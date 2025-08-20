2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar

Bitcoin and major altcoins decline as mid-cap tokens outperform. Crypto market slips in 24 hours, mid-caps record gains. Leading coins fall, but smaller tokens shine with strong rallies. The cryptocurrency market saw a sharp shift in the past 24 hours. Leading digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron, all recorded declines, raising concern among traders. Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to $113,661 after a negative daily move. The decline was associated with intense trading, with the trading volume exceeding $45.1 billion, leaving the asset under pressure despite its leading market capitalization of $2.26 trillion. Ethereum (ETH) did not escape this trend, dropping to $4,184.54, falling marginally in daily trading. The fall was accompanied by over 42.9 billion in 24-hour volume, which further supported the cautious tone around the second-biggest cryptocurrency. XRP (XRP) also declined, edging down 0.4 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.89. BNB (BNB) fell by 0.1 percent and traded at 835.70 as the rest of the market turned bearish. Dogecoin (DOGE) was not an exception as it shed 0.1 percent of its daily activity to trade at $0.2129. Cardano (ADA) also declined and lost 0.1 percent in 24 hours to end at $0.8507. Tron (TRX) continued the drops, softening by 0.2 percent, closing at the price of $0.3496. Also Read: North Korean Hackers Steal $23M from UK Crypto Exchange in Major Breach Mid-Cap Tokens Defy Market Trend Despite weakness in the top cryptocurrencies, mid-cap tokens staged a strong rally over the same 24-hour period. The price of API3 (API3) jumped 72.7 percent to reach $1.45 with over $917 million in trading volume. Origin Token (OGN) rose 25 percent to $0.07514, and Wiki Cat (WKC) climbed 21.7 percent to $0.062558. Definitive (EDGE) increased 20.1 percent to 0.7022, and OKZOO (AIOT) increased 18.7 percent to 1.73. UMA (UMA) rounded out the list of winners by 17.5 percent to $1.47. The latest 24-hour trading session exposed a split market. Major cryptocurrencies faced steady declines, while several mid-cap tokens surged with double-digit growth. The contrasting performance highlighted shifting investor strategies as capital flowed away from top assets into smaller, high-risk opportunities. Also Read: Mantle Price Holds Firm as Traders Target Higher Levels The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar appeared first on 36Crypto.
Shiba Inu Price Falls 17% as Indicators Turn Bearish and Whales Accumulate Trillions

Shiba Inu price has slipped again, showing weakness across the memecoin sector. At press time on August 20, 2025, SHIB was down 0.6% daily and has declined more than 17% in the last 30 days. The broader decline reflects mounting bearish signals on the charts. Shiba Inu has now broken important support levels, pointing to […] The post Shiba Inu Price Falls 17% as Indicators Turn Bearish and Whales Accumulate Trillions appeared first on CoinChapter.
Why TradingView Became My Favorite Trading Tool

When I first got into crypto trading, I felt lost. My charts were messy and filled with indicators, my decisions were rushed, and I had no real system. That changed when I discovered TradingView which completely transformed how I trade.Before I Found TradingViewIn the beginning, I had multiple apps open just to follow the markets. One app for Bitcoin, another for Ethereum, another for news and it was exhausting. I’d miss price moves because I was too busy switching tabs. My trading felt like guessing instead of strategy.At first i was basically just gambling, but then I stumbled onto TradingView. At first, I thought it was just another charting site, but after a few days, I realized it was different. Everything I needed was in one place: smooth charts, real-time crypto prices, and tools that actually made sense.Features That Made the DifferenceThe first feature that hooked me was alerts. I could finally set price levels for Bitcoin or altcoins and get notified the moment they were hit. That meant no more sitting at my desk for hours waiting for the perfect entry.The second was the indicators and drawing tools. I could map out support, resistance, and trend lines easily, and combine them with my favorite indicators like RSI. Suddenly I started understanding my charts more.And of course, TradingView covers everything: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, even smaller altcoins. I can check them all in one clean dashboard.Learning While TradingSomething I didn’t expect to enjoy was the community. Thousands of traders post their charts and ideas every day. Some are beginners, some are pros, but there’s always something to learn. Reading how other traders break down Bitcoin or a trending altcoin helped me see the markets from new angles.Why I Stick With ItBefore TradingView, crypto trading felt very stressful and confusing. Now, it feels organized and even fun. I can track my favorite coins anywhere on my laptop, phone, or tablet.TradingView hasn’t made me rich overnight, but it has made me smarter, calmer, and way more confident in my trades. And for me, that’s the most important thing.If you want to check this out yourself, click the link below and get a free $15 bonus when you sign up to TradingView! Trust me you won’t regret it.Join TradingView— Daily Crypto InvestDisclaimer: “This is an affiliate link, which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.”Why TradingView Became My Favorite Trading Tool was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
Core Foundation, Hex Trust Partner to Bring Bitcoin Staking to APAC, MENA Clients

Core Foundation’s “dual stalking technology” will integrate with Hex Trust’s regulatory-compliant custody infrastructure to offer Bitcoin staking for institutional clients in APAC and MENA regions.
From $250 to $25,000? Why Ozak AI Could Be the Highest-ROI Presale Opportunity Before the Next Market Bull Run

Ozak AI surges 400% in presale with $2M raised, offering AI trading tools, strong tokenomics, and 1,000% growth potential on future listings.
Ulu Ventures Lists Pi Network Among its Portfolio Companies

The post Ulu Ventures Lists Pi Network Among its Portfolio Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ulu Ventures, one of the three early seed investors in Pi Network in 2023, has added Pi Network to its portfolio companies. While the PI coin has been struggling recently, this move could offer a major boost for the price. But, technical and on-chain indicators point to a grim picture for PI.  Ulu Ventures Adds Pi Network to Its Portfolio Companies According to a recent post on X, crypto analyst Dr Altcoin observed that Ulu Ventures has added Pi Network to its list of portfolio companies. The firm joined Pi’s seed round back in 2023 alongside other two firms; 137 Ventures and Designer Fund.  While the addition of Pi Network to its portfolio companies serves as formal recognition for the project, the move serves as much needed institutional backing. Pi coin has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons lately as the price dipped to an all-time low. But the addition to Ulu Ventures’ companies portfolio underscores that institutional investors still believe in the project.  The move could reignite confidence amongst Pi investors, known as Pioneers, giving Pi coin’s price a major boost, alongside the recent launch of Pi Network Hackathon aimed at enhancing network utility. Pi Coin Faces Bearish Pressure Despite the recent institutional backing by Ulu Ventures, Pi coin’s price has continued to struggle. As per the data by Coingecko, Pi Network (PI) price is currently at $0.3489. While this level marks close to 1% dip on the day, Pi has dipped over 10% over the last 7 days and 22% over the last month, confirming the price struggle.  Source: Coingecko | Pi Coin Price Pi coin also reached an all-time low price of $0.33515 two weeks ago, with the current price only sitting 3.9% above the all-time low price. This adds to the bearish pressure as…
+2,196.63% SHIB: Key Metric Moves Millions of Meme Coins

Massive amount of meme coins has been transferred out of circulation
How to Buy a Virtual Number for WhatsApp with Cryptocurrency

The post How to Buy a Virtual Number for WhatsApp with Cryptocurrency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world. While most people register with their personal phone numbers, many users prefer to use a virtual number instead. This approach is useful for protecting privacy, creating separate accounts for business, or managing multiple profiles at once. There are many users who do not know how to create a WhatsApp account using a virtual number. Many do not even know how to get a virtual number for online accounts. When it comes to crypto users, they often prefer an anonymous approach. That’s why they seek a virtual number, which they can buy with crypto for WhatsApp. For crypto users, the process is even easier; several providers now allow you to buy virtual numbers using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT. In this guide, we will mention a few well-known providers. Why Use a Virtual Number for WhatsApp? Privacy Protection – Avoid sharing your real phone number. Multiple Accounts – Set up personal and business accounts separately. Global Flexibility – Choose numbers from different countries. Convenience – Instant activation without needing a SIM card. Where to Buy Virtual Numbers with Crypto? There are several platforms offering virtual numbers with cryptocurrency payments, including: BuyNumber SMS-MAN 5SIM OnlineSIM All of these platforms provide numbers for WhatsApp, but BuyNumber stands out because of its crypto-friendly payment system, flexible number types, including non-VoIP options for greater stability, and instant delivery. That’s why we’ll use BuyNumber.io as the step-by-step example below. Step-by-Step Guide: Buying a Virtual Number with Crypto 1. Create an Account on BuyNumber Start by visiting BuyNumber.io and creating an account. The signup process is quick and doesn’t require KYC. If you already have an account, simply log in. 2. Add Funds with Cryptocurrency Before purchasing, ensure your account has a sufficient…
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
What They Mean For Traders

The post What They Mean For Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long-Short Ratios: What They Mean For Traders Skip to content Home News Crypto News Unveiling Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long-Short Ratios: What They Mean for Traders Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-ratios-8/
