trading platform said in a blog post on Wednesday. “Customers can now trade on the outcomes of the most popular pro and college football games, including all regular season pro matchups, and all college Power 4 schools and independents,” according to the post. Robinhood is positioning the move as an alternative to traditional betting platforms. Rather than routing through sportsbooks, these trades are executed on Kalshi’s federally regulated exchange and treated like commodities, not wagers. “Unlike sports betting, where the firm sets a line, event contracts leverage the power and rigor of financial market structure and are offered in a marketplace where buyers and sellers interact to set the price,” the blog post said. With this move Robinhood could be coming after some of the traditional betting platforms, such as DraftKings (DKNG) and Fanduel parent Flutter Entertainment (FLUT). Regulated sports betting The launch marks Robinhood’s latest move into prediction markets after previously signaling interest in the space. In March, the company rolled out a broader “Prediction Markets Hub” available through CFTC-regulated exchange Kalshi, following the popularity of crypto-native platforms like Polymarket, where users bet on outcomes ranging from elections to inflation rates using USDC. While Polymarket operated in a regulatory gray zone in the U.S., it recently said it is preparing an official return to the U.S. through the acquisition of QCX, a regulated derivatives exchange, following a federal investigation into Polymarket’s operations that was dropped. However, Robinhood sidestepped those regulatory concerns by partnering with Kalshi, which is an exchange already licensed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:41
Nevada Enacts New Law To Shut Down The Use Of AI For Mental Health But Sizzling Loopholes Might Exist

The post Nevada Enacts New Law To Shut Down The Use Of AI For Mental Health But Sizzling Loopholes Might Exist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI makers and everyday therapists need to know about the new law in Nevada that stringently regulates AI that might be used for mental health. getty In today’s column, I examine the recently enacted law by Nevada that seemingly aims to shut down the use of AI for mental health therapy in the glitzy Silver State. Here’s the deal. Several states have been quickly pushing through new legislation to try and restrict or outrightly ban the use of AI to perform therapy. The idea is that only human therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and mental health professionals are allowed to perform mental health services. It is presumably an act reserved for human-to-human exclusivity. I recently analyzed the latest such AI-restricting law that was passed in Illinois, see the link here, which in many ways is akin to the Nevada law. I will discuss the mainstay similarities and differences herein. All in all, a looming spread of these laws, including potentially having federal enactments too, puts AI makers in potential trouble and will inexorably squash the use of AI as a mental health tool. Let’s talk about it. This analysis of AI breakthroughs is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). AI And Mental Health Therapy As a quick background, I’ve been extensively covering and analyzing a myriad of facets regarding the advent of modern-era AI that produces mental health advice and performs AI-driven therapy. This rising use of AI has principally been spurred by the evolving advances and widespread adoption of generative AI. For a quick summary of some of my posted columns on this evolving topic, see the link here, which briefly recaps about forty of the over one hundred column postings that I’ve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:40
Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out

The post Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics at Harvard University, has taken to the X social media network to address his awful Bitcoin call, which recently went viral on social media.  He has outlined the main reasons why his prediction went so terribly wrong, with the lack of “sensible” regulation being one of them.  $100,000 instead of $100 In March 2018, Rogoff told CNBC that Bitcoin was “a lot more likely” to plunge to $100 than surge to $10,000 a decade from then.  The economist insisted that the cryptocurrency was being primarily used for laundering money and evading taxes, arguing that it failed to gain significant traction as a transaction vehicle.  Back then, the esteemed Harvard professor, who has published several influential papers, argued that a global regulatory crackdown would make the price of the cryptocurrency plunge lower.  Back then, the cryptocurrency was coming off a massive bull run that propelled its price to nearly $20,000. In May 2018, however, the cryptocurrency was trading at just roughly $11,000 after a substantial correction. It went on to plunge to $3,112 in December 2018 following a truly brutal bear market.  You Might Also Like Fast-forward to 2025, however, Bitcoin is now trading at $113,260 after recently reaching a new record high of $124,128. Key reasons behind this terrible call  While addressing his horrible Bitcoin price prediction, Rogoff admitted that he was “far too optimistic” about the US “coming to its senses” about the necessity to rein in crypto with “sensible” regulation.  He also claims that he did not expect Bitcoin to compete with fiat currencies as a transaction medium.  Finally, he never expects regulators to fully embrace crypto while allegedly ignoring conflicts of interest.  So, where is Bitcoin heading next?  As reported by U.Today, commodity trader Peter Brandt previously claimed that there was a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:38
USD/CHF turns sideways below 0.8100 as focus shifts to Jackson Hole Symposium

The post USD/CHF turns sideways below 0.8100 as focus shifts to Jackson Hole Symposium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF consolidates around 0.8080 as investors await Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders are confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in September. Investors await flash US S&P Global PMI for August, and Swiss Trade  Balance data for July. The USD/CHF pair trades in a tight range marginally below 0.8100 during the late Asian trading session on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc pair has been trading sideways from a week as investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium, which is scheduled on Friday. Investors will pay close attention to Jerome Powell’s speech to get cues about whether the Fed will cut interest rates in the September monetary policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an almost 85% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% in the September meeting. Contrary to market expectations, Fed Powell has been guiding a “wait and see” approach, citing that the United States (US) central bank is still unable to gauge the overall impact of tariffs on inflation and the economy. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades steadily near the weekly high around 98.00. Going forward, investors will focus on the preliminary US S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August, which will be published on Thursday. In Switzerland, investors will focus on Trade Balance data for July, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday. Economic Indicator Fed’s Chair Powell speech Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:37
USD/CAD rises to fresh three-month highs near 1.3900

The post USD/CAD rises to fresh three-month highs near 1.3900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD appreciates ahead of the Fed’s July Meeting Minutes due on Wednesday. The US Dollar receives support from Ukraine-Russia peace hopes. The Canadian Dollar fell after softer inflation data reinforced dovish expectations for the BoC’s policy outlook. USD/CAD continues to gain ground for the second successive day, trading around 1.3870 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Minutes for the July meeting. Traders will shift their focus to the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due on Thursday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on a September policy decision. The Greenback receives support from further geopolitical developments. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday that plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are now underway, according to CNN. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there won’t be American troops on the ground to help enforce a potential peace deal in Ukraine. The terms of security guarantees are still being negotiated between the US, European partners, and Ukraine. The USD/CAD pair faced challenges as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakened, as softer inflation data from Canada, released on Tuesday, boosted dovish sentiment surrounding the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) policy outlook. Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.7% year-over-year in July, compared to 1.9% in June. This figure aligned with expectations. Meanwhile, the CPI climbed by 0.3%, an uptick from the 0.1% increase seen in the previous month. The core CPI, which excludes volatile elements like food and energy, increased 2.6% YoY and 0.1% MoM. Canadian Dollar FAQs The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:34
