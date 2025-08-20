2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Harvard Professor and Ex-IMF Chief Economist Offers Excuses for Misjudging Bitcoin a Decade Ago

Harvard Professor and Ex-IMF Chief Economist Offers Excuses for Misjudging Bitcoin a Decade Ago

The post Harvard Professor and Ex-IMF Chief Economist Offers Excuses for Misjudging Bitcoin a Decade Ago appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent social media post, Kenneth Rogoff, a former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reflected on his earlier prediction that bitcoin was more likely to be valued at $100 than $100,000. Rogoff, a Professor of Economics at Harvard University, acknowledged that he underestimated the U.S. government’s willingness to implement sensible cryptocurrency […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/harvard-professor-and-ex-imf-chief-economist-offers-excuses-for-misjudging-bitcoin-a-decade-ago/
U
U$0,0149-26,23%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10162+1,45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022245+1,54%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:53
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Markets Dump $120B as Friday Fed Speech Looms

Crypto Markets Dump $120B as Friday Fed Speech Looms

The crypto market correction is deepening as billions of dollars exit the space, and all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve chair.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1513+0,93%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoPotato2025/08/20 15:52
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Whale Dumps $300M ETH Amid Panic Selling

Ethereum Whale Dumps $300M ETH Amid Panic Selling

The post Ethereum Whale Dumps $300M ETH Amid Panic Selling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Ethereum price traded around $4,232, down less than 1% on the day. Whale selling added to bearish momentum. Analysts said $4,000 support could face another test. Ethereum price fell after it failed to hold above $4,700. At press time, the ETH price traded near $4,201, down about 0.4% over the past 24 hours. The token lost 9% over the week but gained 11% in the past month. Analysts said the pullback reflected increased selling pressure as whales took profits. The $4,000 level remained the most important area to watch for support. Ethereum Price Struggled to Hold Gains The daily chart showed that the Ethereum price lost momentum after surpassing $4,700. It pulled back toward the low $4,200s and hovered near an ascending trendline that had held for weeks. Analysts said the next key test sat near $4,000, where heavy buying had previously supported rebounds. The Stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) was around 36 at the time of writing, suggesting weaker buying interest. An RSI below 50 often signaled declining momentum. Resistance formed near $4,800, while support held close to $4,000. If support broke, the trendline could fail and trigger deeper losses. Ethereum 1-Day Price Chart | Source: TradingView Analysts noted that the overall trend stayed intact but warned that the proximity of the support zone increased the risk of a breakdown. The ETH price had potential to revisit the $5,000 range if support remained strong, but weak demand limited the odds of a swift recovery. Whale Profit-taking Pressured ETH Price Data shared on X by Lookonchain highlighted whale exits that influenced recent market action. A veteran trader closed 66,749 ETH long contracts worth about $303 million, securing a profit of $6.86 million. The trade marked the end of a long-term position. Another large swing trader sold 2,277 ETH,…
NEAR
NEAR$2,49+0,60%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,185-3,10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01354-3,14%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:52
Κοινοποίηση
XRP Whales Sell 470M Tokens in 10 Days, Price Risks Ahead

XRP Whales Sell 470M Tokens in 10 Days, Price Risks Ahead

The post XRP Whales Sell 470M Tokens in 10 Days, Price Risks Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights  Whales offloaded 470M XRP in 10 days, driving prices below $3 and weakening market structure. Despite losses, 93% of XRP supply remains profitable, raising questions of potential profit-taking pressure. XRP eyes $2.78 support as RSI weakens, while traders await Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. XRP Whales Sell 470M Tokens in 10 Days, Price Risks Ahead Whales holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP tokens have reduced their positions by around 470 million coins in the past 10 days, according to data shared by analyst Ali Martinez. “470 million $XRP sold by whales in the last 10 days!” he noted, pointing to a sharp drop in large-wallet balances. During this period, XRP has fallen to $2.88, with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.79 billion. The token is down 45% in the last 24 hours and 11% over the past week. The decline in whale holdings appears to coincide with price weakness, as XRP struggled to hold above $3.20 and slipped below the $3.00 mark. Profitable Supply Raises Questions of Profit-Taking Despite the recent decline, more than 93% of XRP’s circulating supply remains in profit, according to Santiment data. Since mid-July, holders have enjoyed an average profit margin above 90%, and the metric has not dropped below 80% since last November, when XRP rallied after President Trump’s election victory.  XRP Supply in Profit. Source: Santiment The prolonged high profitability follows the conclusion of Ripple’s legal battle with the US. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and positive regulatory developments under the Trump administration. With most of the supply still in profit, analysts suggest that heavy profit-taking could emerge if the market experiences further bearish shocks. Technical Outlook Weakens XRP fell below several key technical levels in the past 24 hours. The token moved under the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,654-1,71%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10162+1,45%
XRP
XRP$2,8865-0,50%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:51
Κοινοποίηση
EUR/GBP attracts some sellers below 0.8650 after hotter UK CPI inflation data

EUR/GBP attracts some sellers below 0.8650 after hotter UK CPI inflation data

The post EUR/GBP attracts some sellers below 0.8650 after hotter UK CPI inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/GBP weakens to around 0.8620 in Wednesday’s early European session.  UK CPI inflation rose to 3.8% YoY in July from 3.6% in June.  Analysts expect the ECB to hold interest rates steady at its September meeting.  The EUR/GBP cross loses traction to near 0.8620 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the Euro (EUR) after the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report. Traders will keep an eye on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speech later on Wednesday. Data released by the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics on Wednesday showed that the country’s headline CPI rose 3.8% YoY in July, compared to an increase of 3.6% in June. This reading came in above the market consensus of 3.7%. The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food and energy, climbed 3.8% YoY in July versus 3.7% prior, hotter than the expectation of 3.7%.  Meanwhile, the monthly UK CPI inflation eased to 0.1% in July from 0.3% in June. Markets projected a decline of 0.1%. The Pound Sterling attracts some buyers in an immediate reaction to the hotter UK CPI inflation data. Traders will take more cues from the ECB’s Lagarde speech, as it might offer some hints about the interest rate path. According to Reuters, the ECB is expected to hold interest rates at 2.00% in the September meeting, as the Eurozone’s economic outlook is broadly unchanged after the European Union (EU) agreed to a trade deal with the United States (US).  On Thursday, the preliminary reading of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August will take center stage. If the data show a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could boost the shared currency against the GBP in the near term.  Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong…
NEAR
NEAR$2,49+0,60%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10162+1,45%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23046+0,65%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 15:49
Κοινοποίηση
Celsius begins $220M distribution in third payout round to creditors

Celsius begins $220M distribution in third payout round to creditors

Celsius repayment update — crypto lender starts $220.6M third payout, bringing creditor recovery close to 65%.
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/20 15:49
Κοινοποίηση
Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out This Week

Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out This Week

As the cryptocurrency market keeps changing, 2025 will be a critical year for big players and new stars in the field.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001243+0,89%
XRP
XRP$2,8865-0,50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000602--%
Κοινοποίηση
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 15:47
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Markets Slide Into "Fear" Territory as Tech Selloff Spreads to Digital Assets

Crypto Markets Slide Into "Fear" Territory as Tech Selloff Spreads to Digital Assets

Bitcoin now 8% down from recent highs while Ethereum extends weekly decline to 9.55% ahead of Powell speech
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0,02552-15,10%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00706-0,28%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockhead2025/08/20 15:46
Κοινοποίηση
AVAX Adoption Boost? Japan Approves Yen-Backed Stablecoin for Launch on Avalanche

AVAX Adoption Boost? Japan Approves Yen-Backed Stablecoin for Launch on Avalanche

JPYC becomes first in Japan to issue yen-pegged stablecoin backed by bonds and deposits. Avalanche gains long-term strength from stablecoin launch despite short-term bearish technical signals. JPYC Inc., a fintech company based in Tokyo, has obtained official registration under Japan’s revised Payment Services Act. This approval makes the company the first licensed platform in the [...]]]>
Avalanche
AVAX$23,02+0,21%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02785+2,50%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03916-0,28%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto News Flash2025/08/20 15:46
Κοινοποίηση
AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026?

AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026?

In this Article about AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026, Read it out.AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026?IntroductionAI-powered tokens are more than just a stylistic moment; they symbolize the next evolution in blockchain innovation. Joining decentralized technology with artificial intelligence allows the tokens to offer intelligent automation, decision-making, and new opportunities on an industrial scale.While regulation and scalability remain hurdles to be surpassed, increased adoption of AI on blockchain suggests that AI-powered tokens surely may be the next major revolution in crypto.What is AI Token?Artificial intelligence tokens are the cryptocurrencies developed to aid AI platforms, applications, and services. These tokens will power ecosystems integrating machine learning, predictive analytics, natural language processing, and so forth essentially, all functions of Artificial Intelligence.For instance, some AI token development platform give access to decentralized AI models, while some power platforms automating financial trading or optimizing smart contracts. So, AI tokens are the meeting point for blockchain transparency and AI intelligence.Why Are AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend?1. Rising Demand for AutomationAcross industries, businesspersons are turning to AI to reduce costs and increase efficiency, thereby minimizing human error. AI-powered tokens support platforms that automate financial trading, supply chain tracking, and smart contract execution. Hence, they have always been very precious in the fast-paced digital environment.2. Data-Driven Decision MakingAI tokens allow intelligent systems to process data in real time and large quantity. Above all, this helps investors, traders, and businesses in making smarter and quicker decisions. The complex data processing capabilities make AI tokens favored relative to traditional crypto assets.3. Integration with a Web3 EcosystemFor DeFi, gaming, and metaverse applications, AI would be an intelligence layer enhancing user interaction and productivity. For instance, AI could make adaptive NFTs or power forecasting tools into decentralized finance. This places AI-decided tokens central to the growth of Web3.4. Increasing Investor InterestAI hype worldwide has lured big investors and blockchain projects are cashing in on the trend. AI-powered tokens hold the bright prospect emerging from the intersection of the two booming industries, AI and crypto-which attract both venture capital and retail investors.Benefits of using AI-Powered Tokens1. Efficiency and AutomationAI-powered tokens automate complex algorithms, including trading, fraud detection, and smart contract execution, among others, saving time and limiting human error.2. Enhanced SecurityThey use AI algorithms for the detection of suspicious patterns and the possible consummation of cyberattacks, scams, and system vulnerabilities in blockchain networks.3. Smarter Decision-MakingIn the presence of analytics that are AI-driven, these tokens would provide insight into the event with regards to real-time scenarios, which would then be used by a business or investor in deciding upon a strategic decision based on a layer of the data.4. Scalable Use CasesAI-powered tokens span multiple industries including healthcare, finance, and supply as adoption is widely received.5. Improved User ExperienceThey personalize the services, provide predictive tools, and even intelligent dApps that provide a seamless and engaging interaction for the user.How Ai Tokens differ from traditional crypto tokensAI TokensUse AI to automate tasks and processes with predictive capabilities and smart decisions.Offer trading and fraud detection as well as contract optimization insights.Applied in the sectors like DeFi, gaming, health care, and metaverse.Traditional Crypto TokensPrimarily used for payments, staking, and governance.Limited utility mainly to value-transfer operations and participation within an ecosystem.Commonly used in ICOs, transactions, and elementary blockchain operations.Develop your crypto token development by BlockchainXConclusion:The so-called baked AI tokens are certainly more than a passing fad-they stand for the next steps in the evolution of blockchain. The integration of decentralized technologies with AI provides for smarter automation, better AI decision-making systems, and new avenue options for different industries.The challenges presently lay with regulation and scalability, but further adoption of AI with blockchain thus marks the potential of these AI-powered tokens to be the next big revolution within the crypto sphere.AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
RealLink
REAL$0,05158+0,21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,26-2,11%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10162+1,45%
Κοινοποίηση
Medium2025/08/20 15:44
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving