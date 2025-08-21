IOTA Launches Hierarchies Alpha for Enhanced Trust Networks
The post IOTA Launches Hierarchies Alpha for Enhanced Trust Networks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Aug 19, 2025 14:25 IOTA Foundation introduces IOTA Hierarchies Alpha, an open-source tool for verifiable trust delegation, enhancing secure and transparent credential verification across various sectors. The IOTA Foundation has officially launched the Alpha version of IOTA Hierarchies, a groundbreaking open-source product designed to facilitate cryptographically verifiable trust delegation across individuals, organizations, and devices. This innovative tool is poised to redefine how trust relationships are managed in digital environments, according to the IOTA Blog. Flexible and Verifiable Trust Networks IOTA Hierarchies addresses the complexities of trust in digital interactions by providing a structured, transparent, and revocable system for credential verification. It allows entities to define properties, delegate authority, and validate trust relations both on-chain and off-chain. This approach offers a scalable, industry-agnostic method for modeling trust, ensuring secure and transparent interactions across sectors. Solving Trust Issues with On-Chain Delegation The IOTA Hierarchies product solves the problem of unstructured trust by enabling clear and auditable delegations of authority via a distributed ledger. This system replaces informal assumptions with verifiable logic, making trust explicit and auditable. It supports various identity types, including people, organizations, and devices, allowing for end-to-end programmable trust flows. Industry Applications With its general-purpose design, IOTA Hierarchies can be applied across multiple sectors. In education, for example, universities can delegate diploma issuance to departments, enabling verifiable academic credentials. In supply chains, trusted entities can certify products at each step, ensuring quality checks are issued by accredited parties. Legal and compliance sectors can benefit from verifiable chains of authority for documents and reports, enhancing transparency and accountability. Core Concepts and Functionality IOTA Hierarchies employs a set of building blocks to form a verifiable chain of trust. Key components include Federations, Root Authorities, Statements, Accreditations, and Attestations. These elements collectively define,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:37