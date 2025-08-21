2025-08-21 Thursday

SEC Chair Atkins Says Most Tokens Are Not Securities

SEC Chair Atkins Says Most Tokens Are Not Securities

SEC Chair Paul Atkins says only few tokens qualify as securities, contrasting Gensler and aligning with Congress on crypto laws.   U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has taken a friendlier stance toward cryptocurrency than his predecessors.  According to details of a speech he gave at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Atkins said […] The post SEC Chair Atkins Says Most Tokens Are Not Securities appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP And Litecoin Rally, But Pepeto (PEPETO)Presale Stands Out With Next 100x Potential

XRP And Litecoin Rally, But Pepeto (PEPETO)Presale Stands Out With Next 100x Potential

The post XRP And Litecoin Rally, But Pepeto (PEPETO)Presale Stands Out With Next 100x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is back in motion as the broader market steadies. Litecoin is also climbing, powered by stronger mining output and a surge in network activity.  But the real spotlight is turning toward Pepeto (PEPETO) an Ethereum memecoin presale built with utility at launch. It delivers zero fee trading through PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, a presale price set at $0.000000148, staking targets near 243 percent, and more than $6.2 million raised as Tier 1 exchange talk gains momentum.  Traders are asking which names can double from here, and Pepeto is now viewed as the best crypto to buy for the next major leg higher. Litecoin Mining Surge Fuels Price Prediction Toward $260 Litecoin is showing resilience, trading close to $114 after logging 19 positive sessions across the last month. The rally comes with a notable lift in mining activity, where difficulty has hit 97.15 million, the highest level since launch according to CoinWarz. Difficulty measures how hard it is to validate a block, and rising levels reflect stronger participation on the network. Analysts argue this could provide the base for a doubling of price if momentum holds. In that scenario, Litecoin could advance toward $260, giving investors a compelling mid-cap play in the current recovery. Go to Pepeto’s official site to assess the presale before later stages and listings narrow the early window. XRP Price Gains as SEC Steps Back and Whales Accumulate XRP’s backdrop has improved after the SEC dropped its appeals against Ripple, clearing a key legal overhang. Whale activity is picking up, with analyst Ali Martinez tracking large-scale accumulation, and the token sits near $2.8 after weeks of steady gains.  Institutional exposure is also building: Flora Growth disclosed XRP holdings in its 10-Q, Ault Capital Group committed $10 million through Hyperscale Data, and Webus International announced…
Crypto News: Kanye West Drops YZY meme coin on Solana, Is This The Next 100x Play?

Crypto News: Kanye West Drops YZY meme coin on Solana, Is This The Next 100x Play?

The post Crypto News: Kanye West Drops YZY meme coin on Solana, Is This The Next 100x Play? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has officially entered the cryptocurrency market with the launch of his meme coin called YZY on the Solana blockchain. The token made an explosive debut, briefly crossing $3, before hitting a reverse. West revealed the project in a post on X, writing, “YEEZY MONEY IS …
Fed Meeting Minutes Highlight Ongoing Inflation Concerns, Uncertainty

Fed Meeting Minutes Highlight Ongoing Inflation Concerns, Uncertainty

The post Fed Meeting Minutes Highlight Ongoing Inflation Concerns, Uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve highlights inflation and trade uncertainty in July meeting notes. Polymarket data shows a 68% chance for a 25 bp rate cut in September. Mixed market reactions with volatility in risk assets following the notes release. The Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes indicate heightened uncertainty due to trade tensions, affecting expectations for interest rate cuts with implications for financial markets. Markets show reduced likelihoods for rate cuts; crypto assets like BTC and ETH experience volatility, reflecting ongoing monetary policy impacts. Fed Signals Minimal Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Woes The Federal Reserve’s recent announcement from the July meeting minutes cited rising uncertainties, largely attributed to ongoing trade tensions and revised payroll figures. With only two policymakers supporting a rate cut, the focus remains on fighting inflation. Given the trade tensions, these factors fuel economic caution. The probability has shifted as Polymarket data suggests a 68% chance for a 25 basis point rate cut in September, dropping significant expectations for a larger cut. Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman dissented, reflecting their concerns about potential labor market downturns. As quoted, “Regarding upside risks to inflation, participants pointed to the uncertain effects of tariffs and the possibility of inflation expectations becoming unanchored,” said Christopher Waller Federal Reserve Minutes. No major U.S. crypto key opinion leaders have remarked publicly on these minutes, although this policy pause signals potential adjustments in risk asset valuations. Crypto Markets React to Inflation and Trade Tensions Did you know? In October 2019, a similar FOMC split over trade tensions led to increased volatility in both crypto and equity markets, enhancing the attractiveness of safe-haven assets. Crypto Markets React to Inflation and Trade Tensions Did you know? In October 2019, a similar FOMC split over trade tensions led to increased volatility in both crypto and equity markets, enhancing…
IOTA Launches Hierarchies Alpha for Enhanced Trust Networks

IOTA Launches Hierarchies Alpha for Enhanced Trust Networks

The post IOTA Launches Hierarchies Alpha for Enhanced Trust Networks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Aug 19, 2025 14:25 IOTA Foundation introduces IOTA Hierarchies Alpha, an open-source tool for verifiable trust delegation, enhancing secure and transparent credential verification across various sectors. The IOTA Foundation has officially launched the Alpha version of IOTA Hierarchies, a groundbreaking open-source product designed to facilitate cryptographically verifiable trust delegation across individuals, organizations, and devices. This innovative tool is poised to redefine how trust relationships are managed in digital environments, according to the IOTA Blog. Flexible and Verifiable Trust Networks IOTA Hierarchies addresses the complexities of trust in digital interactions by providing a structured, transparent, and revocable system for credential verification. It allows entities to define properties, delegate authority, and validate trust relations both on-chain and off-chain. This approach offers a scalable, industry-agnostic method for modeling trust, ensuring secure and transparent interactions across sectors. Solving Trust Issues with On-Chain Delegation The IOTA Hierarchies product solves the problem of unstructured trust by enabling clear and auditable delegations of authority via a distributed ledger. This system replaces informal assumptions with verifiable logic, making trust explicit and auditable. It supports various identity types, including people, organizations, and devices, allowing for end-to-end programmable trust flows. Industry Applications With its general-purpose design, IOTA Hierarchies can be applied across multiple sectors. In education, for example, universities can delegate diploma issuance to departments, enabling verifiable academic credentials. In supply chains, trusted entities can certify products at each step, ensuring quality checks are issued by accredited parties. Legal and compliance sectors can benefit from verifiable chains of authority for documents and reports, enhancing transparency and accountability. Core Concepts and Functionality IOTA Hierarchies employs a set of building blocks to form a verifiable chain of trust. Key components include Federations, Root Authorities, Statements, Accreditations, and Attestations. These elements collectively define,…
Kanye West launches ‘YZY’ memecoin on Solana

Kanye West launches ‘YZY’ memecoin on Solana

The post Kanye West launches ‘YZY’ memecoin on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rapper Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, has entered the cryptocurrency market with the launch of YZY, a token built on the Solana blockchain. Summary Kanye West launched YZY, a new token on Solana, with an ecosystem including Ye Pay and YZY Card. The token briefly reached a $3.2B market cap before retracing. Analysts flagged insider activity despite anti-sniping measures. The rapper and entrepreneur revealed the project on Aug. 21 in a post on X, where he described the project as the foundation of a “new economy, built on chain.” Kanye West’s memecoin debut was met with immediate market enthusiasm, briefly pushing its valuation to $3.2 billion before settling closer to $1.3 billion as of press time. Building the YZY Money ecosystem The token is positioned as the core of a new financial system branded YZY Money, which also includes Ye Pay, a crypto-focused payments processor, and YZY Card, a spending tool designed for global use in both YZY and USD Coin (USDC).  The project aims to challenge centralized financial structures and lower costs for merchants who typically incur high fees when processing credit card transactions. Ye has presented YZY as the foundation of a larger ecosystem that will promote payments, commerce, and the adoption of digital currencies, positioning it as more than just a speculative asset. Distribution of YZY is structured through public allocations, liquidity reserves, and long-term vesting tranches tied to Yeezy Investments LLC. To maintain transparency, the vesting procedure is carried out on-chain through Jupiter (JUP) Lock, an audited protocol on Solana (SOL). The project implemented an anti-sniping mechanism by deploying 25 contract addresses, of which only one was randomly selected as the official YZY contract. This system, according to its documentation, was intended to deter automated bots and create a fairer trading environment for retail…
Microsoft will stop offering discounts on Microsoft 365 and other software for enterprise clients

Microsoft will stop offering discounts on Microsoft 365 and other software for enterprise clients

Microsoft will stop offering discounts on Microsoft 365 and other software for enterprise clients starting November 1.
Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Nexo launched its new artificial intelligence (AI)-based a conversational tool designed to deliver real-time crypto insights, personalized portfolio data, and seamless product access. Privacy and Data Sources Nexo, a digital assets wealth platform, announced on Aug. 20 the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to offer users a “conversational” experience that combines real-time insights, […]
Bitcoin Options Traders Split Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Meeting

Bitcoin Options Traders Split Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Meeting

Bitcoin remains rangebound with options data showing divergent bets as traders aim to divine Powell’s tone ahead of Friday’s Jackson Hole meeting.
Litecoin Price Action Remains Flat as Investors Seek Faster-Growing Assets

Litecoin Price Action Remains Flat as Investors Seek Faster-Growing Assets

Litecoin and Rollblock are telling two very different stories in today’s market. Litecoin continues to tread water at familiar support zones, while Rollblock is pulling in capital with its upcoming listings and deflationary yield model.  Many traders now believe Rollblock could rally up to 50x this year as investors seek assets with more explosive growth […] The post Litecoin Price Action Remains Flat as Investors Seek Faster-Growing Assets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
